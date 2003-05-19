Beet, Orange and Apple Salad
This is a colorful and delicious autumn salad.
I made this for a dinner party of 16 and it was a resounding success. I followed the recipe exactly, but I later experimented and can make the following suggestions: 1. Instead of fresh oranges, use either canned mandarin oranges or fresh mango. 2. add some fresh arugula-- it's natural peppery taste really adds to the salad. 3. Slice the apples as thin as you possibly can. 4. Use spanish almonds or hazelnuts instead of sunflower seeds. 5. Use both golden and red beets. 6. Add some caramalized onions. To serve 16, I used one medium red onion sliced in 1/4" slices, brushed with olive oil, layered on a baking sheet and roasted in the oven at the same time I roasted the beets. It took about 15-20 minutes. The roasting brings out the natural sweetness of the onions, and they are not at all overpowering or onion-y. 7. Toss greens and the dressing, then add the beets and the warm ingredients at the last minute. 8. Don't make extra because this salad does not save well overnight.
Obviously, I did not like this recipe. Too many beets for the apple and orange. I would put more orange in, leave the apple the same and cut the beets in half. The dressing was good. The apples soaked up the dressing and that was tasty. I have another beet recipe I "should" post and share that I like much better and is easier to prepare.
I used only one apple, and half the amount of garlic. I would cut the orange slices in half next time I make it - and double the amount of dressing to have extra. The greens were "dry" with the dressing only on the fruits. Excellent yummy salad full of great antioxidants.
This is a great summer salad. I grew some beets for the first time and had a couple of apples and an orange sitting around and this recipe was perfect! Light and wonderful in our summer heat. It went perfect with a small stuffed flank steak and a glass of red wine.
Someone said "this is the perfect summer recipe" but I disagree. This is perfect for autumn or winter, there are way more exciting fresh things in summer than beets and apples! In fact, I served this as an appetizer to Thanksgiving and it was HUGE, people came back for more salad instead of turkey. I tweaked it: 1. I used canned beets! I drained and sliced into strips. 2. Added arugula and some butter lettuce to beet greens. 3. Used walnuts instead of sunflower seeds. 4. Topped with crumbled goat cheese. 4. Used mandarins, the kind that are so sweet aroudn the holidays. Again, this is most definitely an autumn winter salad, perfect for holiday entertaining.
I make this using half golden beets and half red, and I only cook them to tender-crisp stage. I like to replace some of the beet greens with watercress, and often substitute tangerines for the orange. Of special note, I double the dressing ingredients, and toss all together. For a nice Asian style dressing version, try seasoned rice wine vinegar (substituted for raspberry vinegar) with cayenne flakes and a touch of sesame oil. For variety, my favorite add-ins are dried cranberries, pine nuts, and seasoned ramen noodles.
Very yummy! Great for one of the first spring days. It was a little heavy on the apple, and not so much on the beets and oranges, but that is certainly something that's easy enough to adjust. The dressing was just the right amount too!
Surprisingly good! A different way to use the beets in my garden; looks like a restaurant salad on the plate. The toasted walnuts makes the salad.
Awesome
This salad is a big hit where ever I take it any time of the year.
This salad was right up my alley! I loved it! Gourmet restaurant quality. I wouldn't change a thing.
This has become our go-to recipe for the beets that we receive throughout the summer in our weekly farm share. I have never liked beets, but this recipe works. As a shortcut, I usually use a raspberry vinaigrette dressing. I add blue or gorgonzola cheese and either dried blueberries or cranberries. I toss the greens together with the fruit/beet mixture.
I used peaches instead of apples, and omitted the sugar and salt. I served this on red leaf lettuce, not beet greens. Great salad!
My guests raved about this salad. The beets turned the apples the most amazing bright fuchia color. I served it over a bright green lettuce instead of the beet greens for a prettier color combo (and ate the beet greens later). It takes a while to prepare, what with cooking and cooling the beets and cutting everything up, but the final result is delicious and really lights up your dining table.
This was the biggest surprise of our thanksgiving. It was really surprising and a big hit. I used arugula since my beets came with the greens trimmed off. I also used apple cider vinegar because that's all I had and toasted walnuts instead of sunflower seeds.
The oranges really changed the beets flavor for the better but I will use fewer beets next time and let them marinate with the oranges for a while before serving. The 2nd day was much better.
Husband loves this salad!
I made this into a pasta salad and it was great! The beets turned everything a nice shade of hot pink but it tasted amazing!
Brought as my contribution to a 10-person dinner. I left out the oranges & purchased raspberry dressing. Everyone loved it!
very good flavors. i was absent minded and forgot the garlic. still tasted yummy! i made this for myself & my 16-month old baby. he didn't like the beets & wouldn't touch the oranges & apples b/c they were red! he just ate the sunflower seeds & i quickly added un-beeted orange slices to his plate. =)
Easy and versatile. I roasted the beets. Excellent!
I will make this for my salad tonight. One change will be to add romaine lettuce and remove the beet greens. I'm sure it will be delightful
I thought this was very good. I had leftover roasted beets and didn't care for the taste of them that much. I served over mixed baby greens instead of the beet greens. I also didn't have raspberry vinegar so I substituted white wine vinegar and added a bit of raspberry jam for the raspberry flavor.
