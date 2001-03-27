Warm Orange and Mushroom Salad

The overall flavor of this was quite good. i didn't have enough bacon drippings and was glad i didn't. i used the 2 tablesp in the dressing(all i really had left over) and did not add any additional oil to make up for it. i cooked the mushrooms in olive oil. next time i will lessen the amount of olive oil as well, in the dressing as it was much to oily for my taste and some of the sweetness from the balsamic was lost. Also, added thin slices red pepper, sautéed with the mushroom, for additional color and texture. i served it with grilled salmon for protein.