Pineapple Bacon Burgers

Seasoned hamburger and a slice of pineapple are slapped together, and wrapped in bacon. It's that easy, and adds a wonderful flavor to a regular burger! This recipe was one of my grandmother's favorites. We would make these special for her when she would come up to see us.
I will never eat a regular hamburger at home again!!! This was great, We had to make do with the George Foreman as we ran out of propane. I cooked the pineapple and bacon separately and then just layered it onto top of cooked hamburger. Next time I will stick a slice of cheddar in there. The pineapple gives it a tangy taste. I think this may be even better on ground pork. Thank you! ***UPDATE- can be made the same way and tastes just as good with a boca burger and the soy bacon from Morningstar Farms.
I made these for our Labor day cookout yesterday. I was so embaressed. This is a horrible recipe. The burgers fall apart and into the grill and the bacon didn't even cook all the way. I used lean ground beef, but still the combination of the hamburger and bacon grease kept threatening to put the fire out. Basicaly when all was said and done the hotdogs, that were suppost to be for the kids, turned out to be all we ended up eating.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
09/03/2002
oh ho, now this is a worthy burger! The meat can be a little delicate until you get it on the grill, but if you're careful, you'll be fine. I wouldn't want to miss out on the great flavor of the pineapple and bacon grilling right on the beef. We had no trouble with anyting falling apart or burning. A+
Excellent! These burgers taste great! The BBQ sauce, the pineapple, and the bacon are an incredible combination and really give these burgers a Polynesian flare. I used 1 pound of ground beef (for two people), 1 cup BBQ sauce, and I diced up some of the pineapple and added it to the meat mixture to enhance the Polynesian flavor. Next time I’ll add pineapple tidbits instead. To prevent the burgers from falling apart, I added about a 1¼ cup of plain breadcrumbs and an egg to bind. I grilled the pineapple slices separately from the burgers. For crispy bacon, I put the bacon slices onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper, covered with more parchment and then another cookie sheet, and baked in the oven at 400° for about 25 minutes. Assembled everything together on a toasted bun and topped with more BBQ sauce…Perfection!
The bacon part is a pain to do and actutally, so is the pineapple, but the pineapple part is definitely worth it. Adds an interesting flavor to the burger. As a bonus, pineapple juices improve the taste of your own bodily fluids and secretions. Really!
Absoultely AWESOME! I didnt have any issue with falling apart it must be the BBQ sauce I used. It worked well with the meat. I only used about half of what the recipe called for. My kids loved them. I did grill the bacon and pineapple separate and i also mixed some of the pineapple juice into the meat and coated it on top as I grilled the burgers......AWESOME!!!!
My husband, who has never used a recipe in his life and avoids cooking at all costs, found this and made it the day after I had wrist surgery. (He knew to come here since I rave about Allrecipes and Recipezaar.) It was AWESOME! I tried to stay out of the kitchen but did peak in a couple of times. He arranged the bacon perfectly on the burgers. Made fresh burgers instead of his normal frozen ones. He even cut it into smaller pieces so I could eat it with one hand. What a guy. My 17 year old son just requested them as his birthday dinner! Now that is a compliment. Thanks for a great recipe and giving my husband the confidence he needed when it comes to cooking. If he can do this, anyone can. :)
These are muy delicioso! I made the mistake of grilling these without foil or anything under them, and so they fell apart a little, soin the future I will be following the tips to let them firm up in the fridge and using a griddle. These were by far the tastiest burgers I've ever had!
I've made these twice now and the family loves them! Here's how to keep them from falling apart: Form the burgers and then put them in the fridge for 30 minutes. What happens is the fat in the meat gets soft from handling. Letting it chill for a while will firm the burgers up for cooking. I do not agree with cooking the bacon and pineapple seperately. Just be sure to cook with indirect heat and let the flavors meld.
