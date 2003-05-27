Pineapple Bacon Burgers

4.1
127 Ratings
  • 5 69
  • 4 30
  • 3 14
  • 2 8
  • 1 6

Seasoned hamburger and a slice of pineapple are slapped together, and wrapped in bacon. It's that easy, and adds a wonderful flavor to a regular burger! This recipe was one of my grandmother's favorites. We would make these special for her when she would come up to see us.

Recipe by Mtqtpie

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 burgers
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare grill for indirect cooking.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, mix together hamburger meat and barbecue sauce. Season with salt and pepper.

  • Shape mixture into 4 large patties. Place a slice of pineapple on top of each. Crisscross 2 bacon strips around each burger, and secure with toothpicks.

  • Brush oil on grate. Place burgers on grill over medium low heat. Cook, covered, until the burger is cooked through. Turn often to avoid burning the bacon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
946 calories; protein 46.7g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 72.2g; cholesterol 208.3mg; sodium 977.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022