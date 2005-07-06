Tabbouleh III
This is a Lebanese salad (my version of tabbouleh) that we like served with everything!
If you use 1 cup of bulgar wheat, and 1 cup of boiling water, I've found you won't need to drain any excess water from the wheat. All of the water will be soaked up by the wheat and be a wonderful consistency!Read More
For a much healthier version, try using a scant 4 tablespoons of oil. It still tastes delicious and is quite a bit less oily. Also, let the bulgur sit for an hour with about 1 1/8 cup of hot water, it doesn't have to be boiling hot. The bulgur soaks up the water perfectly.Read More
I would like to suggest some modifications to this recipe: instead of cucumbers u can chop lemon skin into very tiny cubes, add another cup of very finely chopped parsley,and u don't need to soak the borgol with boiling water just rinse them and soak them with the lemons that you're going to use in the dressing.Most important, garlic shouldn't be used. Try with it on the side fresh cabbages or lettuce. I'm lebanese and that's the lebanese way of preparing it. Hope u like this recipe and Bon Appetit!!!
I have now made this recipe a few times to take to a braai (South African barbeque) and it always goes down very well and it goes very well with grilled meat. I have made it with red and brown onion instead of the spring onion when I have been out of spring onion and I like the red onion best. I have also found that the olive oil should be reduced to 1/4 cup (for my tastes) and that the bulgar should be soaked in less water to save the mess of draining it - about 1 1/4 cups. This also keeps it kinda crunchy and prevents it going soggy. This salad must be well mixed again before serving as the dressing settles to the bottom. All in all a great recipe.
Lastnight was Greek night at our house. How great that every recipe I wanted was on this site! This is particularly good Tabbouleh. I like your version, Katherine. The only thing I did differently was to cut the olive oil to 1/2c (only because everything else on the menu had Oil in it too), added some red onion for color, and added 3/4 cup more parsley. This was sooooo good! Thanks for sharing.Our Greek night was a success because of cooks like you! :0)
The only regrets my husband had about moving from downtown Chicago was that he would miss our butcher and our favorite Mediterranean restaurant for Tabbouleh. Well I found a new butcher and now (thanks to Katherine), my search for great Tabbouleh is over! In fact, My husband loves this so much, he ran out to buy me a Cuisinart Mini Prep to eliminate the chopping chore and ease his guilt over wanting double batches!
This was really good and healthy! I soaked the wheat longer than 30 minutes and it soaked up all of the water and there was nothing to drain.
Very good recipe, although my husband (who loves tabbouleh) couldn't remember ever having any with bulgar in it. At any rate, he said it was very good; I made Peppy's pitas from this site (excellent) along with Hummus III (the best!!) and this is what I did: I cut the pitas into triangles, lightly toasted them in the oven, and spread each piece ith a bit of hummus and topped with some tabbouleh. Arrange on a platter and garnish with bits of parsley, red pepper, and green onions, and you've got a presentation worthy of any gourmet restaurant. Wonderful recipe Katherine!
Made this for my husband's birthday (one of his favorite dishes - i just found out). He loved it. Likes to eat it with flat bread. I also used less oil, 1/2 cup.
My beautiful grandmother from Syria taught me how to make this wonderful cooling and refreshing, healthy cracked wheat salad - a little differently from how it is often prepared and served here in the USA where it is made too dry, not chopped fine enough. She would fine chop the scallions, parsley, mint, tomato and cucumber - more than shown in the photo above - no garlic. She used lots of fresh fragrant spearmint leaves from her garden and very juicy ripe red tomatoes, dunking the tomatoes quickly into a pot of boiling water, then peeling the skins off before fine-chopping them and reserving all the juice from the tomatoes to use in the Tabbouleh along with lots of fresh squeezed lemon juice. She peeled and then scraped the seeds from the cucumbers before fine-chopping them. Then, she stirred everything together adding a little olive oil, a splash of red wine vinegar, salt and pepper to taste (just a little). She covered and chilled the Tabbouleh in the fridge and at that time, she separated and rinsed a head of Romaine Lettuce, gentling rolling the wet leaves up in kitchen linen towels (or paper towels)to dry. Then, she placed a bowel of chilled Tabbouleh in the center of a plate with enough room to put all the Romaine Leaves around the bowl (like a big flower)showing everyone how to spoon the Tabbouleh into a Romaine leaf and eat it like a taco. Tabbouleh is often served with Shishkebobs and homemade Stuffed Grape Leaves, Homemade Yogurt, and warm buttered Pita Bread.
