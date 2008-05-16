Salami Lover's Italian Pasta Salad

This is a great recipe! I usually use tortollinis in it and it is soo good!! Im glad everyone loves it as much as I do or I might end up with too many leftovers, which I would completely devour. I usually add in 2 inch pieces of asaparagus as well.. Just put it into the boiling water for a minute or two to, blanche, is it? Same with the salami and the peppers. I read that on a similar recipe or under someones reviews.. I dont remember exactly, but it seems to work well. I may also put fresh spinach in with it as well. Not immediately with all the ingredients, but after some of the dressing has already soaked up so the spinach doesnt get soggy. Also may add cherry tomatoes, pieces of celery, & maybe some chunks of cucumber and feta cheese. Super amazing recipe for potlucks, lunches or dinners.. I'm just trying to decide if it's an appropriate salad in the winter- it seems more for summer doesnt it? It's so good, I dont think it really matters. Only drawback is my version gets a little pricey with all the fresh veggies and torts.