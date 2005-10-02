Heavenly Pink Salad
This salad has been a required dish at Thanksgiving and Xmas for over 25 years at our house. It is our absolute favorite and so easy to fix! Enjoy!
This salad is great. I often make this for guests and holidays. I leave out the coconut as we have those who don't like coconut, and use an extra 1/2 cup of marshmallows instead. Very sweet. Makes a nice salad or dessert. I use the low calorie pie filling (as if that would make much difference in calories here) and it works well. Can't tell the difference.Read More
I ate it, but this wasn't as good as I had hoped. It could have used rice. Too blah of texture. If you are looking for something really rich and fruity, this is it. I would eat it again but if I make it again I would add white rice for added texture. It was a bit on the sweet side and I couldn't eat much of it being so rich in sweetness. Very mushy and something just seemed to be missing. TEXTURE!!!!! Thanks anyway.Read More
Because I really like pineapple, I used a 15 can of drained tidbits instead of crushed. I also reduced the cool whip to the 12 ounce size. I served this salad both to co-workers at our Thanksgiving potluck and to our family on turkey day. It was a hit with all; although, many have renamed it "Pink Fluff".
This was a great fruit salad! I had my in-laws for Christmas dinner and chose this salad as I had the ingredients on hand. Everyone thought it was wonderful. It was quick, easy and very tasty. Next time I will half the recipe as it made a lot! Definately a keeper!
LOVE IT!! I think this makes a great "summer" salad, it's so cool and refreshing. Very easy to make. I will definitely be making this more often.
I made this for Thanksgiving and it was pretty good. I didn't think it was any better than alot of other fruit salads. I didn't get any rave reviews from the guests.
Looking for a recipe to take to baby shower for baby girl. When I saw "pink" in the title, thought I would give it a try. This was excellent. I only added 8 oz of Cool Whip and think that was enough. Thanks, Debra, great recipe.
This is the best tasting fruit salad. My whole family loved it and I'm taking it to holiday dinners. I also used rasberry instead of cherry and it was also delicious. I love finding recipes my kids also eat!!
This salad was good, but I am only giving it 4 stars because I feel like the recipe needs modifications to make it really good. I did not use coconut because the group I made it for does not like coconut. Also, I added 2 sliced bananas, which were a nice compliment. Lastly the most critical change for this salad to be excellent is whip up 12 oz of heavy whipping cream and use that instead of cool whip. The salad is plenty sweet without the addition of more sweetness from the cool whip. The whipped heavy cream adds the creaminess the salad needs, without taking the sweetness factor over the top.
Fabulously evil salad. We ate on it happily for days. Makes a LOT per serving.
I have been making this recipe ever since I got it from a friend two years ago. One difference in her recipe is that there are no mandarin oranges or coconut. I will have to try it that way. I have used Cranberry Sauce instead of cherry pie filling and it is equally delicious.
We added about 3/4 cup each of Grey Goose green and Yellow Mariscino cherries cut in half, and also drained the pineapple. Every one raved about it and requested the recipe. A definite keeper.
I tooke this to a Memorial Day Picnic and it was loved by everyone!!! Very Easy!!
Great for the holiday. my dauhter called it "princess fluff". The recipe made alot so use a BIG bowl. Great salad
This was wonderful, I have made it several times. I have discovered people generally like it better with one more can of cherries added to it, and slightly less coconut.
Half this recipe unless you're serving twenty. Next time I will try adding nuts to create some variation in the texture. It's quite sweet. Hard to have more than a few spoonfuls at a time.
I wanted to like this and thought the flavor was not bad, however, the family hated it. I won't even say how my daughter described its appearance. Today, I plan to throw it all away. It made a lot too. Just not for us.
This was a quick and easy recipe that I usually have everything on hand to make. It was pretty, the kids liked it (except my son, the pickiest 7 year old in America, who wouldn't even try it), and I can throw it together in a matter of minutes. The only thing I changed was I doubled up on the fruit, and I only had half of the whipped topping on hand, but it turned out great anyway!
This was so good! More like a dessert than a salad. It's good for holidays as well. I loved this and I will make it for Thanksgiving.
