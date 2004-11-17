Cornbread Salad I
Very unusual but good! Recipe may be halved. A great way to use up leftover cornbread!
I use a large bottle of ranch dressing (any flavor) instead of mixing up the mayo, sour cream, and dry ranch.Read More
Whether or not a dish is my favorite, generally I'll get a few compliments on it from people whose tastes are different... no one cared for this one. It was just kind of dry and boring, and there were way too many beans. This recipe made an awful lot of it and it didn't go anywhere. Unfortunately, it also didn't impress my roommate to whom I brought it all home. I didn't give it one star because it wasn't inedible, it just wasn't good. This one won't come out of my kitchen again.Read More
On a lark, I made this "odd-ball" recipe for a pot-luck at work. It was an absolute hit! I've since made it a number of times. Makes a great side for chili. I use ripe peppers instead of green - try roasting them first for extra flavor. I always make it a day ahead - it improves with more time in the fridge. The recipe holds up very well to modification -- add marinated artichoke, fresh basil leaves, pine nuts and substitute salami and romano (instead of bacon and chedder) for an Italian twist. Spice it up with roasted chipotle or jalapeno peppers - don't be afraid of trying other cheeses - smoked gouda or crumbled blue are delicious substitutions.
It sounds really strange, but this is a great salad. I've made it twice. The first time I followed the recipe exactly, and I thought the mayonnaise taste was too strong. The second time I reduced the mayonnaise to one cup and found that to be just fine. There was enough dressing, even with that reduction. I also took some other reviewers suggestion and just mixed everything together. I was taking it to a parish picnic and thought it would be easier that way. I would probably do that again in the future. Some reviewers said they thought it was better the second day, but I did not. I thought it was a little too moist, probably because the juice from the tomatoes was released. I highly recommend this for a different and tasty salad.
I added some lettuce and omitted the mayo and bacon. A big hit.
My mom told me about this dish and I found the recipe. When I read the ingredients I was kind of hesitant, but I made it anyways with a bit of a change. I omitted the tomatoes, peppers, and onions and added 1 can of rotel (drained). I was very surprised at how good this was. This would be a perfect side dish at a picnic, BBQ, or any kind of warm weather get together. Will Definately make again just not as much as it does make a rather large amount. Next time I might spice it up with some chili powder or cayenne pepper added to the dressing. Might also drain the rotel into that dressing to help with the flavor more also. Thanks for this recipe my mom is glad to have it also!
Absolutely the best salad recipe ever! Everytime I make it, there aren't any leftovers and everyone asks for the recipe. You won't go wrong with this one.
I made this recipe for the first time last summer for a family bar-be-que; not only was it pretty, it got rave reviews! Even my mom & sister [who both hate beans] were impressed! I find that the longer it chills, the better it tastes!
It does sound a little odd, but this salad is very good! Another plus is that by using lite versions of the mayonaise, sour cream and cheddar cheese, and omitting the bacon, you can cut back on the calories and fat.
Excellent. Used as part of a Mexican Night themed dinner for a group of 80. Since it was winter, I used canned tomatoes with jalepanos, onion and green pepper...definately made the result less dry. All was gone at end of evening and several asked for recipe.
This was a very nice salad. I cheated and went to the salad bar at my grocery store and scooped out calico beans, which were in a light oil and vinegar dressing and also while I was there, picked up the rest of the vegies. The other thing I cheated on was using a good bottled ranch dressing in lieu of making my own. I only did this because I was really pressed for time today. Rose, my kids thought this was the most interesting salad they've ever eaten and absolutely loved it! (I'm sure by tomorow the flavors will truly engage)!
I cut the recipe in half, still fed 8 people, and use half a jar of marzetti's ranch dressing, because it's thicker, and added lettuce!...fabulous!
I took this to a potluck and every woman there and two men asked for the recipe! It was wonderful I used 1 can pinto beans and 1 can black beans and dropped the corn to 1 can. This recipe can be changed in many ways to suit tastes of the family. This was unique no one at the gathering had ever had this before. It is not dry as you might think with the cornbread and at it's very best if made the day before. I'll make this alot now.
Cut recipe in half as I was using leftover cornbread. Since I am lactose intolerate , I omitted the sour cream and substituted it for 1.5 cups Ranch dressing. Omitted Cheddar cheese too! Very good. As suggested by other reviewers, I didn't layer; just threw together. I will most certainly make again. We loved it.
