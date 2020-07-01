Fresh Green Beans, Fennel, and Feta Cheese

1 of 51

Rating: 4 stars I am giving this recipe 4 stars with the following modifications. 1. you do not need to boil the vegetables just be sure to cut the fennel thin and add it first to be sure it ends up being tender. You can also use frozen beans. 2. Do not use 1/4 cup of oil I think it was way too much. 3. 2 min prior to turning off the stove add the basil with sun-dried tomatoes in oil. 4. serve and add feta cheese (a little goes a long way) I just used 2tablespoons. Look forward to making this again! Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was fabulous- can be a side or a full meal. I added two small cloves of fresh garlic and minced onion for added flavor (since I can't have pepper). Helpful (24)

Rating: 4 stars The fennel basil and feta combined perfectly in this dish. The market didn't have green beans so I used swiss chard instead. I sauted the fennel without boiling it and it still came out nice and tender. I think this would work well with any green veggie--asparagus spinach etc. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Great side dish for Thanksgiving or any meal! I tripled the recipe for our large group. Everyone loved this! The flavors work perfectly together and would be a great accompaniment to just about any meat. I had to use 2 skillets due to the amount I made but it worked out fine. I had to make them a little ahead of time so after boiling draining & then tossing with olive oil & sauteing I transferred to a large baking dish covered with foil & kept warm in the oven for about 20 min. Just before serving I sprinkled with the basil & feta and it worked out fine. Will definitely make this again! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars So easy to prepare and it tasted as good as it looked. Great way to get your veggies! (I subbed Pam for the olive oil to cut down fat and used dried basil instead of fresh and it was still a total hit.) Will definitely make this again! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I just "discovered" fennel and this is the first recipe I've tried. It's wonderful! We've had it 3 times in the last couple of weeks and it's always delicious. Goes especially well with sausage or pork chops. A keeper! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars we both really really enjoyed this and its our favorite green bean recipe. we dont really like green beans or licorish (fenel) but we loved this dish. adding tomatoes at the end is a must and it doesnt need that much cheese. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Made this tonight. A refreshing easy and different salad. Everyone loved it.Will make again and again. So simple and well worth the few minutes it takes. Helpful (6)