Wow were these ever good, a new summer favorite! I subed ground turkey and turkey bacon for the meats and they were still amazing. I did serve with a sprinkle of cheddar cheese and fresh tomato and sweet onion. Thanks for the recipe, can't wait to make these again:)
Wonderful flavor! The salty bacon, contrasted with the sweet pineapple and BBQ sauce of your choice, is a winner! As others mentioned, preparing the pineapple and bacon separately removed a lot of headache. These burgers don't crumble, but they don't hold together easily either. Remedying it through bread crumbs or some other means is suggested.
Very good with a few changes. Grilled on stovetop using griddle. First grilled pineapple slices w/ a little brown sugar. Added onion soup mix to the the hamburger. Turkey bacon made in oven. Stacked everything on a whole wheat bun with a little extra bbq sauce. They were a hit.
These were delicious! We used 1 lb of beef and still got 4 good sized burgers, I also used turkey bacon instead. My husband said possibly best burger he's ever had! Very juicy and flavorful. Thank you for sharing!
I really like this recipe and my kids don’t want any other kind of burger now. I have found that if you grill indirectly as called for you do not need to turn these at all, so the bacon coming loose is not a problem. In fact if you spray the grill with non stick spray before you cook they are problem free. Just cook them till the pineapple starts to get a little brown on top, add the cheese till it melts and remove. Those who think the burger is mushy may want to cut the BBQ sauce to ¼ cup. If the burgers are firm when you form them they will not get mushy when you cook them. Add the BBQ sauce a little at a time and stop while you still have firm patties. I used a KC style sauce and had great luck. I have also found that you can get the same flavor by just adding a touch of bacon grease to the burger as you mix it up. This does not give the nice effect of biting through the bacon, but for those who have trouble chewing the bacon this is a nice alteration. Also crushed pineapple works very well if you don’t have sliced. And last but not least, I recently grilled a meatloaf based on this recipe and the family loved it. I left out the pineapple and cheese. Just adding the BBQ sauce to the burger with bread crumbs as a binder and grilled it indirectly for about 1.5 hours with charcoal. It was wonderful! Thanks for sharing.
Very good!... I did cook mine under the broiler though!... I sauted some mushrooms and onions. I also mixed some teriyaki sauce and some of the pinaple juice, simmered until the juice cooked down a bit. We used crumbled bacon on top. Delicious!
This is a wonderful recipe and I've done some very similar for several years. Cooking the bacon and pineapple rings separately is a much simpler method and doesn't leave you with the task of hunting toothpicks before you eat them. One comment said the grease kept threatening to put out the fire... if you use indirect heat this wont be an issue. This simply means the food is not placed directly over the coals. once the coals are ready for cooking, you can push them to the outside of the grill leaving the middle open. This gives you heat on all surrounding sides but no flames to jump up on the food. put down an aluminum pie plate in the middle or foil and it will catch the drippings and keep your grill a little cleaner.
Very tasty combination and I don't generally like pineapple as a burger topping. I think the bacon is what did the trick. Based on reviews and personal experience, I made a couple of changes. I used a fresh pineapple instead of canned and sliced it to the appropriate thickness. I also just smeared the BBQ sauce onto the burgers instead of mixing in (I've have bad luck with mix-in sauces causing the meat to fall apart in the past). Finally, I wrapped the bacon around the pineapple only and grilled the burgers separately. This was mainly to make sure the bacon got crisp since I really don't like stretchy bacon.
I cooked mine on the stove and did the bacon and pineapple separately, the burgers did try to break apart on me but I put cheese on them when they were done to hold them together. These burgers turned out to be wonderful! The whole family loved them, I will definitely be making these again.
Awesome - I'll never make a plain burger again. I followed the tips from others, making sure I didn't add too much BBQ sauce, and cooking bacon separate. I served these to 25 people at a Texas BBQ and people loved them, even though it was gilled, not BBQ'd (picky Texans!).
Loved these. My suggestion get lean beef, stick to the fatty bacon and DO NOT cook separate. If you do, whats the point? When you cook them together you get the bacon and pineapple flavor IN the burger. Otherwise it's just a garnish like lettuce. Next time I make them I will try mixing an egg or breadcrumbs in the burger to make it hold together better. But I loved them. Being messy just adds to the fun!