I've just tried this dish for the Labor Day holiday. It is beyond delicious!!! I made the mistake of dividing the recipe in half. I have only a little left!! I will be making it again, very soon. I used a little more bacon and sharp cheddar cheese. Yummy!!!
I passed this recipe on to my Aunt who took it to a church function yesterday. She got five requests for the recipe. It's great.
Oh, this was so good!! Easy to put together and serve. First had this unusual dish in West Virginia on a mission trip. Of course looked it up here and found this one. Went over really well with all my guests. Plan to make it for the family reunion this weekend. Judge the amount of onion and green pepper to your tastes as to not overwhelm. Otherwise, delish!
Delicious!! I used large corn chips and served it as a dip. WONDERFUL!
This is a great make-ahead for a large family gathering or a Potluck. I use Black beans in place of the pinto beans and get rave reviews.
Even better the second day!
Great hit at my potluck! I changed the beans to "Appetite Pleansin Beans" and left out the green bell pepper and it was great. No leftovers.
Wow, does this ever make a LOT of salad! But it's a good one. I made it for the 4th of July. I used a can of black beans and a can of some sort of small Mexican-flavored beans (rinsed). I also used orange bell pepper as green seems to disagree with me. This salad gets much better with age. We ate some last night, which is 3 days after I first tried it and 4 days after making it. Wonderful! Thanks for sharing.
yummy is the word
UPDATE (10/16/10): Not sure if this product has been around for a long time or not but I just discovered the FIESTA-flavored Ranch Dressing Mix. I HIGHLY recommend using that, instead, as it adds a nice little kick to this recipe. Again, rave reviews last week at my cousins' chili feed. I just cannot get enough of this salad. I'm making it again today. WOW! WOW!! WOW!!! I can't believe this recipe tasted THAT good! I was going to a chili cook-off party. I thought I'd bring this along, too. I arrived at the party later than planned and most of the guests had already eaten. That didn't stop them from sampling this salad. I left two hours later and took home an empty dish. This is DELICIOUS! Not only is it delicious, but it is so simple to make. I'll be bringing this to every potluck from now on. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU Rose for such a great recipe!!!
Taste very good, and easy to make and real quick, plus it doesnt matter how you layer it long as you at least make 2 different layers of dressing it taste real good still. I hope you try it. 11-24-00
This was delicious! I used bottled Ranch dressing instead of mixing my own. Great recipe!! Thanks for sharing!
it is easy and has a very good tast.
Great salad for a picnic or pot luck! Use bacon bits to make it quicker and easier and more kid friendly. To make ahead of time, I don't layer just toss in all ingredients except dressing then toss with dressing just before serving.
This salad is a surefire showstopper and makes a stunning presentation when layered as the recipe suggests. I used a clear glass 6 quart trifle bowl and made a few adjustments, and it turned out perfectly. I used 2 packages of Jiffy cornbread mix prepared as to the package directions and added double the spices, as well as a 4 ounce can of chopped green chilis, and a finely chopped onion. I used black beans instead of pintos, and used 2 cans instead of one, and 2 cans of corn. I left the bacon amount the same, but doubled the dressing, onion, green pepper, green onion and tomato, and used 2 cups of cheese as the recipe states. Certainly, you can mix everything together as others have done, but if you're looking to impress a crowd, make the extra effort, and layer this salad. It was truly the star of the show at our church potluck, both in taste and presentation. This one is going straight into my favorite recipes box, and will be enjoyed again and again. The only mistake I made was not taking copies of the recipe, as it was requested over and over, and the rave reviews left me confident that I had indeed found a "keeper!"
I will enjoy during the holidays
I used bottled ranch dressing and took to work. It was a big hit. Serves more than 12
This is a wonderful recipe. I took out the bacon, used both black and pinto beans, added more veggies and it was perfect for that hot summer day.
I used my own homemade dry ranch seasoning, red pepper instead of green and I used frozen corn. I didn't have pinto beans but I did have organic canned black beans so I used those. This was an interesting "salad", but in a good way. Next time, I think I'd cut back a bit on the cornbread and add a layer of shredded lettuce and maybe make a salsa-y ranch-y dressing. As is, we all enjoyed it. NOTE: The recipe dosen't say that you should rinse your beans and corn. If you use canned vegetables, it's always good to rinse and drain them well before using. It helps remove the ukkyness of the can and remove some of the salt, too.
