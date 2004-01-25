Jim Goode's BBQ Beef Rub

Rating: 4.67 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 26
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This beef rub is great for beef, pork and lamb. Once you mix the spices they'll keep about 4 months in an airtight jar. When ready to use, just rub into the meat, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate the night before grilling.

By Martha

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 /4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, paprika, mustard powder, onion powder, garlic powder, basil, bay leaves, coriander, savory, thyme, black pepper, white pepper, cumin, and salt. Store in an airtight jar at room temperature until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
11 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 0.2g; sodium 97.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

Most helpful positive review

Esmee Williams
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Made this last night and rubbed it all over some T-bone steaks before grilling (added the rub about 1 hour before grilling). The finished results was excellent. Read More
Helpful
(51)

Most helpful critical review

NJSS2000
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2004
I also like some other recipes better. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Reviews:
CarrieAnn
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I used this on brisket and was excellent. Very moist brisket on the smoker. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Essie
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is an excellent rub which I have been using for chicken pork beef and turkey for a few years. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2012
I only made one substution because I did not have coriander seed. I used a half teaspoon of ground coriander. I rubbed this on chicken. Really really good. Probably one of the best spice mixtures I've ever made. Sure the title says "beef" but it's excellent on chicken too. Read More
Helpful
(14)
cook4fun
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2006
Oh my! This one is a keeper. I had to make it twice because I couldn't believe it. The meat is soooo moist and tender - make extra because it is even better the day after and makes great sandwich meat. Read More
Helpful
(13)
RTHPE
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This rub is outstanding for ribs. I'll never go back to BBQ sauce again! Read More
Helpful
(12)
ALLAYA
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is amazing! I even left out some of the ingredients the first time and it's still spectacular. I used this rub on a leg of lamb that I was roasting and it enhanced the meat very nicely. The rub is flavorful enough to leave a presence but does not over-power the natural taste of the meat. Great job with this one! Read More
Helpful
(12)
HAWNTER
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
I wasn't as excited about this recipe as others were. I tried it on a London Broil. Maybe I needed a different cut of meat. Read More
Helpful
(12)
