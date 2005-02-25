Turkey Taco Salad

This recipe turned out better than I expected. I was expecting a normal, boring taco salad - boy was I surprised! I felt like a chef when I tasted what I had made! I don't cook meat very well, so even something as simple as throwing it in a skillet like this didn't turn out great. However, the taste of the mixture w/o the meat made up for my abilities... or lack of. I didn't use the mayo mixture for a dressing because it tasted so good w/o it, I didn't see the need for it. I also didn't really like the dressing. I added taco seasoning to the meat before adding it, and omitted the taco sauce. I also put a dollop of sour cream on top for a little extra taste on some bites. I couldn't find any shredded pepperjack so I used a shredded cheddarjack mix. I didn't use chips in it at all for carb reasons. I also added chopped tomatoes. I would make this again. Oh, and it tasted great warmed up for lunch. :)

