Baked Potato Salad with Dill
This is a classic chilled potato salad. It's perfect for a picnic or luncheon.
The sprouts make the salad! I used a carrot instead of the radishes, and pecans instead of the walnuts. I'll be making this salad again!Read More
I did not care for this recipe.Read More
Finally! I needed this recipe for the method rather than the ingredients. Looked at many recipes calling themselves "baked potato salad" but the potatoes were boiled, not baked. Thanks for making what you said you made! The flavor of the baked potatoes was excellent and they were so much easier to peel.
