Game Day Hamburgers
These are seasoned and stuffed hamburgers with a taste of potato and cheese. Serve on buns with condiments of choice.
Okay my husband just adout died over these hamburgers. I used Portabello mushrooms, bacon and monterey jack cheese for the filling. Per another viewer make small hamburgers and press the filling into the hamburger and place another patty on top and seal. In the meat mixture I used 1/3C. bread crumbs, 1 egg (egg beaters), 1 tsp. worchestshire sauce, 1 1/2 tsp. montreal steak seasoning.
These were tasty, but I felt the meat mixture was too sticky. I added 1 egg and 1/2 cp. breadcrumbs so the patties would be easier to form.
A great new twist for a burger! For those of you having trouble with the potatoes, simply buy a bag of shredded hash browns - very quick & simple!
These burgers are a great alternative to the same old, same old burgers I always have. I bought a bag of pre-shredded hash brown potatos and fried them up before stuffing the burgers so I wouldn't have to worry about the potato cooking all the way through, it also added that yummy fried potato flavor! I've made these with lots of different variations for fillings but my favorite is potato, cheddar and crumbled bacon. My boyfriend's favorite is the original potato/mushroom/swiss. Any fillings work well for this burger so get creative! I gave my sister this recipe and she makes hers with cream cheese, avacado and sundried tomatoes, yum!
So good I couldn't believe it, I wish I'd found this recipe a long time ago. I grilled the burgers on the stove and bought pre-shredded potatoes and cooked them first. I also made really thin hamburger patties then put the filling on top of them, then placed another thin patty on top of that and sealed it up-way easier than making pockets. I'm sure you could stuff these with just about anything, but try the original first, it's awesome.
Very good. Instead of making a pocket, I halved each burger, pressed the filling (mushrooms, cheese) on one of the halves and then placed the other half on top. Anyway these are a family favorite. Thanks for sharing.
These were amazing! The first time we had them my husband was craving the leftovers all the next day! We've now made them twice, the first time with ground beef, and the onion soup (we also used the frozen hashbrowns instead of potatoes) and it was a bit to oniony for me (plus I really don't like beef), but we had them again this week with ground pork and I seasoned the meat with some dried onion, garlic and pepper and I liked it SO much more! SO YUMMY!! I can't wait to make them for a BBQ party!
These burgers are HUGE and very yummy. I used the shredded hashbrown poataoes as suggested and they worked great. I also used cheddar instead of swiss cheese. We'll make these again for sure.
My husband said that this was the best hamburger he had ever had.
Delicious! I didn't use the potatoes, but other than that made no changes. It had a lot of good flavor even with no bun or condiments. We will serve these again.
Loved the flavor but they didnt come out stuffed really. More like all mixed up. Delicious, next time I will take more care stuffing.
These were great. The only thing I did differently was partially cooked the potatoes, so they would be done. I don't like a half raw/half done potato. Otherwise they were wonderful and moist. Moistness is the problem I have with most burgers. You should definitely try it....
We left out the potatoe filling and ate hashbrowns as the side dish. Needs a little practice, but had a great flavor to it.
Good but not great. The technical skills to do the stuffing are harder than it sounds. And although the burger tastes great, it's very rich. Very, very rich.
so good. used thawed mashed up tater tots instead of the potato. my bf always wants me to make burgers this way now. i've tried different combinations for the insides, but this original seems to be the best.
I followed what other reviews suggested and added one egg, some bread crumbs, ketchup, steak seasoning and only one of the onion soup mix packets to the meat. Also, I fried the shredded potatoes and chopped mushrooms with one clove of crushed garlic for 5 minutes prior to stuffing the patties to make sure the potatoes would cook all the way through. I had lots of compliments on these! I will make them again:)
Very good, and we left out the potatoes and they turned out awesome!
This is one of the best burger recipes I've found yet. I leave out the potatoes because it makes the burger heavy but a great recipe to try
Great Recipe! omitted the potatoes...mostly because of carbs. Didnt shread the cheese to make it easier. yum yum!
Good burgers! Was unsure of how to actually cook the burgers w/o burning the potato mushrm mix, so we just fried the mixture and placed it on burger then put a slice of swiss on top, burgers were tasty! Served it with a guac dip & potato salad.
These were really good, what a cute idea. They took a little longer to prepare than a normal hamburger, but they were fun. Kids would love this with the "cheese surprise" inside. I did leave out the potatos, they seemed like more trouble than they were worth.
