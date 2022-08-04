Coconut Ambrosia Salad

356 Ratings
  • 5 247
  • 4 78
  • 3 25
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

I've been making this recipe for well over thirty years, and it's still good.

By Didi

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the oranges, pineapple, whipped topping, coconut, marshmallows and milk.

  • Mix together well and chill 1 hour before serving. Garnish with cherries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 7g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 48.4mg. Full Nutrition
