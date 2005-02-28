Frog Eye Salad
This frog eye salad is made with acini di pepe (or couscous) pasta, coconut, pineapple, mandarin oranges, and marshmallows.
This frog eye salad is made with acini di pepe (or couscous) pasta, coconut, pineapple, mandarin oranges, and marshmallows.
I've made Frog Eye Salad for 20 years and I always get requests for this recipe. It's always fun to see someone else's version. I would not put coconut in anything, but that's me. Might I make a suggestion. I always do this in two steps. Make the pasta and the egg mixture first. Put it together and refrigerate it overnight. In the meantime dump all your fruits together in a bowl and put them in the fridge as well. The next day, just before serving, dump your fruit in and stir, and then add your cool whip. Keeps everything firm without melting down. I have also always used the colored minature marshmallows, it just gives the salad a more fruity flavor.Read More
Maybe I did something wrong, but this was absolutely awful.Read More
I've made Frog Eye Salad for 20 years and I always get requests for this recipe. It's always fun to see someone else's version. I would not put coconut in anything, but that's me. Might I make a suggestion. I always do this in two steps. Make the pasta and the egg mixture first. Put it together and refrigerate it overnight. In the meantime dump all your fruits together in a bowl and put them in the fridge as well. The next day, just before serving, dump your fruit in and stir, and then add your cool whip. Keeps everything firm without melting down. I have also always used the colored minature marshmallows, it just gives the salad a more fruity flavor.
I LOVE this salad. Though, to make it easier I took out the first 7 ingredients and skipped the first step, and just made vanilla instant pudding. A lot easier.
This is a wonderful recipe. However it is very addictive. Children like it as long as you use a different name and omit the coconut. The only change I make is, I boil the pasta in pineapple juice, this helps with the blandness of the pasta.
I've always considered Cool Whip disgusting and never used it in anything and always avoid it but since my husband loves it, I made this for him and to my surprise, I actually love it and find myself making it often. I find that it has a much better texture if you make sure that the pasta, fruit and egg mixture are VERY cold before adding the whipped topping. I usually put the bowl of it in the freezer for half an hour to chill it before adding the CW. I also don't thaw the CW. Makes a great difference. I also find that it tastes better with a little less than the full cup of coconut. Don't let a dislike of non dairy topping prevent you from trying this.
I have made this recipe numerous times (minus the coconut). I use a 12oz. carton of "lite" whipped topping, and also use the drained juice from the pineapple to avoid having to buy it. This recipe does make a lot so I usually cut it in half, although it is so yummy that a whole batch would get eaten in no time!
Watch out this makes a large amount. I think it serves about 20 or more. My husband and I have five children so I usually cook large amounts or double most recipes, but this recipe lasted for days. Either cut in half for a regular family size or use as directed for picnics or family gatherings. But it is GREAT.
This recipe has all the pieces of being a great summer fruit salad... I marinated the pasta in the cooked mixture overnight because I made part of a day in advance, so the pasta swelled even more so! I also added blueberries, grapes and sliced bananas(just before serving). If you can find them, use the pastel colored marshmallows for added color. What a success!
This is one of my favorite salads. The only negative thing I can say is that I can't stop eating it and I make myself sick on it!
Maybe I did something wrong, but this was absolutely awful.
Excellent dessert. I added cherries to the top and served twenty people.
***per the reviewers question about the salt-note-egg mixture only calls for 1/2 tsp-other 2 tbs is to boil with your pasta.As for my own review-I did this in 2 steps as one reviewer suggested...used colored marshmallows,vanilla cool whip,and used the pineapple juice from my drained fruit...AND MARASCINO CHERRIRES ARE A MUST!!!!fabulous-difinately will be havin this again!!!
I made this for my husband and daughters' and they loved it!! I just added cherries to it!!! Was delicious!!!
I love this stuff! This is almost the same recipe that I've made for years. The only differences are that mine calls for 1/2 pkg of pasta to the amount of sauce shown here. So, If following this recipe, I would double the sauce. Also I never add this much fruit. I prefer it with less. I use 2 cans of mandarin oranges and one large can of pineapple tidbits. I drain the juice from these and use it for the sauce. Sometimes I skip the marshmallows, It's plenty sweet without.