Excellent Recipe. My husband loved it!! I made a few adjustments. I used ground turkey instead of beef, mozzarella cheese instead of swiss cheese and I cooked them via stovetop. This is a keeper. Thanks for sharing!!
This was an amazing recipe. My family loved it and will do it again
Very good, I switch out the cheese types for a variety.
These were GREAT! I omitted the potatoes and used portabella mushrooms and mozzarella. My husbands said they were the best he had ever eaten!
Thank you! These were excellent and the whole family loved them. I changed it around only because my youngest can't stand swiss cheese or mushrooms. I used shredded cheddar and real bacon, crumbled, not the imitation stuff. I also decided to divide the meat into 12 portions for stuffing. I laid out the first six, topped with the potato/cheese/bacon, then used the remaining six portions to top them off and seal them closed. My other "cheat" was to use thawed shredded hash browns instead of shredding my own potato. These burgers will be made again at my house for sure! Thank you very much..
Made them today for the first time. I needed a new burger recipe thats quick and easy and this is for sure both! My family loved them. I didn't add the potato and did a Mozza/Cheddar mix for the cheese. This will definitely replace my every day burger recipe.
I wasn't impressed by this meal. I did what other instructed and put an egg and some bread crumbs in the mixture. I put my potatoes in the food processor to shred them and they shredded beautifully. I took other reviewers suggestion and I made 2 patties put the mixture in the middle of them and sealed them up. But there was something lacking. I didn't like the taste. I think next time I will use only 1 onion packet. Normally, I love burgers but these will pass up next time.
I used a mushroom soup packet as I'm not a fan of onion. These were pretty tasty, but I found the potato centre to not be fully cooked by the time the meat was done. Will make this again, but will probably quickly fry off the potatoes and mushrooms before putting them in the patties.
Delicious! I didn't realize how much water content the potato held until I started shredding it, and I swear it's why these burgers were so juicy and delicious. I didn't use the mushrooms because I wasn't sure if my guests would like them, and I only about 1/2 cup shredded Swiss, and I wish I had used more. I mixed all of it together with the ground beef rather than stuffed the fillings in the middle. They really came out perfect for this novice BBQ'er.
It was heavenly and was a big hit at our bbq. I used frozen shredded potatoes and didn's use mushrooms. Cooked them first of course. I only had a few slices of swiss cheese so i tore them into pieces. I also used shredded mild cheddar which was ok but it wasn't as good as the swiss. For each burger, I shaped the ground beef mixture into two very thin patties, placed the potato/cheese mixture in the middle and sealed the edges by pinching/twisting/tucking. I made the mistake of just pinching the edges and the two patties separated on the grill, so i would suggest even somewhat kneading the edges with your fingers. Prepping these burgers were a little more time consuming than I wished, but IT WAS WORTH EVERY MINUTE. I'm so glad i doubled the recipe and froze extras. It's even tasty with ketchup and rice or mashed potatoes.
WONDERFUL burgers! I sauteed the mushrooms in butter and worcestershire sauce, left out the potatoes, and stuffed the burgers with only mushrooms and cheese. Served on a toasted onion roll...YUM!
Potatoes did not cook through - need to specify what type and how big is a large potato (I used a large Russet). Having an uncooked potato absolutely killed the flavor. Also, may want to go fattier than 92% lean/8% fat.
Absolutely delicious. I used a can of chopped mushrooms in place of the fresh & cubed some white cheddar blended with mild cheddar. I also used 2-1/2 ounces of meat for each half & made 7 burgers.
AMAZING!! First, I shredded a potato and fried it along with some mushrooms and a little bit of garlic. I added bread crumbs, an egg, worchestershire sauce and onion powder mix to the ground beef. I did the layered patty as opposed to the stuffed patty and MAN was it good!
Yummy!
These are good without the potatoes. I added pepper. Thanks :)
Delicious! Left out the mushroom and used cheddar cheese. Everyone in my family loved the burgers.
Just about perfect! Use fresh hash brown packages & cook them to instructions first then follow the recipe, then it is a 5 star! Serve without bun. My wife & kids that "HATE Swiss cheese & mushroons" loved these, they even asked for more.
The raw potato didn't cook well and detracted from the taste. Filling the burgers was a little tricky so I suggest chopping the filling relatively small.
Fun to make, but a little difficult stuffing the burgers. I chopped the potatoes rather than shredding them and so my potatoes were not thoroughly cooked. My boyfriend thought I had stuffed the burgers with apples!
The burgers were great! I,too,left out the potatoes (has fries on the side).Made huge patties.My son and husband ate every bite!
