Orange Gelatin Salad
This is an easy fruit salad recipe and people always ask for it.
I love this! My mother-in-law introduced it to me and it's a family favorite. We just mix everything together in one bowl, chill, and serve. I usually use sugar-free jello, fat-free cool whip and cottage cheese, and it's nearly as good without the guilt. I've seen a couple of comments about the gelatin... you DO NOT make the jello, you just mix the packet in. Enjoy!Read More
This salad was ok tasting but the cottage cheese gave it a weird texture. I have found another recipe that had the taste I was expecting with a light and fluffy texture. ORANGE MANDARIN SALAD 1 lg. box orange Jello, 1 (6 oz.) can mandarin oranges,drain, save juice 1 c. Cool Whip. Prepare Jello using basic directions on box. Use mandarin juice for some of the water. Put in bowl deep enough to use electric mixer. Chill until partially jelled. Beat with electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add mandarin oranges and Cool Whip. Chill and serve.Read More
Yummy salad, Susie. I have made this several times, using different flavors of gelatin and fruit. I have never tasted a bad combination. So experiment to find your favorites. I do cut back on the Cool Whip by about one-fourth. A little too sweet if the whole amount is used. Thanks for sharing :)
My mom has made this Orange Salad for many, many years. I couldn't quite remember how to make it so I found your recipe. It is exactly like mom used to make and oh so delicious! Always has been a favorite of mine, especially during the summer months. Excellent and highly recommended. Don't let the though of cottage cheese in the recipe scare you away! It is delicious!
I used sugar free jello, sugar free Cool Whip and low fat cottage cheese (blended in a food processor to make it creamy). Very good for a low sugar dessert. My diabetic dad loved it!
this is a versital you use just about any flavor of gelatin you prefer
This didn't look too pretty but tasted really good. It didn't say to dilute the jello but I assumed you would make it according to package directions. I added the package directions hint of substituting part of the water with soda (I used diet orange and sugar free jello for my diabetic dad) and it was very tasty. I think the next time I make it I will blend the cottage cheese with the partially set jello then add the fruit and whipped topping. I might add some nuts and maybe coconut next time too.
Delicious! I've made it many times but couldn't remember the measurements today, so I decided to go look it up. If you don't like the texture of cottage cheese, you can use softened cream cheese that's been whipped til it's smooth. I like to throw in some chopped walnuts to mine.
This is home food for me - my mom used to make a similar dish every summer for us growing up. I don't know how many reunions she took this to. She used a blender to give the cottage cheese a smoother texture. I love this although my son prefers his jello just "plain please"...
I made this twice. The first time was delicious as I expected it would be but quite runnier than I expected. Jello doesn't thicken up unless you dissolve it, so here's what I did the second time. When I drained the juice from the fruit I heated it in the microwave for about 1 minute. Then I dissolved the jello in the juice and mixed it with the fruit, then the cottage cheese and chilled it for about 1/2 and hour. Then I folded in the whipped topping and and chilled for several hours. I found the results to be much more like I expected them to be in the first place. The choice is yours. Play around with it, but I will make this recipe again and again. I plan to try other jello flavors and fruit combos as others have suggested. Enjoy!!!
Super quick and easy. Great for a child to prepare. Pretty to look at in a crystal bowl.
Pretty yummy! I took this to work for a potluck and I got several comments about how yummy it was and a few people asked me for the recipe. It's EASY and quick and yummy!
This is one of my husbands favorite desserts. His family also adds 1/2 bag of mini marshmallow to the mix.
Delicious salad. I've also used strawberry and lime Jellos as well, omitting the oranges. My favorite is strawberry-banana. I also use the small box of Jello which I think is 3 oz.
This is a great salad, especially for kids - and very easy/ quick to make. The second time I made it I used a large can of mandarin oranges and a large can of pineapple. I also used about half of the Cool Whip and it was PERFECT! Thanks for the recipe!
I have made this several times and it is always a hit. It is simple and delicious. Different fruits can be added and the flavor of gelatin can also be changed easily for variation. I often don't even add the pineapple and just stick to the orange. Either way, it is always delicious!
I came searching for this recipe after having eaten it at many church parties and showers. If you like cottage cheese you'll love it. It is (I think) a pretty healthy salad and yummy too. Some people get scared of the lumps (I used large curds) but usually when they taste it they like it. I loved it! :)
An old favorite!
I've been making this for years...everyone always raves about it; it's tasty, light and refreshing. On occasion, I've made this with all reduced calorie products and it tastes just as great. There's no messing this up...any fruit or gelatin will work!
My family has been making this salad for years, but I never got the recipe. Finally, I have it! The recipe was good, but I altered it a bit for my own taste. I left out the pineapple, and used 24-oz container of cottage cheese instead of 16-oz. I think that was a good change. Also I would like to note that you need to eat this the day it is made-after that it turns into a soupy mess...but that is to be expected with the whipped cream. Delicious recipe, thanks!
Only thing is you MUST use sugar-free orange jell-o, but I also add chopped walnuts & shredded coconut! Nom nom nom!
Based on taste and difficulty I have to give this 5 stars. I've been making this for years now. I was initially concerned about the cottage cheese, but it really adds to the consistancy. Like other reviewers I have changed up the flavor with different Gelatins keeping the pineapple as my constant and adding another fruit to match my chosen Gelatin. This is great for color coded showers in that you can make this almost any coordinating color.
I notice that some people think this tasty salad is too sweet. Rather than cutting down on the cool whip, use a 3 oz pkg. of jello instead of the 6 oz pkg. noted in the recipe's ingredient list. I always use the 3 oz pkg., and the salad is wonderful.
Just like my Mom's family makes! Yummy and so easy.
I made this a few times and got different reactions. When my extended family ate it, they all liked it very much. When I took it to a church picnic and people didn't know that the lumpy parts were cottage cheese, they didn't like the texture. I think had people known what the lumpiness was they would have liked it but those who didn't know got an "attitude" about the lumpiness and didn't continue eating it. I liked it.
Admittedly I experimented a little and substituted sour cream for the cottage cheese (texture issues with cottage cheese) and used mango instead of pineapple and the results were spectacular! Refreshing and delicious.
I make this, except I leave out the oranges. It is a great treat when I need something sweet and don't have any chocolate.
This was a great recipe, but instead I made it with cream cheese (softened- and you can use light!). For the holidays I used strawberry jello. It was the best dish of all!!!!
I work with a guy who always brings this to our potlucks...and because I love it so, he brings me my own bowl! It is fresh and refreshing! I love it!!
I have made this about 10 times since finding this on here. My family and I love it. Thanks for an easy, great recipe. Even my kids who don't like cottage cheese like this!
I LOVE this fruit salad! Its my favorite for summertime.
I make this every christmas. My kids who do not like cottage cheese beg for this.I often find an empty bowl in the fridge that santa must have eaten...The only things I have changed is I add an extra can of pieapple tidbits and put an even amount of cool whip and cottage cheese.This was passed down for years. We call it ORANGE DREAM.
This was really good! I just love fruit and cream salads with cottage cheese! I think this recipe lend itself really nicely to a lot of substitution too. I used a soy-based 'whipping cream' b/c we don't have Cool Whip in the UK and you couldn't tell the difference, flavour-wise. I also didn't have canned mandarin orages, so I used canned peaches and some fresh fruit I had on hand to make it healthier (blueberries, diced apples and bananas) plus I added some chopped pecans b/c I love nuts. I only gave it four stars because I think in the future, I might not use the jello. My husband thought it made it taste too artificial, but I really liked it. Anyhow, it was yummy...I can't stop eating it! Thanks!
Not sure what I did wrong, but mine was not good... it was like milk shake.
My mom used to make this all the time for special occasions. She died this past September 2008, and the family got together for Thanksgiving and we decided to make it in honor of her. We couldn't find her original recipe, so I searched on here and found this one. It taste identical to the one she made. We just added pecans to it. Whole pecans on the top and crushed ones throughout the salad. Yummo!!! I will definately put this one in "my recipe box?.
I make this recipe all of the time. It's a real hit. The only change that I make is to leave out the pineapples. It is absolutely one of my favorite desserts. I am actually eating a bowl as I type. :)
Reminds me of my grandma. It is an acquired taste I believe. I love it because I am from the north and we had this every few months growing up. However my husband, from the south, isn't a big fan. To each his own =)
07.12.17 ~ A nice simple gelatin salad. I used two smaller boxes of gelatin, one regular and one sugar-free. It set up nicely and had a light and fluffy texture. It was a nice change to pack in my DH lunch. You could easily change up the fruit and gelatin flavors. It is important that you thoroughly drain the fruit. This would make a quick and easy dish to take to a potluck or anywhere you needed something delicious and quick to put together.
I'm sure this is good as is but I didn't have cottage cheese, so I used some vanilla greek yogurt, mixed with the cool whip and orange jello mix, topped with the mandarins (to avoid potential texture issues with the kiddos) and chilled an hour. Delish! It went fast. Super easy, will do again!
This Gelatin salad was really good. Made it for New Years, was a hit. Will definitely continue making for my family
I haven't made this with oranges yet . I love to make it with cherries and pineapples with strawberry jello. I do so plan to try with oranges very soon thank you
I usually make this without the pineapple. Then my husband, who won't eat anything with cottage cheese in it, will even eat it. Yummy and easy. Use light cottage cheese and cool whip.
This was so good I haven't tried it with cottage cheese. I used 8 oz. sour cream instead and it came out perfect. No matter how much I make, I never have any leftovers.
Tuned out perfectly!
My mother use to make this for family gatherings. So when she passed on I continued to make it for my family. But I changed it up a bit. Sometime I will add peaches cut up really fine and I use peach jello instead of the orange. Try it, you just may like it!!
I made it sweeter (!) without the cottage cheese. We used it as a dessert at a church covered dish.
