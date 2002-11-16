Apple Walnut Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette

215 Ratings
  • 5 136
  • 4 59
  • 3 12
  • 2 6
  • 1 2

This is a great salad to serve for any autumn meal.

By Barrett

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread the walnuts out on a baking sheet in a single layer. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly toasted.

    Advertisement

  • In a food processor, combine the cranberries, vinegar, onion, sugar, and mustard. Puree until smooth; gradually add oil, and season with salt and pepper.

  • In a salad bowl, toss together the greens, apples, and enough of the cranberry mixture to coat. Sprinkle with walnuts, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 26g; sodium 54.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022