Tangy Grilled Beef

3.6
8 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This recipe is good for those times when you just want to toss a steak on the grill. It requires no marinating, and the tangy basting sauce is made from readily available ingredients.

Recipe by Allison L

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix together soup, sugar, lemon juice, oil, Worcestershire, garlic powder, and thyme.

  • Place steak on lightly oiled grill rack over medium hot heat. Grill for 6 to 10 minutes, uncovered, turning once. Brush often with soup mixture. When done, allow to rest a few moments off the heat.

  • Transfer any remaining sauce to a small saucepan, and heat to boiling. Serve with steak.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
344 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 22.4g; cholesterol 76mg; sodium 371mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022