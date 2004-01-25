Teriyaki Marinade I

1 of 9

Rating: 4 stars Good but I have had better. Will make it again Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent Marinade. I used 1/4 cup of honey to make it sweeter and it came out very close to the teriyaki marinades that excellent steak restaurants use. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Especially good on salmon and we did try it on tofu. It was excellant for both. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I was very impressed! My steaks marinated a day longer than planned and they melted in our mouths!!! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars a very good sauce for seafood beef pork and chicken Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars This marinade was so good! I used mine for chicken and it turned out great. It was sort of a last minute decision so the wings only marinated for about 2 1/2 hours but they still turned out super delicious. I followed the recipe as is but I used 3 cups of soy sauce instead of 5 and used some pineapple juice to compensate for it. Will be using this recipe again in the future for sure.