Ramen Coleslaw

This recipe is awesome. I added more almonds and less ramen, because I had to make a whole bunch and failed to get enough ramen to get the job done. It came out great, and subbing more toated/satueed almonds reduced the sogginess factor, in all likelyhood. Also, I added some lemon juice, because I didn't have quite enough rice vinegar, and it was a nice touch. I made it for my boyfriend's big barbeque today, for all his friends and family. He's never done that before, and I really wanted to support him, but he wanted everything done his way. The store was out of pre-made cole slaw, which it what he wanted, so he asked me to pick some up elsewhere. I begged him to let me make it, and with no small amount of dramatic body language, he reluctantly agreed to resign control of the cole slaw to my care, stipulating only that he wanted vinegar-based, not mayo-based. I found this recipe, and had many of the ingredients on hand, plus the reviews were great, so I went for it.. and it was a huge success. His mother has put in a standing request that I make this and bring it to all family dinner events (all the holidays, basically). The store-brand potato salad was hardly touched, but the cole slaw is all gone -- what wasn't eaten was requested for take-home. This was seriously out of the ballpark, and I had a great day based on this recipe rocking. Thanks for all the thoughtful reviews as well.