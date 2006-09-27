Game Day Hamburgers

4.3
117 Ratings
  • 5 64
  • 4 33
  • 3 17
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

These are seasoned and stuffed hamburgers with a taste of potato and cheese. Serve on buns with condiments of choice.

Recipe by Andy Alcorn

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together potato, cheese, and mushrooms.

  • In a large bowl, mix ground beef with onion soup mix. Form into 6 large burger patties. Make a pocket in each burger, stuff with potato mixture, and seal.

  • When ready to grill, brush grate with oil. Cook burgers over high heat for 5 minutes on each side, or until well done. Serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 35.1g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 26.2g; cholesterol 115.3mg; sodium 950.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022