This was good but it is missing something. I tried doing the substitution with almonds instead of sunflower seeds but I ended up adding the sunflower seeds on top of the almonds. The almonds just didn't have enough flavor to add to the salad (I know, blasphemous almond speak even as I type it:) ) I ended up adding blue cheese, which tasted great, but what I was really looking for was more of a crunch than a fat. I will play with this salad until I figure it out because it does taste good.
This salad was a delightful surprise! My husband and I both really enjoyed it. I substituted a fig balsamic vinegar for the raspberry one with great results and served it over spring mix greens, rather than beet greens. Thanks!!
I used Pomegranate vinegar since that is what I had on hand/was still a fruity vinegar. I added some extra salad greens since my beets didn't have quite enough on them for the salad part. I made this in the am so dinner was quick and easy when I got home late from work.....just added the greens at the end.....so it did sit together all day and let the flavors blend. 5 stars since my changes were very minor.Of curse mine came out all pink since the stuff marinated with the beets for the day....but tasted just fine. Only addition for personal taste to top it off" was a sprinkle of goat cheese crumbles on the top. My daughter is currently on a goat cheese kick and they really did go well with the beets. I ended up making a bit more dressing to add to it.
Tasted good, but I'd use less beets next time. They overpower all the other flavors.
The recipe ended up changing based on what I had on hand, but it truly is excellent! I had some orange beets that I wanted to use up, they didn't have the green's attached, so I used fresh spinach. With the fresh spinach I would have preferred the beet mixture to be cold, but it was good warm non-the less. Instead of raspberry vinegar I used red wine vinegar and just added a splash more sugar, this was delightful! (Even my husband ate his salad!!)
I love golden beets and this is really a great, healthy recipe! Thank you!
Very tasty and refreshing. You will automatically feel healthier when eating this salad. The flavors compliment each other and the beets are so good for you.
Delicious and healthy! You don't even need to add the sugar as it is sweet enough without it. I did add an extra orange. The hint of garlic was interesting as well. Very easy to put together!
This was so delicious, I hadn't had fresh beets before and I loved the it. Next time I plan to trade the orange for grapefruit and add romaine for a bit more green, but otherwise it's phenomenal!
I love all the wonderful favors mixed together, very refresing.
Entire family loved this! Daughter (age 6) asked to take some in her lunch!
I don’t usually write reviews but this was so bad i had to. All I can say about it is YUCK!! My husband and I love beets,apples, oranges and raspberry vinaigrette. but put them all together and it spells disaster. My husband couldn’t eat it although he tried. I rinsed mine off with water and it improved it a smidgen.
Delicious! I omitted the oranges and it still got rave reviews.
This is a good salad, but doubbling or trippling the dressing would be helpful when using more lettuce
I doubled the dressing. Used our own apples from our tree. Very nice side salad dish.
Served to 10 guests whom enjoyed the flavours and the presentation was nice. No change to recipe and I would definitely make again. (I made sure to use only the young beet greens)
It is an ok recipe. Not too much flavor and beets can take a while to cook. Might not prepare it again or probably would consider adding a fruit that tastes more sweet like pinneaple? As well, only used one beet and one apple.
Surprisingly good flavor combination! I added caramelized onions and thinly sliced cooked carrots, cut the apples into smaller bite-sizes pieces and added romaine lettuce because I was catering to a varied age group. I placed the beets, oranges, carrots, apples, onions, cheese, sunflower seeds, and dressing into individual serving dishes buffet style so my guests could personalize their salads. It was a great hit and complimented the main course perfectly. It's a great way to use my bumper crop of beets! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Used our home grown beets and it was spectacular ! I will be a great summer go to salad. Light and flavorful. I couldn't find Raspberry vinegar so I substituted it with Balsamic. Just to taste I feel it was a little stronger vinegar
Great salad, Light, and tasty. I didn't have any beet greens (just beets), so I put the beets, apples, and oranges on a bed of greens. I think I'll double the dressing when I make it again. My oranges were small so next time (and will definitely be a next time) I'll make sure I have a large orange.
I made ahead for a Christmas Day lunch. So the beet greens were washed, trimmed and cut in a baggie. The oranges were sectioned and cut, in a baggie with the very thinly sliced Granny Smith apples. The only thing I had to make before serving was the dressing. Turned out I had used all of my Raspberry Vinegar up, so I had to substitute. I used Sherry vinegar. It was delicious. My husband is not much of a beet fan, but he really liked it. It is also very colorful and appropriate for Christmas: the beet greens are very dark green with red veins, and the roasted beets stained the apple and oranges. When I placed the beet/fruit mixture on the greens and served, it was very beautiful. My only suggestion is to possibly double the amount of dressing (I used 3 beets which were about 1-1/2 to 2" diameter, 2 small Granny Smith apples, and 1 large orange). With only 1 Tablespoon each oil and vinegar to that amount of beets/fruit, the dressing was very subtle.