Very good burgers. I just wonder if they are good enough to go to all the trouble of grilling with bacon around and pineapple on top. Next time I'll try grilling the bacon and pineapple slice separately and see if it tastes the same.
I did not care for this recipe. We used 80/20 hamburger and hickory barbecue sauce with pineapple rings and bacon strips but it fell apart and became a huge mess. If you wrapped the whole burger in foil maybe it would work better.
Huge hit at this house! Had some young adults over for dinner and the kids loved them. I made as written only using fresh pineapple rather than canned. Secured with a toothpick as stated and grilled. Already planning on these again before the kids leave for college. Thanks Shelster72 for sharing your recipe. Loved it in this house!
I thought this recipe was wonderful, so did the rest of the family. I didn't have a grill so I broiled it instead. It was a bit more time consuming but the family loved it. I also used Wood's Cookin' sauce which gives it a great smokey flavor. I will definitely make this a regular recipe.
I made a few mods, but these burgers were AWESOME! My kids both ate two each. I just finished off the last one for lunch. I mixed a package of onion soup mix, 1/2 c BBQ and a small can of drained pineapple tidbits into 2# of meat and then made patties. I fried the bacon seperately, as I have an aversion to undercooked bacon. I was too hungry to wait for the charcoal on the grill, so I cooked them in a grill pan on the stove. They were very delicate, and I kept having to press pineapple back into the burgers, but we managed. We topped them with swiss cheese, tomato and a little more BBQ. I got 8 burgers out of this recipe. Thanks for sharing the recipe! We really enjoyed it and will be making it again soon!
It took me three attempts to get this foolproof, which is where I like my recipes to land. Original recipe calls for too much BBQ sauce (you can add more afterwards), and I caution, which sauce you elect to use can make or break this recipe. Some well known brands are too watery, so make sure you use a thick, better quality sauce. If in doubt, reduce the BBQ sauce on the stove before you use it, or make your own. Thick! Again, Canned Pineapple, is not just pineapple, I used the real fresh cut. Much better flavor and result. Ground Beef, well lean is nice, but then it doesn't hold togther well. I've been using organc grass feed groundbeef. BIG difference in outcome and taste. Apple Smoked or Hickory Smoked Bacon is the way to go!! This is one of the few recipes, where I would have to say if you skimp and penny pinch, you'll be sadly disappointed. Better ingrediaents here make a big difference in the result and taste. My final version: Meat Mixture: (set for 30m in Fridge) 1.5 pounds Organic Grass fed ground beef. 1/4 cup HQ Thick BBQ sauce 2 TBSP Teriyaki Sauce 2 TBSP Pineapple Juice. 1 TBSP Bacon Fat. Smoked Hickory Salt Ground Pepper (Lots) Topping, Fresh Cut Pineapple Slices (Finger width) Apple Smoked (or Hickory Smoked) non cured Bacon. (Trader Joes) . Cook on High Heat grill. Add (Partially pan cooked) Bacon and Pineapple 1/2 way through meat cook to first cooked side. This recipe has a lot of play to it, so as you can see I bumped this up a notch.
I don't have a gas or charcoal grill, so did these in a pan on the stove...about the only thing I followed directions on was putting the barbecue sauce (used Jack Daniels No. 7) in the meat...used all the ingredients, but tweaked the method...used chunk pineapple cause that's all I had, so drained it & heated in skillet w/some bbq sauce to glaze it...bacon was precooked in the freezer in smaller pieces...and I added some romaine lettuce, tomato and miracle whip... The flavors were wonderful...pineapple was sweet and bbq sauce tangy...husband who always complains was quite satisfied with these burgers....he ate two of them!! Thanks for the recipe, will definitely be making them again...
I tried this recipe last night getting very excited about it. Well lets just say epic failure. The burgers fell apart and if you do this on a grill do not use charcoal and close the lid. I did and there was soot all over my burgers everything was so watery and fell apart. I have never had a recipe on here that I wouldn't eat. Please do not waste your time. If you do grill pineapple seperately add bacon on after you cook it and then add egg to meat and bbq sauce on as a condiment. Just a suggestion. Very disappointed!
