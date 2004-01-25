Jim Goode's BBQ Beef Rub

Made this last night and rubbed it all over some T-bone steaks before grilling (added the rub about 1 hour before grilling). The finished results was excellent.
I used this on brisket and was excellent. Very moist brisket on the smoker.
This is an excellent rub which I have been using for chicken pork beef and turkey for a few years.
I only made one substution because I did not have coriander seed. I used a half teaspoon of ground coriander. I rubbed this on chicken. Really really good. Probably one of the best spice mixtures I've ever made. Sure the title says "beef" but it's excellent on chicken too.
Oh my! This one is a keeper. I had to make it twice because I couldn't believe it. The meat is soooo moist and tender - make extra because it is even better the day after and makes great sandwich meat.
This rub is outstanding for ribs. I'll never go back to BBQ sauce again!
This is amazing! I even left out some of the ingredients the first time and it's still spectacular. I used this rub on a leg of lamb that I was roasting and it enhanced the meat very nicely. The rub is flavorful enough to leave a presence but does not over-power the natural taste of the meat. Great job with this one!
I wasn't as excited about this recipe as others were. I tried it on a London Broil. Maybe I needed a different cut of meat.