Delicious, refreshing and healthy salad. I think olive oil may be decreased to 1/2 cup. Otherwise, the recipe was perfect, and I did no change. Serves 4 to 6 people as a main dish.
This is good, but this recipe calls for to much bulgur. Real tabbouleh has more parsley than bulgur.
I can't give this a better rating because while the mixture of ingredients is fine, the proportions are off as you'll see when you read many of the reviews. First, you have to ask yourself if you like more parsley or more bulgur. This recipe is heavy on the bulgur for my taste. I'd suggest doubling the parsley, cutting the olive oil in half, cutting the parsley in half and substituting red onions for the green onion. Also, grate some fresh lemon peel into the dressing. As far as I'm concerned, the cucumbers are optional. And most definitely, match the bulgur to water ratio 1:1 so you don't have to drain. One other tip: when you wash your parsley, leave it on paper towels or use a salad spinner then let it set in a collander for several hours. You really want to get the water out of your parsley before running it through the food processor.
My husband loved this. I thought the flavor was good,but it was too watery, maybe because of the cucumbers or the large amount of water used to hydrate the bulgur. Next time I'll try only 1 cucumber and less water.
I love tabbouleh, but I prefer a higher proportion of grain to veggies than indicatd in this recipe. Also, I don't see the point of adding enough boiling water that you are required to squeeze out the excess. I use equal parts water to grain and it always turns out well. 1 1/2 cups bulgar to 1 1/2 cups water (plus a bit, if necessary) and up to 3/4 cups fresh, finely minced mint, seems to work for me. Also, I love chick peas, and often have chick peas - marinated in balsamic vinegar, olive oil and cumi - in my fridge. They make a great addition to this side dish. even if they may not be traditional. Only the chick peas, not the marinade, are sprinkled on the tabbouleh. And, if you don't mind me saying so, parsely is king, but don't make it overwhelming, as I find in some delicatessens. When buying bulgur consider looking for the rough cut variety - you will never go back! Such texture... Enjoy
It was a huge hit! However, I did add about 3/4 cup more of the parsley to make the colors more pretty. It tasted great, too! Some resaurants' tabbouleh is mostly parsley. I only added 1/4 C of of the olive oil. It turned out very fresh tasting without it being overly oily.
Ok- this cant be a true review because I substituted quinoa for the bulgur...but kept everything else the same and it was super yummy and filling!
Excellent. I used 5 tomatoes and cut back the olive oil to 1/2 cup. Was delicious, light and fresh.
Great tabbouleh recipe... having lived in the middle east, this was the closest to what we were accustomed to eating.
My husband and I both really liked this. It makes quite a bit but I think it was all gone within a couple of days. I added 3/4 c parsley, as one of my fave trusted reviewers (Maggie) recommended, and I also put in about 1/2 c of crumbled feta, and some whole black olives. It was really good. Thank you, Katherine! (May 2003)
This was not nearly as good as Greek restuarant in town. Family said don't make it again
Someone brought this to a cookout I went to recently, and I loved it. I'm glad I found this recipe. It's delicious. I left out the oil completely and it wasn't too dry at all. Thanks so much for sharing!
I used to make this basic recipe when I was in college and I've been looking for it ever since. I cut back the olive oil to 1/4 or 1/3 cup, otherwise this recipe is just awesome. Use fresh lemons and let this salad set for 24 hours. Be sure to mix before serving.
I have used this or similar recipe or years and sometimes I add different things - black olives, red and/or green pepper for color at Xmas time, celery, chopped water chestnuts, etc. I also add a teaspoon or two of sugar or a packet of splenda - this takes away from a sour taste that some people don't care for.
Wow, is this a great recipe! Very refreshing and healthy. I only used 1/2 cup very good olive oil just to be healthy, and made sure the water was out of the bulgar. My husband and mother-in-law are Greek and they could not stop eating it. Thanks!
I loved this! My pathetic embarrassment of a local grocery doesn't carry bulgur so I added a cup of barley just for a little something extra. Passed the kid and husband taste test 100% so it's a definite keeper. Thanks!
WAY to much olive oil. I would reduce it to 1/3rd cup of olive oil to 1/4 cup of lemon.
This one just didn't do it for me. It wasn't like the tabbouleh I've had and it also was way too minty for our tastes. I made it exactly according to the recipe and ended up throwing pretty much the whole thing out. It did look pretty, though! I won't be making this one again.
Great recipe! I and my husband could eat it all day....the kids don't like it all that much even though they will pick out the veggies. I substitute dry mint leaves in place of fresh and it still tastes good.
