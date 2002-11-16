Apple Walnut Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette
This is a great salad to serve for any autumn meal.
This is a great salad to serve for any autumn meal.
I should have listened to the comments before trying this recipe. I like to follow the recipe first before changing anything BUT use less onion when you try this. It's an excellent recipe ---- very good, but a cup of red onions over powers the dressing. It was still good with the BIG onion flavor but I imagine better with less. I think next time I will use 1/3 cup. Really good!Read More
How I made it I would give this 5 stars. I wouldn't even try to put all the onions this recipe suggests. I used 1 shallot instead and added a little more sugar and cranberries to the sauce. I used micro greens and boston lettuce. Will make again.Read More
I should have listened to the comments before trying this recipe. I like to follow the recipe first before changing anything BUT use less onion when you try this. It's an excellent recipe ---- very good, but a cup of red onions over powers the dressing. It was still good with the BIG onion flavor but I imagine better with less. I think next time I will use 1/3 cup. Really good!
This salad was WONDERFUL and will definitely make again. My picky dinner guests (parents) loved it as well. The only change I made was to reduce the amount of onion based upon feedback from other reviews. Next time, I will cut up the apples in to smaller pieces (rather than wedges) and I will soak them in a lemon/water bath to keep them from turning brown.
5 stars for the salad but only 2 for the dressing. I must have made the dressing incorrectly because others seemed to have loved it. Even though I used 1/3 C onion, it came out super thick and didn't look very appetizing. Next time, I think I will just run the cranberries through the processor and then wisk the rest of the ingredients by hand. The salad on the other hand, was fabulous! I coated the walnuts in a cinnamon sugar glaze (approx. 1/4 sugar, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, 1 T water) and then toasted them. This really created depth to the walnuts. I'm usually not a fan of walnuts, but I couldn't stop munching on these! I also threw in a handful of dried cranberries and topped with feta.
Fabulous salad served for Thanksgiving dinner. The dressing was fantastic - I made a double batch so that I could have the leftovers! The only thing I changed is that rather than puree the cranberries, I actually simmer them for 10 minutes in the vinegar with the sugar and mustard, strained it and let it cool. I then hand-mixed it with a wisk rather than blend it. Past experience with blending dressings left them too frothy for my liking. Excellent recipe!
Delicious and open to lots of adjustments... I used less red onion and more (1/2 cup) cranberries as suggested by earlier reviews and pecans because I didn't have the walnuts. I also only made a small amount of salad and am saving the dressing for more later... absolutely delicious!!
Wow was this good! I read through the reviews before attempting this and I'm glad I did. I used 1/2 cup of red onion and that was definitely enough. I added a little more cranberries and more sugar. I also added a little apple cider vinegar. I like my salad dressing a bit thicker and don't like all the fat, so I used half the amount of oil. I chopped the apple instead of sliced and drizzled the dressing over the greens in individual salad bowls.
Delicious. I doubled the cranberry and caramelized the apples.
Took this to our Harvest Celebration dinner at church and it was a real winner. You know it is good when the best cooks in the church ask for the recipe!!! I did modify it a bit by using only 1/2 cup of onion and a wee bit more sugar..........let me say again, this salad is a real winner! We will be having this again and again and again! PS.......I added a handful of crasins.
Very refreshing taste. I didn't have fresh cranberries so I used dry, and I also followed other member's advice and didn't add the onion to the food processor, and instead tossed it in with the greens. Tasted even better the second day.
This was a bit success for our Thanksgiving dinner. I used dried cranberries and olive oil. The dressing is thick but covers the salad nicely when tossed. I used fresh spinach. This was a refreshing twist on your typical spinach salad.
When using an onion in any recipe like this, always buy large onions because they are milder. Also, you can soak the cut pieces of onion in water to lessen the strength of the strong taste.
