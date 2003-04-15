Ramen Coleslaw
This is nothing like the mayonnaise based coleslaws that most people think of.
MMMMMMMM!!!!!! I love this recipe! Try toasting the Ramen noodles along with the almonds and sesame seeds. Toasting makes them a little crunchier and they don't get soggy from the dressing.Read More
I made this to take to a potluck and it really got soggy. I would suggest NOT adding the dressing and crunchy ingredients until RIGHT BEFORE serving. Leftovers are not very good because the noodles and nuts get mushy and the dressing soaks into the slaw making it look like sauerkraut. The salad is wonderful, three stars are because the recipe should warn about the sog factor.Read More
Doubled the recipe for a crowd and it disappeared faster than any other dish on the table. I used 2-16 oz. pkgs of shredded cabbage, 3 pkgs. of Oriental flavored Ramen noodles, added about 1/4 c. soy sauce to the dressing (and thus, omitted the salt entirely), and tripled the almonds. I also substituted Splenda for the sugar since we are a family of diabetics. Great recipe. Next time I will try this as a summer main dish by adding some grilled chicken breast on top. Thanks for sharing.
Such a versatile recipe. I have made a version of this one for the past 15 years. I agree with a previous reviewer; use rice wine vinegar instead of white vinegar. If you are fortunate enough to have a Japanese market where you live, buy the Nissin Ramen (chicken flavor). It comes in a yellow and red package and is already seasoned. This ramen makes all the difference in the world.
I've been looking for an asian-type coleslaw, because my husband doesn't like mayonnaise...and boy, did this recipe please everyone! The first run was a little too sweet for us, so I now reduce the sugar to only 1 tablespoon. Also, for the oil, I use half sesame oil and half vegetable oil; this really picks up the flavor.
AWESOME!!! We eat this all the time for picnics and at home. My kids request it!! I use olive oil and red wine vinegar. Brocollislaw is perfect for this recipe. I also use sunflower seeds instead of almonds but both are great. EVERYONE asks me for the recipe. DOUBLE DRESSING.
Modify Recipe - Highly suggest 5 stars. I made this for a family picnic and made the original recipe and a modified version based on other reviews. The Modified disappeared - rave reviews with 4 requests for the recipe. The original was o.k. 2 stars maybe - nothing special. Per Reviews - I made one using the Oriental Ramen Noodles instead of Chicken and replaced the oil with Sesame Seed Oil and instead of White Wine Vinegar used Rice Vinger flavored with Roasted Garlic. Added the dressing RIGHT before serving. VERY VERY GOOD. Thank you all for your feedback.
This recipe was great and easy, my boyfriend loved it. I did substitute 1 tablespoon sesame seed oil instead of the veg. oil for flavor. Thanks.
This is a great recipe but I like to make it the night before so the ramen noodles get soft and then right before serving, I add the sesame seeds and almonds. Some people prefer the ramen crunchy and add it right before - it is just your preference. Definitely use rice wine vinegar instead.
This salad is wonderful! I've been looking for a salad recipe like this for a long time now. I love the crunchiness of the ramen noodles and the flavor of the dressing. Changes I made: I used a bag of prepared cole slaw mix to save time. I used double the dressing for an entire bag of the mix. I omitted the salt since the seasoning pack was salty enough, did not add green onion, and added sliced bits of chicken sausage. A delicious and light meal!
I have a similar recipe for this salad and everyone loves it. My dressing calls for the addition of 1 tbsp of soy sauce and using rice wine vinegar instead of white wine vinegar. For those of you found this recipe bland, those two changes make a big difference. I also toast my ramen noodles with the almonds and sesame seeds in just a smidge of butter in a frying pan and then I add the seasoning packet to that and not the dressing. Very yummy!
This was pretty good but you have to eat it all at once. It does not keep or sit for long.
I, too, have been looking for this recipe for years! Absolutely yummy! Add a couple of teaspoons of sesame oil for more Asian flavor. The recipe fails to mention that the ramen noodles should be broken up into small pieces before mixing ingredients. Someone who has never prepared/eaten this slaw may not undererstand that step. Make this salad 3-4 hours ahead so the noodles have time to absorb some moisture and soften up. The addition of chicken or turkey would make this a whole meal salad. Delicioius! Picky kids and some men may find it "weird", but I could eat this once a week.
I am a very picky eater myself and usually stick to bland, everyday foods. However this salad is delicious! It is a hit at BBQ's and other bring-a-dish-to-share parties. I love to add mandarine oranges (canned, drained) to this salad.