Excellent recipe! I also cut back a bit on the oil to keep it healthier, but not too much. We loved the extra moisture that was there... perfect for dipping with some Naan bread! Served it up the Hummus III recipe found on this site, plus feta chunks, olives and the Naan bread, and made for a fantastic Mediterranean feast. Thanks!
Delicious! I used couscous instead of bulgur, and did not use a full 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice. I also used 1 medium white onion. It had a very nice blend of the spice from the onion and lemon juice. I have only "sampled" it before dinner, and am having a hard time staying away until it is served!
Excellent recipe and a good way to use up some of those summer veggies and herbs. The amount of oil can definitely be cut down without a loss of flavor. I also found it to be a bit salty, so I cut back on the amount of salt as well.
I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of cooking the bulgur according to package directions, which called for much less water and eliminated the squeezing step. I thought the finished salad was great, and the flavor was pretty close to what I get at the Lebanese deli near my house, except there was a little less parsley in this recipe. Overall, this is a keeper that I will make often during the summer when I can get abundant fresh herbs at the farmer's market. Update: this makes a huge recipe and is usually more than I can eat before it goes bad. Going to start halving it in the future.
This turned out very authentic. My boyfriend and I are big fans of tabbouleh (ok, we're a little obsessed with greek food in general...), and this was spot-on. Doubled the recipe, omitted the cucumbers (we've never encountered tabbouleh with cucumbers, and i'm greek) and added an additional bunch of parsley. It was actually much better the second day, too. It made a whole gallon ziploc bag's worth, so we ate it for a week. Definitely worth making again.
Very good, but did make a few adjustments. Used couscous instead of bulgur and added garbanzo beans and balsamic vinegar. Even tastier the second day!
Awesome! Great for those hot summer days and nights when you don't feel like cooking! This was very easy to make and assemble and my guests loved it!
very good taste.
not bad! My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe, even if we did smell like garlic for days!
This was a good salad, unfortunatly I could not find bulgar anywhere and subsituted couscous. It would be good with a spicy dish as it refreshes the palate.
We love this recipe! One of our favorites!
Loved it! Per other reviews, I used less water to soak the bulgur- a little over 1 cup. Also, I used less oil and more lemon. I thought this recipe had too much bulgur. Next time I will just increase the other ingredients to balance it out. This tastes even better the next day. Highly recommend!
Have made this a few times always a hit and is requested for me to make for BBQ's by family & friends
I was surprised at how much I enjoyed this! I was just looking for a healthy side dish to make for fathers day. I thought this would be bland but it was very flavorful, and the combination of flavors is perfect, it is not too lemony or too garlicky. I did reduce the olive oil to 1/2 cup and added a splash of red wine vinegar. Other than that I followed exactly. I was not sure how to squeeze out the bulgar so it came out a bit wet and there was a lot of liquid in the actual salad, but it didn't affect the taste. Next time I will make sure to drain the ingredients better and pat dry the chopped tomatoes and cucumbers so it doesn't come out so wet. Thanks for this recipe!
Absolutely wonderful. I didn't add as much oil as the recipe called for and it still tasted great! Also, I added a bit of crumbled feta cheese. Yum!
I gave it 4 stars only because I've never had Tabbouleh so I'm not sure on exactly how it's supposed to taste. This is absolutely amazing, I truly enjoyed this. As long as I have bulgur I will be making this, as I can eat this every day. I do agree with another reviewer, 1 cup of bulgur to 1 cup of boiling water. I used 1 1/2 cups and it was a little to wet for me, and that was before I added the dressing. All in all a great recipe
My grandchildren do not like anything new- but were willing to try this. Made a delicious and easy side dish to go with the bar-b-qued chicken!
Very good, tasted like mom's ....well almost! Thank you I forgot how good this actually is.
This is a little hard to rate as I'm not a tabbouleh connoisseur. I'd say though that you could reduce the amount of oil as it was pretty liquidy.
Good recipe. Made it as directed first time and it was great. Left out garlic but added 4oz crumbled feta second time. Great to keep in the fridge to grab for a healthy bite any time. Family is loving it.
Very good, light dish. Goes well with fish.
Terrific base! I add lots of fresh seeded/diced cucumbers and fresh radishes. Outstanding! I eat it with a little hummus and pitas or toss with left over heated rice and squeeze some extra lemon on it - Deelish!
This is a great recipe - the taste is exactly like our favorite Mediterranean grill. I like to spread hummus on pita chips and then top with tabbouleh for a great, low-fat snack. For this use, this recipe has way too much bulgur so I cut it down. I used 1/4 c. and it was perfect. Thanks for a great recipe!
My hubby loves this salad...! I added some green and red bell peppers to the mix. It goes great with everything.
