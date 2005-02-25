Turkey Taco Salad

This is a low fat, low calorie ground turkey taco salad. If you have leftover cooked turkey on hand simply chop it up. You'll need about 3 cups.

Recipe by Sheryl Barney

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place turkey in a large deep skillet, season with garlic salt and cook over medium high heat until fully cooked. Crumble and set aside to cool.

  • Mix together the turkey, lettuce, green onions, kidney beans, cheese, pickles and olives.

  • Whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, vinegar and taco sauce.

  • Pour dressing over salad and refrigerate. Before serving, mix in 2 cups broken tortilla chips. Garnish with whole chips and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 49.6mg; sodium 979.8mg. Full Nutrition