This salad has been the hit of two family picnics, the bowl scraped clean and people raving about how delicious it was. I didn't change or add anything to the recipe. A keeper!
This is a recipe that's a must at our family potlucks, particularly at holidays. Pretty, easy and so tasty!
Beautiful, and delicious
Great salad for BBQs and Picnics. Everyone loved it. I added almonds to give it a bit of a crunch and it was great.
I don't make many desserts in my household, and I had to come up with something quick to bring to a large party. This was perfect and was enjoyed by all.
very very good salad a hit at family gatherings
This is the greatest salad! It tastes GREAT!! and is very easy which is right up my alley!!!
This is a really good recipe and it makes a lot! Perfect for a covered dish event. I did toast the coconut and I added toasted nuts also. Thanks Debra!
This was great! I made this and everyone loved it. I added a little more pineapple however. Will make this again for sure! I didn't have any left over to save. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
This definitely is a winner! My mother-in-law even wanted the recipe. This was quick, easy and sooooooo delicious. If there is something in the recipe you don't like, you can double up on another ingredient. I love it as is!!!!!
I have made this recipe many times in the past month. It was excellent. Many people have requested the recipe.
My Grandma used to make Heaven for us when we were little, she passed away a few years ago and I never got the recipe from her. I mixed this up and tasted it and it's just like Grandma's! Thanks for the memories!
I would just give this three stars. I think it needs a little more fruity flavor. Next time, I will add more pineapple and mandarin oranges, reduce the whipped topping to 12 oz. (or even 8!), and fold in a cup of chopped nuts. The recipe as is makes WAY more than 12 servings.
I made this and it's REALLY good. But next time I plan to omit the coconut. When it's been in the refrigerator for a day or two, the coconut gets a little hard and I don't think it adds much to the flavor. Otherwise, this is a fantastic recipe.
Have made this for years.The only thing i changed was use a 12 ounce package frozen whipped topping, thawed. Because i did not need a 16 ounce.We all love it.
Heavenly Pink Salad was by far the best fruit salad that I have ever ate. In this recipe I used the new pastel colored, fruit flavored marshmallows, they gave the fruit salad a nice twist, I deleted the coconuts because I personally don't care for coconut. I prepared it for my sisters babyshower, I didn't have to wait to see what the guest thought about it because I dived into it myself and thought Mm-mm this is heavenly, needless to say my guest said this is not just good this is delicious!
We adore this fruit salad. Very easy to make and the taste is fabulous. The only changes I make is to omit the coconut (none of us like it) and to use the 8 oz whipped topping instead of 16 oz size. Thank you for an awesome recipe!!!
i made this for my baby shower, a little girl, and it turned out excellent. i didn't add the coconut because my husband can't stand it...no one noticed. im going to try it with 10 oz of condensed milk next time though.
This was too sweet with not enough fruit. It also had too much whipped topping taste for me. Still, it was well received by the church picnic and I enjoyed it that one time. I will try other salads of this type.
Ever since i was kid i can remember my mother making this salad for me. She still to this day makes it, only she adds 3/4 to a cup of chopped pecans.
This salad is super yummy! I switched the cherry pie filling for strawberry. Love it! Will definitely make this recipe again.
WOW, This was good. A nice change from the green watergate salad. (I've been to too many potlucks) I've made this 3 times now and has turned out great. One time I used a cheap pie filling and was kind of dissapointed. The other 2 times I used comstock and it turned out well. After the first time I used 2 can of pie filling and 2 can mandarin oranges. I bought those toasted almonds that are next to the croutons in the store and it was excellent!
Sweet, tasty salad. I love anything with sweetened condensed milk. I will not add coconut next time. It doesn't need it. We don't like the texture it added. We ate this salad right away and it was still good. I was short some cool whip but it didn't matter.
Pretty darn good. I really liked the cherries in this and think I'd probably double the amount as a result, and opt to either reduce or omit the coconut. I am a big coconut fan, but I didn't really like the texture wars goin' on. This makes a HUMUNGOUS amount! Thankfully, I used all non-fat ingredients (sugar free cherry pie filling, fat free sweetened condensed milk, and fat free cool whip).