This is an incredibly good salad! The recipe does make WAY to much dressing, though...I would cut the recipe in half next time. I did make a couple of changes...first of all, I doubled the amount of walnuts, and instead of toasting them, I put about 1 tbs. brown sugar and 1/2 tsp. water in a saucepan, brought it to a boil, stirred in the walnuts, and after the nuts were coated, stirred in about 1/2 cup more brown sugar, and some salt and pepper. I stirred it up, removed from the heat, and allowed to cool on some foil. These were FANTASTIC on the salad, for some reason, they tasted incredible with the dressing. I also added some dried cranberries, because I wanted more cranberry flavor than the light taste in the dressing. With these changes, this salad was one of the best I've ever eaten! Thanks for sharing!
Really good dressing! Even better when you sprinkle crumbled gorgonzola cheese on top.
I made this salad for Thanksgiving and everyone raved about it. I did change a few things based on prior comments. I only used 1/2 cup of onions, increased the cranberries to 1/2 cup, added an extra tablespoon of sugar, and 1 cup of crumbled blue cheese.
I thought this vinaigrette recipe was great! I used it for my Thanksgiving salad of field greens, walnuts, dried cranberries goat cheese and pomegranate seeds. Here's a hint to cut down on that biting "raw" onion flavor. Slice the onion before chopping and place in a strainer over the sink (try to arrange the slices so most are exposed). Pour very hot water (just off a boil) over the onions. The quick blanching will cut down on the raw bitterness and really helps balance the flavors. I also sub agave syrup for the white sugar for better texture.
Delicious! I also reduced the oil to half. It does make the dressing thicker, but it is still wonderful. I used olive oil. Also, blue cheese goes great with it.
Loved it! Apples are just coming into season so it was a fun way to celebrate the fall season =) The dressing complemented the other flavors very well - I used a white balsamic raspberry-blush vinegar (or something like that...) because I had it. We loved it! I think a little goat cheese would be a great addition for next time!
How I made it I would give this 5 stars. I wouldn't even try to put all the onions this recipe suggests. I used 1 shallot instead and added a little more sugar and cranberries to the sauce. I used micro greens and boston lettuce. Will make again.
Definitely needs fewer onions than stated in the recipe, but otherwise very good! I used half the oil (olive, not vegetable) and subbed applesauce for the other half. Toasted the walnuts and added some white cheddar and it was fantastic. There was plenty of dressing left over, which I am sure will only get better tomorrow. Next time I'll make the dressing the day before to give the flavors a chance to "settle."
I chopped up the onions and cranberries first then added the vinegar, sugar, mustard and oil all at the same time. DON'T DO THIS. It turned into a paste - like mayo. So I remade it, put everything into the processor EXCEPT the oil then added the oil and whipped with a small hand egg whipper. It turned out ten times better and poured like a dressing. I did increase the cranberries to 1/2 c. and added extra sugar. Everyone really like it.
Amazing salad with a few modifications. I candied the walnuts in a pan with some brown sugar instead of toasting them in the oven. I also put half the onion in the dressing and the other half directly in the salad. Threw some craisins in the salad as well. Also, I used craisins in the dressing, not fresh cranberries as some reviewers were saying. It was deeeeelish! Everyone was talking about it at a dinner party I brought it to. :) Oh, one more thing! I added goat cheese to the salad and it was SO yum with the apples and cranberry flavor.
I made this last night for my Junior Woman's Club and it was gone gone gone! A few changes - I used Craisins because that is what I had on-hand, I added some cranberry juice (concentrate, from trader joe's) and, following the advice of some other reviewers, I chopped the red onions and tossed them with the salad rather than adding them to the vinaigrette. Delicious!!!
I had been wanting to try this for a while and thought it would be great with the pork roast recipe I was making. Anyhow, I cannot tell you how disappointed I was with this. The only reason it is getting two stars is because my husband liked the flavor. I could only handle one bit and gave the rest to him. Won't be making again.
This delicious salad started our Thanksgiving feast this year. Everyone loved it! I used ingredients I had on hand so I used toasted pecans instead of walnuts and Gala apples instead of the Red Delicious. After reading the reviews, I added Craisins and a little feta cheese. This was so good I'm planning on serving it again at Christmas. Thanks for a keeper!
Very good. I caramalized the walnuts for extra flavour. Big hit at christmas party. I also used an assortment of apples. Serve with herbed feta or blue cheese for variety. The dressing is amazing!
This was delicious. I used fresh spinach instead of mixed greens. I also used dried cranberries for the dressing, then tossed a handful of dried cranberries into the salad. This is a perfect Autumn salad!
This salad is awesome! My week-end guests raved about it, especially the Cranberry Vinaigrette which really makes this salad sensational!
The best part by far is the salad dressing. It can be a bit oniony so dont add as much if you don't favor onions. I've made this salad several times and the dressing even more!
This was great alternative to salad. I doubled the recipe but kept the oil amount the same. I used olive oil and used 1/2 cup red onions in the dressing since I was not sure how strong it would be. It was not overpowering at all. I used dried cranberries and ommitted the sugar. I added a total of 3 Tbs of mustard for the doubled recipe. I cut the apples up and tossed with a few more onion pieces over the lettuce. It was a hit. Plenty of dressing left over. I would recommend eating it on same day. Not the greatest as a leftover. Definitely worth making again.
I got rave reviews for this salad at a potluck. I increased cranberries to 1/2C and decreased onions to 1/3C. I also used regular mustard but only 1/2 tsp. and extra virgin olive ol instead of vegetable oil. I used a blender instead of a food processor and it worked fine. A very good dressing that I will make to have on hand for other salads!
I love this salad! Whenever I make it, I make extra dressing so we can have it to use for a while afterwards. I add feta because I love it, and I reduced the red onion to only a small amount just because I don't like to have onion breath. Other than that, it is amazing!
I love the combination of fruit and nuts in a salad and wanted to use some apples up. Our neighbors invited us over for dinner aand said they were having pork so I thought this would be a perfect combination. It was a big hit. I forgot the onion though! Added dried cherries. Would add blue or gorgonzola cheese next time.
I reduced the red onion, per multiple reviewer suggestion, and found that even 1/4 of a red onion (about 1/3 cup) was still way too much. It was very distracting from the salad. Next time I'm going to go down to 1/4 cup (if that much). I'm sure this recipe will be perfect once the onion is properly adjusted - but the onion just way to much. (Are we sure 1 cup of red onion isn't a type-o?) Oh - and cranberry jelly from the can worked fine. Served the leftover jelly with dinner.
Awesome.
This salad is wonderful. My whole family loved it and asks me to make it every family gatherings.
This recipe was very tastey, but the taste of onions overwhelmed the dressing. The second time I made it I only used 1/3 of a cup. It tasted much better. I plan on using this as our Thanksgiving Salad.
My family won't eat anything if they know onions are in it so I just put some onion powder (not much, just a few shakes) into the dressing. I also used extra virgin olive oil instead of the vegetable oil. It was great at Thanksgiving and I'm making it for a Christmas party next week.
This is a great recipe for a winter salad, although I agree with the person who said there was a bit too much red onion. I love the way the cranberries plump up in the dressing. I made this during the holidays when my family was over for dinner and they all loved it!
I can't tell you how many times I've made this, I love it!! I modified it slightly, I only use 1/3 cup of the onions, green apples, and add gorgonzola cheese. Thank you for a quick and great salad!
I'm giving this a 5-star for the taste. Made it for Easter dinner yesterday. Followed other reviews and reduced red onion to 1/4 c. in the dressing and added the rest as thinly sliced in the salad, also reduced oil to 1/2 cup and used canola oil. Used pecans because I didn't have walnuts, added some grapes cut in half and used a pear rather than apple because I wanted to try something different. Salad tasted wonderful, dressing was very good with one exception. It was soooo thick and not at all like the bottled dressings that pour. Any suggestions on how to "thin" this out without changing the taste??
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner this year and it was delicious. The dressing does have quite the onion bite but I liked it. I used canola oil instead of vegetable and next time I would use olive oil as I think it makes a better viniagrette. I also think it needed more oil, it was a very thick dressing. But alltogether really good and well received at the dinner table!
I made this recipe twice in one weekend - following the recipe exactly makes for a tart vinaigrette that everyone loved for Thanksgiving, but it was even better when I reduced the onion to 1/2 cup and increased the cranberries to 1/2 cup, and used yellow delicious apples instead of red. The toasted walnuts are a nice touch. I think I'll try adding craisins next time!
This was pretty good. I found the mustard in the dressing didn't really fit in with the apples and I also used less onions. I also added some swiss cheese and crasins to the salad. I'll make this again, just without the mustard.
Great salad dressing! I did leave out the onion in the dressing but chopped it in the salad as some recommended. I also toasted the walnuts in a small pan and added some real maple syrup to candy them. My husband was lucky they made it to his salad because as I was cooking other things I kept eating the walnuts. : )
This is a great salad and a terrific dressing!
Love the apples and walnuts in this salad. The dressing is also great, but I will put in less onion and more cranberries next time. I liked the thickness of the dressing and didn't actually add all the oil that was called for.
Wonderful flavor, and the crunch of the nuts and apples really adds something! This was a big hit when I served it.
I can't figure out what, but I must have done something REALLY wrong. I used half the onions, more cranberries, more sugar and extra virgin olive oil and mine was terrible.
This salad is amazing! I LOVE the dressing so much. The only change I make to the dressing is to use less onion (about a 1/4 of a LARGE onion) and to use only 1/2 cup of olive oil, other than that I follow it exactly and it comes out delicious! I ususally use a mixed greens/baby spinach combo for the lettuce and add crumbled fat free feta cheese to the toppings - SO, SO, SO good!
Yum! I love this recipe as written, but I agree with the reviewers that suggest less onion in the dressing and adding onion to the salad. I put some green onionn and blue cheese in my salad this time. I also think this would make a great dinner salad with cold chicken or turkey, cheese and/ or bacon. Thanks for the recipe!
This salad was a huge hit with my guests. They all wanted a copy of the recipe. I think the ratio of onions to cranberries is right on. We're making it a new traditional presentation on our Thanksgiving table.
This was too oily for my taste. It was good, but it didn't knock my socks off. I doubled the cranberries and used half the onions as suggested. I ended up adding more onions, and I should have added more cranberries.
What a wonderful salad to make on a crisp fall day! The dressing is delicious! The "salad" part is so easy to make! This will become one of my favorites and a staple in our house!
I followed the suggestions of other reviews. I added more cranberries and sugar to the dressing. I omitted the onion all together. I candied the walnuts and added craisins to the salad. I took it to girls night and everyone loved it. What a great salad.
This has become an all time favorite of mine. I am a big time salad eater where my meal consists of a huge bowl of salad. The dressing for this salad is wonderful. I double the cranberries and keep everything else the same. Yummy! Yummy! I got the idea from seeing other salads to try this recipe with candied walnuts. So far, I've tried this recipe with cinnamon candied walnuts, regular candied walnuts, and store bought candied walnuts (Diamond brand, from Sam's Club) and all are excellent! I also add cucumber, carrots, red bell pepper, sliced onion, apples, (grapes if I have some on hand), lots of spinach and some salty feta cheese to finish on the top with the walnuts. Remember, this is my meal! I absolutely love this salad and all the fruits/veggies I add to this salad all compliment one another. The only thing I have found that doesn't fit are olives and tomatoes! Excellent recipe! Thank you!
This is a great salad. I have also made the vinagrette with raspberries instead of cranberries. Still Great!
I made this for a Christmas day dinner. The apple-walnut-cranberry-onion combination was good, but the dressing wasn't so wonderful. It tasted good, but the appearance of it was not very appealing. It was thick and clung to the salad leaves alright, but the red color and thick texture just didn't look very nice at all. Don't think I'd make this again.
Loved this, but I made an alteration and will make another the next time I make this. I did not put the red onion in the dressing as the recipe says, I simply sprinkled it on top of the salad when I was putting it together. I probably only used about a 1/3 of a cup, too. Also, the dressing was a little too thick for our family's liking so I would reduce the sugar (the dressing thickening agent) to 2 tsps.
