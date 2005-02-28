Frog Eye Salad

This frog eye salad is made with acini di pepe (or couscous) pasta, coconut, pineapple, mandarin oranges, and marshmallows.

prep:

15 mins
cook:
20 mins
20 mins
9 hrs
total:
total:
Servings:
10
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pineapple juice, sugar, eggs, flour, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a saucepan. Stir and cook over medium heat until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in lemon juice. Let cool to room temperature, about 1 hour.

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil; add oil and remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Add pasta and cook until al dente, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water.

  • Combine cooked pasta, cooled egg mixture, mandarin oranges, pineapple tidbits, crushed pineapple, and whipped topping in a large bowl; mix well. Refrigerate until chilled, 8 hours to overnight.

  • Before serving, add marshmallows and coconut; toss and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
581 calories; protein 8.6g; carbohydrates 114.1g; fat 11g; cholesterol 37.2mg; sodium 647.7mg. Full Nutrition
