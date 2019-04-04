Brazilian White Rice

White rice is the main side dish made in Brazil. This is the way my mom would make it and taught my sister and I. What makes this so different is that we fry it in oil with minced onion and garlic before adding water. You can also use part water, part chicken broth. The secret is to not let it overcook because it should come out loose and not sticky.
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2008
This simple little twist on basic white rice is like putting whipped cream and a cherry on an ice cream sundae. It's still the same, but delightfully enhanced. To give the recipe it's proper chance, I made it exactly as written--with the exception of using olive oil for the vegetable oil-- and we were simply delighted. There will be other opportunities in the future to play with it, assuming I'd even want to. I served this with "Baked Orange Roughy with Veggies" (also from this site) and sauteed baby spinach. Perfect.
What a simple but savory way to make rice! I followed the recipe exactly, except I had no onion and subbed a shallot, and the instructions and timing are perfect--my rice wasn't sticky! The flavor is delicious as is, but this will become a base for other dishes, with endless possibilities for additions. Thank you for sharing a family treasure, Nandabear.
This is a perfect way to change up regular old rice. I didn/t measure the onions and used 3 smallish cloves of garlic and it was perfect! Wonderful that it didn't stick together! I will make this all the time! I did add a splash of veingar to mine as I ate it.....I am just wierd like that! Thanks Nanda!
Nanda, I'm so happy to be the very first to review your recipe! My rice loving kids gave this an immediate thumbs up. I halved the rice; basmati in this case, but kept the garlic and onion amounts the same. Also replaced the veg oil with evoo. This went great with the pepper steak I made. Thank so much darlin'!!
WOW!! This was a VERY nice way to jazz up white rice! I usually only buy brown rice but this was suggested to me so I bought white rice to try it! I followed the recipe as is and it turned out perfect! My hubs kept telling me how wonderful it smelled while I was cooking it! So glad Crazy Cat Lady "CCL" and K-dub recommened this to me because honestly I would haven't come across the dish myself! I'll be making this dish again!! :)
Very nice & simple rice dish. I soaked some brown basmati rice, for a little health touch, then cooked as directed in the recipe, using a bit of extra chicken broth I had with the water. Did a little fusion cooking tonight serving Brazilian rice with Cherry Chicken Lettuce Wraps and they went well together. Thanks for the recipe, Nandabear!
This rice was so easy to make,it was so good I did add 2 more tablespoons each of minced onion,garlic,1 more tablespoon oil,1 tablespoon of parsly, I add some shrimp and if I could I would give this rice 100 stares
Thank you, Nanda, for a great recipe! The water did not all absorb for me, put I think I need to use a better pan next time with a tighter fitting lid. I simmered for 10 more minutes than stated and it was fine. We ate this with Hawaiian Chili from this site. Thanks for the satisfying, yummy meal!
Delicious. I've made this dish as written and with adding some vegetables, and it's just plain good. When I add vegetables, I saute green onions, carrots, and garlic in oil. Then add the rice (I prefer basmati or jasmine) and saute until translucent. Then add chicken broth, bring to a boil, then let simmer until almost done. In the last few moments, I add chopped cilantro (to taste). Great rice!
This was a really good variation for boring plain white rice. I used shallots instead of onions because I already had some chopped for another recipe and they worked great. Thanks for a great, simple recipe.
I had to update this review. We eat this all the time. The possibilities are endless. I have used white rice, brown rice, basmati and jasmine. I always use olive oil instead of vegetable (just because that is what I have in the house). The only difference between the white and brown is the cook time. The brown rice takes 10 minutes longer. I always have leftovers that I use in different recipes during the week. Thank you for such an awesome recipe! We love it!
i love this. so simple with the basic i always have in my kitchen. i scaled it down to make one serving and not only did it come out perfect, but one serving actually filled me up and was the whole meal!!! tonight i am making it for friends when i grill steaks!