One word...YUM. Mine came out light and fluffy. I used fat free sweetened condensed milk and sugar free cherry pie filling to help cut a few calories. Will make this for my next potluck.
This salad was awesome! Everyone in my family liked it. I have even made it using fat free cool whip and fat free sweetend condensed milk and it still turned out great. It only keeps for a couple days though.
Family loved it, especially the kids. Caution, recipe set for 12 is enough to serve and army, but I knew that they would love leftovers. Made recipe as written then found some green grapes in the fridge and tossed them in at the last minute. They add a nice surprise to the mix. Next time, I will cut back on the whipped cream to 12oz. and maybe add walnuts.
I love this recipe! It has been a staple at our hoiday dinner table for my entire life!
This salad has a special place in my heart. Many church potlucks I've attended has had this lovely salad, which I've always parked myself right by to make sure I got my fair share. It's sure to hold it's own on any occasion and I swear to you, it always disappears. TIP: It's good with bananas and chopped walnuts or pecans, too. Just make sure that if you make it with bananas, toss them with a little lemon juice to slow down the browning.
We call this "Pink Thing" at out house. And everyone loves it!! It's always the first to finish. We use a can of cherry pie filling, a can of condensed milk, small container of cool whip, a can of crushed pineapple, coconut and chopped pecans to taste. It's better made in advance so that the flavors blend together. Yum-O!!
This recipe is very easy to prepare and it is delicious. It makes a large bowl so it goes a long way.
This is so yummy, I can't quit picking at it in the fridge. I chopped the cherries up first so they would be evenly dispersed in the salad. I don't like to get a big ol' piece of cherry in a bite. I also added a small box of instant French vanilla pudding. I mixed it in first with the whipped topping. Perfecto!
Great recipe- I add maraschino cherries instead of cherry pie filling though.
I thought this salad was delicious.
This is sooo delicious. And even better on the second day. I often leave out the coconut but it has replaced our traditional Jello Salad and Fruit Salad for the Holidays! It's simply scrumptious-- so many delicious flavors together make it feel really festive in your mouth.
Way too sweet. Great potential, but just too too sweet. I would try again without the condensed milk.
SO great!! This is my new favorite! I did add an additional can of cherry pie filling because I love cherry pie filling! Excellent summer dish!
This salad was amazing!!! I had my parent's over for Mother's Day and made it for dessert. It was a big hit with them and they took a big bowl of it home. My husband didn't care for it but then again he hates fruit and things that have a lot of different textures. Even then, he said he wished he liked it because it looked delicious. HaHa! Give it a try. Easy and delicious.
This is really a good salad/dessert. I, like another reviewer, thought it tasted better after letting it set overnight. It had time for the flavors to mellow together. I didn't change anything in the recipe. It's a keeper, Thanks Debra
I made it exactly as is says but is was too sweet for my family.
This dish received rave reviews at my daughter's first birthday party - I used fat-free sweetened condensed milk and whipped topping and you would not have known it. Plus it was one of the easiest dishes I made this weekend. I had to omit the nuts, but I was thinking next time I would sprinkle toasted coconut on top for a different twist.
Served this for Thanksgiving and it didn't last long. Everyone LOVED it. I made it with Cool Whip Light,and with fatfree condensed milk to cut the calories some. Still fantastic.
This was pretty good. It was an easy dessert and makes a ton. Nice recipe!
heavenly!
This is a wonderful recipe. It makes a large size bowl so don't double unless you plan on having 50+ people! YUMMO!
My family loves this salad. I've also used strawberry pie filling and blueberry pie filling...both were equally delicious!
This salad is great. It has an option to put coconut in it and I didn't like it but my guests loved it. All a personal perference.. On the 1st one forgot the marshmallows and it was ok, but the next I did marshmallows with no coconut and it was gone in one sitting by 3 of us. Awesome!!!!
I have made this for more then (well a lot of years) it was handed down to me as YUM YUM, my kids did not eat coconut and the marshmallows make it sweeter then it is, so at the time I added bananas and grapes instead. This is also good with other pie fillings. Strawberry's, apple, and blueberry. Like everyone stated great for taking anywhere, makes a lot.
