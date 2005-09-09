Maple Glazed Ribs
Basted with a savory sweet sauce, these ribs are definitely finger-licking good!
Instead of boiling the ribs, I would suggest baking them at 250 degrees for about 3 hours (if you have the time...) this keeps in all the natural flavors- the marinade is great! I added a little bit of sweet BBQ sauce!Read More
Excellent recipe, my best ribs ever. I boiled the ribs for 10 minutes, baked them in this sauce for about 2 hours at 300F, then grilled them for about 15 minutes using indirect heat on the BBQ. As they were grilling I was brushing on more of the sauce, making a beautiful caramelized coating. Easily restaurant quality.
I use this recipe time and time again, and I always get rave reviews. I usually double the sauce so there's extra for people who like to dip.
This is great. I simply put the ribs [I used spare ribs] in my slow cooker- mixed the remaining ingredients, and cooked for about 5 hours. Then transferred to the bbq for a few minutes each side. Boiled the sauce from the crock pot w/ a little corn starch to thicken-it was wonderful!
OOooh, this is so tasty. My kids and I have a sweet tooth but my husband is a savoury man. Well, when I made these the other night there (baked in casserole dish for 3hrs lid off for final 1/2 hr) he could not stop raving about it and has been nagging me to make more ever since. It's a really easy recipe with pretty much store cupboard stuff and I'm looking forward to using it on different cuts of meat to see what it's like. Thank you this one's a keeper!
These were FANTASTIC! I used Bullseye BBQ sauce in place of the ketchup for some bite and DH and I couldn't stop eating them. So sweet and delicious we're getting more ribs this weekend to try it again. I also marinated them overnight. Try this!
Karen, this recipe was so easy and delicious! I'd never cooked ribs before, but followed your directions to the letter and the ribs turned out beautifully -- so succulent, tender and flavorful. I loved the maple glaze as opposed to a heavier BBQ sauce. This one is a keeper for our family (two weekends in a row so far). Thanks SO much :-)
Sauce is really good. Sweet and slightly tangy, not the standard red BBQ sauce flavor at all. Instead of boiling, I tented the ribs in foil and placed in the oven at about 335 F for about 2.5 hours, until the meat was tender. Then I basted with the sauce, BBQ'd the ribs quickly to crisp them up, then basted one more time. My dinner guests loved the ribs, especially the kids!
These were really good and sticky! I didn't have any maple syrup but i used pancake syrup :-) It was good! I will make them again!
These were amazing! Even my husband who has won an award for his own recipe loves these!
We had this fabulous recipe the other night and it was great! I even had country style ribs and they were tender and very flavorful. I was hesitant with all the sweetness, but once I grilled, the smokey and the sweet was hard to beat. Thanks
The marinade was not easy to work with and I don't think it made a big difference in flavor. I think I could have just boiled the ribs and got the same result.
Excellent. You definitely want to double sauce. I was about to add BBQ sauce to original recipe, read more reviews and decided to try it as written....it is sweet and has a very nice tang.
I dusted these my favorite rub and put them in the oven @ 350 degrees for 3 hours. I basted with the maple syrup mixture every 30 minutes. These were good.
This was delicious! I did not have time for monkeying around as well so used boneless pork ribs, cooked the sauce a bit and then put all in a slow cooker. Followed the sauce recipe exactly and it is so much better than most purchased BBQ sauce. Thanks for the recipe!
very delicious. Different and savory. My family loved it. I put some dry rub onto the ribs and then marinate it with the sauce and bake it in oven before taking it over the grill and basting it while it cook. Very delicious and the ribs came out very tender. My family loved it. They don't really like bbq ribs since my mom using doesn't add anything to it so I decided to be daring and found this recipe. Very tasting. I did use hickory smoke bbq sauce instead of ketchup. will used this recipe again
This recipe was okay, but I did add some regular bottled bbq sauce to it because when I tasted themaple glaze it was too sweet for my taste. I added about 1/3 of a cup of the bottled bbq sauce to the recipe and it turned out very yummy!!
I used this recipe with grilled chicken for a Canada Day Barbecue. I precooked the chicken, boiling it for 15 minutes, before barbecueing. Everyone really liked it. Very versatile sauce.