These are awesome... my nephew is a picky eater and he absolutely loves these. He asks for them every time he comes over!!
A bit too much onion. My 3-year old son, however, loved them. It was the first grilled burger he would eat!
Pretty good. I did cook my potatoe in front and added egg to meat mixture. My cheese ran out of burgers so I put some on top, probably my fault :) We will do again. ****** Update: I just cooked these again and they were unbelievable. This time I did not add egg to meat and they worked just fine. On top of potatoes, mushroom and cheese as filling I also added some ham and they were amazing.
These were very good, although I did omit the potatoes. My family loved the fact that all the goodies were stuffed inside the burger, and didn't fall out onto the plate so easily! Will make again for sure.
These taste really great! I'm not a big fan of swiss cheese, so I used cheddar. It is easy to make and goes over well with everyone!
The taste of these burgers wee fantastic. However I found that the potatoes tasted uncooked. I would omit the potatoes in future. I made the kids filling first with no mushrooms and then the adults. Will surely make again. Without potatoes, I would rate it 5 stars!
The stuffing is a little more time consuming but it makes the patty big and juicy. I suggest preparing the stuffing after the patties are ready so the potatoes do not turn brown. Also, I did not add the mushrooms. Anyhow, the burgers were a big hit with our guests.
These were delicious! Did not use the potatoes though.
I did not care for this recipe. I did everything exactly as the recipe said, but for some reason, the potatoes and hamburger were not cooked, even after 15 minutes on each side. I made the 6 large hamburgers out of 2 lbs of meat, so they couldn't have been too big, I don't think. Anyway, will not make again.
Excellent! What can I say! I was tired of the same old plain burger recipe! All you could hear at the table was "mmmmm" with every bite. I personally had no trouble at all with the potatoe, it cooked perfectly! We didn't even put them on a bun, we made a nice Greek salad, which complimented the burger. A must try recipe!!!
These were great. They reminded me of a hamburger my mom used to make when I was little (potato) but with a little more kick! Kids loved them (always a plus)...and hubby and I did too. Definitely a make-again.
This was a good recipe. I ended up wishing I had added some onions and garlic to the stuffing mixture. I will probably make these again with those additions - and maybe a little worcestershire sauce in the stuffing, too.
My kids & neighbors ask for this a lot. A little time to prepare, but practice makes perfect.
Made these for a 20 person BBQ and this recipe was a winner. I caramelized onions and cooked the mushrooms before mixing with the other stuffing material. Also, I made the same recipe with turkey as well and equally awesome!
It's probably not fair to rate these burgers poorly since I didn't prepare them exactly as outlined in the recipe, but my son and I both thought they were a little nasty. For context, I am not a picky eater and my son is slightly picky. We left out the potatoes and used cheddar cheese instead of swiss. I have used onion mix for turkey burgers which was delicious. I thought using onion mix for beef would work great as well, but I was unhappy with the way they turned out. Though the burgers were cooked all the way through, the texture felt like they weren't. I love mushrooms, but I felt they didn't do anything for this burger except act as a filler. Maybe my expectations were too high, but these burgers just didn't do it for me. Thanks for the idea. It was worth a try and others report better results than me, so check them out - but don't expect a lot. The recipe doesn't call for much seasoning, but had a used salt and pepper, garlic salt or Lawry's, that may have redeemed the recipe, at least a little.
We make this with mushrooms and onions that are sauted and the cheese of choice! Some times we mix up other ingredients! these are faboo and the kids love them.
these were so good! never woulda thought to put potatoes in a burger! i used: 1 lb ground turkey (w/onion soup mixh, egg beaters, splash of worchestershire) to make 4 burgers, 1 small potato, 1/2 wedge of laughing cow swiss cheese light, garlic, and turkey bacon to make it a bit healthier. these were big and juicy and yum! i cooked the potato with garlic before stuffing it between buger halves- i will definitely make again! (i put jalapenos in the ones for my bf... he looooved them!)
I seasoned the meat with Weber Chicago steak seasoning and stuffed 3 with Simply Potatoes seasoned hash browns and cheddar cheese. I added portobello mushrooms, the hash browns, and cheddar jack to the other 3. Grilled 5 minutes on each side. Seriously the "best burger ever"!
These hamburgers were pretty good, and VERY filling. I loved the cheese and the mushrooms, thought they added good flavor and texture, but I wasn't sure what the point of having the shredded potatoes in the burgers was. I couldn't taste them or see them once everything was cooked so you could probably leave those out and not even notice (and save some time by not having to shred them). They were very good though, and my husband really liked these so I'm sure we will be making them again sometime. Thank you for the recipe, Andy!
