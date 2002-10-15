Coleslaw I
This is my mother-in-law's recipe. It's always requested at every family gathering.
I trippled this recipe, but cut back some on the vinegar for a church dinner. I got so many compliments on it, too. Some thought I bought it at the stores deli section. It was a very easy recipe to make...definetly " a keeper"!Read More
Way too sweet. If I make it again, I'm going to use less sugar. I bought a bag of pre-shredded coleslaw instead of all that chopping, which made it so much easier and quicker. My husband didn't like it.Read More
The BEST colslaw EVER!!!!!!
Now this is cole slaw. This is what I have been looking for in a slaw. And so easy too.
I love this recipe. Simple coleslaw that is sweet without being sickly. Carrot is essential to coleslaw as far as I am concerned. I usually add 1 teaspoon of good dijon mustard to the dressing which gives it a great kick to complement the sweet vinegar dressing. A keeper.
This was very good slaw. I cut the recipie in half and eyeballed the amounts of mayo, vinegar and sugar I put in until it tasted right to me. In addition to the dry onion flakes, I added a few pinches of paprika and some dijon mustard. A little salt and a generous amount of black pepper finished it up. My husband and kids loved it. It went great with out Italian Sausage sandwiches. Thanks for the recipie, Denise!
The recipe called for a lot of vinegar. It made a pretty runny coleslaw. The flavor was wonderful though. A very good coleslaw.
I cut the vinegar and the sugar in half, added lots of black pepper, and it turned out just like MOMS! Great recipe!
Absolutely the best coleslaw ever. And easy!!!!! You can definitely cut the mayo mixture in half though and still end up with delicious flavor!
My friends raved about this (oh yeah, and I thought it was good, too). I scaled it back to six servings, used one package of cole slaw mix with carrots and added celery seed as I love that taste with cole slaw. The amount of vinegar made it very zippy (but not overly so) and of course, as with all good cole slaw, it was even better the next day. Definitely not a bland slaw recipe.
nothing special
Way too much vinegar! Didn't like it at all.
This was easy and excellent tasting!!! I won't be buying the store bought coleslaw dressing anymore! Thanks:-)
Well...this is really easy. But i think that there should be less sugar or no need for the sugar at all.
I cut back on the cider vinegar and sugar 1/4 cup and added a 1/4 of ranch dressing....very tasty! food processor is amazing, makes prep very quick
Very good. I cut the vinegar to 1/2 cup and was very pleased with the results. Also added 1/3 cup finely chopped onion to the veggie mix. Definitely a keeper.
It calls for way too much vinegar! I had to docter mine up with more mayo and sugar than I wanted too. I will use the recipe again but start with half as much vinegar than what is called for and just add more according to taste.
Fantastic!!! Must have the sugar! I used red wine vinegar because that's what I had. Great taste! I can hardly wait to take it to the next potluck I'm supposed to take a salad.
Absolutely wonderful, and so simple. Served it with seafood to company. It was delicious.
The only thing I'd change is add less sugar. Other than that this is a delicious recipe for coleslaw.
The best coleslaw recipe I've ever made and tasted. It passed the husband test when I discovered the bowl of leftover coleslaw which was in the refrigerator was EMPTY!
I am not a fan of coleslaw at all but my husband loves it, so I made this simply because it looked easy to make. This recipe is very easy and tastes fantastic!! Will be making for all the BBQs this season =)
very good as is
Wow was this good. As I was mixing the dressing I was really having my doubts - especially since I am not a "mayo" person. I did add about 1 Tab. dijon mustard and as I said - Wow!
I really liked this buy my better half thought it was too bitter. I had it again later and all bitterness was gone, so I will make again and let it sit in the fridge a few hours before serving. Great taste.
I pulled 2 coleslaw recipes from Allrecipes - this one and another. I mistakenly left the glowing review for the other one. Anyway, my husband has tolerated my trial and error coleslaw recipes and always ended up asking me to just go to the deli. But not with this recipe. It is better than any restaurant coleslaw we have ever had. THIS IS A MUST TRY !!
THIS IS THE BEST AND SO EASY TRY IT
Excellent recipe, the only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because I think that it could use less mayonaise and cider vinegar. Other than that, it is a matter of trial and error to each person's personal taste!
I've made this several times since summer '09. It is excellent and super easy. If you want to spice it up a bit add some hot sauce, I use Tabasco, and peanuts - kinda twist on what I've had at Thai restaurants. I've also added pineapple, apples, raisins, onions and so much more - depends on what I'm serving with it. My latest was pulled pork from this site - super delish! Experiment and have fun!
Such a good recipe. I prepared as written exept I didn't add the vinegar and I added 1 TBSP dijon mustard and some celery salt. Tasty!
Needed a coleslaw recipe to go along with bbq pork that was almost ready to serve. I omitted the onion, but other than that, made exactly as stated. Quite good! Not too sweet (and I DO NOT like too sweet food!). Not too much vinegar. Perfect balance of sweet and sour. Very quick to put together. Thanks for the great recipe, Denise!
Easy and simple coleslaw recipe.
