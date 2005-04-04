Grilled Tuna Teriyaki

Rating: 4.46 stars
83 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 49
  • 4 star values: 25
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Delicious right off the grill! Take care not to overcook the steaks, as tuna can quickly become quite dry.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir soy sauce, rice wine, ginger, and garlic together in a shallow dish. Place tuna in the marinade, and turn to coat. Cover dish and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat grill for medium-high heat.

  • Remove tuna from marinade and discard remaining liquid. Brush both sides of steaks with oil.

  • Cook tuna on the preheated grill until cooked through, 3 to 6 minutes per side.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 40.4g; carbohydrates 1.5g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 77.1mg; sodium 328.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (82)

Most helpful positive review

SummerRain
Rating: 4 stars
04/04/2005
I more than doubled the marinade for 2 tuna steaks, added 1 teaspoon brown sugar, a bit of oyster sauce, a dash of sesame oil, and chopped chives. Boiled the leftover of the marinade and thickened it to pour over the grilled tuna (I did pour more water in and seasoned it to make more sauce).
Helpful
(59)

Most helpful critical review

TeaRose
Rating: 3 stars
11/09/2009
2 out of 4 people I served this to liked it and I wasn't one of them. The flavor of the marinade really enhanced the fish-i-ness of the tuna steaks (which for me is not a plus.) The leftovers were awesome the next day made into tuna salad sandwiches however!
Helpful
(7)
SummerRain
Rating: 4 stars
04/04/2005
I more than doubled the marinade for 2 tuna steaks, added 1 teaspoon brown sugar, a bit of oyster sauce, a dash of sesame oil, and chopped chives. Boiled the leftover of the marinade and thickened it to pour over the grilled tuna (I did pour more water in and seasoned it to make more sauce).
Helpful
(59)
PFEIFFER
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
yuh yuh good.. easy on the ginger..great w/ frozen trader joe's tuna
Helpful
(37)
Suzanne
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I substituted rice vinegar and sherry for rice wine vinegar and it added a great flavor!
Helpful
(27)
AJIA
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
absouletely perfect tuna! it was so tender and flaky - the marinade definitely did the trick although i added a touch of lime juice.
Helpful
(20)
melanie
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2009
Delicious marinade! I pan fried the tuna with a small drizzle of oil for 3 minutes per side. That left the steaks pink in the middle with great flavor and texture.
Helpful
(14)
AILSA ROSE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Wonderful recipe I let my tuna marinade over night. It tasted fantastic. It went really well with warm cous cous.
Helpful
(12)
Chef X
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2007
Great recipe really good marinade. Just make sure you get high quality tuna because tuna can taste pretty fishy and I subsituted sherry for the rice wine and it tasted great.
Helpful
(12)
Emily Compson Trenbeath
Rating: 5 stars
04/25/2004
This is the best tuna marinade I've come across! We make this at least twice a month now. Thanks!
Helpful
(11)
jmbcoble
Rating: 5 stars
03/15/2010
Tried it for the first time tonight and loved it. I think I will let it marinade longer the next time I cook it though.
Helpful
(10)
TeaRose
Rating: 3 stars
11/09/2009
2 out of 4 people I served this to liked it and I wasn't one of them. The flavor of the marinade really enhanced the fish-i-ness of the tuna steaks (which for me is not a plus.) The leftovers were awesome the next day made into tuna salad sandwiches however!
Helpful
(7)
