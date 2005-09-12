Italian Herb Infused Olive Oil

4.4
24 Ratings
Olive oil with Italian herbs.

Recipe by Carol

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 12 ounce jar
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place basil, thyme, rosemary and oregano in a 12 ounce bottle. Using a funnel, pour oil into bottle. Cover tightly, and refrigerate unused portions. Use within 2 to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 28g; sodium 0.1mg. Full Nutrition
