Raita

Raita is usually considered an Indian salad. This is great served with any spicy dish!

Recipe by Katherine Denning

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a salad bowl, whisk together the yogurt, sour cream, cumin, paprika and garlic.

  • Add cucumbers and tomatoes; toss and chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 33.3mg; sodium 64.7mg. Full Nutrition
