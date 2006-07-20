Simple Potato Salad

1 of 57

Rating: 4 stars All of those reviews are just silly. If you want a potato salad with celery and onions and paprika and other things, I'm sure you can find such a recipe on this website. Why mess with one whose entire appeal is its simplicity? Treating it as a "base" recipe is one thing, going on about all the extra things it "needs" is another. Great dish for the younger guests at summer BBQs, since lots of kids are picky about onions and things. Helpful (180)

Rating: 5 stars Thank you! I was looking for a base potato salad recipe just to get me started so I could make it to my taste. I added a teaspoon of prepared mustard, a teaspoon of sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of vinegar, and some browned and crumbled bacon. It was perfect. Helpful (73)

Rating: 4 stars This is like my mother used to make and what our family still makes using Miracle Whip Salad Dressing except we add salt and pepper to taste finely minced onion also to taste about a teaspoon of yellow mustard and mix the whole diced egg in too. Be sure to use red potatoes boiled in their skins til fork tender then cool in cold water peel and dice. Mixed while still warm the flavors of the dressing will really meld with the potato and hard cooked diced egg. Chill for several hours or overnight for the best flavor! Helpful (56)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe can be a five - with a few additions. I made exactly as directed - but added a couple tablespoons of mustard some dill salt pepper then of course the paprika on top! And it was the best potato salad I've made yet.:) Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best recipe yet because it's the basic. Then you have the option of adding your favorites to it. And that's the fun of cooking! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars There are many adults who prefer a no onion recipe as I do. Thank you for submitting this recipe! It's really tasty!!! Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars This is such a great basic recipe. I double this every time I make potato salad then split it and keep half the basic recipe and the other half I add in some "adult" ingredients (onions sprinkle paprika etc). It's a hit! Helpful (12)

Rating: 3 stars This was a good recipe. I think it is a good base. I don't like lots of crunchy things in my potato salad. I would like more of a kick to the dressing - some kind of extra spice. Any ideas?? But I liked the simplicity of the rest of the ingredients. Helpful (10)