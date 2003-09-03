Bermuda Spinach Salad
Every time I serve this I am asked for the recipe. It is sooo.. good!
I think the serving size listed for this recipe is incorrect. It says: serves 6. Two pounds of spinach is a huge amount, even as the main meal, this would probably feed more. Assuming you're serving it as a side salad, this recipe (using 2 lbs of spinach) should feed about 24 people. I scaled this recipe back to get the correct amount needed for 6 people (I would allow one egg per person though). It worked great. I would strongly suggest that you make your own croutons using the GARLIC CROUTON recipe submitted by Cathy Hofmann. It's wonderful!! Time saving tips: 1. don't use a blender, put everything into a wide mouth bottle (like a 16 oz Gatorade bottle) and shake it up. No blender to clean and you can toss the bottle! 2. use REAL bacon already cooked and crumbled at the store.Read More
Very good recipe! I took the suggestions of cutting down the sugar about 1/2. It turned out great...Read More
This was very good. My husband who normally will not touch spinach loved it. I did add more mushrooms.
This is a great spinach salad recipe. Especially for those of us who live in a warm climate (FL) and don't need a "hot dressing" all the time. I used a red onion the first time I made the recipe, and the dressing came out a nice pink color in contrast to the green spinach. One egg per person is the way to go, and I only used one bag of spinach for six people.
WOW! What a salad. I have made this so many times and the bowl is always empty!! I have also used the dressing on other in other salads. The dressing is great on plain lettuce. I usually use bacon that is precooked from the store and have also added feta cheese, almonds and dried cranberries to this salad. I do not use a blender to make the dressing, just a jar and a good shake!
Absolutely OUTSTANDING. I too made some changes, but loved it and my wife drooled over it. I used Balsamic Vinegar and didn't have Celery seed so used sesame instead. Will most defiately be making again. Would rate this as a 10 if it were available.
My gang loves spinach and salad so this was great for us. Other than using baby spinach leaves, I didn't change a thing. This recipe is also good with the hot bacon dressing which is on this site. Yum, and thanks!
Don't look for other recipes. This is the one you were searching for! The dressing is excellent, although a drop sweet. I skipped the bacon. Used scallions instead of onion. Quick and easy to prepare and certain to be finished in one meal!
Excellent recipe! I made it easy by using, pre-washed and bagged baby spinach, pre sliced mushrooms, and pre-cooked bacon. The dressing was excellent and the hit of the party I took it to. Everyone wanted the recipe. Thanks
Loved it, this is my kinda salad! I used red onion, and cut the sugar amount in the dressing to maybe 3/4 tsp. (I cut the recipe down to 1 serving). I will make this again, and share with my 11 year old, who LOVES spinach as well. Thanks Dee!
Kids love this hearty salad!
I cut the sugar down to 1/3 cp. added a bit more vinegar and salt. If I make this again I will cut the sugar down to 1/4 cp.
I followed this recipe all except for I did not have mushrooms and I don't like celery seed. It was very good!! Instead of mixing everything together I plated it separately: first spinach, then eggs and bacon, then croutons, then dressing. I made my own croutons with italian bread, butter, parmesan cheese, and italian seasoning. The dressing is the BEST part of this recipe, with no celery seed, of course. Although another reviewer suggested using sesame seed and I think that would have been good. I will get some for next time.
Really good! I really liked the dressing, and so did my family. I will definitely make this again. I followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't have any mushrooms. Still so good, even without the mushrooms!
DELISH!!! A perfect way to eat some greens. Thanks for sharing. :D
Good salad. The dressing was a little too strong.
My new favorite salad!!!! I could not stop eating this... I used 1/2 a red onion, put sliced red onions in the salad, omitted the egg, used garlicky croutons. Otherwise followed the recipe as written. SO good..the dressing is fabulous. Thank you so much for this recipe!!!!
next time I will try a sugar substitute
Love this salad! I used red onion as I thought that's where the Bermuda part of the name came from. It adds a nice bite to the salad. I skipped the croutons (there aren't good gluten-free alternatives currently), replacing them with beets. And the sweet & sour dressing really helps to round out the salad. (As an aside: If I made the PA Dutch version of the dressing...bacon grease would replace part of the vegetable oil and it would be gently warmed to melt the sugar within the dressing to help marry the flavors). Thank you Dee for sharing this recipe.
