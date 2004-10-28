Berry Vinegar

My family loves to use raspberries or blackberries in this recipe. We love this vinegar on fresh, green salads. Prepare close to the time of use.

Recipe by Beatrice

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine vinegar, berries and sugar together in a medium glass mixing bowl. Mix gently and pour mixture into bottles. Cover tightly and store at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 0.1g; sodium 6mg. Full Nutrition