Wow. I added some bread crumbs to help the burgers stick together and I think both the pineapple and the bacon lost some flavor by cooking it with the meat, so next time I'm going to try grilling them seperately, but overall, these were very, very good.
I made these this evening for me and my wife, and we loved them! I followed the recipe closely except I used 1 pound lean ground beef mixed with 1 pound ground pork sausage and one egg to help hold it together. This was a great recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Tastes great, however, it was rather messy. I did add onion, which was nice. Next time I will add some egg and breadcrumbs just like I usually add to our burger patties (we always make our own when we eat at home). I might even add some carrot as we ususally do.
These were soo good. It was very little additional effort to make these burgers instead of the ones we usually make, and they were way better! I used A1 instead of barbeque sauce, but I'm just crazy like that.
I love it, the sweetness makes the meat even tastier. I only had problems with one patty breaking, but bsides that, a great alternative for a different hamburguer. made them for my BF I KNOW HE'LL LOVE IT
I did not care for this recipe. I could never understand when someone would say they followed the recipe exactly and it was bad, when most of the reviews were four or five stars. Well, that is the case here. The only thing I did differently was I did it on the stove grill. I used 88 percent ground meat, and they didn't fall apart and I used Sweet Baby Rays Hot and Spicy.. Dole pineapple slices. My husband never complains and he said I don't have to make them again.. I love all of the ingredients, but not in this recipe. I don't understand why they tasted unappealing., zero stars from me,
This is an awesome burger! I added some crushed red pepper flakes to the bbq sauce, to add heat to the sweet and salty tastes. I also cut back on the amount of bbq sauce I used. To prevent the burgers from crumbling, I brushed layers of sauce on as they grilled, rather than mixing the sauce in with the meat to begin with.
When you love pineapple and bacon and hamburgers this has to be outstanding! I don't have any small kids at my house so didn't have an opportunity to try it out on a child but I'll bet they would like it too. Thanks Richelle this is a keeper.
These were good, though next time I think they would be better with teryaki sauce instead of BBQ sauce to balance out the sweetness. It was a bit too sweet for our taste. We also halved the amount of BBQ sauce we put IN the burgers (so they wouldn't be too moist and fall apart) and just basted them with some more on top before grilling, then topped them with a bit more before eating.
was not real thrilled with the integrity of the burgers. I did not put all the BBQ sauce in and they still did not stay together well. I also did not want to add extra carbs with the bread crumbs. I did LOVE the sweetness of the pineapple slices grilled and the bacon topping the burgers. Next time I will season the burgers and keep the BBQ sauce as a topping.
My family and I did not enjoy these burgers. The meet was mushy and the pineapple was over-powering. The burgers feel apart quickly. I did do a few in the oven on the broiler setting and these turned out better. These burgers are not a do-over at our house.
Best burger I've ever had & I made no changes. I do think it helps to mix ingredients, form burgers and put in refrigerator ahead of time. The burgers tend to stay together better. Take the burgers out 15 minutes or so to sit, before grilling
Excellent combo of tastes! However.....doesn't everyone know yet that you need an egg and some seasoned breadcrumbs to bind the meat together & soak up some of the grease The BBQ sauce is just for extra flavour, and BTW.... some onion & cheese wouldn't go amiss either!
Everyone thought these were delicious although I added the bbq sauce to the burger while cooking and cooked the pineapple and bacon separately. They didn't fall apart that way. I don't get adding onions, carrots, egg and breadcrumbs to the meat. To me, that's like making a meatloaf. We all like the taste of the meat. Will definitely make again and again!!
Wanted to follow the recipe, but couldn't fingure out how to hold bacon on with toothpicks and still be able to flip them on grill. So I ended up cooking everything separately. The burgers were dry and fell apart. But I did like the flavor combination.
As always, when mixing in a sauce, we used our grill basket to keep everything together. All the ingredients cook up nicely and the flavors so are wonderful!! Grill baskets are great for many things and people doing this type of grilling may consider getting one. You will be able to eat the food you spent time and money on. This was s great recipe! Thank you for sharing!!