It seems weird to have pasta with fruit/sugar but it's good. I've made it before as the recipe states, but this time I left out the coconut and also used instant vanilla pudding (5.1 oz box)mixed with the juice from the pineapple and oranges, instead of the first 7 ingredients. It tastes just as good if not better and is a lot quicker! I only used one large can of crushed pineapple and 2 (11oz) cans of oranges and it was enough. My young kids love this salad-hubby too.
I love this salad!! In an effort to lighten it up i drained the juice from the pineapple and added a splash orange juice and combined it with 1 cup splenda, I completely left the eggs out, I achieved the same excellent results!! I also did it in 2 steps, the next morning i added fat free cool whip, only a handful of marshmellows, and about 1/2 cup coconut...achieved great taste, the family loves it!!!
Fantastic kid pleasing recipe - we liked it too. A great foil to spicy foods - Mexican, BBQ, etc. I used canned tropical fruit and chopped marachino cherries instead of pineapple and the juice from both instead of the pineapple juice. Vanilla Cool Whip was delicious - and I am not a Cool Whip fan. Left out the coconut and added fruity mini marshmallows as one reviewer suggested. Fantastic!
Delicious fruit salad like my mom used to make. I used lite whipped topping and omitted the coconut. I used canned peaches instead of oranges and sliced fresh peaches on top before serving - I also added some cinnimon, fabulous with the peaches. This makes a huge amount of salad, but everyone (7 adults) loved it and it was gone by the next day. Thanks for the recipe, Judy!
I have made Frog-Eye many times and was looking for a variation to try and noted 2 1/2 tsps. salt. Is this right? All others only call for 1/2 tsp. for the same recipes. I also add a tblspn. of orange zest to give a little zing.
This feed more than 12 servings, so be careful. There was a ton of pasta and it wasnt was I was used to. Usually it has more coolwhip and about a 1/3 of the pasta. The flavor was good but not as good as the ones I've had in the past. I did omit the coconut and it was just as good.
Frog Eye Salad has been at every family dinner that I can remember. I have made it over the years, calling my Mom each time for the recipe. Her memory isn't the same anymore, so a huge thank you to Judy for helping a family tradition live on. (for allergy reasons I don't use the coconut and I add strawberries and grapes.) My husband will eat all 12+ servings by himself!
I have been making this salad for the past 4 years to bring to holiday dinners. Everyone loves it! Each year I lose this recipe and have to find it again! It used to be printed on the side of the pasta box and I would buy the box with the recipe on it. Thank you for sharing this great recipe with everyone.
My children loved this, but my husband and I were both reminded of every pot luck we ever attended. If you want something sweet that you don't have to chew- this is for you.
I served this on Thanksgiving and both the kids and adults loved it! Everyone went home with a bowl of it! (I omitted the coconut though) Note: it does make a large batch
YUM, YUM, YUM! It definitely makes a ton and I doubled the recipe for a group of 40 people. It hardly made a dent in the salad considering that it made so much! The kids thought the Marascino cherries were the frog eyes! Definitely try it with vanilla cool whip for an extra kick of flavor or mix in some vanilla pudding mix!
We made this for a special party we were having..we were not sure how it would taste having pasta along with the fruit and cool whip..This was a big hit with everyone and the taste was so good and not at all what we expected..Thanks!
I remembered this frog eye salad from my childhood and have always looked for the recipie. I tried this one and it was out of this world!! I added cherries and did it using all the steps (not using pudding). Draining the pineapple gave me exactly enough juice for the recipie, so I wouldnt buy extra.I also chilled the fruit seperately from the pasta/custard mixture overnight.This does make a lot, a good size mixing bowl full. It was great for the size crowd we had. Thanks so much for this recipie and I will continue to make it again and again!!
Really good. Satisfies the sweet tooth. Definately will make again.
This is a great recipe! I have tried to make this before following the recipe on the back of the Acini de Pepe pasta box, but this turned out much better. I took it to a large family gathering and everyone loved it. I did omit the coconut, as children don't always like it. Highly reccommend!
Loved this recipe! Like many cookers have said...this recipe makes a nice huge batch! Definately cut in half for family of 6. I took some advice from some other cookers and made sure that the mixture was well cooled before adding cool whip. I also did not add coconut--will try another time! Thanks for a wonderful, fun recipe!