Great Recipe! This one was a hit. Everyone was talking about it. Thanks!
I made this for a picnic and it went like wildfire. Everyone loved it and have already requested it for a dinner this coming Saturday. One thing tho'. I have a beautiful straight-sided bowl I wanted to use then read the instructions again and it said to put it on a large dish or platter. Since it was going to have to travel, I used a glass 9X13 dish. By the time I finished the first half it was almost at the top of the dish. I could have used the bowl and I will use it this week. I also will thin out the dressing a little since it was so thick and didn't spread that easily. I also made this the day before as someone suggested. Everyone just loved this, thanks for a great recipe.
This is a great salad. I substituted pinto beans for a can of black and a can of red kidney beans. I also made my own ranch dressing. The salad was delicious, but next time I think I'll cut the recipe in half because it made a LOT.
This salad ROCKS. I used kidney instead of pinto but otherwise changed nothing. I layered it in a huge glass bowl and it looked amazing! It is unique in flavor, unlike anything I have ever had before. I will definitely make this again and again. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
This is great to take to potlucks. You KNOW there won't be three others just like it and everyone loves it!
Recipe sounded wierd to me, but everyone loved it! It makes a lot, though, so in the future I will make 1/2.
I found this unusual recipe to be quite tasty. I took it to a family reunion and got many compliments and some even asked for the recipe. This recipe could easily be made more healthy for the dieters out there by using fat free mayo and sour cream and lite cheese. You could also substitute the bacon for turkey bacon or omit it all together. The cornbread and beans makes this a very filling side dish. The fresh veggies give it just the right crunch and a burst of flavor. I will definitely make this again, but not for awhile because even after a large gathering I have half left! It makes quite a lot. Next time, I will probably half the recipe. Thanks again.
Oh my! This was delicious! I made the grandma's buttermilk cornbread from this site. Soooo good. Will def be making again soon! The flavors blend together great!
I've been making this salad for years! It's always a hit. I layer it in a deep glass bowl because it's just so lovely. TIP: The best ranch dip is Uncle Dan's Dip! Follow the "dip" directions, not the dressing - it's too runny and will make your salad soggy.
This was so good!!! I cut this recipe in half, even then it made a lot. All the adults loved it. My husband described it as a really tasty mixture of foods he would not normally eat. The combination is truely fantastic. I found it a little rich and might cut back a little on the dressing next time.
I make this salad a lot and everyone aloways loves it. The only difference in the recipe I have is that when you prepare the cornbread, you add one 4 oz. can of chopped green chilies and a little cumin to the batter. It just igves it a little bit of a kick. So delicious!
This is always a hit @ potluck day where I work. I usually do not use all the cornbread. I find that it is too dry if I use the whole pan.
This recipe made my mouth water....the combination was delicious!! My only mistake was using dried pinto beans and did'nt cook them long enough to get soft. But am definitely excited to try this again. Thanks!!
I used leftover Buttery Corn Bread (from this site). This was AWESOME! I used black beans instead of pinto and also used red bell pepper instead of green. NO tomatoes either. Even my kids liked this one! REALLY good!
Strange yes, but it all works together. Made for our last party, gone in 30 mins. Everyone loved it. Used reduced fat in mayo and sour cream, still tasted wonderful. Also used green chilies in the cornbread mix. This is a keeper.
I love anything Mexican and all types of unusual salads of any kind and this is definitely being added to my list of favorites~thanks! I added black olives, used 1 pound of turkey bacon, and used Pampered Chef Chipotle Ranch to give it that extra kick~delicious! You can also use Hidden Valley Southwest Ranch botteled dressing. I won't just be making this to use up leftover cornbread believe me~thanks again!
Did not care for the flavor of the dressing but the other ingredients went well together.
Way to dry. Will add some more sour cream next time.
This was very good, I will make this often
First time making this and we love it! Left out bell pepper (personal taste) everything else the same - except mixed instead of layering. So good my goofy husband wrote a song about it!
This is wonderful! My husband had been wanted a cornbread salad, but I had never had it before. I doubled the amount of cornbread and added an extra layer of ranch sauce and it was just perfect.
