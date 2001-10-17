Penne Pasta Salad

A colorful pasta salad with bell peppers and a touch of dill.

Recipe by Deanna

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

  • In a large bowl, mix together the salad dressing, mustard, cheese and dill.

  • Add pasta, red onion and bell peppers. Toss well; season with salt and pepper. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 10.2g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 611.1mg. Full Nutrition
