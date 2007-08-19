Orange Gelatin Salad

I made this twice. The first time was delicious as I expected it would be but quite runnier than I expected. Jello doesn't thicken up unless you dissolve it, so here's what I did the second time. When I drained the juice from the fruit I heated it in the microwave for about 1 minute. Then I dissolved the jello in the juice and mixed it with the fruit, then the cottage cheese and chilled it for about 1/2 and hour. Then I folded in the whipped topping and and chilled for several hours. I found the results to be much more like I expected them to be in the first place. The choice is yours. Play around with it, but I will make this recipe again and again. I plan to try other jello flavors and fruit combos as others have suggested. Enjoy!!!