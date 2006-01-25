Marinated Pork Tenderloin

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 72.6mg; sodium 1007.7mg. Full Nutrition
Found this fantastic recipe a year ago, have made it several times since for both company and just the family. It is absolutely delicious and it consistently gets rave reviews. Here's what I do: double the marinade, except for the cinnamon. Mince 2 Tbsp. fresh onion in place of dried. I try to marinade all day, but I have found that even a few hours is sufficient. I bake the tenderloins in a 400 oven for about 40 min. And the biggest tip: take the leftover marinade, boil, and add cornstarch or a flour roux to thicken and make a delicious sauce/gravy. Other Tips - #1) don't leave out the sherry. It really makes the recipe. You can buy cream sherry at your local spirits store for around $7 a bottle and you can utlitize it in many recipes. #2) if you are looking for a good side dish to match this pork, try Baked Pineapple Casserole off of this site. It is excellent!!
Didn't change a thing and it was awesome! Marinated it for 12 hours. I don't have an outdoor grill, so I used my cast iron grill pan on the stove. The best part was the chargrilled outer part -- mmmmmmmm! Next time I'll probably sear it on the stovetop and finish it off in the oven. I'll probably also boil and reduce down some of the left over marinade to make a yummy sauce. This is now officially the only pork tenderloin recipe I'll ever need. My husband thought it was amazing, as did my very picky ten year old. Edited to Add -- Made this a week later (couldn't wait any longer, it was that good) and did just that -- I seared it on the grill pan, stuck in a meat thermometer, and finished it off in a 350 oven until it reached 160, about 25-30 minutes. I boiled the marinade to reduce it to a nice gravy. Mmmmmmm! It was moist throughout and so good. My husband had thirds!
I'd give more stars if I could! Like other reviewers, the only change I'd make is to increase the number of servings you prepare, because people will ask for seconds. Also, double or triple the marinade, and reserve some to be made into gravy by boiling it down with a bit of cornstarch or flour roux. This gravy is always a hit and is well worth the few minutes it takes to prepare. By the way, take the time to make sure that you have all of the marinade/gravy ingredients. Several people who gave this recipe a poor review commented that they replaced the sherry and/or certain spices. These ingredients are the essence of the dish, and really are essential. I'm always happy to use shortcuts and make substitutions, but this recipe really should be followed precisely. It's worth an extra trip to the grocery store!!!!
07/09/2003
I tried this recipe and loved it, we baked it and substituted balsamic vinegar for the sherry. It was fabulous!! Not one leftover! Thanks!!
Loved the ease & amazingly tasty results of this recipe - lots of bang for little buck. Followed other comments & used 1/2 onion + 4 garlic cloves as substitute for powders. Marinated only 4 hours b/c that's all I had time for. Cooked at 350 for 1 hour, wrapped in foil. Broiled last minute or two (flipping once) to give outside a slightly browner 'crust.' Boiled remaining marinade for 5 minutes or so to reduce, then added 1 TBL of cornstarch and moved off heat while stirring. Great as gravy. Only mistake I made was making 1 loin vs. 2 so I could save one for later. Entire family devoured the 1st one so there is nothing left for weekday lunches.
I'm giving this five stars even before I try it because enough of the reviewers who actually followed the recipe say it is worth it. To all the rest, I often wonder what you are thinking? Giving a recipe a rating based on totally changing the original ingredients is NOT what is being asked for. So whether you had great results or not, you should always be honest about the recipe AS WRITTEN!
I am about to make this recipe for the third time. I roast it for 1 hr at 350. I am going to try boiling the marinade and basting the meat this time. This is a great recipe when you have company. I am bringing it to a Christmas party tonight. Wonderful flavors and juicy. Thank you for the great recipe!
Terrific recipe Lisa. I took the suggestion of another reviewer and used raspberry vinegar in place of the sherry and let this marinate for 2 days. We grilled the tenderloins half way through and then split the down the center (butter-flied them) and finished grilling them. My husband poured sake on them while they were grilling. This was the BEST pork tenderloin we've had so far. Every bite was eaten and I'm making it again this weekend for company. My husband..(who really dislikes cinnamon) gave this 2 thumbs up. Thanks for sharing this! Highly recommended.
