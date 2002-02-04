Jamie's Cranberry Spinach Salad
Everyone I have made this for RAVES about it! It's different and so easy to make!
When I saw this recipe's ingredients, I wondered what the fuss was about. Today, as I eat yesterday's wilted leftovers from a Tupperware container at 9am in the morning, I thought I'd write a review! I make this salad all the time now. I use spinach and other greens. I use toasted (10 minutes in 350 oven - no butter) pine nuts now insead of the almonds and will never go back - they are perfect for this salad. I add one container of blue cheese (a must for us - perfect blend of flavors). I use one 6 oz package Craisins. I've never used the poppy seeds - but the toasted sesame seeds (also at 350 for 10 minutes) are a must. I may or may not use dried minced onion. Toss all dressing ingredients in a container with a lid - and shake! This salad has been a hit with everyone I've served it to - dinner party, Easter lunch, dinner at home. It is so easy and easy to transport, too - just add the dressing once you get to where you're going. Try it - I bet you'll love it!!Read More
I'm sure this salad was delicious, but I couldn't bring myself to make it as published, instead dressing it with something far less sweet. Since the sugar content isn't part of the nutritional info, you might find it enlightening to know that it contains a whopping 174 g (that's a full cup's worth) of sugar, or 2T per serving, assuming you used sweetened dried cranberries. If you managed to find unsweetened cranberries, you can reduce that figure to a "mere" 96 grams. Having as much or more sugar than your average cupcake qualifies it as more of a dessert. Because salads are typically thought of as healthy, you should know what your'e getting into with this one! Rating is for recipe as published, not with adjustments.Read More
Wow, fantastic! I used Craisins and only 1/4 cup sugar. I also used light olive oil instead of vegetable and toasted the sesame seeds and almonds in the oven at 350 for 10 minutes to cut out the butter. Added gorganzola cheese and it was gobbled up at a potluck - they pratically licked the bowl! Thanks for the great recipe.
Great recipe - very festive and quite tasty. Even non-salad eaters liked this one. I stuck to the recipe and was very happy with it. (I never understand when someone rates a recipe that they make significant changes to - please rate the recipe as is! If your changes are fabulous, submit the recipe on its own and then let us try it and review. Okay, I'm off my soapbox now.)
I have made this about 4 times. Each and every time, someone asks for the recipe. This is a delicious and especially pretty at Christmas time with the green leafy spinach and red dried cranberries. Dried cranberries are very expensive when purchased in the grocery store. Buying a large quantity at Costco, Sams Club, etc saves money on this item; and the cranberries keep for so long on the shelf. Easy to make! Toasting the almonds is crucial for flavor - don't miss that step.
This salad really is as great as everyone says, although I used a different dressing... Try pureeing a cup of raspberries (frozen ones are fine!) with a tablespoon of sugar, 1/2 cup of peanut oil, a teaspoon of poppy seeds, and 3 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar for a light, fruity dressing. I also substituted walnuts for the almonds and added a good bit of feta cheese. (I never can stick to a recipe-- I can't help but personalize!) Overall, this is a GOOD salad!
Fantastic! The only changes I made is I cut the sugar down to 1/4 cup, and the oil to 1/4 cup as well. I will be making this alot!
Absolutely delicious! I cut the sugar down to one tablespoon, and it was fine! I found the almonds to be too greasy, so the second time I made it I toasted them in a dry pan, and they tasted much better.
I made this for a BBQ on an extremely hot day-very refreshing with a unique taste!
HELPFUL TIP REGARDING DRESSING: I love this salad & salad dressing. The longer it marinates, the better it tastes. Problem is, the dressing doesn't last long, & we never use even half of it since it's only a family of 4. So, I make this salad using a dressing I found from another spinach cranberry recipe on here that has a 5* rating. I keep it in a lock n lock, & it's good for weeks (esp if you're like me & use milk that doesn't expire until a month later)! Mix 1/2C mayo, 2T white WINE vinegar, 1/4C milk, and before you serve your salad ...add sesame seeds and/or poppy seeds. It's delicious & no one can taste the mayo, & they SWEAR it's better than any ranch! Very gourmet AND don't be afraid of the mayo ...it calls for that much b/c it makes almost a bottle size amount (that again stays good forever). To the salad, I like adding fresh sliced strawberries, dried blueberries OR mandarin oranges with the cranberries. Also adding a sprinkle of sunflower seeds gives it a nice crunch! I sprinkle some almond accents on as well (seasoned almonds found next to salad bags). Perfect with any meal and always a hit!
