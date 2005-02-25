Turkey Taco Salad
This is a low fat, low calorie ground turkey taco salad. If you have leftover cooked turkey on hand simply chop it up. You'll need about 3 cups.
This recipe turned out better than I expected. I was expecting a normal, boring taco salad - boy was I surprised! I felt like a chef when I tasted what I had made! I don't cook meat very well, so even something as simple as throwing it in a skillet like this didn't turn out great. However, the taste of the mixture w/o the meat made up for my abilities... or lack of. I didn't use the mayo mixture for a dressing because it tasted so good w/o it, I didn't see the need for it. I also didn't really like the dressing. I added taco seasoning to the meat before adding it, and omitted the taco sauce. I also put a dollop of sour cream on top for a little extra taste on some bites. I couldn't find any shredded pepperjack so I used a shredded cheddarjack mix. I didn't use chips in it at all for carb reasons. I also added chopped tomatoes. I would make this again. Oh, and it tasted great warmed up for lunch. :)Read More
Made this for a girls party this weekend. The salad was great but the dressing was only average. I didn't toss it in, but kept it on the side so people could sample it and choose. Most people chose to forego the dressing as listed in the recipe and instead use ranch dressing.Read More
This recipe was awesome! The bf who never eats salads inhaled it and was super satisfied. I used low fat cheese (and only put the tortilla chips in my bf's portion). The sauce was good and not too overpowering as the salad by itself was pretty flavorful. I will definitely be making this again.
This is an easy low-fat salad that is very tasty. I added salsa instead of the taco sauce to the dressing and it was fabulous! I would for sure make this again!
Quite tasty! Half a recipe was more than enough for my family of three. I added some chopped fresh tomatoes. Also, I increased the amount of taco sauce with a little less mayo. Seemed to give it a more taco flavor. Make the dressing to taste. I would also suggest adding the dressing just before serving in order to keep the veggies crisp.
I used 700g ground chicken, a can of chickpeas, a can of corn and only 1 1/3 cup mayo.. I fried the chicken in taco seasoning, used a jar of garlic salsa instead of taco sauce, omited the olives and pickles, and kept the lettuce and chips seperate so they stay crisp for leftovers. It was a great combination, the sauce worked wonderfully once everything was put together. We would give this a 4.5 but that's not an option and it wasn't outstanding enough for a 5. We will definately make this recipe again!
This was very good. I only had a little regular mayo, and used some miracle whip. Even with the combination I only had a cup and a half of mayo and it was WAY too much. Next time I'll use light... and not so much. But all in all it was great and my husband asked to bring it for lunch the next day!!
Very tasty way to use that bland ground turkey that we are trying to eat more of! The dressing makes it!
I needed something to use up leftover turkey, I think I will be making this recipe often, it was fantastic!
Very good. I used canned pinto beans instead of kidney bean. I would omit the pickle.
I had some ground turkey and needed a recipe, this one was great!
We just had this for supper for the first time. It was very good! The dressing is excellent. I used salsa and taco sauce for the dressing. Also, I used Romaine lettuce, added chopped tomatoes, omitted the olives, and used ground chicken. I will make this again.
Definitely a family favorite. I didn't have fat-free mayonnaise, so I used regular. Definitely should use the non-fat next time, regular makes it taste "heavy". I think it could get by with a little less dressing, as well. I made the mistake of crushing the chips into the entire salad, next time, so my leftovers have soggy chips. I'll plan ahead better next time, and only add enough chips for the present meal I'm serving. Lastly, I didn't have time to let the turkey cool down, so I put it in a strainer and ran water thru it to cool it and remove extra fat. Delicious!
I have used this recipe several times, substituted left over Turkey for the ground turkey and it works beautifully! We also are not big on olives in my family so we just double the amount of dill pickle and leave out the olives, it is a tasty, satisfying meal in itself. If you use low fat mayonaise and cut it down a little using the juice from the dill pickles, just a little to thin the mayonaise then you have made it a low fat meal as well. We all love it!
This was great! Instead of 2 c mayo, I used 1/2 c mayo and 1/2 sour cream. I mixed in the dressing at the last minute so the lettuce would not get soggy. Will make again.
My son LOVED this recipe! Ok, I made a few changes to fit what I already had on hand like instead of the ground turkey, I used leftover shredded turkey breast, used black beans instead of kidney beans, and skipped the dressing all together. I made it and didn't care for it so I threw it out. I also used low fat sharp cheddar and used salsa as the dressing. Oh, and I used a baked taco shell in place of the chips...It was a hit!
A big hit with my family, including the teenagers. As suggested by others, browned turkey with taco seasoning and garlic salt, substituted chickpeas for kidney beans, salsa for taco sauce, and skipped the pickles. Since everyone was hungry, I only allowed the turkey mixture to cool about 20 minutes. I didn't mix in the lettuce until just before we ate. For the four of us, I halved the recipe but used 1.3lb turkey meat (that was the smallest package at our grocery store!). Needless to say, we had plenty, but with my husband and son, not too much.... We will be enjoying this recipe for years to come. Thank you!
I followed the recipe as written -- wow, delicious! We thought the olives, pickles, and chips added enough salt. I used about 1 tsp. garlic salt when browning the meat, plus about 1/4 tsp. garlic powder. My husband loved it!
7-25-11: Excellent. Use with the "Taco Bell Taco Sauce" recipe in MyRecipes.
Very delicioso. I omitted the black olives..and cut the dressing ingridient to half.. but it was still tasty.
This is a great salad!! Very tasty... and you can use ground beef or turkey and both taste's great. I leave out the dill pickles but everything else is perfect! Great recipe and my kids love it too...
This recipe was a hit! With a few alterations (seasoning the taco meat with fajita seasoning, adding corn, using pinto beans instead of kidney beans, and using salsa instead of taco sauce), my whole family devoured it and came back for seconds! I also put the salad on a bed of Spicy Nacho Doritos to give it a little more kick! This dish will definitely be added into our meal rotations!
First time to make it. Delicious. Next time I won't put chips in salad, just on top. They get soggy.
Made it strictly by the recipe and the family loved it!! Thanks for sharing.
Yummy taco salad. Left out the beans and pickles though. Kids and hubby liked. Will make again!
Was good, but needed something to make great. Added corn, used lowfat mayo, added extra salsa on top, but it just missed.
My hubbie had three helpings - a sure sign of success! I switched the beans/pickles/olives for tomatoes and corn for a more kid-friendly approach. So yummy!