This was incredibly easy to prepare and very delicious. I didn't have sherry so i used apple juice instead. I only marinated for 3 hours and the meat was full of flavour. Also important to cover the meat with foil and let it rest for at least 10 minutes to seal in all that flavour. I will make this all the time now!
I just ate a pound of pork tenderloin. I was supposed to bring the rest to work for lunch tomorrow. I slightly modified the recipe. Like others, I doubled everything except the cinnamon so I'd have more sauce. I used half of a real onion, and 3-4 cloves of real garlic. I also used Low Sodium soy sauce because I'm healthy like that. I marinated mine overnight in a ziploc, in the fridge, so figure about 20 hours. I don't have a grill, but 30 minutes at 400 degrees in the oven brought the pork to a perfect 145 degrees. I took it out and covered with foil for ten minutes. During that ten minutes, I added one TBSP of cornstarch to 1 TBSP of cool water, mixed, and combined in a saucepan with an already heated sauce. Thickened in a few minutes and actually ended up a bit syrupy - which was awesome. Again, this is very, very good. Will definitely be making this again.
Quick and Easy!!! I actually did this in the crockpot. I followed the recipie exactly as stated and after 8 hours on low i had a tender pork tenderloin that tasted WONDERFUL. I saved some of the juices to use in something else it tasted so good!! I'll DEFINENTLY do this again!
I have always avoided pork because it always turns out dry and flavorless....I have been converted!! This was soooo easy, lots of flavor, MOIST, & melt in your mouth tender!! I didn't have sherry, so I sub'd balsamic vinegar, LOVED it! I brined the tenderloin the night before in 4 cups water to 3tbsp kosher salt, drained, rinsed & then marinated with this recipe for about 8 hours. Boiled the used marinade for 5 min. then added it to some sliced mushrooms that I had browned in a pan....PHENOMENAL! poured the mushrooms over the top....WOW! This will be a once a week for sure! Thank you so much!! (p.s....highly recommend the TENDERloin..the reg. loin turns out much dryer. Don't skip the cinnamon, it is uber yummy!) I served it with some roasted fresh green beans.
Very good! I used marsala wine instead of sherry, low sodium soy sauce, and minced garlic. I cut the pork into kabobs and let it marinate for a full day. I skewered green peppers and onions to go along with it. This was perfect for the grill. The pork turned out very moist and had a very nice sweet flavor.
5 stars all the way!!!! Don't change a thing! Other reviewers did and they didn't give it 5 stars! This simple marinade is awesome. I only marinated for 2 hours because I was pressed for time but it still was amazing! Make extra because everyone will keep wanting more! A keeper for sure....just try it....you'll see!!! P.S. It was only 5 degrees out when I made this so I baked it in the oven at 425 for 30 minutes instead of grilling. Delicious!!!
We really liked this! I followed the marinade recipe exactly except for doubling it, but leaving the cinnamon at 1 tsp. I only had time to marinate the meat for about 6.5 hours. I pan seared the 1lb+ tenderloin and then roasted it at 375 for about an hour to get the internal temp to 155 degrees. Pulled it out of the oven, covered with foil for about 10-15 mins (temp reached 160+), then sliced. Simmered the extra marinade on the stove top while meat was in the oven, added 1T of cornstarch and water to thicken it just a little. The meat was wonderfully tender and had great flavor, was even better with the sauce spooned over it. My boyfriend is a fussy eater and he gave this recipe 5 stars. I give it 4.5 as it's just a tad too too strong on the cinnamon for me but I can adjust that next time, though it IS nice to have a different flavor. Served with roasted potatoes and carrots - great meal. Thanks for sharing it!
We just couldn't wrap our taste buds around the cinnamon in the marinade. I prepared it exactly as given, tripling the recipe to have more marinade. It wasn't until later that I read the comments to keep the cinnamon at 1 tsp regardless of how much extra marinade you make. That could have made the difference in this recipe. If I had it to do over again, I would totally omit the cinnamon, minced dried onion and garlic powder and instead add minced fresh garlic, grated fresh ginger and grated fresh onion.
I substituted not one ingredient based on the comments although I was a little hesitant about the cinnamon. I reduced the marinade with some corn starch and poured it over the pork slices and it tasted great!
