Easy and Fast Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad
This Cajun-spiced chicken Caesar salad is an easy lunch, main dish, or supper for one or more. I'll tell you this one isn't a bore!
This Cajun-spiced chicken Caesar salad is an easy lunch, main dish, or supper for one or more. I'll tell you this one isn't a bore!
This was fantastic! I work at a restaurant and they serve premarinated chicken breast for their c-salad and I always wanted to duplicate it, lets just say, this recipe is up to par or better. I followed the recipe as is, except I also added onion salt and blk pepper. I've actually made chicken like this before, but for some reason, this tasted much better (maybe it's because I cooked it over my new cast iron skillet). Anyhow, I just used the chicken, didn't follow the salad part, I like my own (romaine, carrots, red onions, feta, croutons, pepperocinis, tomatoes and cumcumber). I made a lot of the chicken, diced them up and froze them, so whenever I feel like a salad, it's ready to go in no time. Thanks for this keeper!Read More
Not a winner with me or my dinner guests.Read More
This was fantastic! I work at a restaurant and they serve premarinated chicken breast for their c-salad and I always wanted to duplicate it, lets just say, this recipe is up to par or better. I followed the recipe as is, except I also added onion salt and blk pepper. I've actually made chicken like this before, but for some reason, this tasted much better (maybe it's because I cooked it over my new cast iron skillet). Anyhow, I just used the chicken, didn't follow the salad part, I like my own (romaine, carrots, red onions, feta, croutons, pepperocinis, tomatoes and cumcumber). I made a lot of the chicken, diced them up and froze them, so whenever I feel like a salad, it's ready to go in no time. Thanks for this keeper!
What a great idea! I ended up using my own Caesar Salad dressing recipe (1 egg, pinch of dill, 1 tsp olive oil, 4 drops Worcestershire sauce, 2 T red wine vinegar, 2 T lemon juice whisked together and then add grated Parmesan cheese) but the Cajun Chicken made a great topping for it. Thanks!
Loved it! I marinated the chicken in the marinade from the chicken tacos recipe found on this site and sauted the chicken in that with mushrooms and cajun spices. The rest of the recipe i kept the same. Soooo Goood. Added to the rotation.
I did NOT need four chicken breasts. One really big one was plenty. I kept everything else the same, even the cajun seasoning. I did make my own cajun seasoning. This was SO good. I don't know why I haven't thought about making a chicken caesar salad before but I do know that it's my new favorite salad!
I loved it! But I used only half that amount of parmesan and bacon, and added some hearty crutons. A big hit at my house!
The title doesn't lie.
Awesome Salad and a great spice. to spice it up a bit though i used two packs of Cajun seasoning and added some cayanne pepper.! DELICOUS!!!!
Awesome for dinner, especially on a hot day! I used 4 chicken breasts cut into strips and I tosssed them with 2 tablespoons of the Cajun seasoning and let them sit in the fridge for about 1/2 hour to develop the flavor. When I browned them, it made a great crust on the chicken, which we really liked. I also used 1/4 cup real bacon pieces and light Caesar dressing. Thanks for this recipe-I'll be making this again!
One of the better main dish salads I've had anywhere, including a similar favorite at The Capital Grille. Outstanding, actually, tho' I must stress that this salad will only be as good as your salad dressing and your Cajun seasoning. Obviously if you're not crazy about either of those your salad will be mediocre at best. Rather than seasoning the chicken once it was in the skillet, I just tossed it in a ziploc bag with some olive oil and Cajun seasoning, neither of which I bothered to measure. Got my skillet good and hot, threw in the chicken and let it get nice and golden brown before turning it over. I used the freshest Romaine, real bacon, "Creamy Vinaigrette" from this site (excellent, by the way) and premium Parmigiano-Reggiano. Exceptional combination of seasonings, flavors and textures. Hubs was as pleased with this as I was and insisted we make it again with steak or shrimp. Great recipe!
I didn't have all of the required ingredients on hand, so I substituted a few things. Even with the (minor) changes, this recipe was great. The chicken had an excellent flavor. I saved some of the bacon to top the salad with. My husband liked it so much, he had me make it again later in the same week.
THIS SALAD WAS DELICIOUS. I DON'T EVEN CARE ALL THAT MUCH FOR CAESAR SALAD, BUT I LOVE THIS ONE. THE CHICKEN REALLY MAKES IT AND I MADE SURE TO USE REGULAR CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING INSTEAD OF LOW CALORIE. I HAD IT AS A MAIN COURSE, BUT IT WILL ALSO MAKE A GREAT SIDE.
This was an excellent recipe. I made a few minor modifications and my boyfriend and friends ended up having me make a second batch. I cute the chicken into thin strips, warmed the olive oil in a cast iron skillet and then put 1 1/2 tbsp. of cajun seasoning in the skillet. We like Tony Chachere's (I think that's how you spell it) and LOTS of it. Then I put the chicken in and tossed it around in the seasoning until well coated. I sprinkled the chicken with lots of cracked black pepper and cooked for about 15 minutes until done. Then I diced it up and set aside. For the caesar salad I used 1 1/2 romaine hearts cut up in small pieces. I put croutons, parmesan, a little bit of bottled minced garlic, caesar dressing cracked black pepper and some salt in a large bowl an then tossed well. Topped with the chicken and served. It was great!