My husband & I, who are not big salad eaters can't get enough of this! I've made this several times and we always devour it. I do cut back on the sugar in the dressing and I think using the sweeter onion is key.
I added chicken to make it more of a main dish. A good salad when you want something slightly different.
A new favorite just as it is. Thanks!
Good, but not my favorite spinach salad.
This dressing is so good and the salad is delicious. I reduced the sugar by a third and it was still plenty sweet. My husband and I both loved it!
I absolutly love this recipe and it is so good to bring to parties or dinners! The only thing that I would recommend is to wait and toss the dressing into the salad until right before serving so it doesn't get "soggy".
This was wonderful, but as other reviews said; it makes too much! The dressing is awesome! I will be making this again and again!!!
Fantastic salad! The dressing is very unique and is what makes this salad. I used homemade croutons to give it even more flavor.
I have made this salad so many times and it is always a huge hit. I make the dressing exactly as it is in the recipe, but I don't use the other ingredients. I simply use baby spinach, Craisins, and cooked crumbled bacon. Once the dressing is made, you've got a quick easy salad- and it tastes absolutely amazing.
This was a really good filling salad. I served it with tortillas. I only used a tiny bit of sugar and then a few Tbls of honey and it was still great!
Very good salad. I used balsamic vinegar instead of cider and that worked well. I did cut the sugar in half and used a sweet onion. Thanks.
Absolutely the best dressing!! You could probably cut the sugar a bit- we like a sweet dressing, though. For those people who thought the onion flavor was too strong, perhaps you used red onion. If you use a sweet white onion, like Bermuda or Maui, it is divine.
I just made this & was told by my husband 'THIS IS SMOKIN GOOD!" I guess that says it all. I made it just as listed & this is something I will definitely make again..Thanks for a great recipe
This salad was a big hit with my family and I. I halved the sugar and the dressing was absolutely deelish!
Excellent recipe! I used only 1/2 cup sugar and the dressing was perfect. I also didn't have celery seed on hand, so I used celery leaves from the top of the stalk! It was wonderful. I also added chopped tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and green onion to the salad. And to save on time, I bought packaged real bacon bits. Everyone loved this salad! This is a new favorite salad for me.
Loved it!! I left the onion out and it was terrific!! Will be making this again soon!
This recipe as is, is ok. I think the 2 lbs of spinach was meant to be 2 bags, but even that seemed like a lot. I used approximately 12 oz of spinach. The dressing had a nice flavor to it, but WAY too much onion, and I love onion! This dressing burned my nose and eyes! I suggest using a very small onion or maybe only a quarter of a larger one. Also, I only used 1/2 cup of sugar and it was still super sweet. Maybe only needs 1/3 cup.
I cut the sugar by half, used organic apple cider vinegar, and it was just right--not too sweet, and definitely a nice play between the onion, sugar, and spinach.
The dressing was good but I usually make a hot bacon dressing for my spinach salads. This looked easier so I tried it. Doesn't compare to the hot version but is good for the ease of preparation. I thought the onion was overwhelming but that might have been the onion I used.
So good! Served at a BBQ and everyone loved it - had to make another bowl in the middle of dinner. I added extra mushrooms and some sunflower seeds, as well as cut the oil in half in the dressing (one cup of oil is TOO much) - still tasted great.
Not a big fan of bacon in my salad. Has to be veryyyy gooood bacon otherwise don't try it. The salad was good
Took this to a cookout and got A LOT of compliments and it was GONE (best compliment!) by the end of the evening. I used olive oil and cut the amount of oil in half and it was really really good.
This salad is fantastic. It is even better the next day. The one thing I recommend is to keep the dressing on the side so that you can store any left overs for the following day.
Wow. I was licking the bowl this was so good. The dressing is to die for. Has a distinct onion flavor, but the sugar and acid from the vinegar balance it out nicely. I used red onion (which gave the dressing a pretty pink hue), but will try a sweet onion next time. Also added a smidge of bacon grease to the dressing and threw some tomatoes into the salad. Tomatoes added great flavor and color. Delish!!
Not that this recipe needs any more accolades, but here's one more...Love, love, love this salad. Have served it for friends/family/boyfriend received raves every time. I use baby spinach and omit the celery seed (didn't have any the very first time and found it over-powering when I used it) as well as the bacon (don't eat pork). My boyfriend didn't believe I'd made the dressing myself! Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I am not a neat cook so this one really trashed my kitchen but it was well worth it. I took it to a church dinner and everyone raved about it. The dressing is so good that I intend to use it on other things. It reminds me of a dressing we got a Cape Cod for our salad and we liked it so much we skipped the mustard dip for our wings and used the dressing instead. I always wanted that recipe and think I now have it or something so close that I am satisfied.
Fabulous - absolutely delicious! As recommended, I used a 1/4 of a red onion and made those lovely garlic croutons (recipe by Cathy Hofmann) and it went down a treat at a Christmas lunch! I did add feta cheese and this, along with the bacon, made it quite salty, so next time I would do without the salt. It was wolfed down so quickly - mostly by a non-vegie eater who kept going back for more! Very impressed - thank you!
This is a recipe I turn to over and over again for the salad dressing. It is fabulous, easy, and it always gets rave reviews. It calls for the onion to be chopped, but I just use the outer shell of an onion and throw it in whole--I am not an onion fan, but find that this is just right! The blender purees it fine. A++!
Really good. My husband fell in love with salads again.
I've made this salad more times than I can count and am asked for the recipe every time I make it. As for the amount of spinach, I just eyeball it, depending on the number of people I'm serving. I don't use all of the red onion or sugar called for when preparing the dressing as it is sweet enough with about half to 2/3 the amt. of sugar. Also, I find the onion flavor too overpowering if I use the amt. called for (prob use about half). Otherwise, I keep everything the same and end up with a good bit of extra dressing to use later. It's so good you could make a meal off of this salad!
1/2 the sugar, garlic croutons.
This salad is sooo yummy!! The only thing is I made it in the morning to take to an afternoon family get-to-gether, and it wasnt NEAR as good after it sat in the fridge all day. So this is one of those salads you serve soon after you make it. But seriously devine when it was fresh!! I also cut back the oil to 1/2 of what it suggessted. MMMMM!!
Family loved this salad, the dressing is especially good. I used 1 medium sized Vidalia onion and it worked fine. I also reduced the sugar to 1/4C. and used 1/4C. Splenda as well. Finally, I'm allergic to wheat so I bought some gluten free hamburger buns, cut them up into cubes, tossed them with melted butter, garlic powder, s & p and baked at 300 degrees for about 25 min.... yummy! Thanks Dee for a great recipe!
This was great! I really enjoyed the dressing.
Had this for Mom's birthday dinner and because the onions are blended, it was a hit. We went a little easy on the egggs and only used one bag of baby spinach.
This was a really good salad. Made it for a group and was asked for the recipe by a few people. I didn't use 2lbs of spinach (that would make a tonne!!). I just used one package that weighed about 1/2 lb. I also added a lot more mushrooms. The dressing and the bacon are what make this salad great!
Made this for a crowd and everyone loved it. Good for taking to summer gatherings. Only downside is that it won't keep overnight--croutons turn mushy. The celery taste is very refreshing without being overpowering. Try it!
I got this recipe in 2001 and have been using it ever since I am always asked to bring it to get togethers or make it for holidays and asked for the recipe it is delicous! I use a red onion. I have also made the dressing using Splenda and it came out just as good. I have added other veggies like cherry tomatoes cut in half and small cubed cucumbers
We really enjoyed this salad. I served it as a main dish with parmesan crescent rolls. I added some avocado and next time will throw in some tomato. I used a small yellow onion for the dressing and it was a little strong. I'd recommend either a little less onion or maybe a sweet onion.
I love this salad ! Love it ! I hate eggs so I have it without the eggs. Cynjne has it with the eggs. she preps the eggs and adds them to her portion. You have to shake the dressing as it is passed around, but it is worth it. A very good salad. DO NOT SKIP THE CELERY SEED !!!
This is one of the best salads I've ever had! (didn't use mushrooms) Only used one big bag of spinach and modified some of the other ingredient measurements, and ended up using half the dressing, but it came out excellent! The dressing is wonderful.