We really enjoyed this recipe - the only one who didn't like it was my 3 yr old daughter who is in her "chicken nugget" phase, so her opinion may be biased... I marinated it for 2 days because we weren't home that night and it was so tender. Just have to be careful when grilling on the BBQ - have to keep your eye on the meat because the sugar caramelizes and may burn if not watched. Great and thanks for the recipe! UPDATED REVIEW - my daughter is definitely out of her chicken nugget stage (won't TOUCH them now) and we make this recipe at least every other week - we love this recipe, even the ex-chicken nugget fanatic!
Made this tonight for dinner and was extremely disappointed. I thought the sauce was awful. Am dumbfounded at the 4 1/2 star rating. I don't know why I even tried it, as I have a recipe for a marinated pork tenderloin that blows my socks off. I will post it on Monday for you all and if 100% of you don't agree that it beats this recipe by a mile, I will eat my socks! Please look for Maple-Orange Pork Tenderloin, you HAVE to try it. It is one of the best meals I have ever had in my life.
This is very good and unique! The flavor of the cinnamon goes so well with the pork. We will be making this again. I took the suggestion of a prior review and boiled the sauce. I let the pork rest for 5 or 10 minutes after cooking, sliced it and then poured the sauce over all. Very tasty!!
Lisa,Lisa,Lisa How delicious! A real keeper. I thought it would be similar to teriyaki marinade but I was pleasantly surprised when it wasn't. The cinnamon gives it a unique flavor, like Jamaican Jerk Chicken/Pork. I marinated a small pork roast and 2 boneless chicken breasts overnight. I did not grill, I roasted in the oven. The meat was a beautiful brown color on the outside, moist and tender on the inside. An excellent recipe just the way it is; Now that I know how good it is I might try one of the other reviewer's suggestions. Thank you for sharing!
Just made this tonight for the first time and it was delicious!!! I used 1/3 cup of soy sauce and 1/3 cup of brown sugar as well as 3 tbsp of sherry and 3 tbsp of olive oil. I also used 4 cloves of fresh minced garlic instead of powder and used onion powder because that's all I had on hand and it was just amazing. My husband said it's the best pork he's ever had and that I should make it this way all the time. Thanks for the recipe! I definitely plan on making more marinade next time to dip. I only marinated for about 3 hours and it was plenty...
I wasn't a big fan of this, although some of my guest LOVED it and others thought it was good, but not great. Anyhow, I marinated this for two days, sub. the sherry for red wine vinegar and reduced the cinnamon (wanted to be safe, since it really didn't sound appealing on meat). I didn't grill it, I just browned the sides and baked it in the oven at 400 degrees for 30 mins. Pork was tender and sweet and I really don't like sweet meat. Anyhow, I'll just pass this recipe along to the guest that loved it; as for me, I won't make next time.
This meal got rave reviews from everyone. I used onion powder instead of minced onions (didn't have any) and used about a tablespoon of minced garlic instead of garlic powder (love garlic). I let it marinate for about 20 hours - mmm, the marinade smelled sooo good!! I also cooked it a good 50 minutes to an hour because I don't have a meat thermometer and I get kind of paranoid. I warmed up the leftover juice on the stove with added cornstarch - wonderful gravy! Will make again.
I followed the recipe pretty close, except, when I doubled the sauce I didn't double the cinnamon. I also didn't pack down my brown sugar, I was afraid it would be too sweet. I was out of gas for my grill and not enough charcoal for the other one, so I had to improvise on the cooking method. I seared it in a hot, cast iron pan and finished it in the oven. I served it with steamed rice, green beans and sliced tomatoes from the garden. Yum! Because of the rich flavors of the sauce, I didn't thicken it too much, just a little. I can't wait to try it on the grill.
Sooo yummy! I tripled the marinade because I had a lot of pork. I did not tripple the cinnamon. I baked it at 400 until the center reached 160 degrees. SOOO DELICIOUS!! I can't wait to make it again. Next time I might use a tad less brown sugar. MM...
This was SO GOOD. I marinated 24+ hours and seared in a steel pan, then finished in a 425 oven for 15 min to 145 degrees. Thank god for meat thermometers :) This was super tender and delicious! I also reduced the marinade with a little Wondra. Don't reduce too much as it would be too salty. The thickener makes the difference.