I have a recipe similar to this one but with fresh sliced strawberries instead of dried cranberries and also goat cheese (chevre). So good! Also, I save time and excess fat by just toasting the nuts in the microwave. Put on a paper plate for 30 sec. Move around and cook for another 20 sec. So good!
Yummy. This was a great salad. I would definitely make it again.
Great dressing!
O.K one more person to rave about this salad. Next time I will use one half the oil and sub olive oil for the vegetable oil. I used roasted, salted pecans, toasted the sesame seeds and used bagged spinach (cut down on time). You could cut down on the sugar also as the cranberries add the sweetness. Be sure to use a pound of spinach or you will have plenty of dressing left over. Diabetics could use sevin or splenda in the place of sugar. Beautiful, attractive salad used a cobalt blue bowl for a bold presentation.
This is the recipe that got me hooked on allrecipes. I have made it for years now, and have tried an infinite variety of versions. I settled on adding chicken, sesame oil, mandarin oranges, and skipping the poppy seeds. Don't worry, I'm rating the original recipe, not my modifications. It is all good, both the original and just about any substitutions that you care to make, including lettuce for spinach (if you have to). The dressing is key, just keep the 1:1:1 ratio of sugar, oil, and vinegar and you can't go wrong.
Very addictive recipe. Everyone requests this when they come over for dinner. For an over the top salad, I add thinly sliced chilled pears and goat or feta cheese before serving. This is a keeper. Thanks for sharing your recipe Jamie!
Absolutely delicious! I skip the butter and poppy seeds, and add glazed walnuts, hard boiled eggs and bacon. I also usually use purple onion instead of white or brown. I always get a ton of compliments and have memorized the recipie since I'm always asked to pass it on! Thanks!
Fabulous salad. It is sweet so I gave it a little balance with crumbled bacon. It is good with or without the addition of bacon...just be mindful that you don't have too much sweetness in the rest of your meal. The salad will really shine if you avoid total sugar overload. This is a KEEPER!!!!
good recipie. I cut this recipe in 1/2 because I would be the only one eating it. I didn't toss everything together. I toasted the seeds and almonds - a must. I added fresh green onion instead of jar. I cut the sugar in 1/2 and tried some stevia (natural sugar-no carbs). I didn't use the poppy seeds, but some manderin oranges. I think I would have liked to add some more green onion and some crunchy chinese noodles next time
I just finished my 3rd bowl of this salad! I am supposed to take this to a baby shower tomorrow, I hope I have enough!!It is so good, just as everyone else has said! I followed the recipe pretty closely, except for reducing the amount of white sugar as others have recommended, the dressing is delicious! I also added dried raspberries (I had them in the cupboard) and sliced red onion. Instead of using butter, I dry toasted the almonds in the oven. I did use the sesame seeds & poppy seeds (you may not be able to taste the poppy seeds, but I love the look of them in the dressing!) I bagged the almonds, craisens, and red onion in ziplocs, put the spinich in a huge bowl, the dressing in a jar & I plan on assembling this salad at the shower so it does not wilt. This is one of the best salads I've had in a long time, I can't wait to have people over to make it again!
I served this at my wedding and I have had so many people ask for the recipe. Since people are still afraid to eat spinach due to the scare, I made it with romaine and it worked out perfectly.
I have gotten more compliments on this salad then anything I've ever made! The flavors are just wonderful, and the buttered almonds with dried cranberries definately makes the salad. I leave out the onions in the dressing, and use red wine vinegar instead of white. I also don't put the sesame seeds and poppy seeds in the dressing because they always stick to the dressing container and I lose half of them. I just sprinkle them on the salad now. I will be making this many, many, many more times!!! :)
Another great salad. I use olive oil instead of vegetable oil with 1/4 c sugar. It was fine with only poppy seeds, since I didn't have the sesame seeds. I also used red wine and cider vinegar, but next time I'll try to have white vinegar on hand.
