I have made these for years. I use olive oil instead of butter.
I wasn't sure how to cook beets on the grill, but the foil packet and timing was perfect. I actually had some fancy-schmancy blood-orange infused olive oil a friend had given me, so I sliced the beets in thin circles (and I also sliced a yam to go with it). I placed the beets in a Ziplock and drizzled some of that oil into it, and shook some coarse into it too -- shook it up, and then placed in a foil pouch for the grill. I did the same to the yam, but kept it separate, assuming it would need less time on the grill. The yam was done in 20, the beets in 30. Once off the grill, we combined them together on everyone's plate. To-die for!!
This was a good menu addition for vegetables to grill while camping. I did add a bit of sugar to the packs so that it would really caramelize with the butter and add a bit more to the kid appeal factor. Everyone enjoyed them. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
If you like beets this is a great recipe! Very easy to do with great results. My husband (a big beet fan) raved. We followed the recipe just w/ less beets since we only had 3. I was skeptical about not needing to peel them but went ahead & just scrubbed 'em well - and there really was no need to peel them. Yum. Thanks!
I do this altho I use olive oil and throw in some fresh dill...the intensity of the beet flavor is amazing when roasted.
A nice easy way to cook beets. Just watch the heat because the can burn easily.
The timing was off a bit for me but the beets I had may have been a bit larger.The beets I had were about the size of a small orange and they took between 45 and 60 minutes. Make sure you turn them quite often or they tend to burn. I really liked this recipe and I liked that I didn't have to peel them. I will keep this recipe especially when I go camping.Thanks for sharing this one.
I've made these twice. The only thing I do differently is peel the beets. These really are outstanding and neither my husband nor I are big beet fans otherwise.
I had some left over beets from doing my yearly pickling. They were already cooked so I tossed some XV Olive oil and a table spoon of butter in a frying pan added the beets let them simmer for a few minutes and tossed in about 1/2 cup of bacon bits a few more minutes in the pan to meld the flavors together and it was amazing. Even my grand children and husband ate them and NONE of them will eat the pickled beets. Try it you will like it.
Beets on the Grill Haiku: "Very new for me to eat beets not 'from a can' I'd do this again!" My beets were monstrously huge so I used two and cut them into quarters so they would be done in 30 min. alongside the chicken that I was already grilling. Flipped the foil-wrapped beets a few times to ensure even cooking. I loved them daughter liked husband hated baby somewhere in b/t but I think alot of it is just vegetable preference; beets are just beet-y no matter how you prepare them but I found this way to be fun easy and efficient enough since I was already running the grill.