Baked Potato Salad with Dill

This is a classic chilled potato salad. It's perfect for a picnic or luncheon.

Recipe by MARBALET

prep:
20 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat over to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Pierce the potatoes with a fork, and bake in the preheated over for about an hour, or until tender. Remove from oven, let cool, and then chill until cold.

  • Peel and cube the potatoes, and then add to a large bowl along with the bean sprouts, walnuts, celery, radishes, dill weed and parsley.

  • Whisk together the mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard and curry powder.

  • Pour dressing over potato mixture; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 4.6mg; sodium 207.6mg. Full Nutrition
