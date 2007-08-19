Orange Gelatin Salad

This is an easy fruit salad recipe and people always ask for it.

By Susie Williams

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, combine the oranges, pineapple and gelatin. Mix well and chill for 1/2 an hour.

  • Add cottage cheese to fruit; stir to mix.

  • Gently fold in whipped topping; chill and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 10.3g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 9.6mg; sodium 350.3mg. Full Nutrition
