Marinated Pork Tenderloin

This is a great recipe. I've made it twice now, once with the cinnamon and once without. I definitely preferred it without! The first time I did it in the oven, which was fine, but it was even better cooked on the grill. I wasn't sure about grilling it with all that sugar, but it turned out fine. I have a three burner gas grill, so I turned on the two outer ones and preheated it to about 400 degrees, then put on the tenderloin. I turned down the flame to about 2/3 on both burners, so it didn't burn. I turned it three times (three sides) and cooked it until it was 155 degrees inside, then I tented it with foil and let it rest on a platter for about 10 minutes to finish cooking. It was juicy and delicious. It did take a little longer to cook on the grill than the recipe states -- mine took about 35 minutes, which screwed up the timing of my side dishes a little, but we lived with it. :) Oh, and I marinated it overnight the second time, and only a few hours the first time... both came out about the same. So, do it whenever it's convenient for you.