I have made this for years and we have always enjoyed it. I do lots and lots of variations with this recipe. Sometimes I use sesame oil for veg., interchange different flavors of ramen noodles, never use sesame seeds, always use sunflower seeds. I use bags of pre-shredded slaw or usually use the shredded broccoli slaw. One thing that is a must: you have to keep the dressing and veggies seperate until right before serving and then toss lightly. I take this to work a lot and always take ingredients in seperately or you will have a soggy mess. This does not keep well. This is a great way to get folks (like me) to eat broccoli :-)
excellent recipe! thanks for posting, m moose does not like cole slaw, but she loved this. just as good the next day as well. tastes like it has bacon in it. what a neat trick! truly great stuff!
Great & easy recipe. Totally different from traditional cole slaw. My entire family loved it. I waited til ready to serve to add the noddles, almonds and sesame seeds - so they would stay crunchy.
Very good and different. I added sliced sugar snap peas for a little more freshness. Next time would wait to add the noodles until right before serving - so they are crunchy. All raves at our Fourth of July barbeque!
YUM- Made it as written except subbed one TBS of Seasame-chili oil . SPICY and CRUNCHY! The toasted almonds and sesame seeds are so good.
Wow! This is so easy and so delicious! I used oriental flavored ramen noodles and sesame oil and it had a great oriental flavor that wasn't too overpowering. THANK YOU!
This is fantastic! I made this for company and they loved it. My husband loved it- and he can be fussy. I used a bag of tri-colored cabbage, used olive oil instead of vegetable or sesame oil because it was all I had, and I doubled the amount of the dressing- except I only used one packet of ramen seasoning. It was excellent. I ate the leftovers for breakfast the next day. I will make this for many years to come. Wonderful! Note: This could easily be made with Splenda without altering the results.
This is just what I wanted!!! Only changes I made was using 1 tablespoon of sesame oil in place of half the vegetable oil, it does make a huge difference in the whole flavor. I didn't add salt, just the ramen seasoning packet, used balsamic vinegar instead of white wine vinegar, as that was the closest I had in my cupboard, which tasted great but it would have looked prettier using a white vinegar. I did follow another reviewer suggestion and toasted almonds (raw, chopped because that was available), sesame seeds and the ramen noodles. Also used fresh green and red cabbage. Thanks again, soooo good!
I modify slighty and use Sunflower seeds vs the sesame. I use Napa Cabbage which is a little milder. This is a great variation for coleslaw as the Ramen, Sunflower Seeds and Almonds add a definate cruch.
This was fantastic! I did add a little sesame oil to the dressing. I will make this over and over again!!
Intially, I did not think there would be enough "dressing" to cover the entire salad but it did and turned out great! Ofcourse, I used a bag of pre-shredded coleslaw and (although "fattier") I sauted the ramen noodles, seasame seeds and almonds over the stovetop in 1 TBLS butter oppossed to baking them. Very good and we will make this easy but delicious coleslaw again! Thanks Mary!
The first time I made this, I followed the recipe exactly.I found it was very good. The next and subsequent times I made it, I used seasoned rice vinegar instead of wine vinegar and I used sesame oil instead of vegetable oil. It is fabulous that way! I give it 5 stars if use sesame oil and seasoned rice vinegar instead.
Really yummy - I used splenda, half the oil and twice the cabbage to make it more nutritious. Still turned out great.
If you toast almonds and sesame seeds in sesame oil it's tastier. And also it's taste alot better if made the night before.
I've made this in years past, finally found the recipe again and can't wait to make it! This is the one potluck dish I brought to office functions and it was ALWAYS the most popular .. no one could believe a GUY made it! And by the way, DON'T use the seasoning packet that comes with the Ramen noodles .. even *I* knew that the first time I made it!
My version of this calls for chow mein noodles instead of Ramen. I also shake a little seame oil in and sometimes use red cabbage for a fancier salad.
This is simply the best slaw Ive ever had. Use half red cabage and half green, with carrots too, for a really fancy look. Is great with BBQ chicken. I wonder how it would taste with a few raisins??? mmmm....
I thought this was very good. Even my picky 7 year old who doesn't enjoy salads too much really liked it. That feat alone gives this recipe 5 stars. The only thing I did differently was to use apple cider vinegar in place of the white wine vinegar.
This stuff is the bomb.com. I don't toast my almonds in the oven bc it takes too much time. I just brown them with the ramen on the stove. I also add about 1/4 t of sesame oil and sub 1 T of the vinegar with rice vinegar. I also have made this without the onions. I find that 5 makes it a little too oniony, so I only use 3. Awesome :D
Used sesame oil and rice vinegar in place of vegetable oil and white wine vinegar. Will add to my collection.
