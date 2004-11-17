Cornbread Salad I

Very unusual but good! Recipe may be halved. A great way to use up leftover cornbread!

By Rosemarie

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare corn bread according to package directions. Cool, crumble, and set aside.

  • Place bacon in a large deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble, and set aside.

  • Whisk together the dressing mix, sour cream, and mayonnaise.

  • Crumble half the corn bread in the bottom of a large serving dish. Top with half the beans. Layer the beans with half of the tomatoes, green bell pepper, and green onions. Sprinkle with half the cheese, corn, bacon, and the salad dressing mixture. Repeat the layers. Cover, and chill at least 2 hours before serving.

623 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 48.4g; fat 41.9g; cholesterol 52.3mg; sodium 1533.6mg. Full Nutrition