LOVED IT! Cut back on the sugar, oil, and skipped the celery seed. Added plenty of additions to the salad including: fresh pineapple chunks, mandarin orange slices, pecans, dried cranberries, and whatever else we had in the kitchen. Super Spinach Salad!!!!
Very good salad. Maybe reduce the sugar just a bit as the dressing is a little sweet but overall really tasty.
Very good salad. I did cut back on the sugar required. I will make this one again this week. Thanks for sharing
This salad is spectacular. Had fresh spinach just picked out of the garden, WOW! We skipped the croutons since we didn't have any and we didn't miss them at all.
This dressing us awesome. I used the 1/4 or so (strained) bacon grease and topped it off with veg oil to make the 1 cup. I added the oil at the end slowly, gave it a nice hold-up fullness. Any hot-bacon dressing is sweet, so this to me was not too sweet. I love that I could make this and put it in the frige rather than a last minute rush hot dressing. Thank you very much for this recipe.
This salad is so delicious! I only used 1/4 c sugar in the dressing because I prefer it less sweet. I left out the croutons (trying to go lo carb) and I didn't have fresh mushrooms. I added gorgonzola and walnuts, and this salad was over the top! Can't get enough of it, thank you for the wonderful recipe!!!!!
Served this as a side salad at a dinner party last night. Was a "four thumbs up" as my husband puts it. The dressing was excellent and a definite keeper. I used less white sugar, less than half a cup, and as I said, it was wonderful. Hubby is a bottled ranch dressing person and moaned about not being able to use it on the spinach salad and he turned out to be one of the biggest fans. Thanks so much.
The dressing for this salad is amazing! and the combo of bacon and mushrooms with the spinach (and I added baby greens as well) is perfect. I left out the egg just because I'm not a fan of egg in salads but overall this is a delicious recipe and will be a favorite in our house. Everyone loved it including the 2 teenagers!
I tried this receipe for Easter lunch. There were 15 of us and there were no left overs. It was WONDERFUL!!!!! The only thing I changed was to add halves of Grape tomotoes. Everyone asked for the receipe.
One whole onion is WAY too much for this dressing. The flavor was good but much too onion-y. I will probably try this again with 1/4 of an onion (probably a Walla Walla or Maui sweet onion instead of the purple one I used.)
I love different salad recipes and this one is a keeper! The flavors of all the ingredients is perfect and the dressing is just sweet enough to make it all pop! I would like to try and add some chicken next time.
Just a little tip to save time. Instead of boiling the eggs, cooling the eggs, peeling the eggs, just to chop them. Simply poach the eggs in a little vinegar water, then cool and chop. No peeling involved and faster cooling time as they are not confined to the inside of the shell!
I will be making this salad again, and again! I made this salad for a dinner party and it was the first thing to go! I used a tablespoon of surgar and the balance of flavors was just right. umm, umm, good!
Subbed Splenda for sugar and added 1/2 of bacon grease to blender, and this was heaven! I'm still using leftover dressing for salads.
Great salad! The dressing is simple and tastes wonderful. It's the dressing that truly makes this salad! I added in some cooked chicken breast, almonds, snap peas and dried cranberries to make this great salad a main dish. Everyone raved about it!
This was excellent - I also reduced the sugar and used balsamic vinegar and used about half of the dressing on the salad.
This is a great basic spinach salad. I didn't have red onion, so I used green onions. I think I will add chicken next time to make it a more complete meal.
I made this as a light dinner (no changes) and my husband & I both loved it, delicious! The dressing is fantastic and so easy to throw together, you can use it on all kinds of salads. I think you could reduce the amount of sugar & onion slightly and it would still be great.
Quite good. I would reccomend reducing the sugar like one of the previous reviews suggested, but besides that it was perfect!
Delicious! I cut the dressing in half, and still had extra. What a wonderful salad!
one of the comments was that everytime she took it to a potluck, it was all eaten up. That's true, I made it last night and we ate it all up it was so fantastic. This is definitely a keepeer.
wonderful all the way around. i too cut back to 1/8 of red onion, as the amount in the recipe overwhelmed the dressing, in my opinion. this is truly a five star all recipes salad!! you will not have leftovers. also put all the dressing ingredients in my kitchen aid processor and drizzled in the ENOVA oil and the dressing was PERFECT!!
excellent.
