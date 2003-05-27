Pineapple Bacon Burgers

I really like this recipe and my kids don’t want any other kind of burger now. I have found that if you grill indirectly as called for you do not need to turn these at all, so the bacon coming loose is not a problem. In fact if you spray the grill with non stick spray before you cook they are problem free. Just cook them till the pineapple starts to get a little brown on top, add the cheese till it melts and remove. Those who think the burger is mushy may want to cut the BBQ sauce to ¼ cup. If the burgers are firm when you form them they will not get mushy when you cook them. Add the BBQ sauce a little at a time and stop while you still have firm patties. I used a KC style sauce and had great luck. I have also found that you can get the same flavor by just adding a touch of bacon grease to the burger as you mix it up. This does not give the nice effect of biting through the bacon, but for those who have trouble chewing the bacon this is a nice alteration. Also crushed pineapple works very well if you don’t have sliced. And last but not least, I recently grilled a meatloaf based on this recipe and the family loved it. I left out the pineapple and cheese. Just adding the BBQ sauce to the burger with bread crumbs as a binder and grilled it indirectly for about 1.5 hours with charcoal. It was wonderful! Thanks for sharing.