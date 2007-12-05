Curry Broccoli Salad
A currified twist on an old standby. Everyone loves broccoli salad!
I absolutely love this recipe and have made it several times. Here are the adjustments I make. I reduce the onion, dried fruit, sunflower seeds and bacon by half. It's way too much for the amount of broccoli and goes to waste. I substitute dried cranberries and raisins (1/2 of each) when I don't have cherries on hand and it's just as good. I have made this salad up to 6 hours before a party and it has "marinated" long enough. It's the first salad to go at a party and I have had several people ask for the recipe. It also is great when having company as it can be made ahead so you can spend more time with your guests.Read More
The taste was good, I always like the curry/mayo type dressings, but the broccoli and sunflower seeds weren't crisp. I might make it again, but not let it sit overnight.Read More
This is always a hit. I make it for every party I have or go to. I usually substitute 2 cups of cooked pasta (any kind even tortellini) for the broccoli. I sometimes put the bacon on the side so my vegetarian friends can enjoy it.
This is a nice twist on the usual Broccoli salad. It was great for a luncheon I had for some friends. I received lots of compliments.
took this to a luncheon and it got great reveiws..I used dried cranberries instead of cherries..I think you could experiment with different fruit..raisins..pineapple etc I also used more curry than suggested..great summer salad!
I love broccoli so I really enjoyed this salad. I tweaked it base on what I had available. I used lowfat yogurt instead of mayo, I didn't have any raisins so I peeled and chop an apple, shredded a carrot and used dry roasted peanuts. Spiced it up with a little more curry, cayenne pepper and let it sit for a couple of hours. Great salad, pretty too!
Beautiful recipe. I used broccoli AND cauliflower florets.
Loved it!! Even my anti-mayo BF loved it! Like others, subbed craisins; left out the bacon too. I'd like to try cashews - either in addition to sunflower seeds or as a replacement. I want more crunch. I couldn't taste the curry so I might also kick that up a bit. Can't wait to make it again!!
A great addition to the "old standby's" at our Memorial Day barbecue. Everyone loved it!
I like broccoli salad and I like curry, so how could I not like this recipe? I did use dried cranberries instead of cherries and slivered almonds instead of sunflower seeds. Also added orzo pasta so made a double amount of dressing. Using pre-cooked real bacon pieces made this even easier to put together.
This is a never fail, crowd pleaser...I substituted ham for bacon and added some cooked ravioli and it makes a nice twist! this is a brilliant recipe
I love this recipe!! I buy those huge bags of broccoli from Costco and don't know what to do with all of it~ this recipe solved that problem!! My kids love it!! I use dried cranberries instead of dried cherries (cheaper) and I'll throw whatever nuts I have on hand, even peanuts! I bump up the curry to 2 tsp cause I like more curry flavor....It's a great summer salad!! YUMMY!!
We all love this salad. I use dried cranberries instead of the cherries and use red onion but only 1/4 cup. Delicious!
WOW - this is absolutely delicious! I made it in the morning to have with dinner, and the flavors were already well-blended by then. I did add extra curry and sauteed the onion. This is by far the best broccoli salad I have tried; DH informed me this is a new foavorite.
I substituted fat free vanilla yogurt for some of the mayonnaise and it was still really delicious.
My 4 yr. old son, who vehemently hates broccoli, loved this salad. He gave me his pizza back so he could have more broccoli salad. I doubled the curry powder, used raisins instead of cherries, used raw sunflower seeds, and used natural sugar, and everyone in the family loved it. My mom thought I bought it.
This is a wonderful change up for brocolli salad. I loved the fruit but didn't have dried cherries so used craisins and it was fine. I also used walnuts because we like them better it was delicious.
This salad is awesome. I did make a few changes because of what I had on hand but I can tell it's the dressing that makes it great. Had no bacon so omitted that. Had no cherries so used dried cranberries. Didn't have just sunflower seeds so I used trail mix consisting of various nuts, seeds and raisins.
this salad is fantastic. every gathering I go to I am begged by the hostess to please bring this salad. It tastes delicious made the same day but awesome the longer it marinates. my only change to the recipe is I use Garam Masala instead of curry powder, only because I never have curry powder in the house.
