Penne Pasta Salad

Simply lovely. My 12 and 14 year old daughters love the flavour of peppers but don't actually like to bite on them - so I cut the peppers a bit larger which allowed them to have a portion with less - and us MORE! lol =) I used a combination of half Miracle whip and half sour cream in the basic dressing (I find it lets the flavours come through better.).... I do this with my potato salad also - and added about a tablespoon of pickled pimento chopped very fine. I also used half the dijon. After sitting in the fridge for 24 hours (tip: hide it in the back, bottom shelf - I know my kids and hubby are lazy and prefer not to bend!) the flavour of the peppers has imparted it's wonder into the pasta.. you may have to 'top up' the dressing as it soaks into the pasta. This is when I serve it - and it's GONE in no time flat.! Thanks for the recipe!!!