Whole family loved this. First time I made it, I used pancake syrup instead of maple syrup. It was fabulous and doesn't taste any different when I use the pricier maple syrup. I have also substituted dijon or table mustard for mustard powder and it didn't affect the taste. I have also added a shot of brandy. Yum! I use beef ribs: cover a cookie sheet with foil and then nonstick spray, put ribs on, spray another sheet of foil and cover ribs tightly. Bake low (225, 250) for 1.5 hrs or until done. Take out, baste with this awesome recipe, let sit in fridge covered, then bbq them for flavor. Fabulous!
I used "country style" ribs which have lots more meat and less bone than baby backs. I marinated for four hours vs. the two recommended. I have never seen my kids (ages 13,11,8) attack ANY dish like they did these ribs. Must be because the sauce is relatively sweet. They even begged for the leftovers. A HUGE hit at my house. We'll do again on the 4th of July.
These were the bomb! A little sweet, but really good. I took others advice and baked them for 3 hours at 250 deg. Otherwise, followed exactly. Yummy!
I made these ribs for my daughters birthday party and everybody loved them. I baked them in the oven for about 1 hour then threw them on the grill.
I made this last night, and it was really good! I made just a couple of changes (b/c I didn't have certain ingredients)... I used beef short ribs. That was what was in the freezer. :) I simply put the ribs down in a metal baking pan, and then covered in the sauce. (I didn't have any worchestershire, so I used an extra 1/2 TBS of vinegar, b/c I didn't want it to come out too sweet). Then I covered it with foil, and baked at 325 for about 3-4 hrs (Turned once halfway through). Delicious!
The flavor of this dish is absolutely amazing. Instead of this mehtod, though, I browned the ribs in the over and then thrwe them along with the other ingredients into a slow cooker for 8 hours. Fell off the bone and tasted wonderful all the while.
Delicious!! Only thing I changed was cooking method. After marinating, I threw them in the oven at 350 for 1 hour covered, then 15 - 20 minutes uncovered. They came out perfect!! I doubled this recipe to feed 3 children, ages 10, 9 and 6 and 2 adults and there was not one left!! This is a time consuming recipe but definitely worth it if you have the time!
My husband said the ribs were good, but that he would have liked more sauce on them. The recipe was easy to make. Thanks!
These ribs were absolutely delicious! The meat was so soft and had so much flavor! The only thing different I did was left them marinating for 24 hours. But it made a HUGE difference. They were so good I had to make them again. However, the second time I only left them marinating for the time the recipe says and they didn't have the same flavor as the first time. I will undoubtedly make these again, but definitely leave them marinating at least over night. GREAT RECIPE thank you so much!
Totally awesome! We served these at our tailgating party on Sunday and we got rave reviews! Definitely will make these again and again they were awesome!
This was very tasty. I didn't marinade the pork due to lack of time so I think next time I will make over the weekend. I will also pressure cook my Ribs to speed up the tenderizing.
i let them marinate over night and gave them some extra time on the bbq. amazing flavour.
These were awesome. Gone in a heartbeat.
Wow! Great recipe!! The only changes I made were to use prepared mustard instead of powdered and I threw EVERYTHING in the crock pot and let it cook on low for 9 hours....YUMMY! and tender.
Thank you for this great recipe. I have made this 4 times and everytime has been a hit. My husband will not let my try any other recipes.
Great recipe! If I could, I'd give it 10 stars! I used country style ribs instead and substituted the cider vinegar with balsamic vinegar. Steamed the pork to preserve the flavor, but meat was not as tender. I think I'll try boiling it next time. My boyfriend couldn't stop telling me how great it was. Definitely in our top 10 list.
Since I live in the South, I substituted cane syrup for maple syrup. The ribs were excellent and very easy to prepare!
We loved these! The only change I made is that I added about 1/2 tsp of crushed garlic to the marinade. I did double the sauce because I love a lot of sauce, but what I had left after marinading never got used because the ribs were perfect with just the glaze. Oh, and I only had 1 hour to marinade because I started too late, but I don't think it made a difference.