This was absolutely wonderful! I did change one thing, and that was that I used cider vinegar instead, seeing I didn't have the other. I'm looking forward to sharing this recipe this summer, at the docks.
I LOVE this slaw and made a couple of changes. I used rice wine vinegar instead of white. I used 2 T of light olive oil and added about 3 drops of sesame oil (VERY strong stuff). I left out the almonds and toasted the ramen noodles with the sesame seeds. I agree with a previous review that stated the crunchy ingredients get soggy very quickly and should be added RIGHT before serving.
My family loved this. I have been playing with different types of cabbage. I have mixed savoy with traditional and it gave it a lighter fluffier texture.
We just were'nt impressed with this one. . .not enough flavor and taste for my household.
I used only 1Tbs of oil and added more vinegar for a lighter dish. It was Great!! I know we'll eat this throughout the summer.
I use broccoli slaw instead of cabbage, balsamic vinegar and omit the salt and pepper as the seasoning has salt. I wasn't sure my husband would like this but he ate almost the whole batch!We will definitely make this again. Jinny Luga
I love this salad! It is so fresh tasting. When I arrived to the potluck I brought the dressing, crunchy stuff and salad all in separate containers. Mixed when I got there. We ate about 30 minutes later and everything was perfect! I did add chicken to my salad to make it more hearty.
Like the dressing for this. I also crunched up the ramen noodles and baked them with the almonds. In the future would probably add shredded chicken to make a complete meal.
Spectacular recipie, its one of my favorites that I go to again and again in the summer months, especially as it is so easy to upsize or dowsize as is required. Thanks for posting it!
Oh, yum!! totally addictive. I used oriental ramen, since that is what I had on hand, and it was delicious. I also toasted my almonds and ramen in a little butter. I would definitely save the noodles and almonds on the side and add right before serving to keep from getting soggy. Total winner! Everyone loves it.
Yum! I love the crunch of the salad. I'm a slaw snob and I usually don't like the typical mayo based ones. I love this. I used half the packet of seasoning and rice wine vinegar, and toasted the ramen noodles w/ the seeds and almonds. LOVE IT!
I make this sald all the time. I add broccoli slaw to the mixture as well. You can really use any type of seed. I sometimes use sunflower seeds. I also add soy sauce to the dressing. I don't put the ramen noodles in the slaw, i put them on the side in a seperate bowl, just in case all the slaw does not get eaten. This way, they don't get soggy!
If you want a mayo-free cole slaw option this is the best!!
Love this salad, so easy and always a big hit. I omit the salt and pepper and wait until serving time to add the noodles and the nuts, they are better crunch.
Good easy recipe to feed a crowd. I bring this salad to all the pot lucks. I make almost double the dressing, with two packages of noodles, use the bagged, coleslaw, plus add a package of bean sprouts. Just remember to serve as soon as you add the noodles and sauce, otherwise the noodles get mushy.
A-Mazing! This has turned into the dish my family requests when we gather for potlucks (and I'm the one who normally has soda duty due to my lack of cooking skills)! Thank you soooo much for sharing!
I have been making this for years and it is my favorite coleslaw! The things I do different is to add sunflower seeds to the mix and toast altogether with the broken up ramen noodles, and usually use the oriental flavor. I would suggest to add everything together right before serving.
I love creamy coleslaws, so I was a little worried as to whether or not I'd like this. Since so many others had raved about this version, I decided to give it a try. I'm so glad I did. It was different, but absolutely wonderful. I will make it often and will serve it to company. Thank you so much for this recipe.
The dressing in this recipe needed something more; perhaps soy sauce. I didn't think there was enough dressing either.
This recipe was fantastic! .. I had to give e-copies to all my guests at my BBQ .. very easy and wonderful .. the only thing I did differntly was use to use what is called Chinese or California cabbage wich is a young sweeter cabbage, and I added a little fresh sliced fennel to it.. really great! .. Also my oven is very hot and the seeds and nuts were browned in 5 minutes .. keep an eye on it...
Upon tasting the first bite, I didn't know what to make out of this BUT somehow, I kept coming back to the bowl and eating and eating. Liked the crunchiness and the ease of preparation. Next time, however, I will make toast the crushed noodles in a little butter. I made another recipe similar to this one and that made the difference between the two. Used bagged cole slaw mix. Next time, I will also add more green onions, almonds and sesame seeds and try it with seseme oil. Make sure you do not put the dressing on top of the cole slaw mix until you are ready to serve -- it wilts very quickly.
This was a hit. Made it for a big gathering and it was gone fast. It is addictive! I used bag coleslaw mix to prep time. Followed the recipe exactly as is. Thank you!
