Hawaiian Shrimp

Rating: 2 stars Not very good. I agree with another review that the tomatoes don't go well at all with this. Also the ingredients need to marinate before skewering just not enough flavor. If you're looking for a good pineapple/mushroom skewer meal try the Chicken and Bacon Shish Kabobs Helpful (25)

Rating: 3 stars it's good. but instead of threading the bacon separately, i just wrapped the shrimp with it then skewered it.. i also changed the cherry tomatoes with onion wedges.. it goes better with the sweet and sour sauce.. Helpful (23)

Rating: 4 stars You might want to pan fry the bacon slightly before putting it on the skewer. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars It's good... And tasty but the cherry tomatoes don't go with it.. Helpful (13)

Rating: 2 stars I made a double batch and this took me forever to make up the kabobs. I did it the night before which was very nice. I pre cooked the bacon....it would have been mushy otherwise. This was an ok recipe but a lot of time is needed to throw this together. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Added some chunks of chicken on the skewers and everything turned out great. Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars I made two batches of shrimp one as your recipe said and another due to the shrimp burned before the bacon and tomatoes were done. The second batch I fried the bacon slightly didn't use tomatoes and grilled on medium heat and it turned out great. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty. The ingredients all blend really well together and this was a great and easy shrimp recipe that seems like it takes a lot more effort than it does. Helpful (10)