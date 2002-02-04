Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad

Loved it! Took it to our Thanksgiving dinner this year and my father wanted the recipe as soon as possible. That told me how great it was. I made it exactly as directed except for toasting the sesame seeds in the oven (350 degrees/10 minutes) and also toasted the sliced almonds in the oven the same temp/time. I mentioned that he could add mandarin oranges, or feta cheese, or pine nuts, etc. This is one recipe you can truly be creative with and not go wrong. One thing I won't do next time is toss the baby spinach, toasted nuts, and dried cranberries the evening before (I had to travel and made everything the night before). The next day, the spinach was not as fresh as it could have been if I would have just left it in it's original container. I would recommend not doing a "fix ahead" in this manner. I did make up the dressing the evening before and it fit nicely in a pint canning jar. So, if you are traveling with this salad, keep each item in it's original packaging until you arrive at your destination and then toss it all together. Hope this helps others!