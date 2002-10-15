Coleslaw I

Many reviewers complained that dressing had too much vinegar and sugar, and many commented that the recipe made way too much dressing for one head of cabbage. When making this recipe for the first time, obvious that it requires some trial and error to tweak the dressing to your taste. I used half red, half green cabbage--very pretty presentation. I started with the 2 cups mayo, but halved the vinegar and sugar to start (so 1/2 vinegar and 1/4 cup sugar). I also added 1TBS dijon mustard and a heaping tsp of celery seed. I mixed the dressing thoroughly and let sit in fridge overnight. For my taste it was still too vinegary, so I added a heaping half cup of mayonnaise. Perfect for me. I agree with those reviewers who said recipe makes way too much dressing--nearly double for me since I don't like tons of dressing. So I recommend combining 1 cup mayo, 1/4 vinegar, 2 TBS sugar, 2 tsp Dijon mustard, 1 tsp celery seed, salt and pepper to taste. Taste and possibly add a bit more vinegar.