We really liked this recipe. Refreshing change from bbq sauce. The ribs smelled so good while grilling! We served this with sweet potatoes and a salad. Tastes like fall! Yum :)
Our meat came out terrible. I will never boil ribs again! We were fighting with the meat to come off the bone.
These were awesome! I made ahead for a camping trip and marinated them for a couple days. By the time we grilled them, they were incredible! I wouldn't change a thing.
was ok, my bf liked it, but not the best I've had.
This was excellent! Very easy! I put the ribs in the crock pot, poured all the remaining ingredients on top and slow cooked it on low for about 8 hours. The meat literally fell off the bone. I didn't have maple syrup, so I just used plain old pancake syrup. My whole family loved it!!! Will definately make again and again.
AWESOME!!! Best Ever. I make extra glaze and place in a ketchup bottle for basting the ribs, sooo yummy. Thanks Karen.
Excellent! By far the best ribs I have made. I followed the recipe exactly, except I marinated the ribs overnight. My DH LOVED them.
yummy yummy yummy!!!!! My boyfriend has asked me to cook these two times in the last week and a half.
YUMMMMMMMM!!!!!! I ended up marinating them for 24 hours because we went to a festival and ate the day I planned to cook them. These were awesome, will definately make again! Thanks for sharing!
Made this for Father's Day and foudn that the sauce was good but a bit sweet. I added some store bought BBQ sauce to make it a bit more tangy. Good overall.
I followed the recipe to the "T" I even used REAL Maple syrup, except I used pork country ribs. My family did not care for these. They taste like maple syrup on ribs, and they were really dry. I will not make this again-I would rather use bottled Hunts Original BBQ Sauce. Sorry.
Very nice flavor. I usually prefer more heat in my ribs but I did enjoy this. Next time I'm going to try adding some heat to them because I think the maple would be nice with hot spice. Thanks for sharing!
These were very yummy and tender. I was running late and only marinated them for about an hour and they still were fantastic. It was my first time making baby back ribs and I'm glad I chose this recipe.
So in all honesty I did not use this glase, but used all the preparation techniquest to prepare a honey-mustard glaze. It made all the difference. Previous reviews on the honey-mustard glaze said the flavor was good but did not marinate into the ribs, so I found it very helpful to use these instructions with that recipe. Thanks!
Thank you for an excellent glaze. I loved it, as did my picky husband. We enjoyed the maple flavour. I just wish pure maple syrup was a bit cheaper!
Very good. Extremely sweet. I used syrup made with splenda to reduce the sugar. Like the reviewer before me I like a little heat with my sweet. I added a few hot pepper flakes. I only added a pinch but I should have added more. Will try again.
Very yummy and easy. Used spare ribs instead. Could have been a little more tender but that could of been the cut of meat I used. Very sweet but good.
Absolutely the most delicous ribs ever! So easy to make and the meat just fell off of the bone!! Didn't use baby back ribs, used country ribs. Simmered for one hour, marinated for two hours, baked at 350 for one hour! The flavor is wonderful! I made this for "food night" at work and everyone raved and raved about these ribs! I will make these again and again! Thanks!!
Tender and yummy! I made this last weekend and it was the talk of the town. Everyone loved them and asked me about the ingredients. Wished the sauce was a little thicker. Will try adding cornstarch the next time to thicken it. Will make again and again! Thanks for sharing an easy and delicious recipe.
Awesome Awesome recipe! We made this for ourselves and loved it! Since then we have served this to guests, and have always received rave reviews. It wasn't difficult at all. It is a little time consuming, but we have shortened the marinating time and still had excellent results. I don't have kids, so I have no idea if kids even like ribs or not. But as for adults...if you love BBQ, you have to try this recipe!
This was delicious, no complaints. I think I might use this on drum sticks or wings next time!
Didn't have time to marinate them, and they were still good.
These ribs were tender and tasty, but very sweet. I added bbq spice mix to the pot before simmering the ribs, and I added bbq sauce and a few splashes of hot sauce to the marinating sauce. The kids loved them, but they were a tad too sweet for the adults. I would make them again, but spice them up a bit.
This was very tasty and it was a nice change from a basic BBQ recipe. I didn't have ribs so I used pork chops instead and I marinated them for only 1 hour. They still came out very flavorful and really juicy. We will be using this recipe again! Thanks!