I had this dish at a picnic and I've been looking for a similar recipe. This one comes pretty close. Instead of the sesame seeds, I used 1/3 cup of sunflower seeds. Otherwise, I kept everything the same. I mix the dressing up in a pint-size mason jar so that I can shake it up and pour it over the salad right before serving. If you don't like cabbage, this would also be good with broccoli slaw. You can find it in the grocery store near the bagged lettuce.
This is a family favorite of ours. HOWEVER you NEED to toast the crushed ramen noodles with the sesame seeds and sliced almonds. It tastes so much better.
Very good!! I used a bag of broccoli slaw mix instead of cabbage, which made it very crunchy. Instead of the almonds, I used toasted sunflower seeds with the sesame seeds. Just a really fresh taste!
Love it. Only difference I do is I use sesame oil, then double the dressing and double the noodles, sesame and almonds. It's fine without being doubled..but we kinda like more dressing than most I guess. Good stuff I tell ya! Yum!
I added sunflower seeds in place of sesame seeds and the recipe had a wonderful flavor!
This recipe is awesome. I added more almonds and less ramen, because I had to make a whole bunch and failed to get enough ramen to get the job done. It came out great, and subbing more toated/satueed almonds reduced the sogginess factor, in all likelyhood. Also, I added some lemon juice, because I didn't have quite enough rice vinegar, and it was a nice touch. I made it for my boyfriend's big barbeque today, for all his friends and family. He's never done that before, and I really wanted to support him, but he wanted everything done his way. The store was out of pre-made cole slaw, which it what he wanted, so he asked me to pick some up elsewhere. I begged him to let me make it, and with no small amount of dramatic body language, he reluctantly agreed to resign control of the cole slaw to my care, stipulating only that he wanted vinegar-based, not mayo-based. I found this recipe, and had many of the ingredients on hand, plus the reviews were great, so I went for it.. and it was a huge success. His mother has put in a standing request that I make this and bring it to all family dinner events (all the holidays, basically). The store-brand potato salad was hardly touched, but the cole slaw is all gone -- what wasn't eaten was requested for take-home. This was seriously out of the ballpark, and I had a great day based on this recipe rocking. Thanks for all the thoughtful reviews as well.
The leftover salad is great heated up the next day. The soggy noodles seem "right" once the dish is hot. Just microwave a serving for about 45 seconds.
delicious!
I actually have a very similar recipe to this that I make when my family gets together and for parties. Everyone raves about it. It's a bit simpler: I use 1/2 a bag of broccoli slaw 1 package coleslaw 1 cup sunflower seeds (you can toast the sunflower seeds but you don't have to, still tastes delicious) 1 bunch of green onions 2 pkg of Mr. Noodles broken but not in too small of pieces(I use spicy chicken) Dressing: 1 cup oil ½ cup sugar 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar 2 seasoning packs (from the noodles) 1 cup walnut pieces Combine the ingredients for the slaw, mix the dressing separately and put it on minutes before putting the slaw out for guests. Enjoy! :)
I made enough for a birthday party. I multiplied it to use 3 cabbages, 30 green onions and 6 packages of ramen noodles. It was a success! Everyone raved. I divided the white wine vinegar with rice vinegar and also added some soy sauce. The sesame seeds were purchased already toasted.
I have made this recipe several times now. It is great for buffets and potlucks. Everyone likes it and asks for the recipe. Pretty easy to make if you use the bags of cabbage.
We love this salad. I make this all the time. I also wait until just before serving and add the noodles to keep them crunchy.
It is an awesome recipe. Seeing as how I can never leave well enough alone, I added fresh squeezed garlic and ginger, as well as Sesame oil and a little bit of soy sauce. It is a five-star recipe either way.
Delicious!
...This definitely tastes better than it looks. I toasted the ramen noodles before adding and also added some shredded carrots for color...I absolutely loved the dressing and will double it next time..also will let the slaw and dressing set in the fridge overnight and add the toasted ramen and nuts before serving. Nice change from my standard mayo based coleslaw and always need another recipe to use up ramen noodles...Thanks Mary!
Great salad, thanks! I thought the dressing wasn't enough so I made a little extra and added a few grated carrots for some color. I can't wait to make it again!!
If you take this to a potluck...I guarantee you will bring home an empty bowl!
This salad is incredibly good! Very easy to assemble. I was unsure of using uncooked ramen noodle, but they are just perfect in this recipe.. Make it, you won't be sorry! ( I also used rice wine vinegar)
I have made this on several ocassions! I follow the directions exactly and LOVE IT! Real easy and tastes great!
This was delicious!! I served it with the California Thai Flank Steak from this site. To preserve the leftovers, I kept the noodles & almonds separate & topped each serving with this mixture just prior to serving.