Very tasty and easy to make. My family loves it.
excellent recipie... the only thing i do is instead of coconut... simply because im allergic and add walnuts to it... It is incredible i strongly recommend it
My daughter LOVES this salad - I think she likes the name too.
Our favorite!!! I've made frog eyes for years. I always double the recipe for big family holidays and it never lasts two days! I make 1.5 times the sauce it calls for or it just isn't creamy enough. I also never use marshmallows or coconut. Just fruit, like Mom taught me. Best side ever. Everyone in the family tries to get the last bite, and we use our biggest bowl.
This is a great salad--we've been making it for several years. My husband requests this for all his birthdays, and any time we're asked to bring a salad, he pipes up with a hopeful, "Frog Eye Salad?" We have always done the basic pineapple and mandarin orange addition, but marshmallows and coconut are also a fun treat. I personally prefer it without coconut, even though I like coconut, because it ruins the texture for me. We like to add colored marshmallows for an even yummier effect, and I really like this salad with fresh seasonal fruit, too, like strawberries, peaches, grapes, oranges, apples, and so on. Other people I know love kiwi and strawberries in it. Be creative; it's a fun alternative to a regular fruit salad!
Mmmmmmm, very good!
Great fruit salad for a crowd!
I love frog-eye salad, and this recipe made me love it even more! I made this for a family BBQ, and everyone loved it! I followed some of the recommendations to reduce the sugar (I only used 1/2 cup). I also added some maraschino cherries, and added more marshmallows because there a lot of kids at the BBQ. The only thing I would be aware of is to make use the eggs are beaten very well.
Yummy! Yummy! Yummy! Each time I make this salad, it's eaten right up! The taste is wonderful. Like a previous reviewer, I do this in two stages. I follow the recipe, but combine the pasta & egg mixture in a separate bowl and refrigerate overnight. In another separate bowl I'll also combine all of the fruit and refrigerate. Maraschino cherries are a must!! And I always add in pear pieces. Before serving, combine the fruit mixture with the egg mixture, and then add the cool whip. I've also learned from trial & error that two (8oz) containers of thawed cool whip is best! You get a more substantial fruit salad, and it's creamier. I also always use the mini colored marshmallows. I leave out the marshmallows if I don't have any on hand, and I've never used the coconut, because not everyone likes it. You can't tell a difference either way. The salad is still wonderful with or without those 2 ingredients. Other than a tweak in the stages of the recipe and the addition of one more container of cool whip, you can follow the recipe and it will turn out. It's always best when made a day ahead, NEVER make it the day you're going to serve because the pasta won't have soaked up the egg mixture enough and won't have substance. And it's always best when chilled thoroughly. This will keep for several days in the fridge, but trust me, it never lasts that long. I always have to make double batches.
Excellent dish and deceptively good! I have a lot of people close to me who are worried about the carbs and sugar and fat, but can't turn this dish down. I substituted a cup of Equal Spoonful for the sugar and Cool Whip Free for the whipped topping. Guilty pleasure with no guilt...
I make this pretty often because I LOVE it!! I always do a half batch because a full batch makes a LOTTT. Also, I know I will eat most of it myself so it's better if I don't have 2 huge bowls of it in my fridge. I use the recipe exactly and don't leave anything out (especially the coconut!).
What a great recipe! I had this for the first time on Thanksgiving. I zipped over to Allrecipes to see if I could find a similar recipe and here was this one! It tastes identical to the one I had and loved on Thanksgiving. Thank you!!
This recipe is absolutly wonderful! I make it alot! I would suggest it to everyone!
I tried this today and boy was it a nice fruit salad. I did not find the right round pasta, I think they were stars, but Very tiny. I drained the water from the pasta with a paper towel in a colander. I had peaches and used those instead of the oranges and added frozen chopped strawberries as well. I like the texture,kind of like tapioca. Thank You Judy! I will try this again.
This is always a hit when I take it to family dinners. I followed the advice of one reviewer and kept the pasta mixture and the fruit mixtures separate until closer to serving time. I find that the fruit mixture gets runny after setting in the fridge overnight so I drain some of the juice out of it before I add the pasta/egg mixture. We LOVE this recipe!!
