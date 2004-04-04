Easy and Fast Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad

One of the better main dish salads I've had anywhere, including a similar favorite at The Capital Grille. Outstanding, actually, tho' I must stress that this salad will only be as good as your salad dressing and your Cajun seasoning. Obviously if you're not crazy about either of those your salad will be mediocre at best. Rather than seasoning the chicken once it was in the skillet, I just tossed it in a ziploc bag with some olive oil and Cajun seasoning, neither of which I bothered to measure. Got my skillet good and hot, threw in the chicken and let it get nice and golden brown before turning it over. I used the freshest Romaine, real bacon, "Creamy Vinaigrette" from this site (excellent, by the way) and premium Parmigiano-Reggiano. Exceptional combination of seasonings, flavors and textures. Hubs was as pleased with this as I was and insisted we make it again with steak or shrimp. Great recipe!