Beet, Orange and Apple Salad

This is a colorful and delicious autumn salad.

Recipe by Barrett

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Wash and dry beet roots and greens. Shred greens to measure 2 cups and set aside.

  • Place beets in a sauce pan with enough water to cover. Bring to boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes or until tender. Drain and allow to cool.

  • Trim and peel off skins; cut into 8 wedges.

  • Peel and section orange. In a bowl, combine orange sections, beets and apples.

  • Whisk together olive oil, vinegar, sugar, salt and garlic. Pour over beet mixture and toss well.

  • Arrange 1/2 cup beet greens on 4 salad plates. Top with beet mixture, sprinkle with sunflower seeds and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 32.4g; fat 3.9g; sodium 306.3mg. Full Nutrition