Love this salad! It was always the salad my mother-in-law made for holidays and I thought it was lost. Thanks for saving Thanksgiving!
This is awesome and even better the second day (if there is any left). I did not add the coconut and next time I will use crushed pineapple in place of the tidbits.
I made a huge salad, chilled the bowl and everything. It was a great big hit!! I hide some in the bottom corner of the frig, my husband and I got up in the middle of the night to have a treat of our own!! Its even better if it sits in the frig for a day or 2!
This recipe is great, it does make a huge amount though. I had one problem last time I made it. I went to three different stores and they didn't have the right pasta, so I used Ditalini, which worked great.
Best thing I eat at Thanksgiving hehe
I have the same recipe, directions are a little different though. After combining egg mixture adn Acini de Pepe, mix lightly but throughly. Refrigerate overnight in a tightly sealted airtight container. Following day, add remaining ingredients. My kids love leftovers for breakfast. Since it does make a large amount, you may freeze leftovers indefinately, still tastes great, but the texture may change.
Makes a ton!! Could add maraschino cherries and/or it's juice (see other recipes).
Yum! This makes a ton, but it was all eaten up by the end of our church potluck (and we go to a small church!). Next time I'll leave some at home so I can eat it, too!
It didn't come out the way I thought. It was probably my fault over the recipe. ha
Very good salad that feeds ALOT of people. Just recently my husband had a pot luck at his place of employment, we made 2 batches of this salad, costing $23.66 to make.. considering how many people it feeds, I am VERY HAPPY plus the salad is DELICOUS! We have been making this recipe for YEARS, it's a KEEPER! I mix my pasta with the sauce mixture only overnite, then after it's refrigerated for 12 hours + I add my fruit and a 16 oz. container of cool whip. THANKS!
Made this for Thanksgiving 2009, and it was DELICIOUS!! Everyone raved about it - thanks so much for posting, it's hard to find a good frog eye salad!
The Frog Eye Salad was a big hit with everyone over 40. The under 40s didn't enjoy it very much and generally weren't impressed. I would suggest making this when you have an older crowd.
This is served every Thanks giving at our home! and is always one of the first to go! We love it! Drain your fruit very well- the longer it will last the longer you drain that fruit! Also you can opt for Fruit cocktail instead of the pinneapple.
I halved the recipe, and it worked great! I also skipped the marshmellows and the coconut due to taking it to a potluck and not sure about people's tastes. Very good and easy!
A delicious snack for any MMJ patient or other person needing delicious snack... A few years back I googled this recipe as an infusion specialist..it led me to Allrecipes.com for the first time...and fate it was as I use the site alot...not only delicious but how random for My Auntie to be one of the first reviewers...So i trusted the recipe for sure...and its so easy to make...left out the coconut...not a fan unless its toasted...
Only a few people in my family like this dish, BUT....if you separate it into multiple small containers, you can freeze it and only take out the amount you want to eat. It is a GREAT idea and it still takes GREAT after freezing.
My best friend, the world's pickiest eater went back for 3rd's and said if there was any left over she'd b e glad to take it home! I didn't have any coconut but used Marshmallow Coconut Toasties which I was going to use as a different way to make S'mores. Who knew it would be such a great combination. P.S. There were NO leftovers!!
Skip the first 8 ingredients and just make vanilla or pistachio pudding from the box...add the pasta, fruits, and whip cream. Yummy and the kids love it!
I love this dessert. My family has been making it for years in Minnesota. When I first volunteered to make this for a club cookout, NO ONE was interested. Now I am told that I HAVE to make it for every cookout we have at the club. You can really throw people off if you tell them you could make PePe Salad instead. LOL!!!!!!
LOVE LOVE LOVE this! I follow it to a "T" only omitting the coconut and marshmallows. Highly recommend to EVERYONE!!
I used the reccomendation to add coconut and mini marshmellows and it was excellent!! A family member makes this with vanilla pudding, but I have yet to try it that way...
I think this is the original recipe that used to appear on the box of Creamettes Acini Di Pepe pasta. It makes a boatload of salad and takes time to prepare (there are quite a few steps to do it right), but I've never had anyone turn their nose up on it. You can also freeze it, but the texture is different. I've even made it with quinoa instead of Acini Di Pepe. That freezes better. I've taken it to outdoor potlucks with crushed ice around the bowl. It also makes a good side dish with Christmas ham. Pineapple and ham were made for each other.
