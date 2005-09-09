Maple Glazed Ribs

Basted with a savory sweet sauce, these ribs are definitely finger-licking good!

Recipe by Karen Toellner

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs 40 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ribs in a large pot, and cover with water. Cover, and simmer for 1 hour, or until meat is tender. Drain, and transfer ribs to a shallow dish.

  • In a small saucepan, stir together the maple syrup, brown sugar, ketchup, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and mustard powder. Bring to a low boil, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Cool slightly, then pour over ribs, and marinate in the refrigerator for 2 hours.

  • Prepare grill for cooking with indirect heat. Remove ribs from marinade. Transfer marinade to a small saucepan, and boil for several minutes.

  • Lightly oil grate. Cook for about 20 minutes, basting with the cooked marinade frequently, until nicely glazed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 24.2g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 29.5g; cholesterol 117.1mg; sodium 411.1mg. Full Nutrition
