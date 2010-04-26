Green Salad

14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This green salad is good for a side dish or a meal on its own. I make it often for my family and they always enjoy it.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place onion and bell pepper in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave on high until soft, about 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside to cool.

  • Combine onion, bell pepper, salad greens, deli meat, and tomato in a large salad bowl. Sprinkle with onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper; toss well to mix.

  • Pour on salad dressing; toss well and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 5.3g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 3.1mg; sodium 162.7mg. Full Nutrition