Recipe is good as-is!
This is really, really good. Used a lite caesar salad dressing and almost think it didn't do the salad justice - it's quite overpowering. The fiance and I agreed that a lighter, oil and vinegar based dressing would be perfect and healthier. Also threw in some cheese tortellini in there to add more substance though it wasn't necessary, but I did like to warm the tortellini & chicken for 30 seconds, then toss with my salad which warmed it a bit.
This recipe is definitely a keeper! I love cajun chicken and I love caesar salad! It's a great combo. Thanks!
I LOVE Cajun Chicken Caesar salad so much that I could eat it every day of the week! Anybody else? - if so, then you must try this recipe because you won' be disappointed. Although it does take a short-cut by the prepared salad dressing, it's not noticeable if one uses a good quality brand (refrigerated-store isle). Rather than grated Parmesan cheese, I also use freshly shredded. Sooooooo good, nutritious and quick to prepare especially when the bacon and chicken are cooked in advance!
This was very good. The cajun seasoning seemed to overpower everything else though, next time I will use less.
Im giving this 4 stars due to the idea of using the cajun spices... my method to this is somewhat different though... I cook the bacon on a broiler rack in the oven for starters, then I pound chix breasts thin, toss in olive oil and cajun seasoning.. (I like webber grill cajun seasoning) then I "grill" on med high heat on my cast iron pan.. slice into strips, then combine the bacon and chix with one of those caesar salad bags in the produce section... I searve this on greek pita bread minus the crutons... it's realllly good.
I must say this was excellent! I followed the recipe exactly and was a bit concerned that the cajun seasoning would be too much spice but it was great! I think I'll even add a little more next time. My picky husband even asked to have it again this week!
This was a huge hit with our family of five, including three kids! I put each ingredient in its own bowl and then everyone could pick out the toppings they liked (although almost everyone put all of the toppings on in the end, anyway!). Here are all the ingredients we ended up with: chicken strips (sprinkled with Tony Chachere's cajun seasoning), bacon pieces (from Oscar Meyer), lettuce, sliced cucumber, black olives, fresh Parmesan cheese (this was a big hit with the kids!), croutons and, of course, Cesar dressing. Super tasty!
Very tasty and easy to make.
This recipe has become a family favorite this summer. What a wonderful meal!
This was really good. I changed one little thing, though. I mixed the oil and cajun seasoning in a dish and then brushed it on the chicken. I broiled the chicken until it was cooked through, turning once. After it was done, I sliced it. I will definitely make this again.
I left out the bacon, made my own Cajun seasoning and Caesar dressing because I don't think they have those here in Basque country and this was very very good. we loved it!
I took the advice of a prior reviewer and rubbed the chicken with the oil and cajun seasoning mix before frying it. I also added garlic powder to the mixture. Other than that, I kept the recipe the same. I decided to toss each dish individually so it would keep for the next day.
This was delicious, with my changes: instead of the chicken breasts I used 6 grilled chicken tenders. I added the cajun seasoning to the dressing instead of the chicken. I made my own caesar dressing from the Caesar Salad Supreme recipe on this site. I used turkey bacon. I added store-bought croutons. It was a hit!
This was delicious!
Not a winner with me or my dinner guests.
Yum. I bought Blue CHeese dressing by mistake, so I left out the parm cheese and added celery and garlic for a chicken wing salad.
i would have never thought cajun and caesar would go well together...man i was wrong. definately going to make again.
Super easy and really tasty!! I personally could have done without the bacon, but hubby and son loved that part!! I used Ken's Creamy Ceasar, which I think is an amazing store-bought dressing. I bet the salad would have been even better with home-made dressing! I also used a mix of Romaine and Iceburg! And lot of croutons!! Great meal!!
Very tasty, I added some feta cheese and croutons and made homemade caesar dressing (Batmans caesar dressing from this site) and it was delicious.
I really enjoyed this salad for my lunch. I used already cooked chicken, so I just sprinkled some cajun seasoning on the chicken. I had a ceaser salad kit, which made this salad super easy to make!! I sprinkled more cajun seasoning on top of the salad.
This is one of our favorite 'go to' salads. Its quick, easy and very tasty. I sprinkle a chicken breast with store bought Cajun seasoning and cook on the George Foreman grill. I also add thinly sliced red onions for color....a keeper for sure!
Really quick and easy and very tasty.
FIVE stars. Excellent & easy. What more can you ask for?
This is a great salad! I sprinkled cajun seasoning on the chicken breasts and broiled them in the oven instead of frying them, then sliced them after they were cooked, and I just sprinkled the parmesan cheese and bacon bits on the lettuce and dressing mixture. Yummy!