I love this. Make it every summer, but I cut the sugar in half and substitute at least half grapefruit juice for the pineapple. Usually, no marshmallows or coconut and fat free CW. That way it's even good for breakfast and no guilt!
I have loved this recipe for years but never can find my copy!! LOL The only thing I do differently is that I only combine the sauce and pasta in an air tight container overnight in the fridge. Then put the fruit, cool whip, coconut and marshmellows in just before serving. I find the cool whip will sepereate from the rest overnight.
This is the best frog eye salad recipe I've found. Adding a 1/2 cup (or more to taste), of dried cranberries gives the salad color and tanginess to offset the sweetness; everyone loves it. I use Craisins by Ocean Spray which are dried cranberries with a little added sugar, not too sweet and very tangy. Yum!
One of our family's classics. A great go-to.
I made this recipe exactly as written. Unless you are making it as an entree for a group of hungry giants, it actually makes closer to 30 servings, not 11 as stated! I gave it the allotted time to sit but I recommend making this 2 days in advance because it was just OK the day of my event but it's really very good 2 days afterward. It got mixed reviews at the cookout. My kids didn't like it. I think the name turned a lot of people off, and I came up with "Hawaiian Pearl Salad" for the next time I make it. Additionally, next time I will forego the Cool Whip, which added nothing to the taste, and I will make a double-batch of the dressing, which is very good, and maybe a touch of coconut cream. I sprinkled toasted pecans on top of the leftovers and they were a great addition -- added some needed extra texture and a color contrast. All in all this is good as written, but can very easily be brought to excellent with a few easy improvements.
This is a wonderful salad. Found it when looking for wedding soup pasta. I had to make some changes as we have severe food allergies in our family. Used mango juice for the pineapple, and coconut juice instead of lemon. Instead of sugar used stevia. Since my son can't have citrus fruit, I used fresh necterine, peaches, blueberries, pear,and mango. It came out wonderful. And since I ommited the corn syrup it was truely healthy.
Made this for a graduation party, the box didn't have the recipe like it used to so came to this trustworthy site and used your recipe minus coconut, only because don't care for it. This was a hit. Actually more liked then the one I usually made from the box. So thanks for the help!
The only change to the ingredients... Sounds bad but my husband puts small bits of cream cheese. I love it with or without the cream cheese.
This is one of my favorite comfort foods! The recipe is perfect and reminds me of what we had at family gatherings. I followed the recipe exactly but for the whipped topping I used TruWhip (no partially hydrogenated oils) instead of CoolWhip. The other thing I should point out is that you need to make sure to use 3 quarts of water when cooking the pasta and not the amount of water that is listed on the back of the pasta package because the other liquids (e.g. pineapple juice) in the recipe make up for the reduced water content. This wasn't obvious to me at first. Otherwise, the recipe turned out perfect and I ate it every night for a week!
This recipe was delicious and easy to make. However it does make a bunch.
This is one of my favorite salad recipes and I am always asked for the recipe when I take it to a potluck. I would recommend that you marinate the pasta in the cooked mixture overnight before mixing w/ the other ingredients. I feel this gives the salad a much better flavor. I also added about 1 cup of pecans to the recipe and mixed in the marshmallows right before serving.
I gave this 3 stars b/c the flavor was great. It was the texture that was disgusting. The pasta ruins the recipe & I wonder if omitting it would leave an awesome fruit salad. I know it's supposed to be "frog eyes", but the pasta was bland & did nothing but take away from the great taste of the salad. I definitely recommend NOT substituting vanilla pudding for the cook portion of this recipe, b/c it is awesome! Maybe next time, I will make it without the nasty pasta (and I'm a pasta lover!) b/c like I said, the flavor was great.
My family loves this salad! I did omit the marshmallows and the coconut; the salad is sweet enough without those additions! The ingredients may sound strange, but this is a very tasty recipe! Thanks for sharing!
This is my go to recipe for my favorite salad! I follow the recipe completely, except I do not add coconut. This does make a lot so I would suggest cutting it in half if you don't plan on serving 20 people. It does stay in the fridge for a few days, but gets runny after about 3 days. I would suggest everyone try this recipe at least once in their life!
