Cornbread Salad I

This salad is a surefire showstopper and makes a stunning presentation when layered as the recipe suggests. I used a clear glass 6 quart trifle bowl and made a few adjustments, and it turned out perfectly. I used 2 packages of Jiffy cornbread mix prepared as to the package directions and added double the spices, as well as a 4 ounce can of chopped green chilis, and a finely chopped onion. I used black beans instead of pintos, and used 2 cans instead of one, and 2 cans of corn. I left the bacon amount the same, but doubled the dressing, onion, green pepper, green onion and tomato, and used 2 cups of cheese as the recipe states. Certainly, you can mix everything together as others have done, but if you're looking to impress a crowd, make the extra effort, and layer this salad. It was truly the star of the show at our church potluck, both in taste and presentation. This one is going straight into my favorite recipes box, and will be enjoyed again and again. The only mistake I made was not taking copies of the recipe, as it was requested over and over, and the rave reviews left me confident that I had indeed found a "keeper!"