Very nice salad. We liked it with our Thanksgiving dinner bcuse it was light and tasty. I doubled it for 15 people but didn't even use a quarter of the spinach. Fortunely, I didn't put the dressing on it. Due to all the food alergies in my family, I just served the dressing on the side. p.s.: this recipe will make more than 8 servings if served with a big meal.
It is the dressing that makes this good, but I don't think it is amazing. Still it gets 5 stars because both my husband and MIL commented on it and asked for seconds. Next time I make it though I'll use 1/2 as much almonds. Also, I did make it with dried Cherries and not Cranberries since my hubby doesn't like them. It was a good substitution.
This is an amazing salad. My girlfriends and I have a "girls" night every other month. They all loved this salad! My husband couldn't get enough of the leftovers! It's now one of his favorites!
Excellent!! I followed the suggestion about the crasins and the Newman's balsamic vinagrette!! I'll make this one over and over again!!!
I just have to say that those who did not make the dressing are completely missing the point. Without this amazing dressing, it's just a regular salad. Spinach, cranberries, almonds, boring! Don't waste your time making this if you aren't going to make it as written, cause it's really the best salad I've ever had.
This is very good but a tad on the sweet side. This recipe makes A LOT, probably feeds closer to 12 people so I would recommend making for a larger crowd since it doesn't keep very well.
This salad is absolutely yummy, although I did make a few changes. I found the dressing a little on the sweet side, so I decreased the sugar by 1/4 c. I also decreased the vinegar a little and only used white wine vinegar because that's what I had on hand. I used white onion, but I think red would give it a bit more color and taste great too. Now for the goodies... I added about 1 1/2 c sliced fresh organic strawberries (this was the best thing ever), and also some cooked crumbled bacon and cubed avocado. Instead of cooking the almonds in butter, I just spread them on a baking sheet and baked them dry at 400 degrees for 5-8 min, watching to make sure they didn't burn. This helps reduce some of the fat, and they still tasted great. I cooled the almonds a little before adding them so that they wouldn't make the spinach wilt. Next time I'll also add some crumbled ramen noodles, because I love all the crunchies. All in all, this was a terrific recipe! If you were to add anything, I would highly recommend the strawberries - they were awesome. Thanks, Jamie!
One of my favorite salad recipes. My mother and I made this over and over again while I was visiting her. Great for company!!
I brought this to a Labor Day Weekend BBQ and everybody (about 12 people) raved about the salad. Not one leaf of spinach was left in the bowl! I did make some adjustments to the recipe: Added about a tablespoon of worchestershire sauce for an added kick and toasted the sesame seeds before adding them to the dressing for a nuttier flavor. Didn't have poppy seeds on hand, so I left them out. Finally, I used fresh sliced strawberries instead of the cranberries (mostly because they were in season and very inexpensive). The dressing was delicious, but I was careful to add it to taste. Even though we served this salad to 12 people, we had quite a bit of leftover dressing which I plan on using again tonight. I will definitely make this recipe again and will try it with the dried cranberries when strawberries aren't in season. Very tasty and a great change from a standard green or spinach salad. Yum!
I loved this salad! I did add blue cheese crumbles in it the second time I made it and now I don't think it's complete without it, it was a perfect compliment to the flavors. The dressing was super yummy, and it got great reviews at both parties I brought it to. Definitely make the dressing well beforehand so the flavors have time to meld together, and I toasted the almonds and the sesame seeds in the oven per other's recommendations. 350 for 10 min. I reduced the sugar the first time I made it, and then did the full amount the second time. I prefer it with the full amount, I didn't think it was too sweet, it was perfect. Great recipe, thank you! I will definitely make this again! Oh, it is HUGE though, I am sure next time I will half the recipe.
I have been making something similar for about 20 years, but I use fresh strawberries instead of craisins and I do not put poppy seeds in the dressing! DO NOT cheat yourself out of experiencing the fabulous dressing...it's what makes the salad and is far superior to anything store bought! I make mine in the food processor and add the toasted seasame seeds to the spinach, strawberries & almonds in the bowl, not to the dressing. Pulse the vinegar, sugar, onion, and paprika a few times to combine. Flip the switch to "on" and drizzle the oil through the hopper on top of the food processor. This emulsifies the dressing and gives it a bit of a "creamy" look. I use canola oil instead of veg. oil and also like to add a little bit of white pepper. This salad is an all time favorite and great for special occasions. Everyone loves it and you will get MANY recipie requests! Enjoy! :-)
I have made this a MILLION times for all different events. It is awesome every time. Put on dressing immediately before serving or it wilts.
