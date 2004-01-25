Hawaiian Shrimp

Not very good. I agree with another review that the tomatoes don't go well at all with this. Also the ingredients need to marinate before skewering just not enough flavor. If you're looking for a good pineapple/mushroom skewer meal try the Chicken and Bacon Shish Kabobs
it's good. but instead of threading the bacon separately, i just wrapped the shrimp with it then skewered it.. i also changed the cherry tomatoes with onion wedges.. it goes better with the sweet and sour sauce..
You might want to pan fry the bacon slightly before putting it on the skewer.
It's good... And tasty but the cherry tomatoes don't go with it..
I made a double batch and this took me forever to make up the kabobs. I did it the night before which was very nice. I pre cooked the bacon....it would have been mushy otherwise. This was an ok recipe but a lot of time is needed to throw this together.
Added some chunks of chicken on the skewers and everything turned out great.
I made two batches of shrimp one as your recipe said and another due to the shrimp burned before the bacon and tomatoes were done. The second batch I fried the bacon slightly didn't use tomatoes and grilled on medium heat and it turned out great.
Very tasty. The ingredients all blend really well together and this was a great and easy shrimp recipe that seems like it takes a lot more effort than it does.
4 1/2 stars. It is easy but peeling and deveining the shrimp is time consuming. I did try it with onion slices but they need to cook a LOT longer so I should have started that earlier. In fact it's better to have the vegetables on separate skewers because they take way longer and you don't want the shrimp tough. I didn't have bacon. I cut pineapple rings because that is what I had. I would try this again and tweak it a bit.