Wow, is all I can say!! Like others, I used balsamic vinegar instead of sherry and put fresh diced red onion (2 Tbsp or so). We seared it first and I put it in a 375 degree oven for about 30 minutes, until the meat thermometer read 140ish. I let it rest for five minutes and the temp went up to 155. It was the most tender, juiciest tenderloin we've had in a while.....and I only marinated it for 30 minutes. Next time, I'll do it longer. This recipe is a keeper!! The cinnamon is what makes it unique.
08/19/2000
This is really a great way to do pork tenderloin, it's a keeper for sure!!!
Ah simplicity! Because pork tenderloin is such a great cut of meat, even eaten on it's own with nothing added, it is often overpowered by well intentioned cooks. This marinade adds just the right touch to the meat. Simple, subtle, but yet very effective. Unlike some other reviewers, I did NOT think the cinnamon was too much, and I really liked what it added to the flavour - it made this a very unique dish. You have to expect this to be on the sweet side - something people won't normally expect from a pork recipe. My 5 star rating is based on making the recipe exactly as written. I make this for my family at least once a month now, and often for company. I wouldn't change anything!
From a not-so-great cook, I made this for Christmas Eve dinner, there wasn't a bite left! Almost 4 pounds of pork, so I increased the recipe to compensate. After reading reviews, I improvised some of the ingredients. Didn't have sherry, so substituted with balsamic vinegar and marinated for six hours. Everyone loved this. I've never had so many compliments on any other dish. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
This was good but not great. I followed the recipe as written and marinated overnight. There was nothing wrong with it, I just didn't love the flavour. This recipe was ok to make once but I won't be making it again
I hadn't read the recipe well before beginning to make the marinade. I had a 6 lb. pork tenderloin so I needed to times the recipe by SIX. It turned out incredibly good. The outside was crispy and the inside was perfect. I basted the roast 3-4 times while cooking it. I baked it at 325 for @ 3-1/2 hours. This one will certainly be made over and over again! Thanks for this recipe!
This is my go-to recipe for pork tenderloin. I have made it with sherry, as directed, and I have subbed balsamic vinegar for the sherry as well - great results either way, but use the sherry if have it! I will also sub fresh onion and/or garlic if I have it on hand, but it's just as good with dried and even more simple that way. Since there's usually only two of us, we cook one tenderloin and then freeze the second in the marinade for a quick meal down the road. To grill the meat we use the 7-6-5 method we found online: 7 minutes on high; flip over and grill the other side for 6 minutes on high; then turn off and leave it set on the grill for 5 minutes. I also like to boil some of the marinade and spoon it over the meat before serving. This is a quick and easy dish with lots of flavor.
i didn't have any sherry so i used balsamic vinegar instead.i will buy sherry for the next time. other than that, i followed everything as listed. i kept thinking, i hope i didn't ruin this using cinnamon. IT WAS AWESOME! don't be afraid of trying this recipe and don't leave out the cinnamon! no one at dinner could guess what the ingredient was. each ingredient seems to compliment each other without one flavor taking over.i am so glad i took a chance on this one! give it a try. using the leftovers for paninni's tonight.
This is a great recipe. I've made it twice now, once with the cinnamon and once without. I definitely preferred it without! The first time I did it in the oven, which was fine, but it was even better cooked on the grill. I wasn't sure about grilling it with all that sugar, but it turned out fine. I have a three burner gas grill, so I turned on the two outer ones and preheated it to about 400 degrees, then put on the tenderloin. I turned down the flame to about 2/3 on both burners, so it didn't burn. I turned it three times (three sides) and cooked it until it was 155 degrees inside, then I tented it with foil and let it rest on a platter for about 10 minutes to finish cooking. It was juicy and delicious. It did take a little longer to cook on the grill than the recipe states -- mine took about 35 minutes, which screwed up the timing of my side dishes a little, but we lived with it. :) Oh, and I marinated it overnight the second time, and only a few hours the first time... both came out about the same. So, do it whenever it's convenient for you.
My family loved this pork tenderloin and they asked me to definitely make it again. I have a standard pork tenderloin recipe that I make often, but this MUST become the new standard. I found this recipe shortly before we were supposed to eat dinner so I didn't have as much time to marinate as long, but it was still really, really good.