Loved it! Took it to our Thanksgiving dinner this year and my father wanted the recipe as soon as possible. That told me how great it was. I made it exactly as directed except for toasting the sesame seeds in the oven (350 degrees/10 minutes) and also toasted the sliced almonds in the oven the same temp/time. I mentioned that he could add mandarin oranges, or feta cheese, or pine nuts, etc. This is one recipe you can truly be creative with and not go wrong. One thing I won't do next time is toss the baby spinach, toasted nuts, and dried cranberries the evening before (I had to travel and made everything the night before). The next day, the spinach was not as fresh as it could have been if I would have just left it in it's original container. I would recommend not doing a "fix ahead" in this manner. I did make up the dressing the evening before and it fit nicely in a pint canning jar. So, if you are traveling with this salad, keep each item in it's original packaging until you arrive at your destination and then toss it all together. Hope this helps others!
Amazing! (And the crew and I don't even *like* salad!) We left off the onions, BTW
Great salad! I took it to a BBQ and the bowl was empty with many requests for the recipe. I substituted balsamic vinegar for the white wine vinegar and used olive oil. I cut down sugar to a little more than 1/3 cup to taste. I omitted the poppy seeds (didn't miss them). I toasted the almonds in the oven without the butter. I also added a package of goat cheese crumbles from the supermarket. Delicious! I will definitely make this again. Thank you!
Can I give it SIX stars please?? I have to agree with everyone on this... I have made this so many times now, I can do it with my eyes closed. EVERYONE wants the recipe, and I have NEVER heard a single complaint. I don't change a thing, other than I toast my almonds in a toaster oven with a little butter and salt... I do the same with the sesame seeds. And once in awhile, I use orange-flavored cranberries (Craisins) -- but really, it's the dressing that makes this salad. And I make it exactly as it says to, and it comes out perfect every time. It's a regular thing in our household now! :)
Updated: After many (many) times making this, I'm convinced it doesn't matter what add-ins you use as long as you stick with the dressing as listed (oil, both vinegars, sugar, minced onion, and paprika) and the craisins. Personal preference: mixed baby greens, craisins, sunflower kernals, cheese (bleu if I plan enough in advance, cheddar or colby jack if I'm just using what I have in the fridge), and diced grilled chicken (pounded flat and marinated in Yoshida's sweet and savory glaze). I've been eating this for lunch almost every day for the last month and I still can't get enough. I just keep a batch of dressing pre-made in the fridge at all times and can throw together an individual bowl when I want.
Very yummy! I excluded the poppy seeds, sesame seeds, and paprika because I did not have on hand. Still turned out great. I did not use all of the dressing (it makes alot)! Used only about half of it, and stored the rest for another salad. Topped it with Feta cheese which complements the sweet cranberries. Very tasty and light!
EXCELLENT!!! Substituted spinach with mixture of romaine & mesclun mix. Everyone loved it. Think it would be just as nice with fresh strawberries instead of dried cranberries.
I have been making this salad for about 2 years. I took it to work for a potluck and ever since then, when the potluck list gets passed around, this salad with my name is permanently written on the list. I do change up the greens. I always use spinach, but sometimes its in combination the Spring Mix. FANTASTIC!!!
Absolutely delicious! The only thing I might do differently next time would be to cut the sugar in half. Thank you Jamie, for sharing this superb recipe!
You must try this! It's excellent!
Excellent Salad! Everyone at a recent dinner party loved it and asked for the recipe. I used baby spinach leaves, which are a little more tender, and eliminates having to tear the spinach into pieces. I also added some crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, which compliments the flavor of the salad dressing. Save a little of the cranberries, almonds and cheese, if using, to sprinkle on the top of the salad after tossing for a nice presentation.
This salad was so good, and everyone raved over it. People complimented the dressing. The one improvement I have made to it in the past is adding feta cheese, which gives that extra powerful flavor. This is a great dish to serve to guests. I highly recommend it. UPDATE: Pecans make it SO much more flavorful than almonds. Also, I think the dressing tastes better when you make it a day or two in advance.
