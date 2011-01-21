Angel's Chunky Chicken Salad
I made up this recipe after a similar sandwich served at a diner. It's not the same, but just as good.
Very good "basic" chicken salad that you can but in your own additions based on your tastes. I made this for my husband to take to work, so no additions needed. I used a bit more mayo and used a bit of onion powder vs. onion. And, like others I used sweet pickle relish vs. chopping dill pickles. I put this into a tortilla along with some lettuce, tomato and a couple of slices of bacon for a really good wrap sandwich.
I only gave this three stars, because while this is good with some modifications, if you follow the directions exactly it's not really worth eating. The first thing you need to do is add more mayonaise--three tablespoons just isn't enough to make it creamy. I also used sweet pickle relish instead of the dill pickles. The sweet pickle relish mixes better, adding consistency and flavor throughout the salad. I would suggest adding the ingredients to your own tastes, and not following the suggested amounts.
I made this chicken salad again, this time for a wedding shower. I used Kraft Real Mayonnaise, Vlassic Baby Dills, and ONE yellow onion in the recipe. I used my food processor to chop all the ingredients and spread the chicken salad on wheat hoagie buns (cut them into 5ths). Every lady at the shower has asked for this recipe and what exact ingredients (BRANDS) I used. I made sure they all knew I only used one large yellow onion and not 6 onions like the recipe called for in the scaled to 50 version. It was the hit of the shower as far as the food selection. EVERY sandwich was eaten! I scaled the recipe for 50 servings and spread generous amounts on each hoagie bun then cut the sandwiches into 5 servings per bun. This is by far the BEST and most easy, tasty chicken salad I have ever made or tasted. I highly recommend using this recipe.
For those of us who are obsessed with celery, dill pickles and chicken, this is the dish for us! My family totally loved this one, but not as much as I did. And Angel, 3T of mayo is just perfect for a small chicken breast or two small halves. I didn't change a thing, except I didn't want to deal with a half chicken breast so I used it all (but it was small).I also used red onion for color. Your measurements are perfect! This is a keeper. We loved the subtle taste that the dill pickle and onion provided. For those of us who love savory over sweet meat and poultry dishes, this is a definite keeper.I served on a bed of red leaf lettuce and garnished with thin rings of red onion. YUM! Thanks Angel.
This was easy and surprisingly good.I wasn't sure about the pickle. I altered the amounts a bit will keep.
I don't get it. To all of those that rated this recipe down then said to use sweet relish, not fair. I am one of those that does not like sweet meat salads (there are a few of us out there) so I was purposely looking for one that does not have sweet relish and here it is! Perfect the way it is! No gloppy mayo salad, just enough to hold it together and the dill pickles are prefect!!! That is what this recipe is and if you are more partial to sweeter salads, look for a recipe that suits your taste instead of bashing something that isn't what you want. This is a wonderful recipe!!! Thank you Angel!
Basically the same recipe I've used for many years. For a change, you may wish to use sweet pickles or bread&butter pickles. Chopped green onion can be milder than regular onion and, of course, the amount of mayo will vary according to the size of the chicken breast. Also, don't be shy to add some leg or thigh meat to the mix.
You're an Angel. Toasted chicken salad sandwiches and a bottle of light beer is my favorite lunch. The ingredients don't overpower the chicken itself. I'm a big fan. This one is in my recipe box. An emphatic thanks!
Thought this was very good. I used all ingredients listed but used less onion and more dill pickle. (See photo) All I can say is yum! Thanks Angel
This chicken salad was very good. I don't eat celery, so, I did not add it. I did add, however, about a 1/2 tsp. of dijon mustard and a little extra pepper, let it sit in the fridge for about an hour and toasted up some bread. It had a very good consitancy and was very pleasing..thanks.
