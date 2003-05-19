Beet, Orange and Apple Salad

I made ahead for a Christmas Day lunch. So the beet greens were washed, trimmed and cut in a baggie. The oranges were sectioned and cut, in a baggie with the very thinly sliced Granny Smith apples. The only thing I had to make before serving was the dressing. Turned out I had used all of my Raspberry Vinegar up, so I had to substitute. I used Sherry vinegar. It was delicious. My husband is not much of a beet fan, but he really liked it. It is also very colorful and appropriate for Christmas: the beet greens are very dark green with red veins, and the roasted beets stained the apple and oranges. When I placed the beet/fruit mixture on the greens and served, it was very beautiful. My only suggestion is to possibly double the amount of dressing (I used 3 beets which were about 1-1/2 to 2" diameter, 2 small Granny Smith apples, and 1 large orange). With only 1 Tablespoon each oil and vinegar to that amount of beets/fruit, the dressing was very subtle.