Beets on the Grill

Rating: 4.63 stars
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I couldn't decide what to do with all the beets, so I tossed them onto the grill.

By MOTTSBELA

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat.

    Advertisement

  • Coat one side of a large piece of aluminum foil with cooking spray. Place beets and butter on foil; season with salt and pepper. Wrap foil over beets.

  • Place packet on the grill grate. Cook 30 minutes, or until beets are very tender. Allow beets to cool about 5 minutes before serving. You don't even need to peel to enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 273.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (76)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Dawn Fronius
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2007
I have made these for years. I use olive oil instead of butter. Read More
Helpful
(83)

Most helpful critical review

Rock_lobster
Rating: 3 stars
07/19/2015
Beets on the Grill Haiku: "Very new for me to eat beets not 'from a can' I'd do this again!" My beets were monstrously huge so I used two and cut them into quarters so they would be done in 30 min. alongside the chicken that I was already grilling. Flipped the foil-wrapped beets a few times to ensure even cooking. I loved them daughter liked husband hated baby somewhere in b/t but I think alot of it is just vegetable preference; beets are just beet-y no matter how you prepare them but I found this way to be fun easy and efficient enough since I was already running the grill. Read More
Helpful
(9)
75 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 21
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Dawn Fronius
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2007
I have made these for years. I use olive oil instead of butter. Read More
Helpful
(83)
TENSMOM
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2010
I wasn't sure how to cook beets on the grill, but the foil packet and timing was perfect. I actually had some fancy-schmancy blood-orange infused olive oil a friend had given me, so I sliced the beets in thin circles (and I also sliced a yam to go with it). I placed the beets in a Ziplock and drizzled some of that oil into it, and shook some coarse into it too -- shook it up, and then placed in a foil pouch for the grill. I did the same to the yam, but kept it separate, assuming it would need less time on the grill. The yam was done in 20, the beets in 30. Once off the grill, we combined them together on everyone's plate. To-die for!! Read More
Helpful
(68)
OJAGAJ
Rating: 4 stars
08/21/2007
This was a good menu addition for vegetables to grill while camping. I did add a bit of sugar to the packs so that it would really caramelize with the butter and add a bit more to the kid appeal factor. Everyone enjoyed them. Thank you for sharing this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(59)
Advertisement
Becky Webster Fetters
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2011
If you like beets this is a great recipe! Very easy to do with great results. My husband (a big beet fan) raved. We followed the recipe just w/ less beets since we only had 3. I was skeptical about not needing to peel them but went ahead & just scrubbed 'em well - and there really was no need to peel them. Yum. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(40)
Susan Marsh
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2011
I do this altho I use olive oil and throw in some fresh dill...the intensity of the beet flavor is amazing when roasted. Read More
Helpful
(31)
Sharon M.
Rating: 4 stars
09/13/2007
A nice easy way to cook beets. Just watch the heat because the can burn easily. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Advertisement
Auntylene
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2011
The timing was off a bit for me but the beets I had may have been a bit larger.The beets I had were about the size of a small orange and they took between 45 and 60 minutes. Make sure you turn them quite often or they tend to burn. I really liked this recipe and I liked that I didn't have to peel them. I will keep this recipe especially when I go camping.Thanks for sharing this one. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Sandie
Rating: 5 stars
06/11/2011
I've made these twice. The only thing I do differently is peel the beets. These really are outstanding and neither my husband nor I are big beet fans otherwise. Read More
Helpful
(18)
AuburnLace
Rating: 5 stars
07/18/2011
I had some left over beets from doing my yearly pickling. They were already cooked so I tossed some XV Olive oil and a table spoon of butter in a frying pan added the beets let them simmer for a few minutes and tossed in about 1/2 cup of bacon bits a few more minutes in the pan to meld the flavors together and it was amazing. Even my grand children and husband ate them and NONE of them will eat the pickled beets. Try it you will like it. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Rock_lobster
Rating: 3 stars
07/19/2015
Beets on the Grill Haiku: "Very new for me to eat beets not 'from a can' I'd do this again!" My beets were monstrously huge so I used two and cut them into quarters so they would be done in 30 min. alongside the chicken that I was already grilling. Flipped the foil-wrapped beets a few times to ensure even cooking. I loved them daughter liked husband hated baby somewhere in b/t but I think alot of it is just vegetable preference; beets are just beet-y no matter how you prepare them but I found this way to be fun easy and efficient enough since I was already running the grill. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022