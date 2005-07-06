Tabbouleh III

My beautiful grandmother from Syria taught me how to make this wonderful cooling and refreshing, healthy cracked wheat salad - a little differently from how it is often prepared and served here in the USA where it is made too dry, not chopped fine enough. She would fine chop the scallions, parsley, mint, tomato and cucumber - more than shown in the photo above - no garlic. She used lots of fresh fragrant spearmint leaves from her garden and very juicy ripe red tomatoes, dunking the tomatoes quickly into a pot of boiling water, then peeling the skins off before fine-chopping them and reserving all the juice from the tomatoes to use in the Tabbouleh along with lots of fresh squeezed lemon juice. She peeled and then scraped the seeds from the cucumbers before fine-chopping them. Then, she stirred everything together adding a little olive oil, a splash of red wine vinegar, salt and pepper to taste (just a little). She covered and chilled the Tabbouleh in the fridge and at that time, she separated and rinsed a head of Romaine Lettuce, gentling rolling the wet leaves up in kitchen linen towels (or paper towels)to dry. Then, she placed a bowel of chilled Tabbouleh in the center of a plate with enough room to put all the Romaine Leaves around the bowl (like a big flower)showing everyone how to spoon the Tabbouleh into a Romaine leaf and eat it like a taco. Tabbouleh is often served with Shishkebobs and homemade Stuffed Grape Leaves, Homemade Yogurt, and warm buttered Pita Bread.