I really liked this version using cherry pie filling instead of maraschino cherries. It is so flavorful and refreshing! Love it! I used more oranges, pineapples, and marshmallows - you can't really mess this recipe up; super easy and fast!
holiday favorite. :-)
Heavenly! Was a big hit with our friends. Fluffy, loved the flavor. I did not add the marshmallows, I just don't like the texture of them in salads.
We loved this! I gave it a 4 because without my adjustments I don't think it would have been as good. I used 2 cans of cherry pie filling and 3 cups of marshmallows. Next time I'll try adding some bananas too.
Very Yummy! Will be making this again. Makes a great summer side or dessert! Thanks for sharing.
I made this for my daughter because she wanted a pink salad. Ever since I have had to bring this salad every time we have a family barbeque or get together as it was everybody's favorite dish and I never have any left. It is so easy to make that the only change I made was to add an extra can of the mandarin oranges.
I had wondered if all these ingredients, combined, would create a new taste (whole greater than sum of its parts?). Since I happened to have these things on had I thought I'd give it a try. If you can imagine cool whip + condensed milk, tossed with canned fruit, that is the taste. If that sounds good, you'll probably like this recipe...for me it was just way too sweet.
This recipe sounds delicious, but I'm confused. I thought I was looking at recipes for Jello fluff. Where is the Jello?
My grandmother introduced me to this salad at a very young age. She used to make it in her cafe, almost 40 years ago. I use this salad at holidays and for church potlucks, and it never gets a bad review. In fact, this is the same recipe that my family has used for many years. I love this salad!!1
This is so good, I make it about once a month. I make fresh whipping cream but other than that I would never change anything in this recipe.
Same recipe I made years ago, aways a keeper. Bringing it to a party today, delish!
Took this dish to my office Thanksgiving luncheon. It was hit!! I did not add the coconut, as others suggested. It make a huge bowl of it, so it is great for a large crowd. Will make again! Thank you for sharing!
Memories of childhood! My family now doesn't like coconut, so I omitted that (Replaced with an extra cup of marshmallows, and tad extra pineapple)... The only thing I would change about this is to add some maraschino cherries cherries, and maybe an extra can of mandarin oranges. OR just one can of the fruit cocktail that doesn't have a lot of color to give some texture.) Thanks for the recipe! :)
Delicious! Really simple to make and tastes great! Only one problem... it makes a very large amount and is very addictive, so make sure you divvy up the leftovers ;)
We don’t like cherries so I substituted strawberry pie filling - perfect!
Very Good. Everyone has asked for the recipe!!
Just what the Doctor would never order, haha! It was heavenly, sweet and just like we had as kids for Easter dinner. Follow the recipe exactly, it doesn't need any monkey business.
This was pretty good, but I would reduce the coconut slightly...
I had my 6 year old son help me make this for dinner party one night. Very easy to make and so tasty!! Everyone loved it except for two people who don't like the texture of coconut. They did like the taste, however. We made it exactly as the recipe called for. The only thing I would change is maybe reserve some without coconut since that is the only negative I heard. Thanks for a great recipe!
Yummy!! It is so quick and easy, and what a pretty pink color! It's just like the dessert Ambrosia or Heaven, but I think it is better. My husband and son really love it too! Thanks.
Enjoyed this one. I did use 1/2 the amount of coconut and was glad I did.
Yes I love it
My family loves this recipe! We leave out the sweetened condensed milk, because this salad is sweet enough without it. We also omit the marshmallows, but I can see how they would add to the flavor. This is one way to get my picky eater to eat his salad.
My mother would always make this recipe for family barbeques and special gatherings and everyone always loved it. The only difference was that my mom only used 7 ingredients: cherry pie filling, marshmallows (miniature size), sweetened condensed milk, crushed pineapple (drained), shredded coconut, pecan pieces, and cool whip. That's it. So simple and so delicious!!
I love this salad! I have made it several times and everyone raves about it!
WONDERFUL!!! I can't quit picking at it in the fridge. Can not wait to make it again!!! YUM OOO
My family really loved this salad.
