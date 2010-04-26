Green Salad
This green salad is good for a side dish or a meal on its own. I make it often for my family and they always enjoy it.
This green salad is good for a side dish or a meal on its own. I make it often for my family and they always enjoy it.
Salads are great. I mean I put in onion,grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, celery,tuna and crutons along with the lettuce and dressing. You can add or subtract. I like to go thru the fridge and see what might be close to going bad and then use it in a salad. You can add fruit and nuts. Anything that you think you might like to use, but i warn you to try it by makin a little bit first to see if you will like it so you dont waste a lot of time and ingredients on something that does not do well with something else. The possibilities are endless.Read More
I ommitted the onions and added feta cheese, cucumbers and roasted chicken that I had from leftovers. I also used red pepper instead of green. This was a pretty good salad.Read More
I ommitted the onions and added feta cheese, cucumbers and roasted chicken that I had from leftovers. I also used red pepper instead of green. This was a pretty good salad.
Salads are great. I mean I put in onion,grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, celery,tuna and crutons along with the lettuce and dressing. You can add or subtract. I like to go thru the fridge and see what might be close to going bad and then use it in a salad. You can add fruit and nuts. Anything that you think you might like to use, but i warn you to try it by makin a little bit first to see if you will like it so you dont waste a lot of time and ingredients on something that does not do well with something else. The possibilities are endless.
I added boiled egg and cheese...YUM!
This was very good. I left out the onion and bell pepper and used fresh garlic instead of garlic powder.
A great basic salad you can add to. I put in Avocado, egg,celery, cuke,tomatoe, green onion, spinach, ice burg lettuce and chicken. Tossed with EEOV and white vinegar, little pepper but no salt. I also added cubes of Goat Cheese.
Simple... but SOOO good! Fresh veggies are in season. It’s the perfect summer salad. Substituted shredded carrot for the deli meat. Great recipe!
YYYYYUUUUUUMMMMMMM
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections