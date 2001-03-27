Warm Orange and Mushroom Salad

Add the grated peel from half an orange to the dressing if you want a more intense orange flavor in this salad.

prep:

20 mins
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Remove, crumble and set aside. Reserve bacon fat.

  • Whisk together 1/4 cup bacon fat, orange juice, shallots, olive oil and vinegar.

  • In a large bowl, combine the spinach and radicchio.

  • Heat 2 tablespoons reserved bacon drippings in skillet over medium-high heat. Add shitake mushrooms and cook for 1 minute. Add oyster mushrooms and cook for 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper; add to greens and toss.

  • Pour dressing into same skillet and boil 2 minutes. Pour dressing over greens. Add bacon, orange segments and chopped hazelnuts. Toss to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish salad with enoki mushrooms and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 33.6g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 377mg. Full Nutrition
