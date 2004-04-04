Easy and Fast Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad

This Cajun-spiced chicken Caesar salad is an easy lunch, main dish, or supper for one or more. I'll tell you this one isn't a bore!

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Directions

  • Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium-high heat until evenly brown; crumble and set aside.

  • In a preheated skillet, add chicken, seasoning mix, and oil. Cook until chicken is golden brown and cooked through. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • In a salad bowl, combine Romaine, enough salad dressing to coat, Parmesan cheese, and crumbled bacon; toss and place on individual salad plates. Top with chicken and serve.

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 32.6g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 95.3mg; sodium 815mg. Full Nutrition