This was excellent. On a whim I substituted pearl barley (real stuff, not quick cooking) for the bulgur and it was great. Also added 4 oz of feta. This was delish and I will make again. Even the kids ate it.
This recipe is perfect as it is. Enjoyed by all!
Good base to start. I used 3c of parsley and 1/2 mint, I used 1 large seedless cucumber (so no need to throw any thing away, I used 4 Roma tomatoes (less to seed and nice and firm), 3 tbs minced garlic, sea salt, and reduced the olive oil to 3 tbsps. I used lemon to taste and found that if you find it to dry just add lemon no need to add all that fat. *I couldn't find any bulgar so I used Far East brands "Wheat Salad" mix no need to squeeze out water per their directions and it wasn't to wet.
Very good with pita chips
This recipe was great, just like I remember from my favorite Middle Eastern restaurant! I forgot to get green onion at the store, but white onions worked just fine. I also added an extra 2 tablespoons of lemon juice to up the flavor factor.
I can't believe the reviews for this recipe. I realized most people are altering the recipe. My rating is for the recipe AS IS. The reason I gave it two stars is because I like the ingredient list, however, the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and garlic portion I think is way off. Mine tasted like straight lemon juice and was extremely soggy. I had to drain the liquid and change the amounts of everything to make it some-what edible. I will not make this again
Thought this was very good, but definitely could have increased the amount of parsley and mint and decreased the amount of oil. I had already decreased the oil to 1/2 cup (as suggested by other reviewers) but found it to be too oily for my tastes still. I also decreased the amount of tomatoes and cucumber because there are several people in my house who don't really care for either, although I love them. Great basic recipe.
This was excellent. My husband is Syrian and this is as good as what his family makes!
Definitely heavy on the bulger and olive oil for me. I was hoping for something a bit more green than grain. Thankfully I decided to add the olive oil sparingly, half actually. 2/3 cup just seemed way excessive. I added only 1/3 cup and it still seemed like too heavy a texture. In the future I will probably try a higher ratio of veggies to grain and cut down on olive oil even more.
One of the best tabbouleh recipes out there.
This one is so good! Nice lemony flavor.
sorry nothing to do with real lebanese tabbouleh parsley mint 7 leaves tomatos 2 tomatos borghoul 2 table spoon onion small salt to taste black pepper to taste olive oil one cup lemon one cup
Really enjoyed this, and will make it again. It was a bit too lemony though. next time, I will half the lemon juice. Also only used half the olive oil.
Never put mint in this salad...it over powers the taste. Also eat it like a taco...take some washed romain lettuce leaves and put the tabbouleh down the centre.
I used to eat tabbouleh when I was little, but nobody saved the recipe. This tastes exactly like what I remember eating. I reduced the olive oil to half a cup, and there was still alot of the dressing at the bottom of the bowl, so next time I'll decrease the olive oil and lemon juice a little more.
Fantastic. Tried it with and without garlic & preferred it with. I reduced the oil to 1/4c. and wouldn't have wanted more than that. Other than that followed recipe pretty closely. I boiled the lemon juice and oil with the water (which I reduced to 1 1/3c.), as I'd seen on a cooking show.
I wasn't sure that I would like this, because it seemed like it would be very salty, but it was very good.
Good! As others recommended, I only used 1 cup of water with the bulgur and therefore did not have to squeeze out any moisture. I also added one bouillon cube for a little extra flavour. I halved the amount of oil and lemon juice called for. It seemed like a lot of dressing as written and I am really glad I did. I added 1/2 chopped jalapeno, some cumin and black pepper. Next time I will add a dash of sumac as well.
Made it as directed except I used less water per other users recs. Tasted delicious. The mint added a refreshing flavor. Highly recommended recipe.
I substituted 2 chopped celery sticks in place of cucumber per husband's preference. I also added 4 oz of crumbled feta and served in pita halves. Great flavor.
It's easy, simple and healthy. Get it!
This is lemony, lipsmackin'good. Changing the veggies to match family tastes is very easy with this solid base recipe.
There are a few things I would change. I used 4 packs of parsley, chopped them no mint sweet onions and green onions no garlic no pepper salt & olive oil (lots) make sure to clean out the seeds of the cucumbers good luck
I've made this recipe a few times and it is wonderful. Cut down the oil just a bit though. I also used cherry tomatoes cut in half. This is tart, fresh tasting, and is great for summer cookouts. Many thanks.
Didn't really like this. Too tart and not a lot of flavor.
Very tasty! I cut back on the olive oil to about 1/3 cup to save calories.
