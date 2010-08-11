Restaurant-Style Italian Salad Dressing
This is an easy dressing recipe that tastes great.
This is an easy dressing recipe that tastes great.
Genious! Who knew that just a couple of ingredients you have on hand could do so much for a bottle of store bought dressing! I used Kraft light italian dressing and overall, it was very good!Read More
A recipe for Italian dressing should NOT have Italian dressing in its ingredients list!!! This is not a recipe!Read More
A recipe for Italian dressing should NOT have Italian dressing in its ingredients list!!! This is not a recipe!
Genious! Who knew that just a couple of ingredients you have on hand could do so much for a bottle of store bought dressing! I used Kraft light italian dressing and overall, it was very good!
Just by adding a few extra ingredients took this from being bottled dressing to something pretty darn tasty.
ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! Made it when I had some guest over for dinner. The salad was a HUGE hit! Everyone RAVED about the dressing. super easy and oh soooo tasty!!!
A great way to jazz up a cheap bottle of dressing from the dented can store. I used half for a salad and half as a marinade for veggie kabobs and pork chops on the grill. Will make again.
Mine did not turn out great... maybe my cheap bottled dressing was the culprit.
Can't believe how easy it is to freshen up a bottle of store bought dressing. I think the key is to start with a good base - I used family style italian from that handsome blue-eyed actor. The sugar took the edge off the acidic tartness you can get from the vinegar. The fresh garlic brightened up the flavor. If I am in a pinch and don't have time to make a homeade dressing - this will do the trick.
I bought a bottle of dressing from the dollar tree to save myself a trip. Big mistake it was really awful. I jazzed it up with the recipe and threw in a bit of fresh grated parm. Just what it needed now the entire bottle wont go to waste. Nice way to put a fresh spin on something that was blah. Thanks for the submission!
Genious! Who knew that just a couple of ingredients you have on hand could do so much for a bottle of store bought dressing! I used Kraft light italian dressing and overall, it was very good!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections