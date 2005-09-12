Italian Herb Infused Olive Oil
Olive oil with Italian herbs.
This oil is wonderful! I would like to ask why it needs to be used in 2 to 3 days? I thought oil could be used over a much longer period of time. Does it need to be stored in the refrigerator? I would like to make some as gifts and I would need to get started. Thank you for this recipe.Read More
A simple recipe, but caution, because the instructions are only good if you are going to use this oil in the 2 days it specifies, otherwise use dried herbs only and a sterilized bottle. The fresh herbs need to be dried with any infusion recipe, or you need to cook the herbs in the oil. I prefer dried, because the dried herbs soak up the oil much faster, and the oils from the herbs blend easier.Read More
This is to die for! My one and only change was to add 2 cloves garlic to the oil. I use this for everything: instant marinade for chicken and pork, drizzle over salads, dipping oil for bread...the list goes on and on. And actually, I found this is still good for up to 4 weeks if you store it in the fridge. The oil will get a little cloudy but once you bring it back to room temperature the cloudiness will go away. The flavor will get more intense as the oil ages, so be warned if you add garlic or any spicy flavorings.
Great fresh taste and I will definately make this again. Also, I wanted to comment on why this should be consumed quickly. Oil by itself cannot grow bacteria, but herbs containing water can. Botulinum organisms can grow in food sources containing even trace amounts of water and cause botulism - a serious form of food poisoning. For this reason, blending and storing infused dipping oils without refrigeration is not recommended.
This is one of the tastiest recipes for infused olive oil I ever had. I didn't have fresh Rosemary but went ahead without it. It was still wonderful... a delicious dipping oil! I was looking for a recipe of this kind for months. Thanks!
I wanted some dipping oil for bread I was making now. So I used all dried herbs and let them soak in the oil in a covered bowl for two hours and it was pretty tasty. Nice for a small ammount and a hurry and the herbs started to swell up from soaking making it look more like fresh.
all i can say is AWESOME! i was looking for a recipe for this for so long and this is nothing short of FANTASTIC! THANK YOU! i used extra virgin olive oil and 1 crushed garlic (i looove garlic). if you like the dipping oils italian restaurants give you, TRY THIS! if you leave it in the fridge a few days, it's even better!
This is great, feel free to add a little more herbs will just inhance the oil. Does take about a day to marinate.
Beautiful to look at and wonderful to dip hot bread into. I am going to make this for gifts. Bought some bottles at Walmart.
So great! I used fresh basil and rosemary, but used thyme and oregano from a regular spice jar. I am liberal with my herbs and added more than the recipe asked for...drizzled it over a salad with tons of fresh veggies. The flavor combination of these herbs is as good as any salad dressing, and much healthier. Will defiantly make this on a regular basis.
really yummy with bread, and great for hot oil fondue!
It was Great. I added 3 cloves of fresh garlic and a sprinkling of freshly ground black Pepper. I sauteed the oil with fresh vegetables and grilled it. It was wonderful. Had all fresh ingredients but used dried Oregano. Didn't have fresh. It lasted for weeks too.
DELICIOUS!!!! Thanks so much! Great for gifts!
Had this with warm pita bread, it was wonderful!
I have used this oil every holiday for several years now. It is the secret to my moist, deliciously seasoned, Thanksgiving turkey! Thank you so much for sharing this amazing seasoning.
For those wondering why the 2-3 day shelf life, there is a great paper from the Univ. of Idaho about this very item, as well as ways prevent the issues Someone else mentioned using dried herbs and sterilizing the bottle/jar you are going to store it in, which is also an excellent suggestion.