My husband, son, and I all thought this was great, but the real reason it gets five stars is that the pickiest child in the world, my daughter, actually asked for seconds. I roasted the tenderloins in the oven for 35 minutes at 400 degrees and they came out perfect. As other reviewers suggested, I doubled the marinade recipe, reserved half of it, and made a sauce on the stovetop. That was fantastic, too. This will definitely go into the regular recipe rotation.
I thought it was outstanding! I didn't have sherry and used balsamic vinegar instead. I marinated the pork and put it in a roaster pan with lots of veggies and cooked it for about 45 minutes at 375 degrees. Everything was delightful. The marinade was perfect on the veggies, as well.
This was good, but not quite as good as I’d hoped. I used fresh onions, minced, and left out the cinnamon. I pureed it with my emersion blender. I had one tenderloin, but made the full amount of marinade. I used half for marinating and the other half to baste on while grilling. I heated the basting half and added just enough cornstarch mixed with water to give it some nice body and “cling.”
Very easy to make, my family ADORES this recipe! I have aunts and uncles asking me about it! Slightly sweet, so if you dont like that, cut down on the sugar, and absolutely make an extra trip for the sherry, it is well worth it! I made this with the Roasted New Potatoes by pam anderson, and the Oven-Roasted Asparagus by swedish milk- the meal was one of the best I have ever made! I even made the gravy like recomended, came out delicious!
By far, the best tenderloin recipe on here. The pork comes out juicy and tender. I always double the marinade recipe and marinate it overnight, and take it to tailgates. Everyone always raves about it, and the meat actually tastes better as a leftover (if there is any). Thanks for sharing!!
Fabulous!! This was a very easy recipe and very tasty. I didnt have sherry so I used red wine vinegar. Marinated the pork loin for 24 hours in a zip lock bag with the marinade. I cooked it on the grill. It was perfect. I also brought the leftover marinade up to a boil on the stove and used that to drizzle over the sliced pork. Excellent!! Will make again soon!
I have to admit, when I first read this recipe I was a little skeptical, even with all the high reviews. I love cinnamon, but the ingredients just seemed like a wierd mix. Goes to show, you can never judge until you have tried. This was excellent. I followed this recipe to a tee. The only thing I did do different was I didn't have time to marinate for at least six hours. I think it ended up being only for 2 and it still was awesome. I only used one pork tenderloin and after I was done marinating, I poured the leftover marinade into a small saucepan. I heated up the sauce until it boiled for a few minutes and then I turned it down and added a tablespoon and a half of heavy cream. It was so good spooned over the grilled tenderloin. I highly recommend it. I'm making this the next time I have company over for sure. They'll be so impressed. Oh and my husband brought it to work the next day and a bunch of his co-workers thought it was amazing.
This was awesome. I did cook it at 350 in the oven and used a meat thermometer to tell me when it was done. I boiled up the remainder of the marinade and basted with that and then served it as a topping sauce. YUMMER. I used real garlic (4 cloves) and 1/2 a red onion. Very juicy and yummy!
This recipe reminded me of asian barbeque pork. I loved the flavor. I accidentally marinated it for 36 hours. I made the sauce from the marinade, but we didn't use it. I seared the meat then baked at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. It was perfectly done. It was so tender and delicious!
This really is the best pork ever. Recipes often say that, but this time it's true. I marinated for 2 1/2 days, made three pork tenderloins and tripled the marinade except for the cinnamon. I used the sherry. My family was amazed. The pork just melted in your mouth. The brown sugar in the marinade made for a nice crisp outside of the pork. Everyone wanted doggie bags to take home leftovers. I was glad I made three for just 6 people. Will definitely make again. One note: put a good amount of oil on the grill or it will stick.
This recipe is great. Instead of using sherry try a bourbon. I used Segram's 7 and I think it turned out really well. Also, I cooked it on a gass grill over indirect heat.....I would definately recommend grilling this. The cinnamon and brown suger really have a great charred flavor
Superb! My husband hates when I make pork because he feels that no matter what recipe I make, the meat is too tough. He scoffed tonight as well when I told him what I was making. Then proceed to have 3 helpings!! He even asked for tomorrows leftovers. Did this one totally in the oven and used the marinade (heated) to serve over the pork. 5 and 7 year old loved as well! Wonderful recipe!
