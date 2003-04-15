Ramen Coleslaw

4.5
681 Ratings
  • 5 488
  • 4 137
  • 3 32
  • 2 14
  • 1 10

This is nothing like the mayonnaise based coleslaws that most people think of.

Recipe by Mary

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
25 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, sugar, ramen noodle spice mix, salt and pepper to create a dressing.

  • Place sesame seeds and almonds in a single layer on a medium baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven 10 minutes, or until lightly brown.

  • In a large salad bowl, combine the cabbage, green onions and crushed ramen noodles. Pour dressing over the cabbage, and toss to coat evenly. Top with toasted sesame seeds and almonds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 12.5g; sodium 543mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022