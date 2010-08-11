Restaurant-Style Italian Salad Dressing

14 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 4
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This is an easy dressing recipe that tastes great.

By Colleen

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, whisk together the bottled dressing, garlic, basil, oregano and sugar. Refrigerate at least 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
93 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 4.9g; fat 8.3g; sodium 486mg. Full Nutrition