Made this for a church event and I got way more dressing than I needed. My dressing was very thick and kind of lumpy which wasn't as pretty as I would have preferred, but yummy nonetheless.
Excellent recipe! The sweet dressing compliments the smoky bacon, eggs, and spinach soo well! Unlike other reviewers, I feel that the dressing ought to be made in a blender or food processor as stated to achieve the proper consistency: shaking in a bottle or jar doesn't puree the chopped onions into the dressing as the recipe obviously indicates should be done. A better emulsification is also possible in the blender or food processor. I used the small food processor attachment for my stick blender and made half a batch of dressing; it turned out beautifully! I added halved cherry tomatoes to this salad and made my own garlic croutons (from this site), and we made a supper of it. Yummy!
this was very good, but i wish i had cut back on the sugar. it was too sweet for me--next time, i'll try maybe 1/3 cup. also, i like the other reviewer's idea of adding green onions...that would be perfect. cut back on oil a bit, cut back on sugar a lot, and this recipe would be a 'five.' thanks!
My family loved this recipe! I didn't use croutons or mushrooms, but still tasted great. I'm making it for the 3rd time in a week. (1 for family, 1 for in-laws and now 1 for party)I always have left over dressing as you don't want to soak the spinach just drizzle it.
I didn't try the salad, but the dressing was good. I did change it a bit though. I was weary about using a whole onion based on otehr peoples' reviews. So, I used 1/4 of a medium sized onion. I also used extra virgin olive oil in place of the vegetable oil and balsamic vinegar in place of the cider vinegar. It turned out really good. It was a tad salty though. I had to add extra oil and vinegar to make it less salty. Next time I make this, I will cut the salt in half. Note: Try it without the sugar. It is even better.
Wow! If you make this while being very sparse with the sugar, it is great. I used a sweet onion, which possibly cut my need of sugar. I halved the whole recipe and used maybe 2 tablespoons sugar tops. I don't care for croutons, so I didn't use them. Without them, I could take this to a party and not worry about them getting soggy. All the elements went so well with each other, I will make this over and over!
I scaled this recipe down to three people and still had lots of dressing left over. Two pounds of spinach is a lot so I just plated out enough for three servings added one egg for each person and then drizzled the amount of dressing I thought was appropriate; the rest I'll save for my salad tomorrow. I can see using this dressing on a spring mix salad also. The dressing is what makes this salad so good. I have made this a few times now and still love it today I added fresh local strawberries halfed and some slice red onion OMG I loved loved loved it this way! Thanks for a great recipe.
This recipe is so easy to make and people absolutely love it! I recently had a party catered and the only item I made was this salad and the dish I got the most compliments on was this salad! The dressing really makes it and it also does well on any salad!
This is absolutely delicious! Sometimes I add diced grilled chicken breasts.
I made this salad for Thanksgiving dinner and it was wonderful. Originally met with suspicion and doubt (from those who "don't like spinach"), this turned out to be the star member of the holiday menu. I've been called upon to make it again and again since!
Just tried this yesterday, will definitely make this again, but I will cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup.
Outstanding!!! I am glad I took the advice of another reviewer and cut the sugar; I used a third cup of raw sugar. We also added some left over baked Ancho Chicken and some sprouted bread croutons. Yummy! My husband and I loved it! Thanks for this recipe.
My husband and I lvoed this, it is a keeper!
I made this recipe the moment I found it and family declared this the best..thank you for the great recipe
Loved this too. My daughter who would never eat spinach asked me for this recipe. It went over very well for family and friends. I added crumbled blue cheese, mandarin oranges, walnuts and Cathy Hoffman's garlic croutons Yummy! Will make again for Christmas.
Wonderful! Recipe serves alot more than 6. Used half the spinach and added a little iceberg lettuce for color, omitted the egg and added pecans and mandarin oranges. Dressing was wonderful. Unclear on how much onion to use and what type of onion, I used a little over a quarter of a vadalia onion and turned out wonderful!