These were very onion-y! A bit too much for my taste.
This was very good, I broiled the burgers in my oven and they came out great. Thanks
very good and easy too!!!!!!!!!!
Just incredible! I subbed a mix of shredded white cheddar and gouda for the swiss, and added 1/2 a beaten egg to the meat mixture to help it stick together better. I also topped mine with more cheese and some salsa. The potato (used hash browns) and mushrooms are a unique idea. These burgers are messy, but worth it.
My family really liked this recipe & it was pretty easy to prepare, but quite messy! We don't eat mushrooms, so I subbed in shredded carrots & used colby/jack cheese instead of swiss. Did them on the stove top on my cast-iron grill pan - very good! Also did what others suggested & made 2 thin patties, placed filling between & sealed. Will make again!
one of the best burgers i've made. the guys LOVED it. i thought the potatoes were starchy, but enjoyed the added texture! will definitely make again.
Really good. I used cheddar cheese, and left out the mushrooms, but I liked them a lot!
Very good but my only complaint is that the potatoes did not cook at all. I think the recipe should call for cooked/microwaved potatoes. Other than they they were perfect.
Might want try pork to. Is one of the best burgers.
Wow this was a great burger. I did change it up just a bit. I used tator tot, thawed then crumbled up, I also did like someothers and made 2 patties and put the tators & cheese between them. While these were cooking I cooked with olive oil some red onions and mushrooms to put on top. My man and my son loved these. Will be cooking them again..
My only complaint is that they're a little too salty with all the onion soup mix.
This recipe is very easy to fix and the whole family enjoys it. If your in a hurry it quick meal.
this is also very good with red/green bell peppers and use provolone instead of swiss
Very good. Nice change from the same old burgers.
I made these tonight for my fiance and he said they were the best home made hamburgers he had ever had! He loves mushrooms and the onion mix topped it off! Thanks!
by the time the potato's are done the burger is well done so forget asking your guest how they would like the burger!!
Didn't even have the mushrooms or the onion soup mix and they still turned out fabulous. Love 'em!
Yeah these were pretty delectable...
This recipe has a great foundation, but as some other "reviewers" had said, it needs work. I substituted the actual potatoe for a 1/2 can of white potatoes and cut those into slivers. I did not use the onion soup mix, as I think it would be a little too much and have way too much going on. I think you can use any kind of cheese for these, but I think swiss or mozzerella added a great touch! I added 1 egg, and breadcrumbs to the mixture as well. Finally, I seasoned it with pepper, salt and some hamburger seasoning to finish it off. I mixed it together, rather than "stuffing" it. It was great, and is ALWAYS a hit whenever I make them for whoever. People who didn't enjoy mushrooms LOVED them!
Great!! Prep is time consuming. I ended up making 2 thin patties and putting the ingredients inside. We've tried stuffing these burgers with all kinds of stuff. We did different cheeses, jalapenos and cream cheese or cheddar. Takes a while but you only need to eat one. Very filling!!
This recipe definitely adds a twist to your everyday hamburger. It was good. Thanks for sharing your idea.
decent burgers. needs more seasoning.
I wasn't wild about them, but my husband and my son were. I had too much filling left over. I will half the filling next time. The leftover patties were awesome crumbled up in mac and cheese for a quick meal using leftovers.
Best burger I have ever made. I got rid of all my other burger recipes. This will be the only burger I ever make. Thanks
we liked these but felt like there was something missing.. i precooked my potato (hashbrown style) and didn't really measure the filling because i was using the Stufz hamburger press.. it makes 1/2 lb burgers.. i halved the onion soup mix b/c i was worried it would be too salty.. also subbed ground turkey for the beef since i don't care much for beef.. the potato seemed to be lost inside the burger.. so it was pretty much unnecessary.. i'm not sure what more i was expecting.. note this is our first time making stuffed burgers
Surprisingly good!
I halved the onion soup mix and the burgers were still great. My only complaint is that I didn't get as much flavour as I'd like from the potato and mushrooms so I'll try frying them up first next time. Also, as suggested by others, sandwiching the mix between 2 thin patties is far easier than making a pocket. Can't wait to try this recipe with other fillings!
These were yummy, I used the suggested shredded hash browns inside instead of the potato, just make sure they are thawed first and add a bit of salt and pepper to the hash brown mix. I also added chopped fresh onions into the filling.