Nice nutty taste! Used more onion, maybe 1/3 cup and a heaping teaspoon of minced garlic from a jar. Cooked with chicken broth instead of water so I didn't add any additional salt. I will be making this again and again.
This recipe is delicious! I love the hint of garlic and onion. I will be making this again!
07/24/2013
This rice a was a major hit! I did change a few things. I used instant white rice and did not use any oil so it would be even healthier. I sautéed the garlic and onions first with a little water, added the rice and followed the directions on the box for the cooking time. Then I added a little season all and a touch of Worcestershire sauce. It turned out delicious!
This rice came out the perfect texture. Nice and fluffy, every grain separate and it looked fabulous. I cut the rice and water in half for just the 3 of us, but left the onion/garlic the same. I used Basmati rice as I didn't have regular white on hand. I really liked this dish and will make it again. Thanks Nandabear, this is fab! UPDATE: I made this again and doubled the onion and garlic. My DH commented on the rice and said how good it is. He isn't really a rice eater so for him to say anything is saying a whole lot. He even had seconds! For that I have to give this 5 stars.
Loved the texture/taste. I was never good at making rice something always went wrong even trying to follow what some1 told me... and now I got it! his recipe did it for me :) I'm in amazement- so awesome! After my success I made a little twist to it and added a can of drained corn to it-- YUMMMY! Still perfect! (Note i added the corn on top of the rice about 5min before turning it off = at the 15min mark)
This is one of those recipes where I think "why didn't I think of that"! It brings a lot of flavor to plain white rice. I will make white rice this way from now on!! It is not stated in the recipe but it is important to bring water to a boil before covering and turning down to a simmer. The leftovers will make great fried rice!!!
It's amazing what simple ingredients and an extra step can do for plain rice! This add more taste, and the rice wasn't dry at all. Worked well with the basmati rice we used. Will definitely make again and play around with it a bit.
I have been making rice this way since I lived in Brazil in 1993. I love it, my kids love it and my Peruvian husband loves it. We eat it several times a month. Sometimes I leave out the onion and use only garlic.
This was really really good! At first bite, I was a little skeptical, but it really grew on me! I subbed EVOO for veggie oil per personal preference and also used green onion instead of regular (I bought them thinking they were what the recipe called for...must have read it in a review maybe?). Served w/Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs for an outstanding meal. THANKS for a great recipe!!
I had about given up on making rice on the stove top and bought a rice cooker. I thought I would give it another try with this recipe. I am so glad I did, because this was really good. I thought maybe it would taste too much of onion or garlic, but it didn't. I did half the recipe and still around 2 cups of rice. Half the recipe makes about 3 servings. The only change I might make for next time is cutting the salt back some. I will definitely try this again.
I could've sworn I already reviewed this recipe! Hate when that happens. Anyway, this is a wonderful way to add subtle flavor to plain rice. I used more onion & garlic than called for & I topped it with thinly sliced, fried garlic chips. Browning the rice in oil adds a nutty flavor that really makes all the difference. Thanks Nanda:o)
I love this rice. It came out perfectly and soft and delicious! I love that it's such a basic recipe; I can change a couple of things if I want to, add a couple of things, but I can always use this recipe, as it is, as a basic side dish with dinner. YUM.
I made half this recipe as written. I think next time I will start by browning the rice and then add the onions and garlic. It took my rice quite a while to begin to brown and that caused my onions to burn. I will say that this cooking method created a wonderfully light and fluffy rice with no sticking issues. I’ll try this one again!
This is pretty much how I make my rice. However, I use olive oil instead of vegetable oil. I also don't rinse my rice because that actually removes the added vitamins. So when I add the rice to the pan, I add just a tablespoon of water to get the same effect as if I had washed the rice. Then I add the rest of the water.
Very nice side dish. My mom is from Brazil but has a heavier hand with the garlic and the onion (PLUS adding garlic and onion powders!!). Nice change from your standard plain white rice. I halved my recipe as we only have four and used olive oil instead of veggie oil. Thanks!
