Fresh Green Beans, Fennel, and Feta Cheese

Rating: 4.5 stars
48 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Fresh green beans and fresh fennel cooked until crisp-tender are then briefly sauteed in extra-virgin olive oil, along with fresh basil and crumbled feta cheese.

By FOXLAIRFARM

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
16 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a saucepan half full with water and bring to a boil. Add the green beans and fennel slices; cook until just beginning to become tender, about 4 minutes. Pour into a colander to drain and run under cold water to stop the cooking process.

  • Return the empty pan to the stove and set heat to medium. Pour in the olive oil and let it heat for a minute. Return the green beans and fennel to the pan. Season with basil, salt, and pepper; cook and stir until coated and warm. Transfer to a serving dish and toss with feta cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
221 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 13g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 14mg; sodium 251.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (51)

Most helpful positive review

ALEMNIETO
Rating: 4 stars
09/23/2010
I am giving this recipe 4 stars with the following modifications. 1. you do not need to boil the vegetables just be sure to cut the fennel thin and add it first to be sure it ends up being tender. You can also use frozen beans. 2. Do not use 1/4 cup of oil I think it was way too much. 3. 2 min prior to turning off the stove add the basil with sun-dried tomatoes in oil. 4. serve and add feta cheese (a little goes a long way) I just used 2tablespoons. Look forward to making this again! Read More
Helpful
(70)
Reviews:
qkristen
Rating: 5 stars
11/29/2010
This recipe was fabulous- can be a side or a full meal. I added two small cloves of fresh garlic and minced onion for added flavor (since I can't have pepper). Read More
Helpful
(24)
Kym Cox Surridge
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2008
The fennel basil and feta combined perfectly in this dish. The market didn't have green beans so I used swiss chard instead. I sauted the fennel without boiling it and it still came out nice and tender. I think this would work well with any green veggie--asparagus spinach etc. Read More
Helpful
(23)
LBC
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2010
Great side dish for Thanksgiving or any meal! I tripled the recipe for our large group. Everyone loved this! The flavors work perfectly together and would be a great accompaniment to just about any meat. I had to use 2 skillets due to the amount I made but it worked out fine. I had to make them a little ahead of time so after boiling draining & then tossing with olive oil & sauteing I transferred to a large baking dish covered with foil & kept warm in the oven for about 20 min. Just before serving I sprinkled with the basil & feta and it worked out fine. Will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(9)
bonkselle23
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2008
So easy to prepare and it tasted as good as it looked. Great way to get your veggies! (I subbed Pam for the olive oil to cut down fat and used dried basil instead of fresh and it was still a total hit.) Will definitely make this again! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Diana Cooper
Rating: 5 stars
01/19/2008
I just "discovered" fennel and this is the first recipe I've tried. It's wonderful! We've had it 3 times in the last couple of weeks and it's always delicious. Goes especially well with sausage or pork chops. A keeper! Read More
Helpful
(8)
Tinabanana
Rating: 5 stars
01/14/2009
we both really really enjoyed this and its our favorite green bean recipe. we dont really like green beans or licorish (fenel) but we loved this dish. adding tomatoes at the end is a must and it doesnt need that much cheese. Read More
Helpful
(6)
PSWEST
Rating: 5 stars
02/13/2008
Made this tonight. A refreshing easy and different salad. Everyone loved it.Will make again and again. So simple and well worth the few minutes it takes. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Danita
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2010
really like this addition to the family dinner. Interesting taste! Read More
Helpful
(5)
