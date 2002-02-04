Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

4.7
4357 Ratings
  • 5 3683
  • 4 513
  • 3 108
  • 2 33
  • 1 20

Everyone I have made this for RAVES about it! It's different and so easy to make!

Recipe by Jamie Hensley

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
106 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Cook and stir almonds in butter until lightly toasted. Remove from heat, and let cool.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sugar, onion, paprika, white wine vinegar, cider vinegar, and vegetable oil. Toss with spinach just before serving.

  • In a large bowl, combine the spinach with the toasted almonds and cranberries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 23.5g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 58.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022