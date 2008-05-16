Salami Lover's Italian Pasta Salad

42 Ratings
This Italian pasta salad with salami is great to make for lunches or as a dinner on a summer night.

By Deanna

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water, and drain.

  • In a large bowl, mix together creamy salad dressing, Italian dressing, and Parmesan.

  • Add pasta, salami, bell pepper, olives, and onion. Stir well to evenly coat. Allow to chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
527 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 38.8g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 58.3mg; sodium 1761.9mg. Full Nutrition
