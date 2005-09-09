Maple Glazed Ribs

Very good recipe!! We used it on ribs and quite tasty BUT we also tried them on free range/farm chicken wings and they were AMAZING!! I found that if you make the recipe the day before it thickens up nicely in the fridge. We used real maple syrup and I think it is pretty mandatory - with the store bought "maple syrup" it is all sugar with maple flavouring, no real maple taste at all. If you are making the wings, bake them in the oven (if you have a pizza stone definatley use!!!) at about 400deg F for about 10-15min on each side (season with pepper only). Depending on the size of your wings you may need to bake shorter/longer. Turn wings again and bake at same temperature and time. When the wings have a nice light golden colour thats the time to baste them with the sauce. Again 10min on each side bake and baste both sides (repeat as needed) until they are cooked completley. Save a bit of the sauce and brush on at the end to boost their flavour. Give this one a try, you won't be sorry!!