Triple Crunch Apple Salad

3.6
8 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This salad is made extra crunchy with fresh apples, celery and toasted hazelnuts.

Recipe by Jackie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium-sized bowl, combine apples, celery, dates, and orange juice. Stir well to coat evenly.

    Advertisement

  • In a separate bowl, whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise and whipped topping. Pour over apple mixture and blend until thoroughly mixed.

  • Chill for several hours. Add nuts just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 19.7g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 48.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022