The chicken in this was excellent!! I marinated it in some buttermilk and cajun seasoning first. I can think of dozens of uses for the chicken.
Great taste! Also made my own Ceasar dressing, even added a little more Cajun spices and it was terrific.
A true family favorite on a hot summer evening. I made my own dressing, croutons and added in some sliced avacado. Delicious Melissa and thank you!
THis was ok. Just your typical salad with chicken in it. Nothing to hoot and hollar about. I cubed up the chicken prior to cooking and rolled half in the seasoning and the other half just used up the residual seasoning in the pan.
Very good - I will add croutons and double the cajun seasoning next time. I'll also remember to cut my chicken into thin strips. My cuts were too 'chunky' for a Caesar.
We prepared this dish last night and added extra garlic. The dish disappeared from the bowl very quickly, and was a major hit with friends asking us for the recipe
Some might say a chicken caesar salad is a no brainer, I say: make this one. I made up the chicken ahead of time and kept it in the fridge, this way I could assemble salads as needed. The key is to use a good dressing, I like Renee's Mighty Caesar from the refrigerated section. This salad rocks!
This recipe was easy and excellent. I followed the recipe exactly. Even my teenage son and his friends loved it. I am making it again tonight. Thank you!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe! It was very easy, low carb and yummy. I added grape tomatoes. My kids weren't too fond of the dressing (only because it wasn't ranch), but they loved the chicken & bacon pieces. Next time I won't mix the dressing in their servings.
The salad was great. I added a few more ingredients to make it more filling. I added tomatoes, eggs, olives, and cucumbers. It was fantastic!!!
this was way better than i thought it would be :) next time, i'll use chicken tenders instead of breasts and i used shredded parmesan instead of grated aand i bought a package of romaine hearts instead of cutting it myself :) loved the fresh bacon in it, reallly good!
I make this all the time with Italian seasonings though I have never done the chicken Cajun style before...thumbs up from my Louisiana hubby! I used Tony Chachere's Creole Seasoning which is like a 'shaker of gold' in my pantry! Great for anything. I also fry the chicken in the same pan the bacon was fried in for extra flavour and less washing up. I made a separate batch of chicken without the spicy seasoning for my picky 3 year old. Served it with crunchy croutons and baked potatoes...a meal we all enjoy and look forward to on a regular basis.
Really excellent simple recipe. Made it for a picnic and a double recipe went super fast. Definite keeper for me.
This is a very nice change of pace to the standard caesar salad. I've enjoyed this many times.
This was very good, and very easy to make!
This was amazing. Point blank. I made a huge batch of it for a family dinner with my husband's family. I used turkey bacon on the salad (no red meat for me..) it went along great with homemade onion rings and squash/zucchini and pasta. We followed up the completely filling meal with the Strawberry Jell-o pie. Perfection on a plate in salad form :) Thanks for sharing this with us all!
I didn't think the cajun seasoning came through, so this ended up tasting like a chicken caesar salad. Good but not different. I did use a homemade dressing and next time think I'll add the cajun seasoning to the dressing. Maybe that will spice things up a bit.
My mom made this, and my brother and I loved it!
Yummy! I precooked all the meat the night before so this salad was thrown together in a snap. The bacon was SO delish, and the cajun seasoning added just the right amount of spice. All I could see adding is a few croutons.
Very Good! Will make again (and I don't like salad).
I made this with Chef Paul Prudhomes Poultry Magic seasoning....and my husband loved this!
Wonderful! Easy. I grill the chicken and then slice. Keeper.
Yum!! I added additional cajun because we love the spicy in our household, but that was some good stuff!!!!!
I really enjoyed this salad. I cut it back to one serving so only used about 1/2 of a chicken breast. Thanks for sharing.
This is such a great quick recipe. Instead of frying the bacon I microwave it- this save time and dishes. I also put the oil and cajun seasoning in a ziplock bag with some onion flakes then I fry it. I usually add more cajun seasoning- cause I like things spicy.
We love Caesar salad, so I wasn't too sure about this combo, but it totally works! The chicken was so tasty that I will likely use the chicken part of the recipe just by itself or to put in a wrap...mmmm, so good! But we will definitely make this salad again too!
fantastic, really tasty and a great variation on caesar salad, thanks!
This is a great recipe. I added croutons to mine. Next time I will double the amount of cajun seasoning and maybe add red onion. It's perfectly fine how it is though.
Was super delicious, but a little heavy on the Cajun seasonings. I used 2 Caesar kits. The bacon was an awesome addition.
It was really good but next time I think I will bread and bake the chicken instead.
good quick and easy - but nothing outstanding.
This is great for a quick dinner. Tasty and filling!
I thought this was great. I used one of the casesar salad dressings from this site and thie was yummy! A keeper.
My entire family LOVED this recipe. Even my 2 year old asked for seconds. I substituted turkey strips for the chicken.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections