Apple Walnut Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette

This is an incredibly good salad! The recipe does make WAY to much dressing, though...I would cut the recipe in half next time. I did make a couple of changes...first of all, I doubled the amount of walnuts, and instead of toasting them, I put about 1 tbs. brown sugar and 1/2 tsp. water in a saucepan, brought it to a boil, stirred in the walnuts, and after the nuts were coated, stirred in about 1/2 cup more brown sugar, and some salt and pepper. I stirred it up, removed from the heat, and allowed to cool on some foil. These were FANTASTIC on the salad, for some reason, they tasted incredible with the dressing. I also added some dried cranberries, because I wanted more cranberry flavor than the light taste in the dressing. With these changes, this salad was one of the best I've ever eaten! Thanks for sharing!