I had two people ask me for the recipte. Everyone loved it. The dressing is wonderful.
Great recipe - everyone loved it. I too cut the sugar in the dressing down to a 1/4 cup and it was perfect. I also toasted the almonds in the oven with the sesame seeds instead of toasting on the stove in butter to cut down on some of the fat grams.
Terrific Salad! I substitute pinenuts for almonds & add blue cheese. Perfect.
Hi everyone, this is Jamie. I just made this again after not making it for about a year. :) It's still a hit! I did half the sugar like most reviewers suggested here and I agree, it makes it better. Thanks for making this recipe such a hit on Allrecipes!!!
Love it love it love it! When I told my husband I'm making it he looked suspicious but he fell in love with it and ended up eating the whole bowl!
I've made this recipe several times and have tried a lot of different ingredients with the same dressing - it turns out awesome every time. Try fresh strawberries, toasted pine nuts and crumbled gorgonzola cheese. I've also added candied walnuts and pecans, pears, blue cheese - you name it. I don't use too much of the dressing, either - just enough for a light coating to bring out the flavor of the other ingredients.
I have been making this recipe for years, and it is always a big hit. I use red wine vinegar instead of the white. This is such a great salad!
excellent recipe. Tastes great. It'll be a staple in my house.
I served it at a party, and everybody loved it!
This is a unique way to add cranberries to a holiday meal. It's so good I made it for a church potluck and several women (and 1 handyman) asked ME (a 25-year-old newlywed) for the recipe!
Wow! I loved this recipe. It's definately a crowd pleaser. If you're looking to impress someone - make them this salad! mmm...
Great salad. I will use a little less sugar next time. I'm bringing this to a 4th of july party we are invited to next week. Delicious.
I've made this salad several times and have emailed the link to the recipe several dozen times. It is perfect the way it is written, however, I also make it with romaine hearts instead of spinach and it is just as good. I never thought I would type these words: My kids actually get excited when I make this salad. By the way, don't pay attention to the reviewers who say to use a bottled dressing instead of making your own. The dressing IS this salad. If you put Newman's Own on it, then it's Newman's salad, not Jamie's. Huge difference.
WOW!!! This is one of the best salads ever! AND it is extremely easy to make.
I have been making this salad for a few years. It's the bomb! I reduce the sugar and oil a bit and use Almond Accents to save time. I make it so much I know the recipe by heart. Love it! UPDATE: I have been bringing this salad to family gatherings for a couple of years now. Out of the goodness of my heart I have shared this recipe with my sister and my sister-in-law and now they both bring the salad to all holidays and gatherings. So, beware...if you share this recipe with friends and family be prepared for them to do the same to you.
I make this a lot - perfect recipe for any occasion. great for pot luck and people love it.
Wow, this salad is DELICIOUS!! I didn't have the cider vinegar or the white wine vinegar... so had to sub with red wine... it worked out ok too. One thing I did to put a spin on it was to toast the almonds in a brown sugar and cinnamon mix. ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!
This salad is amazing! I made it this Thanksgiving and all of my family loved it and asked for the recipe! I did follow one of the reviews and used pine nuts (toasted) in place of almonds. Everyone really enjoyed it. I used spinach that you can buy in a bag that is already washed and cut and made the dressing and toasted the pine nuts the night before. I placed the cranberries and nuts in separate ziploc bags, had the dressing in a plasic drizzle bottle (not sure what the exact name of those are, I bought them at Michaels by the candy making products), and had my bag of spinach. I brought it all to the dinner and threw it together in about 1 minute. Talk about easy. I did find that the recipe for the dressing can be used for two bags of pre-washed, pre-cut spinach.