This was so delicious on the grill! Threw in a few wood chips for extra flavor. Only had 3 hours of marinating in the bag, but had plenty of great flavor. I wasn't sure about the cinnamon in it at first, but it really works. I think I will also try the marinade on pork loin or loin chops and report back.. I'm on atkins so I replaced brown sugar with splenda, and used rice vinegar in place of sherry which I did not have. Cooled the leftover marinate with some cream for the sauce. I think I will stock up on tenderloin at Sam's club. This will give us something new to impress dinner guests.
YUM!YUM! It's impossible to get all 5 people in my family to all give a meal "Thumbs up!", but this one did it! Even my picky, picky 6 year old! It was delicious! I sauteed some portobello mushrooms and boiled the leftover marinade, then added them together for a great side sauce! Thank you so much for this recipe. We will enjoy it often!
As Rachel Ray says, "Yum-O"! We loved this! Read reviews and: doubled the marinade, used red wine vinegar in place of sherry, 2 T fresh minced onion, and marinated about 18 hrs. I chose the easy way out and baked at 425 x 30 min. Boiled down the marinade and added cornstarch afterwards.
This is a great marinade. I used Marsala wine instead of the sherry (what I had on hand) and added crushed red pepper, a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce and balsamic vinegar. I did a 24 hour marinade and finished on the grill to 145 degrees. Next time I will reserve some of the marinade and make a reduction sauce for serving.
Usually I'm too lazy to log back on and write a review, but this was amazing...you don't really taste the cinnamon as it blends in nice with the bown sugar...awesome recipe. I cut off small pieces and let it sit in the extra marinade that covered my plate, mouth watering. When you see 95% of the people give a recipe 5-stars, you know you gotta try it...this is a winner. Thanx
08/27/2011
Skipped the cinnamon, but otherwise followed it exactly. I got a rave review.
02/17/2004
This recipe is fast, easy, and very tasty. The kids loved it. I made it a day ahead, and they ate it cold as I was slicing it to heat in the microwave the next night! I did not change the marinade; however, instead of grilling, I baked for 30 minutes at 325 F.
Absolutely WONDERFUL!!!!!! I marinated my roast over night then pour the roast- marinade and all- into a pan. I baked in a 350 oven for approx 40 minutes. Half way through I basted and flipped the roast. This recipe is a keeper for sure
Yeah...this one reads a little suspicious for a traditional girl like me, but it is de-li-ci-oso! I tweaked a little for my family's tastes, but the cinnamon and brown sugar really rock this dish. The first time, I just cooked them whole in the oven. Last night I marinated for about an hour then sliced the pork, tossed in about 1 TB of cornstarch, stirred it all together and stir fried it with some frozen vegetables. Over some plain rice it was a big hit!
Sorry about resending my earlier review. I just wanted to add that I did serve to beach crowd this weekend and everyone loved it. Had 4.5 lbs, so I tripled marinade. Roasted loins @325 for about 25 minutes--150 internal temp. Served with brown/wild rice confetti pilaf and green beans almondine and a salad of baby greens, asian pears and bleu cheese with a sherry vinegarette. Leftovers were wondeful as cold sandwich on hamburger buns. Do boil down the marinade and use as gravy.
This was good, but not great. Followed the recipe exactly but found the cinnamon to be a bit overwhelming. First bites were great, but the cinnamon flavor quickly overpowered everything .I am anxious to try it again, but without the cinnamon and with perhaps a bit more soy. The brown sugar adds a real nice touch to the crusty grill finish. I love cinnamon on bakery products, but have found that on meat a very little pinch would more than suffice. Will keep this and look forward to trying again with a few changes. Except for the cinnamon, it's a winner.
This was incredible! I had to post a picture of it on the site as well! I didn't change anything at all except for doubling the marinade (including the cinnamon) so I could boil it down with some cornstarch and water (1TBSP each) to make a wonderful gravy. Too cold to grill here so I put it on a cookie sheet with silpat and baked it for 35 minutes, flipping the tenderloins about halfway through. It is a fantastic recipe! Try the marinade - as written!
absolutely loved!! even passed recipe out to co-workers who tried some when i brought leftovers for lunch and loved it. i made the lefover marinate into a sauce like others with just adding broth (chicken) and flour and simmering till thicken. will be a regular at my family's dinner table.
