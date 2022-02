California Grilled Veggie Sandwich

I baked, "Michael's Foccacia Bread," from this website, which is VERY good by the way. To begin with I made the dressing and marianted for an hour to let the ingredients marry. I sliced the red bell peppers and red onions into ringlets. I sliced the zucchini and yellow squash, lengthwise, in strips, from the top down. I brushed oil on each vegetable and placed it on the grill to cook. Within 3 minutes I had nice dark grill marks on the vegetables and they appeared to get soft so I flipped it over to cook the other side. I placed the bottom half of the bread onto the grill to heat it up. I did the same with the top half only I placed it cutside down first to get it heated and toasted up nicely. I spread a little of the dressing onto the bread, sprinkled it with the feta cheese and layered the vegetables on each sandwich. The ingredients, vegetables and the dressing amount is enough to fill exactly four "good size" foccacia sandwiches. This is absolutely delicious! The dressing is just perfect. The lemon juice and garlic work well in the mayonnaise-nothing is too "tangy" or "oily". The foccacia bread tastes great because it is freshly baked, tasty and has fresh herbs baked right into it! With all the grilled vegetables layered on this, I feel good knowing I ate healthy. The vegetables are only seasoned with olive oil, nothing more, and tastes sweet. This is a very satisfying, healthy and fulfilling meal. Even the meat lover's in my family didn't miss the meat. Love it!