Runny...nothing special. Will not make again.
i'm not sure how everyone else likes it but my mother and I like coleslaw with a tangy bite and a sweetness to it. In this recipe i cut the vinegar a little only because of to much liquid content, and added an extra pinch of sugar. Those changes made, this was the B E S T recipe i've ever tried. The best!
My family loved this.
Wow, I even got my husband to eat this! He's not a coleslaw fan but really enjoyed this one.
Its the best I've tried... Thanks
In a word: odd. I felt there was too much vinegar and sugar used. I would not make again.
Fantastic! Every time I grill everyone asks for this coleslaw on the side.
This is he best coleslaw ever!!! I have been trying to find this kind of a recipe for a very very loooooong time. I even use to LOATHE coleslaw but now I find myself craving it!!
Good base recipe. Way too much vinegar for our liking, but was still good. I added both red and green cabbage, 1 minced green onion, 1 tsp celery salt, and 1 tsp dry mustard. Will definitly make again, but with half the vinegar.
Simple and good! Make sure it can sit for several hours prior to serving for maximum flavor and you might have to drain a bit of excess liquids. I use splenda instead of sugar and it is still great.
This is almost exactly what I was looking for. I followed the advice of others and cut the ingredients in half for a package of pre-cut cabbage, even doing this and using slightly less than 1/4 cup vinegar it was still a bit much for my tastes. Other than that it is a great recipe and really easy. I will definately do again, just with less vinegar!
The vinegar to mayo preportion is good but the cidar vinegar was over powering. Next time will use half cidar and half white vinegar. I used celary salt instead of table salt.
I took the advise to used less sugar/vinegar. And we added sunflower seeds and raisins. Fab recipe. I too have a request to make it tonight! Thanks
I was looking for a traditional coleslaw recipe. This is it. It has a nice little bite to it, but is just what I was looking for. Thanks!
very good. Easy to double/triple for large gatherings. Excellent flavor
I never knew how easy coleslaw was to make. just eyeballed the ingredients. It was very good
I just made this coleslaw for dinner tonight and it was great. I went by other suggestions and used only 1/2 cup of apple cider vinegar. I used 1/2 head of regular and 1/2 head of red cabbage. I added 1/2 tsp of dill. I'll use this dressing for cole slaw from now on. Thanks!
I thought this recipe tasted too much like vinegar. Next time I will cut the vinegar down. It was also too soupy for me. I had to drain the juice off several times. We ate some of it but didn't eat all of it and threw the rest out.
This was very good, however I did modify based on the other comments.
Too much sugar
I cut the dressing amount in half per other reviews for 1 pkg. of shredded coleslaw mix, and even then hubby said too much vinegar. So I suggest cutting the vinegar even more. I added about a tsp of celery seed, just because. Will be 5 stars the next time I prepare this one!
I really like the simplicity of this recipe, and followed the recipe per the instructions. However the 1 cup of Apple cider vinegar was overpowering! I had to re-check the recipe on the website to make sure I didn't make a mistake copying it down. In order to save this batch I had to separate the coleslaw from the dressing mix, and dilute the taste of the vinegar with milks & sugar to taste. It was good.
Scrumdiddliumptious! Just my idea of a perfect coleslaw, creamy and tangy all in the same bite. I increased the amount of black pepper and decreased the amount of sugar. So good!
A keeper
I would cut the amount of dressing in 1/2 next time - I had to drain it 3 times! But the flavour was GREAT!
Very nice, and I will make it again, just with less vinegar next. It's still a very good coleslaw :)
Great recipe!!
Terrific porportions to make the best Southern style slaw. (I had been making it without measuring for many many years, but now I use this recipe -- usually substituting Splena. However, for true Southern style, omit the onion flakes and consider omitting the carrots. I think the mayonaise can be reduced quite a bit.
Way, way too much vinegar! I used less than half the dressing for one head of cabbage and it was still a little soupy. Was very good after tweeking!
I ate a little and after one bite my wife wouldn't touch it again. It was to soupy and had to much vinegar.
Actually pretty good. I used raspberry red wine vinegar instead of cider. I will have to try cider vinegar next time. The 3 tbsp. of dehydrated minced onions might be a tad too much for onion taste. I will do 2 tbsp. next time. I liked the vinegar taste and the consistency it helped make the dressing. Unless I find another coleslaw recipe in the future, this one will be the one I use from now on!
Very good, but I did cut back quite a bit on the vinegar. The selling point for this recipe is how easy it is to make!
This was fantastic! I used 1/4 of the vinegar and it was perfect. Thank you!
I'm a very picky coleslaw eater and this was perfect!!
I agree that there is too much vinegar. I recommend cutting back to 3/4 c.
Wonderful blend of mayo and cider vinegar and sugar, etc. Not low calorie, but certainly a crowd pleaser
I made this. It must be a joke. The amount of vinegar is so extreme that three people gagged and one vomited.
I have had nothing but rave reviews from the various friends and family I have made this coleslaw for. Adults and kids alike just can't get enough! The only change I made is that I make half the dressing that the servings call for. So, for example, if I am short on time, I will use a bagged coleslaw and make the dressing for 3 servings. Two bags of coleslaw & I make dressing for 6 servings, etc. I tried making the dressing for the recipe as described and ended up with very soggy coleslaw swimming in dressing. Even then I went home with an empty dish though!
