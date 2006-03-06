Portobello Mushroom Burgers

Move over, steakburgers!! With these, your most ardent beef lover can be completely satisfied. My husband is all about the beef. He had to agree, these sandwiches give a burger a real run for its money! Grilled, carmelized onions are a nice addition, as is a slice of tomato and/or avocado. We like it topped with Gruyere, and have also used Brie to rave reviews. I have taken lately to adding a couple of spritzes of soy sauce to the marinade to increase the complexity of flavor, as well as to salt perfectly. I've also added a tsp of Dijon mustard, as well as a bit of chopped, fresh rosemary from the garden, both with tasty results. You can vary the marinade how ever you want. Easiest way to marinate (mess-free, too!) is to combine all ingredients in a ziplock. Replacing the balsamic with half the measure of rice wine, 1 Tb chopped, fresh ginger, a little brown sugar and 3 Tb soy sauce makes a nice Asian variation. For those who found the vinegar taste to be overwhelming, it could be that you left it to marinate too long. 10-15 minutes produces the best results. If the timing is right, then I'd suspect the brand of balsamic is the culprit. It's best to buy only genuine Modena balsamic. Granted, it will set you back a few bucks, but the results are incomparable. The flavor is robust, yet incomparably smooth, with none of the acidic sharpness you get with cheaper brands. Make sure you toast your bun, because those portobello caps are juicy. A+ meat alternative meal!