This is a great recipe, but omit the coconut- many people don't like it and this recipe makes a ton! (You can cut it in half.) Absolutely do NOT replace the cooked dressing with vanilla pudding.
I got this recipe from a great aunt 40 yrs ago she made it a lot to take to church pot luck dinners. She even put it in the church cookbook. If you find this makes to much to eat a one time My aunt would always have some in the frezer for unexpected guests. I have really loved this recipe for a very long time
A family favorite I make a couple times a year. As others have said I also leave out the coconut and use colored marshmallows. I did need to make a note on my print out so I wouldn't mindlessly dump all the salt into the custard mix and instead divide it.
I had this years ago and this recipe makes it just as I remembered it. It was fun to make, too! Thanks!
Great recipe! I did as another reviewer and skipped the first 8 ingredients and used vanilla pudding mix instead. Worked great! It fed 30 people easily at a bbq as a side dish. I couldn't find the acini de pepe pasta at my Wal-mart so I used the kind that looks like rice, it worked good, looked weird, but tasted great.
I also omit the coconut. It makes a large batch and is best when prepared the day before. My family loves it.
So delicious and refreshing!! I skipped the Coconut and added half a bag of Craisins. I would also add more like a half bag of mini marshmallows and use closer to 12 oz of Cool Whip. Next time I will be using 1/2 cup of halved Marachino Cherries as well.
Great recipe! Only thing I did different was no crushed pineapple, and only 2 cans oranges and 1 can tidbits. I also added 2 containers whipped topping and lots of marshmellows.
First, it's not fair to give a low rating and then say "I didn't follow the recipe". Second, I've been looking for this recipe for a long time and couldn't find it because I always thought it was tapioca beads in the salad, didn't know it was pasta! Thanks for sharing, can't wait to serve it at the halloween party.
Everyone always RAVES about this stuff. I love it. It does make A TON though! When I remember, I half the recipe. We always have more than enough!
This was an interesting salad. I gave it three stars because it wasn't horrible but, it wasn't as great as everyone here claimed it to be either. It was okay but, I don't think I'll make it again. It made way too much and I had to toss most of it away even though I did make it for a big get together most people looked at it weird and walked past it.
My mom made this a few times when I was small. So happy I found this recipe here!
My mother always made this as I was growing up, I keep asking her for the recipe and every time she gives it to me it somehow gets misplaced. I'm so happy to have found it again so I can quit bugging her. This was and still is a big hit at parties.
Too wet. I followed the recipe exactly (except I didn't add the coconut) and it turned out to be too wet and not creamy enough. I did strain everything very carefully. The pineapple flavor was too much compared to when I've bought this salad at various delis. I was making this specifically because I crave it and buy it at the grocery deli all the time and thought I could make it myself. Using the pineapple juice was too much I think. Another reviewer suggested not making the custard mix at all (first 7 ingredients) and making instant vanilla pudding instead. If I make this again, I'll try that. There's not enough whip cream either. I doubled it (after completing the recipe the way it's written first) it's still not right. Be very careful NOT to over cook the pasta. You'd rather it be slightly under done than over.
Some people didn't like, but it was always a texture issue not a flavor issue. I do recommend using the colorful marshmallows instead of the white ones to make it more visually appealing.
This recipe is a hit everytime I make it. It never fails that someone will ask me for the recipe. Thanks Judy!!!
Frog eye salad is always a favorite for the holidays! But it's not a fresh green healthy salad; it's a dessert. I use organic sugar, fruit canned in their own juice,pear juice and water and light whipped topping. I used to always use whipping cream and whip it myself but I tend to go the easy way sometimes and use cool whip. I don't use the coconut, my DH doesn't like it. But what a great dessert!There are ways to make anything a little better on the calorie intake!
This makes a lot of salad! We like the marshmallows soft, so I mix them in with the salad--minus the whipped topping--to soften and to sweeten it. Right before serving, I mix in the whipped topping. It's a classic!
This recipe is just great for a crowd, and nobody ever guesses it's main ingredient is pasta! It tastes great and everyone likes it, even the toddlers can eat it with no problem. It gets an "A"!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections