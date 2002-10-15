Coleslaw I

This is my mother-in-law's recipe. It's always requested at every family gathering.

By Denise Smith

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine shredded cabbage and carrot.

  • In a large empty mayonnaise jar, add the 2 cups mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar and dry onion flakes. Shake well until blended.

  • Pour dressing mixture over cabbage and carrots and toss well. Chill and serve.

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 29.2g; cholesterol 13.9mg; sodium 226.6mg. Full Nutrition
