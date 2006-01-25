Marinated Pork Tenderloin

A slightly sweet marinade that makes for the best tasting pork you will ever have.

Recipe by WKELLER

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place soy sauce, brown sugar, sherry, dried onion, cinnamon, olive oil, and a touch of garlic powder in a large resealable plastic bag. Seal, and shake to mix. Place pork in bag with marinade, seal, and refrigerate for 6 to 12 hours.

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Lightly oil grate. Place tenderloins on grill, and discard marinade. Cook 20 minutes, or to desired doneness. Slice into medallions, and serve.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 72.6mg; sodium 1007.7mg. Full Nutrition