I made this for a dinner gathering and it all went quickly! This recipe is a keeper for sure. I used butter lettuce which was good, but too bulky. Next time I will use a blend with spinach. Also... it is very important to add the dressing just before serving. I jumped the gun and tossed it in 30 minutes prior to serving and it condensed to 1/2 the size. Half of the sugar was MORE than plenty. I also used sweetened dried cranberries. I wouldn't be able to eat it if it were any sweeter - and I love sweet. Almonds were toasted dry and I used extra virgin olive oil instead of veg oil. Glad I did! Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this several times for large crowds and they all wanted the recipe.
wow, this salad was fantastic. My boyfriend is a salad guru, makes them as a starter for almost every meal, and he was impressed. I seasoned and grilled chicken breast strips in a skillet and added on top after tossing all of the ingredients together. I also used less sugar, left off the poppyseeds, added some sun dried tomato feta cheese, and a little bit of olive oil (slightly less vegetable oil). Will make again and again. Thanks.
This salad is excellent!!! Blue cheese is a must. Guests raved about it and requested the recipe.
I loved this recipe! the dressing is really the only time consuming part of it.
Add me to the long list of fans for this recipe. I used craisins and like many others cut the sugar in half. I also added gorgonzola cheese crumbles and blueberries to make it more festive for the 4th of July party that I brought it to. I was a huge hit. Can't wait to make it again.
We absolutely love this salad. I have added a few things to it though, and I think it makes it all the better. I fry up a few bacon slices and crumble them into the salad, I add bleu cheese crumbles, and sometimes avocado. Sometimes I'll use candied walnuts instead of the almonds. I love sweet so I never have halved the sugar in the dressing, always the full amount. It's soooo good!***UPDATE***Adding some craisins turns out great too! Still making this salad and loving it!
This salad was pretty good, I got positive comments from those that ate it. I just thought it was very tart. I think if i make it again I will use a creamy dressing with it and still use the almonds and dried cranberries.
This is got to be the best salad ever! We eat this salad almost every night. My children ask for it! I use a light olive oil instead of the vegetable, and add cucumbers and tomatoes. For the almond part, I use "Sunkist Almond Accents" in the Honey roasted flavor. The dressing lasts for over a week in the frig, and it goes a long way. ABSOULUTLY SPECTACULAR!!
this salad is amazing, i didn't even like spinach salad until now!!!the dressing is great, you can use it on any salad.
TERRIFIC salad. I toasted the almonds and sesame seeds together with good results. Would definitely recommend adding the dressing a bit at a time, tossing in between, until all spinach (I used a bag of spring mix instead of just spinach and it tasted great) is just lightly coated. Loved this recipe.
Oh my goodness!!! My husband and I have been eating so much spinach--I actually crave this salad:) I don't use butter, but I use Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and I used toasted, crushed almonds and sometimes I use pine nuts-- both are tasty.
This was a great alternative to the typical garden salad or ceaser salad. We served it along side of foccacia bread with cambozola. This was a very tasty combination, enough for a meal or as an appetizer. A very quick and easy addition to any meal.
This is the recipe our cousin uses. Been looking for a superior cranberry salad recipe for awhile and this one fits the bill!
Delicious! I used less sugar in the dressing though. Also great with dried cherries and pecans instead of the cranberries and almonds. I have made this salad many times and everyone loves it!
Absolutely fabulous for the holidays! I toasted both sesame and poppy seeds just a little in a heavy skillet. Poppy seed flavor comes out nicely when you toast. I did reduce the sugar just a bit and I used fine granulated sugar for baking instead - it blends much better. Also, try using a cheese grater to grate your onion into a wire strainer. You'll get lots of juice, but the onion takes on a wonderful flavor and not strong and too crunchy for those who are not overly crazy for onion. I love them, but grating the onion makes for a milder flavor and serves to enhance the taste overall.
I've had this recipe in my "recipes to try" folder forever but never had all the ingredients for it until now. I wish I would have tried it sooner. I miss read the recipe and put in 2 tablespoons of onion by mistake but it was still awesome. I made a jar of the dressing so all I need to do is pour it on the salad as needed. So far I've made 2 bowls for lunch and I will probably eat the rest for dinner. Oh, by the way, I don't really like salad in general.
I made this for my husband's company pinic. I followed the recipe exactly. It was wonderful. Great way to get the kids to eat thier spinach. Popeye would be proud! Thanks for sharing.
Unusual, and it tastes fantastic! My new favourite salad. I did not include the poppy seeds and it still tasted good. I did use more sesame seeds than suggested. Oh, and I cut the sugar to half or even less as the cranberries are very sweet in themselves. Put the greens in individual salad bowls, top with toasted nuts and cranberries, then pour the dressing on top for your guests to toss themselves. That makes for a pretty presentation and avoids the problem of the "bits" falling to the bottom of the bowl and getting lost.
