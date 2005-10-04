Mushroom Kabobs

1 of 49

Rating: 5 stars These were wonderful! I used an orange bell pepper instead of green (I find the green ones a little bitter), chestnut and button mushrooms, and also an onion cut into wedges. I marinated the kabobs overnight, and they were SO flavorsome! I really recommend using fresh herbs with this - the flavors compliment the veggies so well. Thanks so much, Bob! Helpful (41)

Rating: 5 stars Wow! I made this last night and it was awesome. I used shrooms a red and yellow bell pepper and sweet onion. For the marinade I used dried thyme and rosemary using 1/2 the amounts and I crushed it between my palms. I increased the garlic to 4 cloves. I mixed the marinade and poured it over my veggies and let them marinade for several hours stirring occasionally. Then I skewered the veggies & grilled them on med. heat. I was tired of the typical Italian type dressing marinade for veggies & I will definitely do this again. Don't let the smell of the marinade fool you the marinade is great! Helpful (36)

Rating: 4 stars The marinade was very good in a subtle way. Although I used fresh lemon juice portebello mushrooms and added steak to the kabobs. They were delicious the entire family ate them up! I would suggest if you are going to add steak or chicken to make more of the marinade. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Love the flavour. Instead of just brushing the flavored oil on the kabobs I marinated them in the oil for approx. 4 hours. Also didn't have fresh herbs so used half the amount called for in dried variety. Excellant Veggies! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent marinade for veggies. I've made this 6 or 7 times now, and it's excellent every time. I sometimes add zucchini pieces, or onion wedges and I usually use a red and yellow pepper for colour, and because we enjoy them more than the green. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I left my mushrooms whole and combined everything in a bowl and let it sit for a 45 minutes or so. Very flavorful. I will make this often this summer. Thanks! Helpful (15)

Rating: 3 stars This was okay. It was easy to make and average tasting. I made it as written except I added onion wedges to the mix. The big plus was the beautiful color it added to my meal of steak fajita strips. I served both over brown rice with orange slices on the plates for additional color and to cool the palate from the beef fajita "heat". I will make it again marinating the vegetables in the sauce for an hour or two before cooking and perhaps adding some fresh basil to kick up the flavor some. Thanks Bob for an easy addition of vegetables to my family's meals! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I tried this yesterday and it was wonderful. I didn't have any lemon juice so I left that out. But I'm sure it would have been even better with it. I also didn't have fresh thyme so I used dried and added a little fresh basil. I used mushrooms cut in half onions red and yellow peppers. I didn't use green because I like the red and yellow much better. I will be using this recipe a lot! Helpful (8)