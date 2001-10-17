Penne Pasta Salad
A colorful pasta salad with bell peppers and a touch of dill.
I'm not a cold pasta salad fan but I'm always looking for new recipes to try--encouraging my kids to try new foods. This was easy and really good. I cut all the vegetables really small, and my kids ate it without a fight-one of them loved it, and so did I. The mayonaise dressing flavor was a bit strong, I may experiment next time with some ranch dressing or maybe sour cream. This is definitely a take to potluck dish that will impress others.Read More
"I" did not like this salad. I followed the recipe exactly. I felt the mustard / parmesean cheese / dill combination gave it a bitter, gritty taste. I served it at a family function, and everyone "said" they liked it, but not one person asked for the recipe. When it was time to go, someone did ask if they could have the rest. I was glad until they tossed it in the trash, bowl and all! Since I'm a low carb person and made pasta salad on request of the hostess, I will not make it again, though I think it would be better without the dijon mustard.Read More
I was looking for a recipe for a Penne Pasta Salad that I had at a buffet on the weekend and this is it! This salad was amazing, however I did omit the parmasean cheese due the the fact I find it overpowers alot of flavors, and because I was using dried dill which again I find packs a bigger punch as opposed to fresh I cut the amount down a bit, and it was PERFECT!
Excellent salad! It was a total hit at a company potluck. Everyone who tried it asked for the recipe. I found it to be the best pasta salad I've ever had. Very well-balanced, delicate, and unique.
Simply lovely. My 12 and 14 year old daughters love the flavour of peppers but don't actually like to bite on them - so I cut the peppers a bit larger which allowed them to have a portion with less - and us MORE! lol =) I used a combination of half Miracle whip and half sour cream in the basic dressing (I find it lets the flavours come through better.).... I do this with my potato salad also - and added about a tablespoon of pickled pimento chopped very fine. I also used half the dijon. After sitting in the fridge for 24 hours (tip: hide it in the back, bottom shelf - I know my kids and hubby are lazy and prefer not to bend!) the flavour of the peppers has imparted it's wonder into the pasta.. you may have to 'top up' the dressing as it soaks into the pasta. This is when I serve it - and it's GONE in no time flat.! Thanks for the recipe!!!
I love cooking and trying new things. I was looking for a pasta salad to bring to a picnic and I only had penne pasta - that's how I found this recipe. It turned out to be fantastic, and people seemed to like it. I found it easy to substitute, also.
family really enjoyed this. thanks
Ok,but a little boring, used too much dijon.
This is a great little pasta salad! I was looking for something light to try an orzo salad, and this is perfect. Because my pasta is tiny, I used my food processor on the veggies, and was forced to use a sweet onion rather than a red. However, even with those minor changes, the results were lovely. Excellent lunch, and I'm looking forward to tomorrow's leftovers.
Great salad. I made it for a potluck and everyone really enjoyed it.
I liked it. I used 1cup tangy tomato bacon dressing and it turned out great plus it added a nice touch of color. I also used wheat penne pasta. I would recommend this recipe to anyone who can handle strong flavor.
This is a good and easy pasta salad that would be great for a pot luck. I used light mayonnaise instead of Miracle Whip as that is what I had on hand. I used red, yellow, and orange bell peppers as I already had them on hand and they add some additional color. The only thing was that the raw red onion was pretty strong. While it added great color, next time I might use red bell peppers and add green onions instead of red, but that is just my preference. Overall, a very good recipe. Thanks for sharing.
A little too much mayo. Would consider making again but modify perhaps 1/2 mayo, 1/2 sour cream, or 2/3, 1/3.
It's good! So I HATE miracle whip and my Best Foods was low so I put in half Best Foods and half Ranch Dressing. I cut down on the Dijon because that seemed too much and I also cut down on the dill weed. I added 2 cloves of garlic and also put in less parm cheese. OH I added diced red peppers. IT WAS AWESOME! Is this even the same recipe? LOL at any rate it was really good - moist, delish and reminiscent of the old style pasta salad my mom made.
My family really loved this pasta salad. But I did make changes, first I added regular mayo instead of miracle whip cause I did not have any. I also used regular yellow mustard since Dijon mustard is a bit spicier. For a kick I put in a teaspoon of paprika. My family said they didnt even need salt and black pepper, but I like a bit of black pepper in mine.
Made it with mayo bc that’s what I had, and then accidentally used honey mustard. It was a huge hit. Thanks !
I was worried that there was no salt, but it was wonderful! The Parmesan provides all the salt you need. Yum!
Weird mixture for pasta salad
This was really good. I used a very large onion so maybe next time won’t put so much in. I didn’t have Dijon on hand so substituted regular mustard and it was great. That may also have been a benefit since I read others comments that the mustard was too overpowering. I will make this again.
This calls for way too much Dijon mustard. It overpowers the rest of the ingredients. I can’t even taste the dill. If I were to make this again, I’d start with half the mustard and go from there.
Just made it as a BBQ side. I used 1/2 cup mayo 1/2 cup sour cream and half portion of Dijon as other reviewers suggested. Turned out near perfect. My only reco is to use less Parmesan as well since the flavour is so intense. Otherwise, a super simple and tasty salad!
I left out the cheese. My box of pasta was about 13 oz. I used half the Miracle Whip and half the mustard and just 1 tsp of dill. We all loved it.
I made this recipe because I wanted to do something different with a pasta salad and Man was it good and a big hit with at the party.
Substituted the Dijon mustard for 1/4 cup of Frank's red hot and 1/4 cup of honey mustard. Also used marble cheese instead of the parmasean listed. Instead of red onion I chose red pepper and green pepper. Delish! Will definately make it again. Probably my way again hahaa