Ohhh yahhh!!! Not sure how much chicken I used (made a roast chicken earlier in the week and used the left overs), roughly 2-3 cups. I used 2 celery stalks, 4-5 Tbsp Miracle Whip (to account for the extra chicken), 1/4 cup sweet onion, 2 dill pickles, 1/4 tsp garlic powder and salt and pepper to taste. I chopped everything really tiny just because I like it that way. It lets you get a little of everything in each bite. I LOVED IT!!! I asked my husband if he liked it and he said, "it's oniony". As other reviews stated, I guess it's a matter of personal taste. It was super quick, super easy, and super good. We had it with Chicken Ramen Noodles. Nice, easy meal, almost no clean up. I'll make this with all my leftover chicken.T hanks Angel.
I made this chicken salad and served it on small rolls for a baby shower. It was a hit! I omitted the pickle (personal preference). I will be using this recipe again! Thanks!
This is now the only chicken salad that I make. This time I baked 3 bone in, skin on chicken breast. I rubbed them with olive oil, salt, pepper, and dried thyme. They baked for 30min @ 350. Excellent!
This is really good.
This is actually my first time making chicken salad, and I'm quite proud of myself! This recipe is really yummy! I used dill relish instead of pickles because another review said it mixed better, and I used green onions instead of regular so it wouldn't have such a harsh onion flavor (personal preference). I also added about half a can of black olives, quartered, which helped cut the celery taste. (We made enough for about 6 serving) Served on toasted wheat bread with a slice of cheese, my boyfriend thought it was great! I added some fresh spinach leaves and a couple slices of tomato to my sandwich-wonderful!! Thanks, Angel, for helping me out. This recipe is a great basis to work off of!
This is how chicken salad should be done!! lol It is one of my all time favorite foods but the ones I buy in restaurants or grocery stores are far too sweet for my taste. The only modifications I made to it were to skip the pickles. Not a pickle fan! lol I also increased the amount of chicken and mayonnaise and added pecans and a small amount of white grapes for a slight sweetness. Served it in pita bread and I was in heaven!!
I used ground turkey i/o chicken since that's what I had on hand.. and shallots since raw onions are usually not my thing. That worked well too. This recipe has great consistency. Can't wait to try it with chicken.
Great recipe! I was too lazy to shred the chicken, so I used a can of chicken instead. It was still really good. I'm sure it would be even better with fresh chicken breast though. It tastes even better the next few days after you make it!
love this....the garlic makes it!
I made this last night and my husband and I both loved it! It was especially good to me because I am not a miracle whip / salad dressing / sweet pickle person which so many use in their chicken salad. Thank you for this great recipe.
This is a favorite of mine, easy to make and great for the next day's lunches. We have topped with sprouts instead of lettuce, super yummy!
This is a fantastic recipe - with a little modification - I would use 2-3 large chicken breasts, decrease to a 1/4 onion and add only one pickle. A little salt and pepper and this is better than any chicken salad I find in restaurants!
I thought this was very good. It tastes the way I think chicken salad should taste. I did change the amounts of some of the ingredients, based on personal prefs. Quick, easy, and tasty. What else could you ask for?
This is really great. I also added some finely chopped apple, which gave it a nice slightly sweet taste.
Awesome recipe. This is my type of recipe! Quick, easy, not alot of fancy stuff. My husband, who will only eat hamburgers or cold cuts for lunch, loved it! We took them to the swimming pool for lunches and everyone totally loved them! Thank you for this quick, easy recipe!
This is really good. I cheated and used canned white meat chicken..it still tasted wonderful! Of course, I added all of the ingredients listed to taste. Thanks for a great recipe;)
This chicken salad has nice consistency and pretty good flavor. It needed one more think in my opinion and luckily for me the chicken I used was already marinaded in a honey mustard. That added a little extra flavor and it worked well. Thanks for the recipe.
I use whatever kind of pickles are in my fridge at the time (if I had pickle relish I would have used that) and canned chicken. Very good.
This went great with pita bread, lettuce and tomato! I served it for dinner and it was a hit with everyone.