This is absolutely delicious. I will make this again. thank you so much for sharing this wonderful recipe. spanky
I thought these were good but I would have preferred a BBQ sauce. My husband loved them though which surprised me because of the sweetness, but it wasn't overpowering sweet. Maybe it depends on the amount of glaze you put on while grilling. To answer a recent poster's question, I believe baby back ribs are the best and most tender ribs you can buy. But I'm always wary of meats on sale which often seem to be less than good.
This is def being added to the regular recipe list in our house. I used the ingredients, and threw the whole mess in the crock pot, and cooked on high for 4-5 hours. Then I had my boyfriend taste, and he wanted me to add some BBQ sauce, so I did, and cooked on low for anther half hour or so. They meat was fall off the bone tender, and apparantly, in my house anyway, this recipe serves ONE hungry man. Leftovers? What leftovers?
Very good - it does not even need extra sauce.
Not my favorite! I made the recipe as stated and it was not good. Because I had based dinner around having ribs and I decided to doctor it up as best as I could. (added so much stuff I can't even remember) Then I cooked the ribs and they were ok. My husband liked them as they were but I had to eat mine with some plain old BBQ sauce from the pantry. Gave three stars because at least my husband and pup dog like it.
This is definitely one of my all time favs. No one can get enough. Just make sure to serve them with the sauce on the side.
We made these twice on the BBQ over the last summer and really enjoyed them. Good flavor and the meat did actually fall off the bones. I see in the reviews that someone did them in the crockpot and I will definitely be trying them that way. Both my husband and I love the sauce - we add thyme, garlic and pepper. Yummy!
This is a really tasty way to fix ribs. We've had them twice and will certainly have them again. And unusually, I wouldn't change any of the ingredients!
I only marinated my ribs for the 2 hours, but next time I'll keep them in it longer. Very tasty and sweet...I'll be using this marinade for pork chops in the future.
I usually prepare a lot of this marinade at one time and keep it stored in the fridge. We grill often, even in the winter months and I use this marinade with a lot of different meats. I would even let my mother in law taste this one.
I don't eat ribs, but I just made this for my boy friend. It was a huge hit! I cooked them in the oven in the same dish that I marinated them in. I cooked them at 350, and I flipped them during the 20 minute cooking time. I reheated some for a friend and she thought they were just like the ribs she had eaten in a favorite Chinese restaurant a few years ago. All together a huge hit!!! Thank you Karen!
I feel like I'm cheating when cooking ribs, these are sooooo good. I'm wondering what Butter Pecan syrup would taste like.....IT'S A KEEPER!
Excellent! Rather than cook the ribs in water then marinate, I put them in the slow cooker with the sauce for 2-3 hours on low, then grill for 15-20 minutes with extra sauce. These are incredible - I love the flavor!
Very good recipe!! We used it on ribs and quite tasty BUT we also tried them on free range/farm chicken wings and they were AMAZING!! I found that if you make the recipe the day before it thickens up nicely in the fridge. We used real maple syrup and I think it is pretty mandatory - with the store bought "maple syrup" it is all sugar with maple flavouring, no real maple taste at all. If you are making the wings, bake them in the oven (if you have a pizza stone definatley use!!!) at about 400deg F for about 10-15min on each side (season with pepper only). Depending on the size of your wings you may need to bake shorter/longer. Turn wings again and bake at same temperature and time. When the wings have a nice light golden colour thats the time to baste them with the sauce. Again 10min on each side bake and baste both sides (repeat as needed) until they are cooked completley. Save a bit of the sauce and brush on at the end to boost their flavour. Give this one a try, you won't be sorry!!
I found these ribs to be very good and easy to prepare! This recipe is a keeper! Phoenix.
WOW....my husband gave it a "ten"...and that is rare. Ribs came out tender, but not overly tender, which was good...boiling first is key, but some people boil them too long, then they are just a mess. One hour is perfect, and the glaze was awesome. Will make again for company..Thanks!
Wow, followed it exactly and everyone loved them! Very easy too! I did double the sauce and had enough to marinate chicken breasts too...ribs and chicken were fantastic!
