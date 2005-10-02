Heavenly Pink Salad

111 Ratings
  • 5 82
  • 4 18
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This salad has been a required dish at Thanksgiving and Xmas for over 25 years at our house. It is our absolute favorite and so easy to fix! Enjoy!

By Debra Tyner

prep:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 to 16 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together the cherry pie filling, condensed milk, oranges, pineapple, coconut, marshmallows and whipped topping.

  • Chill for several hours and top with crushed pecans if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 59.6g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 86.4mg. Full Nutrition
