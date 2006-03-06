Portobello Mushroom Burgers
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 203.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 10.3g 21 %
carbohydrates: 9.8g 3 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 4.4g
fat: 14.6g 23 %
saturated fat: 5.8g 29 %
cholesterol: 19.6mg 7 %
vitamin a iu: 308.3IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 7.2mg 56 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 11 %
vitamin c: 1.1mg 2 %
folate: 29.5mcg 7 %
calcium: 245mg 25 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 23.3mg 8 %
potassium: 619.9mg 17 %
sodium: 259.5mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 131.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.