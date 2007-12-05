Curry Broccoli Salad

A currified twist on an old standby. Everyone loves broccoli salad!

By Harriet O'Neal

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
13 hrs 20 mins
total:
13 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
7
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine the bacon, broccoli, onion, dried fruit and sunflower seeds.

  • Whisk together the mayonnaise, curry powder, vinegar and sugar.

  • Pour dressing over salad; toss to coat, and marinate over night.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
412 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 33.6g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 431.2mg. Full Nutrition