This is the only way I make rice now. The only change I make is to use chicken broth instead of water. Be sure not to take the lid off of the rice while it's cooking. let it cook 20 minutes than turn it off and let it sit for a few. Sometimes when I'm making stir fry I stir in some minced or ground ginger into this at the end. Mmmm mmmm!
This is a great recipe to have just because it is so simple and perfect for beginners, like me, who aren't completely sure how to make rice. My only critique is that the recipe was kind of bland. I'm a big fan of rice with lots of veggies and etc. Overall, I loved the onions and it's great as a compliment to other foods, but if you're looking for something a little more interesting, than this isn't it.
Saute'ing til "starting to brown" took longer than I expected, but was very worth the wait. The cooking technique resulted in a very nice garlic-y, nutty flavored rice, that would pair well with tons of recipes, as well as be a good base for a main-dish rice recipe, too. I used Jasmine rice and served with a rich Artichoke Chicken recipe and fresh Garlic green beans. Delicious together! Thank you, Nandabear, for a *best* recipe for white rice.
Nandabear, thank you for this wonderful recipe! Who could ask for anything more out of plain white rice? My husband and I are big rice eaters and we were just talking about how this is such a perfect taste for adding in other ingredients that we like from time to time. I was desperate to make this dish tonight but I only had the 10 minute boil in bag rice in the cabinet, but no fear! I just opened the bags and reduced the simmering time and it worked perfectly! Thanks again!
I have been preparing plain white rice(no cloves)this way for years. I use olive oil almost exclusively for this too. Have made this rice the day before planning to make stir fry, the rice is perfect. While toasting the rice, you can add a dusting of garlic powder and chili powder,chipotle or cayenne, for Spanish rice. Have added to the water dried herbs such as thyme, basil, celery seed, and citrus flavorings of orange, lime, or lemon zest.
Oh Nanda, this was delicious! As everyone else said, it is a good way to spice up boring old rice. We put in extra garlic as a personal preference. Very good as a side dish, or a light lunch all on its own. Mine seemed to make a lot for leftovers, so I put the rest in chicken soup the next day and it livened up boring old broth too. Definitely a keeper recipe.
I had fun making this and thought that it was pretty good. I thought it had nice flavor, but some people thought it tasted pretty much like regular rice. A bit of a waste of effort for regular rice, but I thought it was a nice change.
There are already a lot of great reviews. I can only add this is great, even with brown rice. I liked it as a neutral (no meat flavor like most rice dishes,) yet flavorful side, and served it with grilled salmon. Not only is it great as written, but the leftovers work well as a base rice recipe for other things, too, such as one-skillet dishes, stir-fry, or any recipe calling for pre-cooked rice. Thanks for sharing this.
Excellent and simple recipe. We eat rice almost every night and I am always looking for new ways to prepare it. This was a huge hit. The flavor is very mild and the rice cooks up perfectly this way. It is very similar to rice-a-roni, but not as overpoweringly flavorful.
Pretty good. My rice was perfectly cooked at 20 minutes. I accidently dumped in more onion than called for; I used dehydrated minced onion, which packs a punch, so it was quite oniony. Oops. However, despite that mishap, it still cooked fine. This does make a lot of rice; I shouldve realized and halved it, but I didn't. Oh, well, I guess we are having rice with something else this weekend. Hah! Thanks for the recipe!
I took advice of other reviewers and used chicken broth instead of water. My chicken broth was NOT low sodium, so when I added the salt, it became a little too salty for my tastes. I will make this again as beyond my mistake it has a very good flavor. Thank you for sharing!!
This was a good white rice. I make this with chicken broth or with water and salt. Good either way. Nothing exceptional as it is just rice :P but a nice addition to any meal instead of plain rice. I still prefer jasmine rice.