I made these ribs on Christmas Eve. But I didn't read the whole recipe before hand and didn't know the cooking process. So I ended up boiling the ribs for an hour and then putting them on a sheet pan in the over with the sauce at 375 until they were gooey and brown. They were to die for! Everyone loved them and totally pigged out on them. Thanks for the great recipe!
Very good recipe. Ribs were falling off the bone. The sauce was yummy too. Husband LOVED it as much as I did.
This was a great base for a sauce however, I had to make it twice as the first time it was just sweet tasting meat with a pretty glaze. When I added other items, it became a hit. The 1st batch of ribs were only eaten after the 2nd were gone.
I added a little bit of chili and they turned out GREAT! I used pork chops this time, but I think it will taste even better with ribs. Definitely try it again.
Easy to fix but it was too sweet.
Neither my husband or son really care for ribs but I decided to make this recipe anyway...and they ate every last one! My son even asked if we had any leftovers so he could have them for lunch today, but of course we didn't. And while I was making them it smelled so wonderful that my neighbors asked about them. I simmered the ribs a day ahead and marinated them over night. They were great!
Ribs are Dad's favorite, so what better meal to have for Father's Day. My sister made these and the maple glaze was outstanding. The sauce was not overpowering and super sticky like other rib sauces. Finger licking good!!!!
Oh my golly!! This was sooooo good. I could've just had rib bones covered in glaze and been happy. We used beef ribs and they turned out really tender and juicy. We ate all of them!!
My husband brought ribs home from the market for the first time. I'd never prepared them myself before, so went to the web for a quick but interesting looking recipe. The ribs were the best we've ever had! Thx.
My Husband and I really liked this recipe. The ribs were so tender. I would definitely make this again for us. The kids weren't crazy about them but they don't like anything anyway.
This was my husband & teen sons favorite ribs that I have ever made.three iof us ate 6 pounds. MMMMGood
Wonderful! I used beef ribs and baked them in my clay cooker for 2hrs and threw them on the grill for about 10-15 min a side with more sauce. They were falling off the bone! Yummy and gooey!
These were the best ribs I ever had. My husband and dinner guests agreed! I had to make two batches of the sauce and served leftover marinade with the meal; it was great on rice. I initially thought the cider vinegar was too much but with the meat it was perfect. Thanks so much for this great recipe!
I actually used this "glaze" as a marinade for boneless chicken breasts and then placed them on the grille using the reserve for basting. Incredible taste!! The glaze is easy to make, then let it cool and place washed chix breasts in a zip lock bag with the marinade for several hours. Big YUM!!
Since the temps were way to hot to BBQ outside, I put the ribs into a 9 x 13 pan, poured the sauce over the ribs, covered with foil and baked at 330 degrees for 2 hours. uncovered for baked for another 30 minutes. Absolutely the best sauce ever!
I followed this recipe exactly except for using the crock pot on low for 8 hours. Dry and not tender. Usually the crock pot is safe....not with this recipe. Maybe adding some water to this recipe would help slow cook the meat.
Easy and delicious. A winner with friends!
It was just great! The glaze was like a candy!
DELICIOUS. I'm not sure I can describe these without cursing, they were so good. I started with 2 large slabs of good quality side ribs. The only thing I did differently was make a bit more glaze- about half again as much as was called for. I was glad I had. It worked out just right for the amount of ribs I had. I didn't even marinate for as long as it said (just couldn't wait!), but even with just an hour in the sauce these were perfect. Sweet and tender ribs. Yes, we ate them ALL. This was my first try at ribs, and I may have to retire undefeated. Definitely the way a rib wants to be treated.
These are, by far, the best ribs I have ever tasted. The slight hint of maple flavoring gave them the edge for me--can't wait to try another batch. Their tenderness is just right, as well.
I made this for my husband and I. He only likes southern style ribs with a mustard sauce, but he actually liked these ribs! I LOVED these ribs, the flavor was great, I did however steam the ribs in beer instead of water.
This recipe was wonderful!!It was a big hit with all my guest. I boiled the ribs in water for an hour but added a little garlic powder,vinegar, and just a touch of salt. I used an indoor grill and the recipe was absolutely wonderful!!!The glaze is fantastic.
