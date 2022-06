Green Salad

Salads are great. I mean I put in onion,grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, celery,tuna and crutons along with the lettuce and dressing. You can add or subtract. I like to go thru the fridge and see what might be close to going bad and then use it in a salad. You can add fruit and nuts. Anything that you think you might like to use, but i warn you to try it by makin a little bit first to see if you will like it so you dont waste a lot of time and ingredients on something that does not do well with something else. The possibilities are endless.