I have made this twice and my family enjoyed it, only used 1/3 cup vinegar and 1/4 cup sugar. Tried others but my family likes this best.
Made some changes used bagged coleslaw, sugar 2 TB, 2 TB celery seed and a little extra apple cider...big hit!
I made it with white vinger and it needed a lot more sugar and mayo.
Loved it! I was nervous about using so much vinegar- I used Bragg's apple cider vinegar. I did substitute cane sugar for the granulated, then added a dash of poppy seeds. Everyone loved it & asked for more!
This one is a little wet and vinegar-y for me.
This is the first coleslaw that I have made, and we absolutely loved it! Great flavor, and will definitely make again and again.
Denise, Thanks for the amazing cole slaw recipe. This was my first time of making cole slaw and it turned out wonderful. So I will be using your recipe for now on.
thought it was great. I added a little ground mustard, and celery seed.
Awesome!!!
Almost as good as my Grand Mum's coleslaw.
I used garlic granules (garlic powder basically) instead of the onion flakes. Brought this recipe to a get together and everyone LOVED it. One person said it was the best coleslaw she's ever had! It is quite delicious! Thank you for sharing this recipe :-)
Just made this cole slaw OMG!!!! It was so easy to make and it came out really good. I have never made cole slaw before and have been wanted to try my hand at it. Boy was I surprised at how it came out. Thank you so much for posting this recipe defiantly going in my favorites .
Better than any store bought coleslaw I have ever had. I enjoyed the sweetness and tardiness that came from the cider vinegar. Will definitely be making this fast and easy coleslaw instead of buying it from winco from now on.
I used an extra carrot and omitted the sugar & I used apple cruder vinegar. Tastes like it could use a little something else..... Maybe celery seed?!
Nice and tangy, the way my husband likes it.
Lately, I haven't been able to find the really great, simple cole slaw recipe I first found on this site a few years ago, and this is the closest I see now. The one I loved had a dressing of just mayo, vinegar, and sugar, but I don't remember the amounts. I have tried to adapt this one, but it makes too much dressing for a bag of preshredded cole slaw mix. I have tried using just the mayo, cider vinegar, and sugar, in 3/4th the amounts shown here. It is still a little too runny and sweet for my purpose (on pulled pork sandwiches) but I am getting close. If anyone knows the recipe I am referring to, please let me know.
I used half head of cabbage, some baby carrots, a whole white onion, and 1 c. mayo, 1/4 c. sugar, and 1/2 c pickle juice. Comes great every time!
Made exactly as recipe states. It was runny and had way too much vinegar. What a waste of ingredients. We ended up draining the dressing off and adding some mayo to the remaining residue. Will not make this recipe again.
I omitted the onion flakes and added toasted sesame seeds. I also used red cabbage.
Cut it in half....still was plenty. VERY EASY!!!
I added creamed horseradish, celery salt and cut the pieces big . My Husband is a Chef and he said it was delicious.
It was vinegar bitter! thick saucy dressing. I added more sugar to try to balance the flavors and it was not as terrible as original recipe, but still not good.
The first coleslaw I've ever made. Mt disadvantage was that I only had a kitchen knife, so the cabbage and carrots were only as sliced as I could get them with the knife. Turned out really well though! I liked the suggestion to mix the coleslaw 'sauce' in the mayonnaise jar. Will make again.
I did not care for this recipe at all! Way to much vinegar - my husband (who loves coleslaw) did not like it either. I added more mayo and some cream and more sugar to try to mellow out the vinegar. I was better, but still just very medeocre. I will not make this again.
EXACTLY the flavor I was hoping for! It went perfectly with BBQ pork sandwiches.
Hubby said it was best I ever made. I used 2 bags of the slaw, 1/2 a real onion minced. Added a little salt and pepper. It was great, but even better the next day.
I wish I had read the reviews before I made this coleslaw! You can smell the vinegar in it a mile away and it was soupy. I tasted it and choked on the vinegar.
Very good ! Easy and tasty!!
Many reviewers complained that dressing had too much vinegar and sugar, and many commented that the recipe made way too much dressing for one head of cabbage. When making this recipe for the first time, obvious that it requires some trial and error to tweak the dressing to your taste. I used half red, half green cabbage--very pretty presentation. I started with the 2 cups mayo, but halved the vinegar and sugar to start (so 1/2 vinegar and 1/4 cup sugar). I also added 1TBS dijon mustard and a heaping tsp of celery seed. I mixed the dressing thoroughly and let sit in fridge overnight. For my taste it was still too vinegary, so I added a heaping half cup of mayonnaise. Perfect for me. I agree with those reviewers who said recipe makes way too much dressing--nearly double for me since I don't like tons of dressing. So I recommend combining 1 cup mayo, 1/4 vinegar, 2 TBS sugar, 2 tsp Dijon mustard, 1 tsp celery seed, salt and pepper to taste. Taste and possibly add a bit more vinegar.