This recipe was OK. I will make it again, but with some substitutiions. The dressing had a very strong onion flavor. I may try a different type of onion. I will also try adding some fetta cheese.
Wonderful flavor. I added more cranberries and half the onion and it was delicious.
I made this recipe on Christmas eve and it got rave reviews from all our guests! I added a few extra dried cranberry to make it a little more festive, as well as some toasted pine nuts. Great recipe!
Great taste and pretty presentation, Barrett! Our dinner company enjoyed this, as did we. I cut back on the onion as others suggested. Also, I had some cooked crumbled bacon that I needed to use up. Very tasty! Thanks.This will definitely go into our favs......
I'm not a big salad person but this one definitely changed my mind! I made a few slight changes. I toasted the walnuts with a little bit of melted butter and cinnamon and sugar. It was a great contrast to the dressing. Also, I used the cranberries and onions in the salad dressing as well as adding them whole to the salad itself. First I softened the dried cranberries with a little bit of cinnamon water. I found that making the dressing a night or two before gave it better flavor. This dish won first prize at my work potluck!
My family and I loved this salad. I followed one of the users suggestion of coating the walnuts in a cinnamon/sugar glaze and adding dried cranberries. I omitted the onion from the recipe mainly because I'm just not a fan of onion but I wouldn't be opposed to trying it later just to see the difference. I thought the dressing was fine without. It is a little thick but does the job - once it's tossed it's no big deal! Next time i will also try with feta and also will cut the apples into smaller pieces instead of wedges. This salad is definitely a keeper!
MY WHOLE FAMILY LOVES THIS SALAD, EVERY PARTY I HAVE TO MAKE IT.
Good stuff! I took the suggestions of using a 1/3 cup of red onions, a half cup of cranberries & soaking the apples in a lemon water bath. I did not have vegetable oil on hand, but I had walnut oil & it came out great. I would only recommend toasting the walnuts about 5 minutes.
Great Salad wae a hit.
This salad was wonderful! As suggested, I added another 1/2 cup of cranberries and a bit more sugar. I didn't even toast the walnuts--just chopped and added to salad. Delicious!
GREAT salad! I made it for my son's 5th birthday party and everyone really liked it. People were asking about the dressing, saying it was really good. I cut back on the onions adding only 1/3 cup based on others' reviews. I also whisked the dressing together, because of someone's review of the food processor making it "frothy" (ew). And I chopped the dried cranberries by hand. VERY tastey! Thank you.
Very quick and easy recipe. I left out the red onion and cranberries since I didn't have any, and the salad was still great.
Great recipe for a delicious homemade recipe! Only thing I would recommend is use half the suggested amount of onions. I made the recipe to the specs and ened up adding more of everything else to balance the strong onion taste. I also love cranberries so I added more cranberries to really taste them.
fantastic
Everyone loved this salad. I made the walnuts caramalized. I will definitely make this again!
Yumm - I made this salad for Christmas dinner and it was a big hit with my guests. I got lots of compliments on the dressing. I followed the advice of other reviewers and cut way back on the onion and also glazed the walnuts prior to toasting. I also sprinkled Craisins on the individually plated salads prior to serving. This one is definitely a keeper.
The vinaigrette was outstanding. The salad was a little boring.
I should probably try this again when I run out of cranberry walnut dressing. Bf decided to buy 3 bottles of it (or maybe it was 5? can't remember now--we have three at the moment) so I needed something that would work with the dressing itself from our bottles. This worked really well--I guess a sweet dressing needs a sweet salad. I wasn't that impressed with it before. I like it in this salad, though, so my review is more on the salad itself as opposed to the dressing. Can't say I'll try the dressing soon with all those bottles of dressing running around, but I'll try to remember this and come back to it when I run out of those pesky things. Thanks for the recipe!
This was delicious and very easy to make. As most other reviewers did, I reduced the amount of onion in the dressing to about half a cup and that seemed perfect. I used more cranberries, maybe half a cup, and increased to sugar by about half a tablespoon, and that was good for us. Thanks!
This was really good, but I think the dressing could be a tad sweeter. Next time I'll add more sugar.
