The Earl's Sandwich

This sandwich is very simple and delicious. It reminds me of something I had at Perkins once but I couldn't bring myslef to microwave it. It tastes much better and it's just as easy to grill it. I used Cheddar cheese instead of American and added a nice thick slice of tomato with a bit of salt and pepper. For the Russian dressing I used "Chilled Russian Dressing" from this site. All this sandwich need was a dill pickle and a side of chips to take it over the top. Great recipe!
I made the Chilled Russian Dressing from this site to put on this sandwich for lunch today & everything came out really well. The bite of the dressing the american cheese & turkey all blended well together. Next time I may add some lettuce just to add a refreshing crunch as well. Thanks for sharing!
This was easy to make for a quick lunch. I had leftover french bread that I needed to use up. We don't eat white bread so I subbed the french. next time I will add some lettuce and tomato. I made the russian dressing recipe from this site instead of buying a bottle from the store.
While I don't like American cheese or Russian dressing I thought the sandwich sounded a bit tasty. I used Colby cheese and Kraft Catalina dressing and loved it!
Pretty decent sandwich. I don't really like Russian dressing but it worked well in this. The hungry teen liked it too. For myself the next time I'm going to try Catalina French dressing instead since Russian isn't my preference. Quick easy and tastes good.
Great made on a panini press! The Russian dressing is a flavorful addition.
Good Sammie. Used RUSSIAN SALAD DRESSING from this site which is a winner. Made the sandwich on a griddle. Not into the microwave much for sandwiches.
This was surprisingly good. The russian dressing really works well with turkey. The only thing I did differently was use thinly sliced mild cheddar as my fiance doesn't like american cheese. We also used a panini press which gave the bread a really nice crunch.
Easy and quick and filling! I was (pleasantly!) surprised because the American cheese and Russian dressing (I used store bought) worked well together and the cool turkey on hot bread was great! (all these opposites ended up meshing perfectly!:) ) This is my go-to quick lunch or dinner when time and/or budget is tight. I make the Amish bread (on this site) which is also super easy (and quick for a bread) to make.