Miss Bettie's Zesty Grilled Corn

Rating: 5 stars Nothing signals the start of summer like grilled corn on the cob! I soaked my corn first in cold water with a bit of sugar and salt for about an hour inside the husks (peeling back the husk a bit and removing a bit of the silk then putting the husk back). I put the corn in husks on the grill for 30 minutes rotating it around the coals vs. using foil. The corn cooks by steaming inside the husks. I softened the butter and added the rest of the ingredients using dijon for the prepared mustard. These definitely are tangy and spicy! Helpful (36)

Rating: 4 stars This wasn't as "zesty" as it was cooked on the corn, BUT if you put it on the corn after grilling, it has the zing. I dipped my ham in the left over butter sauce and it was delicious! I will make this mixture with ham from now on!! Thanks Teresa! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. My daugher made it and everyone liked it. I can't wait to try it on corn that is sweeter than what we had tonight! Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I have been wanting to make this for some time and was not disappointed. I do think the name should be changed because instead of zestiness you just get a nice blend of flavors. It is not overwhelming and that is a good thing. Decreased the mustard just a tad because I do not like a lot of yellow mustard in a recipe but everything else was the same. Cooked beautifully on the grill; make sure that you don't have any tears or holes in the foil -- all the sauce will run out and you will end up with dry tough corn. After cooking I cut the kernels off the cob. They got into the Mexican rice side dish and it was delicious that way as well. This was a great recipe and will make it many many more times. Paired this with the adobo sirloin recipe from this site the rice and warm flour tortillas. Helpful (8)

Rating: 1 stars I didn't use this with corn on the cob instead making it a sauce to stir into frozen corn. Maybe grilling it would have imparted better flavor...it just tasted like corn and mustard. Don't think I'll retry. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful Wonderful Wonderful. I have used this recipe three times and each time it gets better. Thanks Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars We grilled this recipe almost a year ago and my boyfriend and I still talk about it! Very good I was very very skeptical of the horse radish as I HATE anything that is too powerful and over the top but it was delicious- it was the hit of the BBQ. I would double what the recipe makes for the amount of corn it suggests because we almost wished for more flavor. Will do again for special BBQs. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This was good but I guess I had higher expectations. I think the mustard overpowered the side dish...and I would have rather tasted the corn. Might try again to tinker with....but still good. Thanks for the post. Helpful (6)