We actually enjoyed this one! Definetly something different and worth trying.
TIS THE BEST--have given the recipe out several times, with rave reviews
This is a hit at any party. Instead of making the dressing, I just used bottled Ranch Dressing. I also tossed everying together instead of layering it.
Excellent recipe! Very good and it is a crowd pleaser. Tip: Make sure to use a deep baking dish - I used a regular 13x9 pan and it almost ran over the top!
Replaced one can of black beans for color contrast and used only 1/2 onion. Great recipe for a potluck or BBQ.
This is absolutely the BEST cornbread salad recipe I have ever tasted! I did make a few MINOR changes. I used a skewer to poke some holes down into the salad and pour regular ranch dressing down into each of them. I still used the mayo, sour cream, and powdered ranch dressing mixture to layer into the salad. I also used one can of pinto beans and one can of kidney beans instead of TWO pintos. I do strongly recommend refrigerating this salad overnight instead of the recommended two hours. It makes the flavor so much better. My family LOVES this salad. I highly recommend it.
I know it sounds weird but it is really good! People always ask for the recipe. I just use bottled Ranch now instead of mayo etc, turns out just as good.
I've made this several times and it's really a good dish for summer. Everytime I take it to a potluck I get compliments. Thanks for the recipe.
Wow! I love to take different dishes to any event I attend that leave people begging for the recipe. This was no exception. Fortunately all of the vegetables came from my garden which made it all the better. I thought the ranch would be over powering but it was'nt. I'm getting ready to make this again right now.
I have a similar recipe that involves tossing a 4 oz. can of diced chilies into the cornbread when baking. If the dressing is too much for you, simply cut it to 1 cup each mayo and sour cream - I will actually try it like this recipe next time as I always have a hard time spreading only 2 cups evenly. I took this salad to a church picnic and it was gone, with several requests for the recipe. I thought it sounded weird, but I love this. Beautiful presentation in a glass dish. I like to make a half batch for myself. The 9X13 dish will be FULL with the full recipe, and a half batch easily fills a 3 qt. dish! Saves well in the fridge for several days, too.
The taste of this was good. However, I followed recipe exactly and it is not an attractive dish. People did not sample it at a party I went to because I think they probably had no idea what it was and decided to abstain. It's enough work and not enough results that I would not make it again. With that being said, I'm glad I tried because the recipe intrigued me.
I subbed black beans for the pinto beans and made my own mayonnaise. The people I served it to were really impressed by how tasty it was for a cold salad. Layered in a clear pyrex bowl makes it quite pretty.
I had high hopes for this...for some reason it really didn't do anything for us. I think it needed a little kick..maybe some jalapenos or something. It's a unique idea...just not for us
This recipie is delicious! I use chick peas instead of pinto beans though. I bring this salad for office lunches and family cook outs and everyone loves it.
Made it like the recipe except I added a can of chilis to the cornbread.Took it to a church potluck today.... was a hit!
This was just OK for me, and inedible for my husband. The cornbread seemed too sweet and heavy in this salad.
I was skeptical to try this because it seemed so unusual but WOW, it is so good! Made it for a work potluck and it was a hit, in taste and presentation. Followed the recipe exactly, except I baked the bacon in the oven....I just think that is easier. Thanks for sharing!
I made this for Bosses Day at work and everyone wanted the recipe. I left out the green peppers because many of the older women say that raw peppers give the heartburn. It was a huge success!
Not to affend anyone but I made this for a family get together. I was so excited about it because it received so many great reviews. My search is still on for a good cornbread salad! Gave this 2 stars only because it wasn't totally inedible.
USE THE BIGGEST PAN YOU HAVE! Makes alot and soooo good!
This recipe is great! I agree with others is very pretty layered in trifle bowl. We make this a lot in the summer time. I follow the recipe exactly as it states.
Oh my goodness! I made the recipe for our Christmas lunch at work yesterday and I had to give this recipe out to everyone! It was so good! I now have a great, quick, good tasting salad to take to pot lucks. My husband is a picky eater and I wasn't sure if he would like the leftovers I brought home from the luncheon. He went nuts over it. Good thing, because the recipe makes quite a bit. I am taking the rest for lunch today! Enjoy everyone!
I thought this was pretty good.I used thawed frozen corn instead of canned.Next time I will half it because it made a huge amount.