I made this last night and our company asked for the recipe. It's delicious. I used dehydrated chopped garlic and onion powder. The only thing I might do is add a little more cinnamon and a touch more sugar but that's just because I like my pork a little sweet. I'm already looking forward to the next time pork tenderloin goes on sale! YUM. thanks for sharing!
Very good. I baked it on a high setting instead of putting on the grill. Lazy on my part. I also boiled the leftover marinade and added some flour/butter to make a thick gravy to use as a dipping sauce (like steak sauce) and not smothering it. Will make again for sure.
In addition to my traditional Easter ham I decided to take a risk and try this pork tenderloin recipe for the first time for Easter for 20 people. Result: RAVE reviews all around! I followed recipe as written, marinated overnight and reserved the marinade as suggested to make a sauce to drizzle over tenderloin platter. I used 6 pork tenderloins and converted the recipe to feed 20 people (love this allrecipes feature). I added about a tbsp. of cornstarch and a wee bit of water. I grilled the tenderloins on oiled BBQ on medium heat for 20 mins, turning once. Please don't cook any longer or tenderloins will be dry. A little pink in the middle is fine as will continue to cook as you let rest. Let rest for 10 mins under tented (not tightly covered) foil. I sliced tenderloins into medallions and fanned out in rows on a large red platter, drizzled sauce over top and finished off with fresh parsley. The presentation was beautiful - wish I'd taken a picture. Not a slice was left. Wish I'd made more as people wanted seconds. I served with potatoes Au Gratin. Thank you Wkeller for this great recipe.
Wow. Served this with the "grilled pineapple salsa" from this site tonight with pan-fried finger potatoes. Excellent. Left-over salsa will accompany chicken tomorrow night. That's if I can save it from being devoured by DH. Grilling pineapple adds a certain 'je ne sais quoi'. One reviewers suggestion to grill red pepper and onion is interesting. Will try that next time instead of vidalia onion.
This recipe is so delicious!! It is so tender and flavorful. I didn't do it on the grill, but seared it in the frying pan and then baked it for approx 30 mins at 350 until it reached 170 degrees. I did what some of the other people suggested and added onion, garlic and 1/2 of the cinnamon. It is so easy to put together and then used it for the sauce!!( a WONDERFUL addition to the meat) I boiled it for the 5 mins and added 1 TBSP of cornstarch....perfect!! The pineapple casserole on this site goes great with this dish too!!
Excellent! Great flavor - beautiful on the grill. Per other recommendations - doubled the marinade except cinnamon. Used fresh onion and garlic instead of powder. Boiled the marinade, added a little corn starch and had a lovely sauce. Thanks for a great recipe - we will be making this again.
07/12/2002
I have six kids ages 3 to 12 and they all love this pork. The youngest is a very picky eater but he devours this whenever we have it. I have made this a lot of times for guests and everyone that I have made it for asks for the recipe. This is my all time favorite meat recipe! Thanks so much for sharing it. : )
People... DO NOT omit the cinnamon! I know it sounds weird, but really, it's what makes this dish so wonderful. I've done it both with the sherry and balsamic vinegar (since that's usually what I have on hand) and it's delicious either way. We don't have a grill, so we roast in in the oven and it's fantastic.
This marinade was truly tasty and the hubby loved it. I substituded madeira for the sherry and onion powder for the dried onion. I also used small tenderloins (between 1/4 and 1/2 lb. each) so I grilled them for less time (maybe 10 minutes). And, since I work, I marinated them overnight. I took someone else's suggestion and before serving, sauteed some mushrooms in butter, then added some leftover marinade and let it boil down. It ended up making a slightly sticky glaze and they tasted GREAT.
We had this during the summer. It was a great recipe. The whole family liked it. It really made the grilled out pork taste very gourmet and special, not the typical chops that you think of. Thanks for the recipe!
Of course you can't use a recipe the way it's written...lol...today I needed to cook in the crockpot, so I used the marinade recipe x1, put it in the small crockpot with 2.5 tenderloin roast. I did put in omly 3/4 t cinnamon, and used a clove of garlic instead of powder. Cooked on low all day, then removed roast and thickened juices with 2 T cornstarch/1/2 c.water. thought the juice was a little too sweet and cinnamony, so added 1/2 t habanero sauce to the sauce. It was great! Served with wild rice mix and green beans. Very tender and not dry.
