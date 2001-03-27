Warm Orange and Mushroom Salad
Add the grated peel from half an orange to the dressing if you want a more intense orange flavor in this salad.
I omitted the radicchio, added more spinach and added 2 boiled eggs and 1 chopped ripe avacado. They loved it! The hazelnuts and oranges make it! Simply delicious! A meal in itself!
The overall flavor of this was quite good. i didn't have enough bacon drippings and was glad i didn't. i used the 2 tablesp in the dressing(all i really had left over) and did not add any additional oil to make up for it. i cooked the mushrooms in olive oil. next time i will lessen the amount of olive oil as well, in the dressing as it was much to oily for my taste and some of the sweetness from the balsamic was lost. Also, added thin slices red pepper, sautéed with the mushroom, for additional color and texture. i served it with grilled salmon for protein.
I forgot to add the toasted hazelnuts! Was still one of the best salads I have ever had. Oh! I used half portobellos and half buttons because that's what I had on hand. I'd bet any mix of mushrooms would work well. Delicious!
Loved the flavors, only used half the amount of mushrooms,oranges and greens, didn't use any olive oil. Added half an avocado. Had way more dressing than needed, but loved the wilted greens in this. Will try it again!
