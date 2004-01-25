A Good Barbeque Sauce

Rating: 4.1 stars
59 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 26
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

A quick easy and tasty sauce recipe. Use it on ribs, chicken or what ever your heart desires!

By W. Roeseler

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
3 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the cola, ketchup, onion, garlic powder and hot pepper sauce. Cook over medium heat until reduced by a third and thickened.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 450.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (59)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

BIZEEMOM
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I really like this recipe it is really quick and I have made it several times. I add stuff though some of the things I might throw in are: a 1/2 bottle or so of purchased honey barbeque sauce a squeeze of fresh lemon juice a little brown sugar and a dash of chili powder. It always comes out good. Read More
Helpful
(29)

Most helpful critical review

recipeDawg
Rating: 3 stars
06/15/2009
Having no ingredients for BBQ sauce and a brisket on the smoker I turned to this site and found this recipe. It's definitely a good recipe. I used a generic store brand cola but spiced it up with a little more brown sugar and the juice from half a lemon. I also made another sauce and let the family pick. This one was the better of the two. Read More
Helpful
(15)
59 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 22
  • 4 star values: 26
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
BIZEEMOM
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I really like this recipe it is really quick and I have made it several times. I add stuff though some of the things I might throw in are: a 1/2 bottle or so of purchased honey barbeque sauce a squeeze of fresh lemon juice a little brown sugar and a dash of chili powder. It always comes out good. Read More
Helpful
(29)
MOLSON7
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Good and easy. Sweet but great on hot dogs with sauerkraut. I added 3 garlic cloves instead of the powder. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Dani
Rating: 4 stars
01/07/2007
This was a TERRIFIC recipe for BBQ sauce. I ran out of BBQ sauce for our steaks for dinner one night and had to come up with something quick...well..this did the trick for sure. Gotta admit the Coke was WEIRD but.. it was real tasty and amazingly easy. I'd definitely do it again. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
YEOP
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
good with jack daniels. Read More
Helpful
(15)
wifey
Rating: 4 stars
09/10/2005
This recipe is easy and tasty! To cut calories I used diet coke instead of regular soda. It came out great! Read More
Helpful
(15)
recipeDawg
Rating: 3 stars
06/15/2009
Having no ingredients for BBQ sauce and a brisket on the smoker I turned to this site and found this recipe. It's definitely a good recipe. I used a generic store brand cola but spiced it up with a little more brown sugar and the juice from half a lemon. I also made another sauce and let the family pick. This one was the better of the two. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
Sandra
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Better than most sauces on the market shelves!! Yummy!!!! Read More
Helpful
(13)
NJSS2000
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
We used this on grilled chicken and it came out really good. I like some other reviewer's suggestion to add liquid smoke although I didn't do it this time I will the next time I make it. This is a really simple and good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(12)
southernmancooking
Rating: 4 stars
01/15/2010
Good Sauce I added dash ground harbanaro pepper dash hickory smoke powder & tablespoon brown sugar & simmered for 30 - 45 min. Read More
Helpful
(11)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022