I served this salad at a special get-together and everyone really enjoyed it! I have made it more than one time. Adding mandarin orange slices and that even mades it better!
I really liked this...my family thought it was a bit sour. But I give it a 5 star.. I might cut back on the vinegar next time. thanks this is a keeper. You cant judge the dressing by taste testing it doenst taste good until you mix it into the spinach!! fyi
I brought this salad to a potluck. It was gone in a flash. Pleasant to look at, delicious to eat. Hint: accidentally, my husband left out the sugar when he wisked the dressing together for me. It was wonderful without the sugar. Cranberries made it sweet. This recipe is great for those who have to watch their sugar intake.
Soooooo good! But I did also tweak a few things after I made it a couple times. I used balsamic instead of cider vinegar, and I cut out the sugar since balsamic is sweet. I also omitted the poppy seeds and I added fresh strawberries and some walnuts. I could eat the whole salad alone if I'm not careful! Thanks Jamie!
I loved this salad - great combination of flavours. A couple of suggestions though: definitely 1/3 cup sugar is enough. Also, you don't need butter to toast the almond - do it in the oven or a dry pan on the stove - they're much less greasy. Finally, although I really liked this dressing, I can see how some might find it too vinegary - I might try it with a little less vinegar and more oil next time. But truly, the taste is excellent and worth making!
Different without being too different. I only used about half of the dressing. Plenty left for another round! I used half spinach/half romaine and it was a big hit!
My family loves this recipe. I use strawberries instead of cranberries. I also toast the almonds on a plate in the microwave to save the calories from butter (60 secs in my microwave). I also use Splenda in the dressing instead of sugar.
My go-to salad whenever I have a crowd to wow. I find the dressing to be a LOT. The dressing makes the spinach pretty soggy, so pour on very little at a time, mix in well and stop when it looks okay coated, you can always offer your guests extra dressing. I skip the poppy seeds, toast either sliced almonds or pine nuts (whatever I have on hand), and if I can I like to do some nice goat's cheese and canned mandarin oranges... yum! Make sure to toss the dressing in very slowly first, then throw all the goodies on top or else they all fall to the bottom~ enjoy!
sorry-too much vinegar for us! next time I will substitute lemon juice for vinegar!
dressing is too vinegary. see notes for changes
Made this last night. Husband RAVED about this, more than any other recipe I got from this or any other recipe site. I added a little cinnamon and sugar to the almonds near the end of sauteing, went with the 1/4 cup sugar instead of 1/2 cup, and it was wonderful! Thanks!
I eat salad every day, and I have so many great recipes, so it takes a lot to impress me--and this one did. What an excellent combination of flavors! The dressing didn't taste all that special on its own, but once it was tossed with the salad...delicious! I made several minor modifications, all based on personal preference: I don't like raw onion, so I used shallot because it's milder; I used 1/4 cup agave nectar, which is the equivalent of 1/3 cup sugar; I toasted only half of the nuts and seeds (in a dry skillet) because I like the flavor of them raw as well; I used pumpkin seeds instead of poppy seeds because that's what I had on hand (although now that I know I'll make this salad often, I'll buy poppy seeds); and I used olive oil instead of veg. Plus, I used home-dried cranberries, which were more tart. The texture of the spinach was just perfect for this salad--I wouldn't make it with any other green. Thanks for a great new salad recipe to add to my ever-expanding collection!
I really enjoyed this salad...I think it was a bit too many cranberry's so next time I would reduce it to 3/4 cup...I also used red onion instead of white and I added a little bit of feta cheese and Tangerine pieces...the dressing was great!!
Delicious!! I used balsamic vinegar instead of apple cider vinegar. I also used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. We all enjoyed the nutty flavor the toasted seasame seeds added..do not skip that step, it's vital! Also I reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup as other reviewers did, it was plenty sweet enough. The almonds were pefect in flavor and texture. I think 1 cup of cranberries is too much, so next time I will reduce it to 3/4 cup. Everyone loved this salad and the dressing was wonderful.
Really great, I used spinach and romaine. Loved by all who came to dinner.