Chunky and really good. Nice crunch. We tried it with healthy brown buns, which were kinda small. Next time try it with bigger buns :) Good recipe!
I followed the recipe except that I substitued one tablespoon of the mayonnaise with the gourmet kind that contains wasabi and horseradish because my husband likes spicier food. It added an excellent flavor for my taste, but after being in the refrigerator for awhile, I couldn't taste it as much. Next time I'll try two tablespoons of the wasabi/horseradish mayonnaise. In any case, it's a wonderful recipe, much better than any I've tasted at restaurants. I will make it often. Thank you for sharing.
Sorry to say my family didn't like this chicken salad. Made my hubby a nice big sandwich with lettuce and served it to him, he took a bite and went yuk, so I had to make him a P & J instead.
The perfect, traditional, no weird ingredients recipe (my husband was so relieved) recipe!
Mmmm... this was so good. Exactly what I think of when I think chicken salad. Didn't change anything but the addition of sweet pickles instead of dill. Fantastic! I didn't measure the mayo, I just mixed it in until it was creamy enough for me.
I liked this recipe very much. The garlic powder gives it a lot of flavor and it's a recipe that's easy to adjust to taste. I didn't have any dill pickles on hand so I used some sweet pickle relish instead and it turned out great. I'll definitely use this recipe again.
i made this with vegetarian chicken...and it was very good!
This is the exact recipe for chicken salad that has been in my family for years except for the dill pickle and what a great addition that is, wish I'd thought of that. I suggest using more mayo as other reviews stated. This is a five star recipe but I am only adding a note.
I love this recipe and use canned chicken most of the time. I add about 1/3 cup craisons and that takes away the blandness but doesn't make it too fruity. It's a good change of pace sandwich!
i really like this chicken salad sam. although, i do not like pickles, so i substituted chopped red grapes. it adds the necessary sweetness and extra juiciness. will continue packing for lunch!
First time I ever made chicken salad and it was very easy to make and tasty. Dill pickles were a great touch. I did add more mayo and thought there was a bit too much celery in it though.
This was a good chicken salad base recipe but I ended up adding a little ranch and sugar to help with the flavor...Also, it was a bit too much onion for us.
I really did't care for this recipe it turned out very bland and i don't think i will be trying this one again.
This was delicious. I used shredded carrots in place of the onion.
I used sweet gherkins instead of dill pickles, but I've had a similar recipe with dill pickles too--and both are very good. The garlic powder is a critical ingredient. Adjust mayo to suit your consistency preference. This is a refreshing and tasty chicken salad.
This is great! I add a tsp. each of dijon mustard & horseradish for a little extra 'kick'
very easy and tasty!
I loved this chicken salad. However, I pressure cooked a whole chicken, instead of one chicken breast. I also only used one stalk of celery. If you use only one chicken breast, two dills, and 2 celery stalks it is way too crunchy. I prefer mine with more meat to it and less crunch. It is all in what you like.
My husband does NOT like most salads. But he asks for this one. It is very tasty and filling.I did add a half teaspoon of Emiril's essence to the recipe. I have also used this recipe for ham salad,turns out GREAT!
Very tasty! I substituted canned chicken and used light mayonnaise as a quick, low calorie alternative.
Added a little cayenne pepper. This was simple and easy.
Perfect! Simple enough for even me to make, Jazz it up with leaf lettuce and sprinkle paprika on top for color and presto I'm a chef.
My family and I loved it. I'm a seventeen year old, and it was a nice quick thing to make that was healthy enough for my parents. I used about 1 and a half tablespoons of mayo and added cashews- YUM! Someone else mentioned grapes, so I added those too and everyone in my family commented on the nice sweetness the grapes added. It went well in a mildly toasted pita. Loved it, will do it again!
I love this recipe... I have been making this for years...As far as adding sweet pickles, no way! Some of us only like sugar in our desserts. But to each his own.... Thanks for the post.
