Hawaiian Shrimp

Rating: 4.07 stars
30 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

Pineapple and shrimp, basted with a sweet and sour sauce, lends a tropical touch to any BBQ. This is a favorite!

By Mina

prep:
30 mins
cook:
8 mins
total:
38 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • Thread shrimp, pineapple, bacon, red bell peppers, mushroom caps, and cherry tomatoes on skewers, alternating ingredients. Place in a shallow baking dish. In a small bowl, mix sweet and sour sauce with reserved pineapple juice. Reserve a small amount for basting. Pour remaining sauce over skewers.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Cook kabobs on preheated grill for 6 to 8 minutes, or until opaque, basting often with reserved sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
385 calories; protein 32.4g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 244mg; sodium 714mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (31)

Reviews:
CABRYN
Rating: 2 stars
08/10/2005
Not very good. I agree with another review that the tomatoes don't go well at all with this. Also the ingredients need to marinate before skewering just not enough flavor. If you're looking for a good pineapple/mushroom skewer meal try the Chicken and Bacon Shish Kabobs Read More
Helpful
(25)
Erica Aquino
Rating: 3 stars
12/19/2007
it's good. but instead of threading the bacon separately, i just wrapped the shrimp with it then skewered it.. i also changed the cherry tomatoes with onion wedges.. it goes better with the sweet and sour sauce.. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Suzanne
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
You might want to pan fry the bacon slightly before putting it on the skewer. Read More
Helpful
(20)
CORRIO
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
It's good... And tasty but the cherry tomatoes don't go with it.. Read More
Helpful
(13)
MALSHA
Rating: 2 stars
01/25/2004
I made a double batch and this took me forever to make up the kabobs. I did it the night before which was very nice. I pre cooked the bacon....it would have been mushy otherwise. This was an ok recipe but a lot of time is needed to throw this together. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Brennsvette
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Added some chunks of chicken on the skewers and everything turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Terry
Rating: 3 stars
03/30/2009
I made two batches of shrimp one as your recipe said and another due to the shrimp burned before the bacon and tomatoes were done. The second batch I fried the bacon slightly didn't use tomatoes and grilled on medium heat and it turned out great. Read More
Helpful
(11)
RAVENGRL23
Rating: 5 stars
01/29/2004
Very tasty. The ingredients all blend really well together and this was a great and easy shrimp recipe that seems like it takes a lot more effort than it does. Read More
Helpful
(10)
NJtoAL
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2010
4 1/2 stars. It is easy but peeling and deveining the shrimp is time consuming. I did try it with onion slices but they need to cook a LOT longer so I should have started that earlier. In fact it's better to have the vegetables on separate skewers because they take way longer and you don't want the shrimp tough. I didn't have bacon. I cut pineapple rings because that is what I had. I would try this again and tweak it a bit. Read More
Helpful
(8)
