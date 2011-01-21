Angel's Chunky Chicken Salad

I made up this recipe after a similar sandwich served at a diner. It's not the same, but just as good.

Recipe by Angel

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Combine the chicken, celery, mayonnaise, onion and pickle; mix well.

  • Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Serve with lettuce on fresh crusty bread or bun.

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 16.3g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 20.7g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 1018.2mg. Full Nutrition
