Tangy Grilled Beef
This recipe is good for those times when you just want to toss a steak on the grill. It requires no marinating, and the tangy basting sauce is made from readily available ingredients.
FAST, VERY EASY, KID TESTED,I HAVE SIX AND THEY ALL APPROVED, REALLY GOOD.
Not much flavor when I made it either.
Pretty good. This is a good recipe to have on hand if you don't have time to marinate.
Really good steak sauce. The whole family enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing!
not much flavor. maybe I made it wrong, though.
Big thumbs up from the family when served. We added mushrooms to the remaining sauce and served it in a gravy boat.
Was extremely hesitant about using BBQ sauce on steak, and even more concerned with using tomato soup as it might be too sweet. The kids really enjoyed the steak, the adults were not as impressed. We all missed the usual method of cracked pepper, garlic and a bit of liquid smoke. Props for having a nice glaze on the beef, but this didn't do it for us.
