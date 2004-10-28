Berry Vinegar
My family loves to use raspberries or blackberries in this recipe. We love this vinegar on fresh, green salads. Prepare close to the time of use.
Another simple yet tasty holiday gift idea. I made large batches, refilled clean wine bottles and corked with decorative stoppers. Low-cal with high-taste. Agree that a little more sugar (1Tbsp) is usually better recieved. Thanks.Read More
this was great. it makes a good vinaigrette, and i gave it as a gift, and it was very well received.
Very good! I added a little more sugar though. RoseD
Nice vinegarette. I used splenda and it worked out great! Thanks for sharing!
I was just wondering if frozen berries can be used for this recipe? Hard to find fresh berries at this time of teh year :)
