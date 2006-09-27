Game Day Hamburgers

It's probably not fair to rate these burgers poorly since I didn't prepare them exactly as outlined in the recipe, but my son and I both thought they were a little nasty. For context, I am not a picky eater and my son is slightly picky. We left out the potatoes and used cheddar cheese instead of swiss. I have used onion mix for turkey burgers which was delicious. I thought using onion mix for beef would work great as well, but I was unhappy with the way they turned out. Though the burgers were cooked all the way through, the texture felt like they weren't. I love mushrooms, but I felt they didn't do anything for this burger except act as a filler. Maybe my expectations were too high, but these burgers just didn't do it for me. Thanks for the idea. It was worth a try and others report better results than me, so check them out - but don't expect a lot. The recipe doesn't call for much seasoning, but had a used salt and pepper, garlic salt or Lawry's, that may have redeemed the recipe, at least a little.