Like the other reviews I wasn't sure of the ingredients. But this is the most amazing salad. I made it exactly as the recipe says and wouldn't change a thing.
As far as 'salads' go, this is the best I've ever had! My best friend made it for her daughters birthday over the weekend and it disappeared! I'll be making this for my own family very soon!
Made this for a party and everyone said it was awesome! I used a little more sour cream, mayo and 2 packages ranch.
This is a great recipe. I make it all the time and it's always a hit. But, I strongly recommend mixing it all together instead of layering it.
This would've been very good if I hadn't been a complete idiot and used lowfat Ranch dressing by mistake. It essentially ruined the dished flavor completely.
I used pre-packaged cornbread to streamline this recipe! Love this salad although I did leave out a few of the ingredients to better suit my family. I left out the beans and the whole Kernel corn and I added chopped avocado on the side for those who wanted it. It came out very good however it can be time consuming because there are so many elements to it.
Wow!! My Mom has talked for years about "Cornbread Salad," and I'm not a big fan of cornbread, but I made this for a work birthday dinner, and it's a hit. I didn't change a thing, but I did run out of room in my glass 13x9 bowl, so I only did one layer of beans and corn. Also, I didn't have green onions (just couldn't get them at the WalMart that day), so I used regular onions. What a great make-ahead dish. Colorful, country-elegant, and yummy.
2 stars for the recipe as is. I revised the ingredients & directions in an attempt to improve taste & texture: miracle whip instead of mayo, homemade cornbread vs corn bread mix, black beans instead of pinto, mexican style corn vs plain corn, cubed cheese instead of shredded cheese. Also: make a mixture of the beans, corn, peppers, onions, bacon and cheese - don't just "layer" the ingredients one at a time; drizzle some dressing on the bottom layer of cornbread before adding the bean mixture. These changes made a much better salad.
We didn't hate this but didn't love it either. Followed recipe exactly. It is kind of dry. When putting it together, it seemed like it HAD to be good--so many good ingred. but turned out just "okay." Won't do again. Sorry.
It's hard for me to rate this recipe. I did like the blend of flavors - the dressing, bacon, tomato, cheese, scallion mixture was very good. What I didn't like was the texture of the cornbread. It just didn't seem right with all the other ingredients. And I can't just omit it, since it is the main ingredient of the salad. Other people at my party said it was 'pretty good' yet only about 1/4 of it was eaten, and that was mostly by me. Sorry, but I won't be making this again.
They came back for seconds. This was a great hit at my Pokeeno party. I served it with Chicken Enchiladas. I made no alterations but next time I may add some green chilies. Another great recipe added to my cookbook.
mmmm, had this at a bowling luncheon potluck and it is terrific. who would have thought cornbread + salad. this is wonderful texture and flavor. don't change a thing.
Great recipe. Easy to do. My 11 yo helped me cut up all the veg. and layer the salad. perfect for picnic, BBQ or any type of gathering.
Delicious! This recipe is a keeper! My husband and I ate it two nights in a row. I was worried that the cornbread might get soggy, but it was great.
This recipe is very good! I made it for my family and they loved it! I made my own ranch dressing and i used kidney beans. This is a family fav.!
This is a great recipe. I did add a little more Ranch dressing. Everyone at our pot luck loved it.
I have made this twice and both times I have had great reviews. It looks impressive in a trifle dish.
I too was skeptical abt. how this would be but it was excellent & we all wanted seconds. I did add more bacon & cheese. We did have enough for another meal because it makes alot & their were only four of us...sent some home w/son. anxious to see how this is today...better?? will make again & again. Does take more time to prepare than recipe states.
This is a very refreshing summer salad. It is very colorful and makes a nice presentation when made in a clear bowl so the layers and colors can be seen. My husband, who is not a salad lover, really liked this. Lots of people wanted the recipe!
excellent!Requests to make it again and for the recipe.I used a red sweet pepper for more color and an even better taste.
I made this for a group of ladies & it was a really big hit. It was still good, kept refrigerated, for several days later. Save some veggies & cheese for garnish on top to make a pretty presentation.
I used rotel like suggested by another reviewer, it came out ok, but I found it very dry, it may have been the bowl I used, not sure, will try it again, and may increase the dressing a bit, great flavor !!