I cut down the amount of onion as mentioned by other reviewers. I did not have cranberries so I substituted craisens in the dressing, then sprinkled some on with the apples. Everyone wanted second helpings and my guests all asked for the recipe. This is one salad I will make again.
Super delicious salad! I cut the dressing amount down to 1/4 and it was plenty of dressing for a 5 oz. package of salad greens (I used a spring mix)and used one apple. I added sliced red onion to the salad (and not in the dressing) and used only dried cranberries, which I let soak in the dressing I mixed up earlier using just a whisk. I had to use pecans instead of walnuts. As I stated I used 5 oz. of spring mix, but just added the amount of pecans, red onion, and cranberries I felt it needed.
I left out the onion as suggested by previous reviewers. I also had to add quite a bit more sugar to cut back on a very strong vinegar taste. After the adjustments it was quite good, especially with the toasted walnuts.
Great salad! Many positive comments when I brought it to a large group dinner. I definitely cut back on the onion- as many suggested. I also carmelized my walnuts, and used gala apples since I'm not a big red delicious fan. By using a firmer flesh apple, it was able to hold up longer.
This salad is wonderfully easy to put together. I served it with a homemade turkey pot pie and they went well together. I left the dressing a little chunky. It was more appealing visually and it was nice to get an occasional bit of cranberry.
Usually not a big fan of nuts and fruits in my salad, but this was great. The dressing was definitely the best part, and I wanted to drink it! Five stars for the dressing alone!
If you thinly slice the red onions rather than adding them to the dressing you can control the amount of onion flavor - plus it's prettier.
I thought the salad had too much onion, and I do like onions. I would recommend about half the amount. Overall, though, I loved the combination of the ingredients - made a good salad.
The dressing was a little thick, easy to fix with a little more vinegar. Used red d'anjou pears, bleu cheese, and sliced the onions. Perfect holiday salad.
I followed the suggestion of others and cut back on the onion. I have a bad habbit of never measuring things, so I would guess that I used about 1/4 cup of chopped onions in the dressing, and then added about another 1/4 cup slivered onions to the salad itself incase people wanted to pick them off. The walnuts were wonderful, and I would add more. I used honeycrisp apples in this as they are our favorite, and they were SO good in there. If you want more of a "bite" to the salad, you may want to add some crumbled feta cheese to the salad. This goes so well with turkey. Thanks for the great recipe!
I used less onion in the dressing and had to use dried cranberries because I couldn't find fresh. Still fantastic!
Good salad for entertaining or bringing to a BBQ. Dressing went well with apples and walnuts. Added cranberries on top and fresh baby spinach. It was a big hit.
As many of the other reviews recommended, I used less onion than the recipe calls for. I used maybe a 1/2 cup and it was very good, but next time I would go with only 1/3 cup. Otherwise, this recipe is great. Even my parents who tend to like plain, boring food liked this!
I have made this recipe numerous times and I love it. It's wonderful no matter what, but if you follow the directions exactlly the onion can be quite overpowering. I suggest halving the onion and then it's perfect.
We found the dressing to be way too strong with the amount of onion - will try again with half of the required amount...
The salad was very good and the dressing is out of this world. This was my first attempt at a salad dressing and went so well that I can't wait to try another. Just a note, I used shaved almonds because that is what I had and it was still good. Also, per recommendation of previous reviewers, did not add the onion to the dressing but directly to the salad. Perfection.
YUM!! This ranks right up with the Spinach strawberry salad. Couldn't stop eating it. I left out the onion (not a big raw onion fan) and used about a cup of craisens for the dressing. The dressing was really thick that way, but tossed in with the salad, it was very good. Will be making this again soon. Thanks for the great recipe.
An excellent seasonal recipe!
I added some orange juice to thin out the dressing without adding more fat. It really boosted the flavor.
Delicious recipe! Be sure to add the dressing gradually to the greens; I had way more dressing that I needed and it would have been overpowering if I used it all at once. The walnuts finish it off beautifully.
Good salad. Put the onions in the salad and NOT the dressing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections