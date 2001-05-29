Homemade Mustard Salad Dressing
My grandma used to make this when I was a kid. It is delicious on potato salad instead of plain mayonnaise.
Great dressing! I needed a new recipe for Potato Salad and tried this one. Everyone loved it. Very creamy, easy to make and tasted wonderful. Will use this again!
This was nice and creamy, but it was too sweet for my taste. I would decrease the sugar to 1/4 cup and increase the mustard to 2 teaspoons.
This is a nice alternative to mayonnaise-based potato salad. This tastes very similar to the dressing that my Father put over dandelion greens when I was a child. It's just a little too sweet for our taste, so I will try 1/4 cup sugar next time, but this is a good recipe.
Excellant...My Great Grandmother used to make this....and use it on garden salads. I was looking for years for this recipe. I never tried it on potatoe salad..but I will and bet it will be great...Thank you!!!!
Thank you so much. It tastes just like Grandma used to make.
Just right! I add celery seed to it for extra flavor.
THE BEST
I have been looking for years trying to find this! My grandma always used this for potato salad & when we had fresh salad greens from the garden. Thank you!!!! The best!
Too much vinegar for my taste. I really wanted to taste the mustard more.
Much to sweet for us. We like more savory. Ate it, but didn't save the left overs. Will just add mustard to salad dressing in future.
Delicious, though took suggestion and reduced sugar to half, and used balsamic vinegar instead of regular. Was yummy
