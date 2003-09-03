Bermuda Spinach Salad

Every time I serve this I am asked for the recipe. It is sooo.. good!

Recipe by Dee

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place eggs in a saucepan and cover completely with cold water. Bring water to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, and cool. Once cool, peel and chop.

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, crumble and set aside.

  • Prepare the dressing in a blender by combining the onion, sugar, salt, oil, vinegar, pepper, celery seed and Dijon mustard. Blend until smooth.

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the eggs, bacon, spinach, croutons and mushrooms. Toss to mix. Pour enough dressing over salad to lightly coat. Toss and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
483 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 37.3g; cholesterol 149.7mg; sodium 774.1mg. Full Nutrition