I enjoyed this recipe. I don't like pickles/relish in my chicken salad so I omitted that. I also used a store bought, cooked rotisserie chicken which I found on sale as it is more flavorful!
I grilled the onions and fresh garlic. This was the best chicken salad sandwich I ever had.
My kids LOVED this, one even tried to lick the bowl!. I did leave out the celery as they dont like it and I threw in a few chopped up eggs (boiled). and I used sweet relish insted of pickles. will definately make again.
This left a bad aftertaste. I think it was the garlic.
This simple chicken salad was great! Although I modified it slightly. I used light mayo, added grapes, a little sugar, and did not use the garlic powder.
This is great. My family likes this better when I leave out the dill pickle relish, add purple onion & a chopped boiled egg.
This is a great recipe with a few changes. I used both dill pickles as well as the small amount of sweet pickle relish, did not add the celery(personal preference) and definitely needed extra mayo, I didnt measure, I just added until I had the consistency I was looking for. I also added extra garlic powder. Yummm! The whole family loved it! Thank Angel!
This recipe is alright but there is WAY too much celery. If you just cannot get enough celery in your life, then this recipe is perfect for you. If you are not as huge a fan, cut the celery in half.
This recipe is sensational! 'Nuf said.
Made this for a road trip. It was absolutely delicious! I seasoned my chicken with parsley and garlic salt prior to baking, and added sweet onion and sweet relish. My husband loved it!
This was so simple and super good. I baked the chicken and refrigerated it overnight. The only change I made was to add a little crumbled bacon and some chopped pecans for garnish. So yummy. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was good but I wouldn't add so many pickles the next time. Probably only one pickle would do.
I made this for my husband and boys for lunch today. I finely chopped all the ingredients before mixing in the mayo. (more than the recipe called for) I only used 1 piece of celery and 1 pickle spear. I also didn't have any onion in the house so I used onion powder instead. My husband said it tasted like a pickle and mayo sandwich. My 2 year old (tomorrow!!) only took two bites but he's not a pickle fan. However my 4 year old loved it, which is why I gave it 3 stars. I will probably make this again just omitting the pickle. Thank you for sharing, Angel.
Really tastey. Will make this again.
This was good. Your best bet is to cook and chop the chicken then add stuff according to your tastes. I thought it was good, my wife thought it needed more chicken, so I think it depends on who's eating it.
First DH and both boys (2.5 and 4 year old) liked this...always a HUGE plus. Since I didn't make this exactly, I didn't feel right giving it 5 stars. This is definitely a great starting point. I didn't have the right amount of chicken, so I used the ingredients mention in the recipe, but just not the exact quantity. I didn't have dill pickles, so I used dill relish. Worked out just fine. Also, DH and I couldn't figure out what was wrong with the flavor until I added the salt and pepper. Not sure why, but that made a huge difference. Thanks for a great recipe. Added to the list!
Really good! I helped out my niece's lemonade stand by making a picnic basket for the girl's with: Angel's Chunky Chicken Salad Choco-nut cookies Pepsi They loved it! Really good summer treat!
QUICK & REALLY EASY!! I PUT IT TOGETHER WHILE MY HUSBAND PACKED THE CAR.WE ATE IT ON THE WAY! MUCH BETTER THAN GAS STATION FOOD!!
so I doubled everything and found that I needed about 9T of mayo, rather than the 6 that doubling would have called for. I also added more garlic powder (twice what doubling would have called for). It needed something extra so I added 3/4 diced green pepper. Might try a yellow or red pepper next time, but overall, good.
I used Frichik rather than real chicken. Delicious!!!
I served this on a croissant and topped with tomatoes and radishes...very yummy and simple!
Fantastic!!!! I have never made chicken salad before, but as a first timer this was amazing. I picked the chicken off of a whole chicken that I cooked in the crock pot, (About 2 cups of shredded chicken), added about 1/2 cup low fat mayo, 3 stalks celery, 1/2 large onion, 1/4 tsp. garlic powder, 1/4 tsp. garlic pepper seasoning, and 3 TBSP sweet pickle relish. Mixed it up and it was sooooooooooooooo GOOD! Try this one you will not be dissapointed!
This is the best chicken salad recipe! It's easy and has the perfect amount of seasoning. I went to the grocery store and bought a small rotisserie chicken because I was in a rush, $4.99 and very juicy. It made the best chicken salad with this recipe that lasted for a a couple lunches, dinner and a snack with crackers. Yum!
I have mixed feelings about this recipe..my husband really loved it! I didn't mind it so much. My suggestion to those who are going to make this, DON'T use Miracle Whip! Use real mayo, i think because i used Miracle Whip and let it sit in the fridge for a few hours, something bad happened to the miracle whip. Other than that it had nice texture and flavour, i'd make it again, except with REAL mayonnaise!!
Terrific and easy, although, I did substitute scallions for the chopped onion (since I'm not real big on raw onion) and lemon pepper for the garlic powder.
Too crunchy for my families taste. Will try again with less celery and definately less onion.
MMMMM!!! The pickles are a great addition to chicken salad! I also added spicy mustard, some chopped nuts, and a sprinkle of chicken herb mix. It's delicious!
i was looking for a simple chicken salad recipe that everyone in my family would like and this was definelty the one!!
Good recipe. Some tweaks I made and enjoyed were the following: -good sized chunks of chicken -Used 2 tbs dill pickle relish instead of getting whole pickles -I'm an onion fan, but used only 1/2 of a smaller onion -Sprinkled only some garlic powder & pepper -Used no salt I also ate it with white bread, which didn't affect the enjoyment.
I LOVED this chicken salad! I grilled the chicken breast with poultry seasoning, and used the sweet pickle relish and red onions as suggested and it was excellent!
Great base recipe for this salad. Not much flavor so be sure to add your own personal touches to liven it up!
Very good. I used store bought roasted chicken and chopped dill hamburger slices since that is what I had on had. Used less salt since the chicken had enough seasoning. Great on hard french rolls!
I don't believe in writing a review of someone else's recipe and changing everything about it! Post a new recipe! Anyway, this was a GREAT! I used a rotisserie chicken I got from my grocery store and it was AMAZING! First time I ever made chicken salad so thank you for this recipe!
loved it
I am addicted to chicken salad but don't like the grapes or dried cranberries that a lot of recipes call for. Omitting them leaves the salad bland and lacking. This recipe was fantastic! The garlic and especially the PICKLES really took it up a few notches. Half an onion and 2 whole stalks of celery seemed like a lot but it was perfect. I did add some chopped nuts because I like the texture but it was totally the pickles that made the dish. Excellent! Hubby asked me to make it all the time.
This is one of the better chicken salad recipes I have tried. I was skeptical about the pickle and will probably leave it out next time. I also added more mayo, but besides that this recipe is really good!
Angel's chunky chicken salad was great.Using mustard gave it just a bit different taste , again excellent
Good recipe. Easy to throw together for a quick lunch! Very tasty.
its so yummmmay!:P
This is hands down the best recipe for chicken salad! My husband CRAVES it and so do I! The ONLY thing I changed was using a can of chicken to save on time. I will never use another recipe!
This is a good recipe I recommend it. Its different but good tasting. Not sweet tasting though if thats what your looking for.
I have been making this for years. I love the dill taste. I add red grapes. I use this same recipe with tuna. Very good.
really good, simple and fast. i used what was leftover from my greek style garlic chicken and added a bit of paprika. may have been a bit bland without marinated chicken. tastes nice and classic, thank you!
Most people could Not have rated this recipe based in its "as written" form. As written, this was not good IMO. Not enough mayo, too much celery and the dill pickles over powered everything else. Will not make again.
same as every other chicken salad nothing special at all.
This was a good and easy recipe. I didn't have any celery so I used celery seed instead. Next time I will be sure to use celery.