I didn't have bulgur so I tossed in day old brown rice. I eyeballed the quantities but decreased olive oil to 2 tbsp and salt to 1/2 tsp. I can admit that I have never tried tabouleh from a restaurant, but this stuff is SO good. Something very refreshing about the mint, cucumber, parsley....umm, pretty much all the ingredients put together! Perfect side dish for people on the Wild Rose cleanse. Will definitely make again.
Good recipe - I use a lot more tomato, usually 5-6. Great summer recipe when tomatoes are beautifully ripe, and cukes are in abundance. No garlic. Others have mentioned 1:1 ratio of Bulgar to boiling water and let it sit until cooled. That always works for me. Also let it sit at room temp for an hour or so.
Very good. I didn't have any mint and ran out of olive oil. But there was plenty. Delish!
This was good, a little too much olive oil. I decreased the amount a bit. I just wanted to add as well, that Tabbouleh is not a "Greek dish", as I have seen several people mention in the reviews, it actually originates from Lebanon.
I am Lebanese and have grown up with Tabbouleh. I would modify this recipe as follows: Only 1/2 cup of bulgur wheat and rather than soak it, we rinse it until the water runs clear. Use 4 tomatoes, 1 cucumber, 1 green pepper, 1 bunch of green onions, 1 bunch of parsley, the mint (I only have dried mint), no garlic, only 1/2 cup of olive oil, juice from about 2-3 lemons, salt, pepper and allspice to taste. Let sit for a few hours so that the bulgur softens and the seasonings blend. We eat it on lettuce leaves.
I uses more parsley, chives instead of onions (because I had it in the garden), a bit more mint, and about 1/4 c. more lemon juice. It was fantastic and gone before we knew it!
This is terrific. Next time I will use a little less lemon juice to suite my personal taste.
I agree with someone who says to not add garlic. It's fresh and great without it. Also, the salt is a little heavy for my taste.
This is so delicious -- I made it twice in one week! This will definitely be a regular salad in our house now. It is easy to make and healthy. (I did reduce the olive oil to 1/4 cup, but other than that I followed the recipe exactly.) Yummy!
I'm not a Tabbouleh expert, I'd never made this before, but I did not like it. It was way too lemony for me. Next time I would use half the lemon juice (or less), double the bulgur wheat, and use cilantro instead of parsley. Maybe even add some black beans. We had to eat this with tortilla chips, I can't imagine eating it plain.
I made it GF by subbing the bulgur wheat with quinoa. It made no difference in taste (from what I recall from my years of eating it w/ wheat). I like mine with plenty of parsley - tastes so fresh. I went without the garlic but did add the fresh mint - it you have it, you should add it as it does make a difference.
I often make this in the summer and triple the recipe. Then I have a HUGE bowl in the fridge and we often grab it for snacks, a side with dinner, and often all I'll have for lunch! My 7 year old son loves it as much as my husband and I.
This is a really good and easy recipe. I reduced the oil and lemon juice to a 1/4 cup of each and reduced the salt to 1/2 tsp. Tastes delicious!
If we had to live on one food alone, Tabbouleh would be it, and this recipe would be our number one choice! I made it for dinner last night and my husband continuously remarked..."Honey there's nothing you make that isn't GREAT, but this is the best tabbouleh you've ever made! WOW!" I've made lots of tabbouleh, as it is our summer favorite. The bulghar wasn't soaking up the mint tea (I put the mint in the boiling water with the bulghar) as fast as it should, so I put it in the microwave for 3 minutes to speed it up a bit (hubby was on his way home for dinner.)Then I drained of the small bit of excess tea and put the olive oil and fresh lemon juice in, as well as the salt. I stirred it up and tasted it. I have to say, it was hard to wait for him to get home to eat! I added the cold veges and used cilantro instead of parsley and white onion instead of green (I've done this many times because that's what I had.) Oh! And I added 4 cloves of fresh minced garlic... all in all, a "to die for" tabbouleh! #1!
I loved this! I added a little less oil, and salt (1 tsp). I will definately make this again.
I used this recipe as a good starting point. I used quinoa instead of bulgar wheat and I just threw the rest in by eyeing it. Turned out wonderful and so fresh.
I've tried to make tabbouleh a few times and this was by far the best recipe I've attempted!
Quick, easy, delicious, refreshing! It's now a staple in our lunches when my husband and I got for long kayak treks. :)
I have been craving this for a few years and after making whole wheat chapati's by COOKLOVE (of course from this site) I was bound to make tabbouleh. They were perfect together. I did decrease the amount of olive oil and increased the amount of lemon juice and parsley.
Very good recipe, but too much oil. I will use 1/2c oil the next time I make this.
