Balsamic Vinegar and Olive Oil Dressing

4.2
65 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 19
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Add balsamic vinegar to your dressing to give it a fresh and lively taste!

Recipe by Mellie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium glass mixing bowl combine the oregano, thyme, oil, vinegar, salt and pepper. Mix together and pour mixture into a bottle, using a funnel to keep yourself from losing oil. Cover tightly and store at room temperature.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; carbohydrates 1g; fat 21.6g; sodium 2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022