Balsamic Vinegar and Olive Oil Dressing
Add balsamic vinegar to your dressing to give it a fresh and lively taste!
This is a very easy and tasty dressing, I use it over fresh spinach. Add a little extra garlic and a very small amount of brown sugar and it's perfect.Read More
Pretty good, but a bit oily.Read More
This is a very easy and tasty dressing, I use it over fresh spinach. Add a little extra garlic and a very small amount of brown sugar and it's perfect.
MOVE OVER PAUL NEUMAN! THIS ONE'S GOT YOU BEAT! It is so easy & tastes GREAT! If you like the taste of balsamic vinegar & I do, give this recipe a try.
I use this all the time for my salad dressing. Our favourite is .. Sliced tomato topped with finely chopped red (salad) onion with the balsamic dressing sprinkled on top refrigerate for 30min and serve. Its so simple but tastes devine.
Very good, although I think I'll use less olive oil next time. It was a little too oily for my tastes. I didn't have fresh herbs so I used dried and it came out fine. I also added some garlic to it! Yummy!
Pretty good, but a bit oily.
Quick and easy. I made this on different occassions with fresh herbs and then dried. Both were very good. I would suggest an mild olive oil though.
Added some rosemary - even better! Hubbie actually complimented this super simple and tasty dressing :)
This recipe was just what I was looking for. Thanks
I reduced the oil by half and even beefed up the balsamic- I think this is a good one to play with to find that magic mojo. Also added a crushed garlic clove and some fresh rosemary. A good all-around dressing for the Mediterranean Diet- I'm sure I'll be tweaking it some to suit different salads and moods in the future.
very tatsy
Good recipe! Keep in the fridge though! fresh herbs and olive oil cause salmonilla! Dried herbs can be kept at room temp though.
I added some dijon mustard, suggested by another recipe I found. Try it if you want to, but this is a great basic recipe. Yum!
wonderful tasting and great holiday gift
Had this at a friend's house tonight with scallops and shrimp with a side of garlic naan. It was light and delicious but most of all, easy!
very oily, my husband hated it.
This is okay, I think I'll be looking for a better recipe. This is way to oily. Also maybe if I used white balsamic vinegar it wouldn't look so bad on the salad. : )
Quick and easy. I made less, using maybe a 1/4 cup of oil instead.
this is an excellent dressing i add mrs. Dash salt free itallian seasonings and mrs. Dash table blend.
A little too much balsamic for our taste...I'd suggest 1/2 or 2/3 the recommended amount.
Loved this!! Much better than store bought salad dressing.
This was good...but like another user suggested, I used less olive oil and a little more balsamic. Good over spinach and strawberry salad.
Yummy. I used dried herbs and made in a smaller one time use batch and it came out fine. Good basic dressing. It did the job since we were all out of dressing. Will make again for sure.
This is very good. I added a few more sprigs of herbs and a little less oil. Everyone raved!
This was just okay for us. I made it as stated, and there was just way too much vinegar in it for me.
Simple and tasty.
I didn't add the herbs , so maybe that's what made it not that great. I added a little sugar to it, and some apples and pecans. It tasted weird, but my kids thought the lettuce was bad because the balsamic dressing makes the lettuce brown. I don't think I'll use again.
I make this all the time, but use lemon-infused olive oil and a little less oil (or more vinegar). It is great!! When I stir fry up a bunch of vegetables, I use this as a dressing along with parmesan cheese ~ Yum!
go lighter on oil and heavier on balsamic vinegar. Girls don't like solid sprigs of rosemary in it so make sure chopped up.
This is so simple and delicious. Used just a little less balsamic vinegar and added salt and ground pepper.
Wonderful dressing. Use it all the time.
Great dressing and easy to make with things I already had. I made a smaller amount but used the same propotions. It had a little too much oil for my liking but that was an easy fix to add more vinegar. I didn't have fresh oregano so I used the dried, but my husband loved it. I also used white balsamic
A bit oily, but very yummy overall.
Simple and great recipe, especially for summer.
Tried this recipe out as a lighter alternative to store bought dressing. It was yummy! Used grape seed oil as opposed to olive oil and added basil, a bit of ginger, a little cayenne pepper and ground black pepper and sea salt. Definitely will try again. I even made enough to bottle up and use for my next salad.
Very good simple dressing.
Very good, made half size recipe and I added a pinch of white sugar.
Added some lemon juice. Nice flavor.
Way too oily. Added more vinegar and fresh garlic.
Horrible! Too bitter and a waste of olive oil.
This is our default base dressing....
Made as directed. Very simple and very flavorful. Will use this a lot.
Very good option for a Balsamic Vinegar dressing!
Use extra virgin olive oil. Double the balsamic. Add some Rosemary - manifique!
This recipe is delicious and so easy to make! Finally, I found a recipe i will use for all my vinegar & oil dressing!
This is my new go to salad dressing. it is wonderful. I decreased the oil by 1/8 cup and increased the vinegar be 1/4 cup. So good. I didn't have fresh spices so I added dry.
I found the white balsamic vinegar too jarring for my taste.
The simplicity is delicious. I would not have considered myself a salad eater, before making this dressing. Now I put in all salads and love eating salad. And by the way, those expensive simple dressings without the paragraph of ingredient preservatives are no longer needed with this recipe. I am wondering how long the infused sprigs should be used before changing them out.
Too much oil and very bland.
following the tips in other reviews I reduced the oil by half and added garlic. It was good; next time I plan to add 1 tsp dijon mustard to help with the emulsification as well as add a little tartness.
I made this using 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, 2 tbsp. balsalmic vinegar, 2 tbsp water. Everything else the same. It was delicious and so simple. I previously made a balsalmic vinegrette that called for multiple ingredients. It was good but time consuming. I believe this may be even better!
too oily
Simple, excellent basic vinaigrette.
It was ok but nothing great.
