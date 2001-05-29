Homemade Mustard Salad Dressing

My grandma used to make this when I was a kid. It is delicious on potato salad instead of plain mayonnaise.

By Jill Saunders

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together the sugar, flour, mustard, salt, vinegar, water and egg.

  • Cook in a double boiler until thick; allow to cool. Mix with equal parts mayonnaise and stir into potato salad.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 0.6g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 154.9mg. Full Nutrition
