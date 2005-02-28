Frog Eye Salad

Yummy! Yummy! Yummy! Each time I make this salad, it's eaten right up! The taste is wonderful. Like a previous reviewer, I do this in two stages. I follow the recipe, but combine the pasta & egg mixture in a separate bowl and refrigerate overnight. In another separate bowl I'll also combine all of the fruit and refrigerate. Maraschino cherries are a must!! And I always add in pear pieces. Before serving, combine the fruit mixture with the egg mixture, and then add the cool whip. I've also learned from trial & error that two (8oz) containers of thawed cool whip is best! You get a more substantial fruit salad, and it's creamier. I also always use the mini colored marshmallows. I leave out the marshmallows if I don't have any on hand, and I've never used the coconut, because not everyone likes it. You can't tell a difference either way. The salad is still wonderful with or without those 2 ingredients. Other than a tweak in the stages of the recipe and the addition of one more container of cool whip, you can follow the recipe and it will turn out. It's always best when made a day ahead, NEVER make it the day you're going to serve because the pasta won't have soaked up the egg mixture enough and won't have substance. And it's always best when chilled thoroughly. This will keep for several days in the fridge, but trust me, it never lasts that long. I always have to make double batches.