Wow only 5 stars? This deserves 10!!! I have to double recipe because I can eat the whole thing myself!! Thanks for sharing!!!
For the best results dress the cabbage the night before to wilt down a little. Add the seeds and nuts just before serving. If you anticipate any leftovers just let guests top their own portion with the noodles since they will get soggy if left in the dressing. The noodles also do have better crunch and flavor if they are toased as well.
Shred the cabbage in a food processor. I did this about the same time I was making breakfast so shredded potatoes for hash browns = two jobs/one food processor cleaning. Rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, 1/2 the packet ramen seasoning, some diced yellow pepper for more color. Toasted the almonds & crushed ramen in a pan - be careful not to brown. Economical, nutritious & tasty.
Nice and light. I didn't have green onions, and substituted rice vinegar for white wine vinegar, and it was quite delicious. I had Oriental seasoned ramen instead of the chicken flavored one. My husband said, "This is the kind of thing I could eat every single day."
If you're looking for a salad with CRUNCH, look no further. This salad is a refreshing variation of Cole Slaw and Chinese Chicken Salad--2 of my faves. I added diced hothouse cucumbers, instead of the onions. I used both vegetable & sesame oil and used rice wine vineagar. Do double the dressing and you may want to consider using a tbsp. less sugar.
I totally love this recipe and could eat it by the bowlfuls. I use a large bag of prepared tricolor slaw mix and two packages of ramen. It doubles the recipe, but I triple the dressing with the exception of only using 2 of the flavor packets. I use half olive oil and half sesame oil and rice wine vinegar. I also add a couple tablespoons of soy sauce and some ground ginger. With the soy sauce and flavor packets, you can omit the salt. This goes great with an Asian meal, or for bbq's and potlucks. I've never had any leftovers. Much lighter than mayo based slaw and has wonderful texture
Excellent and easy dish. I added some shaved carrots and a splash of sesame oil to add more colour and Asian flavour.
Made exactly as written... I thought it was edible, but not great...husband threw his in the garbage.
Great recipe - I will make this again and again.
i really wanted to love this recipe, but thought it was just "ok". still looking for the perfect ramen noodle salad!
i have had this before, could never find the recipe for. But i have had it and i just LOVE it.....you can almost eat this as a meal all by it's self!!!! My kids even like it and they are really picky about what they eat.!!! Janet Inman
My mom makes something very similar. Only difference is she puts in pine nuts instead of almonds and sesame. But both are delish. I hate sharing when I make it. I can eat the whole bowl by myself
I've made this several times with terrific reviews. I use pre-packaged coleslaw, sunflower seeds in place of the sesame seeds, and rice wine vinegar in place of the white wine vinegar. This is super-easy to throw together in the morning for an afternoon picnic. I'm looking forward to trying the other variations that have been suggested.
We love this! I added a peeled, seeded and diced cucumber and chopped cilantro for extra volume and taste. The only thing I would change is to double the dressing (still only using 1 of the chicken seasoning packs though), we wanted more dressing. Mmm. Thanks!
Awesome! Nice change from regular boring slaw!
This is unbelievable. I love both ramen and coleslaw, so this dish just completely made it for me. Left out the sesame seeds since I couldn't find any at the local grocery store, and used Chinese Savoy cabbage for a bit of Asian flair. Star reviews all around, my family thanks you for introducing this to us!
So different & refreshing! My sister-in-law introduced me to a similar recipe. Good stuff. People thinkit looks strange at first, but they will dig into it!
This was different, easy and very good! The only low mark I gave it was for kid- friendliness, and only because there's no way I could get my daughter to eat it. Oh well, more for me! :-)
FANTASTIC! The best I've had yet. I also used rice vinegar. Wonderful recipe!!
excellent flavor, great taste all mixed together. will make it over and over.
This is a family favorite. I made a few changes. No salt, added dry roasted sunflower seeds instead of almonds (I didn't have any), added a handful of cranraisins, thinly cut purple onion (I didnt have any green onion), and thinly sliced carrots for more color (precut bag) and pre cut slaw in a bag. The noodles do get soggy if made to far in advance. But we even liked it the follwing day. The dressing is very light I added a little lite soy sauce.
I made this last minute for a party substituting the pre-shredded packaged coleslaw. I also used "Oriental" flavored noodles. I didn't have any sesame seeds so I followed another reviewers suggestion and used half veggie oil and half sesame oil. Worked great!
Thanks soooo much for the tip of using sunflower kernels instead of sesame seeds. Love the sesame seeds, but they are very expensive in my area. Seems price of ingredients becomes more important each day!
