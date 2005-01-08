Triple Crunch Apple Salad
This salad is made extra crunchy with fresh apples, celery and toasted hazelnuts.
This tastes really better than I expected! Everyone loved it. I used toasted walnut pieces instead of hazelnuts, and it turned out great!
We were under-whelmed with this salad, but I may try the recipe again because I don't think my apples were the best quality (not all that cruncy or crisp) altho I just purchased them that day for the salad. Also, I purchased French Vanilla Cool Whip, great for pie but perhaps not for the salad. I think the recipe should specify the type of apple, or at least specify whether to use a tart or sweet apple. Next time I will use tart, and maybe more dates.
I didn't have the whipped topping, so I just added a little agave sweetner to the mayo & sour cream. I also added sweetened dried cranberries. (I know, significant changes, but I read the reviews...) We really liked the salad this way. And yes, it is important to have crisp, juicy apples. Mine were sweet.
I liked the idea that this recipe used dates rather than raisins. I liked it, but my family wasn't crazy about it. They thought the dressing was a little off and didn't care for the dates.
Looks good but you lost me with the frozen whipped topping - I'll try sub suiting yoghurt and sour cream.
Keep Trying.
Delicious with green apple and leave the skin on them!! Dried cranberries instead of dates and added vanilla yogurt!!! Mmmmm