My kind of recipe. Delicious and super easy!
Always a fav .. can sub rice pudding for cottage cheese for a sweeter version.
Very easy and tasty. :)
I've been making this for years! And I love this stuff so much they should call it orange crack! LOL The key is to not tell people what's in it! Unless you don't want to share! By far my favorite treat!!
So good! I took this recipe more as advice than an exact lol I couldn't find exact containers for this and I wanted to make a bigger batch anyways for a party so I got containers that were roughly double of this and added a bag of mini marshmallows. It was a huge hit! Can't really mess this stuff up. Thanks!
this is much better if you mix pineapple jello mix with orange jello mix. it matches the mix of fruit in the salad better.
I make this a lot. I've found if you dissolve the gelatin in a small amount of boiling water (between 1/4-1/2 cup) and stir it into the Cool Whip before adding the other ingredients, it give the salad a more mousse-y texture. I also add walnuts.
I love this recipe! It has become a family favorite at Thanksgiving (as it goes great with turkey) but I just took it to friends for a lasagna dinner - and it was great! Easy!!!
This was always a staple at my family Christmas gatherings growing up. Love it!
LOVE THIS!
I have been making this for years. My kids always asked me to make it for the holidays. Very easy recipe and very good.
If you like cottage cheese, you would give this recipe 5 stars. Having said that, the cottage cheese taste and texture really turned me off on this. Cream cheese would be better for me. Definitely an interesting recipe... I'll experiment!
I made this for Thanksgiving this year. Instead of orange gelatin, I substituted peach, and added mini marshmallows. My daughter begs me to make it for every special occasion.
I've made it before. Very easy and tasty.
4.5 my husband and I love it. Will make for family at Christmas. Put some maraschino drained cherries in too. Only bought 3rd pack jello by mistake. Still great and may have cut down on sweetness. There are so many variations of salad you just have to find the one you like.
I've made it twice exactly as listed, it is so yummy. I'm looking forward to trying my own version. I'm pregnant and this get me fruit and dairy and a yummy treat all in one! Thank you!
A favorite!
I added about a cup of chopped pecans. So delicious.
I liked this a lot. I made it with the heated fruit juice, but after serving some, it became quite liquified. Next time I will just add the powder to the fruit and go from there. Liked the flavor though and the cottage cheese was fine.
I think either medium curd or large curd would make a better texture. Small curd made it too... gritty.
I made this for a church group and it was a big hit. There were a number of compliments.
Easy and so good.
Perfection- just the way it is!
wonderful
Added chopped pecans
I've made this many times and everyone loves it. Very easy to make and so refreshing and delicious!
I’m a huge fan of this dessert it light not so heavy and super easy to make its Great!!!
We call it "Crazy Salad" The first time I tried this was when my favorite aunt brought it to a family gathering (hers was made without pineapple). The ten-year-old that was me turned my nose up at the thought of eating this, but she insisted I TRY it. I did and fell in love with this (I am the ONLY one of the kids who like it...including my OWN kids). I admit that the crushed pineapple makes this even better (Hint: avoid the cheap low-end store brand pineapple...spend a few cents more, you'll be glad you did). Make sure to thoroughly drain the ingredients, or you will have a watery mess after the first day.
Loved it! Took for potluck at church, lots of compliments
So, so, easy & still haven't found a child, teenager, adult, or ederly person yet that doesn't love this easy scrum-dilly-umpcious fruit salad. Plus if u want to keep your kids busy then this is a recipe almost a toddler could make on their own, so it's a great recipe to share with the kids for some bonding time with the kiddos. It was a very "kid-friendly" recipe that everyone loved & gave the kids a great feeling they did it with just a little instruction from Mom. Great dessert salad recipe for any occasion!!
Yikes I've waiting several hours and it's still runny. Taking for 4th of July celebration in 2 hours, sure hope it sets up in time. Have you ever tried Perfection salad? Jello celery grated carrots pineapple so good!
I made this exactly as it said and was really good. I made it again about a month later and decided to experiment a little by adding a small box of instant vanilla pudding mix to the mixture (use the pudding mix dr, as is) I think it made this recipe even more Awesome
I love the versatility of this recipe. I did not have mandarin oranges on hand so I used one 15-oz can crushed pineapple, drained, small curd cottage cheese, orange jell-o and one 8-oz tub whipped topping. Turned out perfect! Lime gelatin works well, too. Look forward to trying strawberry gelatin next.
This was a family favorite from years ago and I lost the recipe. I will say I did remember only using a 3oz box of jello, this gives it a creamsicle like flavor. Guess the 6 oz box will give it more orange flavor, I'm going to try it next time. Thanks. Update 12/14/19 - I used the 6 oz box of jello and it was great, I will say this time I should have drained the fruit better and will try a different brand of cottage cheese next time. This was my fault and didn't alter the flavor but it was a little soupy in the bottom.
This is a great salad. My family love it.
I used slender fruit cocktail (found a t walmart) i thought it was r eally good. Will make again with pineapple.