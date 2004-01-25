Teriyaki Marinade I
Servings Per Recipe: 9
Calories: 270.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.7g 19 %
carbohydrates: 50.9g 17 %
dietary fiber: 1.4g 6 %
sugars: 36.6g
other carbs: 12.9g
fat: 0.1g
saturated fat: 0g
mono fat: 0g
poly fat: 0.1g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 150.7g
ash: 22.9g
vitamin a iu: 0.5IU
vitamin a re: 0RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 0RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 0.3mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.1mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.3mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 3.5mg
niacin equivalents: 5.6mg 28 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 14 %
vitamin b12: 0.1mcg 1 %
vitamin c: 1.9mg 3 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0mg
vitamin e iu: 0IU
vitamin e mg: 0mg
folate: 23mcg 6 %
vitamin k: 0.1mcg
pantothenic acid: 0.5mg 5 %
calcium: 46.1mg 5 %
copper: 0.2mg 11 %
iron: 3.1mg 17 %
magnesium: 68.7mg 17 %
manganese: 0.8mg 39 %
phosphorus: 194.4mg 19 %
potassium: 405.6mg 12 %
selenium: 2.5mcg 4 %
sodium: 8360.7mg 348 %
zinc: 0.9mg 6 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0g
180 stearic: 0g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0g
alanine: 0.5g
arginine: 0.8g
cystine: 0.2g
glycine: 0.5g
histidine: 0.3g
isoleucine: 0.5g
leucine: 0.9g
lysine: 0.6g
methionine: 0.2g
phenylalanine: 0.6g
proline: 0.8g
serine: 0.6g
threonine: 0.4g
tryptophan: 0.2g
tyrosine: 0.4g
valine: 0.5g
alcohol: 6.1g
caffeine: 0mg
energy: 214.5
aspartic acid: 1.2g
glutamic acid: 2.5g
phytosterols: 0.5mg
thiamin: 0.1mg 4 %
riboflavin: 0.3mg 16 %
pyramid vegetables: 0
exchange vegetables: 0
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
monosaccharides: 33.1g
disaccharides: 0.9g
pyramid fat: 0
theobromine: 0mg
boron: 227.8mg
fluoride: 2.6mg
exchange other carbs: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved