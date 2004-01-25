Teriyaki Marinade I

Rating: 4.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

In addition to his duties as Associate Artistic Director for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Tim is head chef for staff BBQ's. The secret to his magic is a sweet teriyaki that is a wonderful marinade and basting sauce. Use for everything from salmon to chicken to eggplant. It even works for tofu. This recipe makes enough for a whole salmon.

By Tim Bond

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 cups
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, combine ginger, garlic, and 1 cup vermouth. Bring to a boil over medium heat, and cook until ginger and garlic are tender.

  • Stir in remaining vermouth, soy sauce, honey, and oyster sauce. Bring to a low boil, and reduce heat to low. Simmer for 15 minutes to 1 hour; longer is better, but 15 minutes will do in a pinch. Watch carefully to be sure that the mixture does not foam and boil over.

  • Remove marinade from heat, and taste. The sauce should be sweet, not salty. If necessary, add up to 1 more cup of honey. Cool to room temperature. Marinade can be refrigerated for 4 to 5 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8360.7mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

MIRAGEAKAK
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Excellent Marinade. I used 1/4 cup of honey to make it sweeter and it came out very close to the teriyaki marinades that excellent steak restaurants use. Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

JFDOUGHERTY
Rating: 2 stars
06/23/2007
Even using a low sodium soy sauce the marinade was very very salty. I ran out of honey and had to use sugar and pineapple juice still very salty. Don't think I'll try this recipe again but if I do will significantly reduce the soy sauce. Read More
Reviews:
maryloucox
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Good but I have had better. Will make it again Read More
Helpful
(7)
Syd
Rating: 5 stars
03/26/2004
Especially good on salmon and we did try it on tofu. It was excellant for both. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Tina
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I was very impressed! My steaks marinated a day longer than planned and they melted in our mouths!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
susan
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
a very good sauce for seafood beef pork and chicken Read More
Helpful
(3)
Robin Hartman
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2015
This marinade was so good! I used mine for chicken and it turned out great. It was sort of a last minute decision so the wings only marinated for about 2 1/2 hours but they still turned out super delicious. I followed the recipe as is but I used 3 cups of soy sauce instead of 5 and used some pineapple juice to compensate for it. Will be using this recipe again in the future for sure. Read More
