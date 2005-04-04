Grilled Tuna Teriyaki

I more than doubled the marinade for 2 tuna steaks, added 1 teaspoon brown sugar, a bit of oyster sauce, a dash of sesame oil, and chopped chives. Boiled the leftover of the marinade and thickened it to pour over the grilled tuna (I did pour more water in and seasoned it to make more sauce).
yuh yuh good.. easy on the ginger..great w/ frozen trader joe's tuna
I substituted rice vinegar and sherry for rice wine vinegar and it added a great flavor!
absouletely perfect tuna! it was so tender and flaky - the marinade definitely did the trick although i added a touch of lime juice.
Delicious marinade! I pan fried the tuna with a small drizzle of oil for 3 minutes per side. That left the steaks pink in the middle with great flavor and texture.
Wonderful recipe I let my tuna marinade over night. It tasted fantastic. It went really well with warm cous cous.
Great recipe really good marinade. Just make sure you get high quality tuna because tuna can taste pretty fishy and I subsituted sherry for the rice wine and it tasted great.
This is the best tuna marinade I've come across! We make this at least twice a month now. Thanks!
Tried it for the first time tonight and loved it. I think I will let it marinade longer the next time I cook it though.
2 out of 4 people I served this to liked it and I wasn't one of them. The flavor of the marinade really enhanced the fish-i-ness of the tuna steaks (which for me is not a plus.) The leftovers were awesome the next day made into tuna salad sandwiches however!