Made as stated - but left out onion. Delicious!
This was excellent! I halved the recipe and the dressing was not quite enough, so I made some extra. Next time I'll try another reviewer's suggestion and add a couple cups of cooked pasta. YUM!
This recipe is great! I often substitute Cherry Craisins, but have also used Dries Apricots mixed with dried apples. I use 1.5 the amount of dressing to make it more creamy. I have also had to substitute red curry powder and it still tastes great!
Fantastic. I added minced garlic, used hot curry powder and omitted the fruit because I didn't have any. Will make again...soon.
Super recipe. I have made this with broccoli or shaved cauliflower and both are equally excellent. Since I don't measure when I cook, my proportions may differ from the recipe. However, these flavors are terrific together. I use (oscar meyer) turkey bacon and saute the onion with the bacon. Then I deglaze the saute pan with a little water and add this small amount of liquid to the dressing mixture. Also I really like a few finely diced raw green onions, especially when making this with cauliflower, since it adds some green color. As for the fruit and nuts, I have found that craisins, dried cherries or dried mixed fruits work great; and sunflower seeds, slivered almonds or chopped pecans are equally good. Thank you, Harriet.
This was delicious!!!! Doesn't need any changes!!!
Five star! I add in cubed white cheese (swiss, Monterey jack, or gouda), red onion instead of white and sometimes use pumpkin seeds or almonds instead of sunflower as I just like them better. I never use bacon as I'm a veg. everyone loves this salad.
I couldn't give this a bad rating because I changed too much about it, but I think it's an excellent base recipe for that classic cold broccoli salad. I used half broccoli & half cauliflower, omitted the bacon & onions on preference, reduced the craisins, and used plain greek yogurt instead of mayo. It was a very healthy version of this and I thought it was delicious. I do plan on making again and I'd add more curry powder when making again to balance the sweetness. Don't be afraid to try some of my substitutions!
I've never made a broccoli salad before and prepared it for a Mother's Day picnic- it was a hit! The only suggestion I heard (keeping in mind the audience of women who aren't big fans of spicy food) was to use half the amount of hot sauce. Yummy!
I gave it four only because I had to amend the sugar significantly. Instinctively, I knew that was too much for us. I only added a tsp of sugar. I also added extra curry and some garam masala. I was tentative about this recipe but it's delicious.
Excellent! I left out the bacon and still got rave reviews. We love curry so I doubled the amount and it was perfect for us.
I have a hard time with completely raw broccoli, so I put the florets in boiling water for 15 seconds then ran cold water over them to stop the cooking. Also only used 1/2 cup mayo because it was all I had on hand, but it was more than sufficient and saved calories! This was delicious, simple, and attractive.
Perfect! Nice twist on a classic.
EXcellent salald. Served with port tenderloin roast and rice medely, it made a tasty accompaniment to a delicious dinner. Used pine nuts instead of sunflower seeds and substitted craisins for dried cherries. Used two tsps of curry as I love the taste.
We love this recipe. Instead of plain sugar, I use brown sugar because it seems to have more depth in flavor. I had to use golden raisins one time and another time I used currants because both times I didn't have dried cherries and the recipe turned out great!
Delicious twist on an old standard. I used chopped almonds instead of the sunflower seeds.
I made this salad on our annual "womens houseboat trip"......what a hit! Made it in the morning and then had all day to enjoy the sun with the girls. It didn't need overnight to marinate. This salad rocks!
I love broccolli salad .. but not this version with curry powder. The dressing was good, but it just didn't fit with broccolli
wow i haven't even let this sit overnight and it already tastes really good! i love when other reviewers give me ideas on how to change things up which is exactly what i did.. i reduced the onion and dried fruit (used cut up dried apricots) by half.. to cut down on calories i subbed vegetarian bacon bits for the bacon, nonfat plain yogurt for the mayo, and a couple of packets of splenda for the sugar.. used chopped almonds instead of sunflower seeds as that's all i had on hand.. i also added more curry (4x the amount) and some cayenne.. ty for the recipe!
