Simple Potato Salad

Rating: 4.51 stars
55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This was one of the first recipes I learned how to make. My aunt taught it to me; It's not fancy, but I like it!

By Lisa T

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a small pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes; cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain and cool.

    Advertisement

  • Place eggs in a saucepan, and cover completely with cold water. Bring water to a boil. Cover, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, and cool.

  • Peel the eggs and cut around the egg white; keep the yolk whole.

  • Dice the egg whites and potatoes. Combine in a mixing bowl and add the salad dressing.

  • Toss the potatoes and egg; crumble the egg yolk on top and serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
557 calories; protein 8.2g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 35.6g; cholesterol 164mg; sodium 1059.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (57)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

LovesCheese
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2006
All of those reviews are just silly. If you want a potato salad with celery and onions and paprika and other things, I'm sure you can find such a recipe on this website. Why mess with one whose entire appeal is its simplicity? Treating it as a "base" recipe is one thing, going on about all the extra things it "needs" is another. Great dish for the younger guests at summer BBQs, since lots of kids are picky about onions and things. Read More
Helpful
(180)

Most helpful critical review

NKTAUBE
Rating: 3 stars
02/01/2005
This was a good recipe. I think it is a good base. I don't like lots of crunchy things in my potato salad. I would like more of a kick to the dressing - some kind of extra spice. Any ideas?? But I liked the simplicity of the rest of the ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(10)
55 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
LovesCheese
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2006
All of those reviews are just silly. If you want a potato salad with celery and onions and paprika and other things, I'm sure you can find such a recipe on this website. Why mess with one whose entire appeal is its simplicity? Treating it as a "base" recipe is one thing, going on about all the extra things it "needs" is another. Great dish for the younger guests at summer BBQs, since lots of kids are picky about onions and things. Read More
Helpful
(180)
dagny21
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2003
Thank you! I was looking for a base potato salad recipe just to get me started so I could make it to my taste. I added a teaspoon of prepared mustard, a teaspoon of sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of vinegar, and some browned and crumbled bacon. It was perfect. Read More
Helpful
(73)
GRAMMA GORGEOUS
Rating: 4 stars
03/24/2005
This is like my mother used to make and what our family still makes using Miracle Whip Salad Dressing except we add salt and pepper to taste finely minced onion also to taste about a teaspoon of yellow mustard and mix the whole diced egg in too. Be sure to use red potatoes boiled in their skins til fork tender then cool in cold water peel and dice. Mixed while still warm the flavors of the dressing will really meld with the potato and hard cooked diced egg. Chill for several hours or overnight for the best flavor! Read More
Helpful
(56)
Advertisement
mcmg
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2005
This recipe can be a five - with a few additions. I made exactly as directed - but added a couple tablespoons of mustard some dill salt pepper then of course the paprika on top! And it was the best potato salad I've made yet.:) Read More
Helpful
(31)
JUCFRUIT2000
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2003
This is the best recipe yet because it's the basic. Then you have the option of adding your favorites to it. And that's the fun of cooking! Read More
Helpful
(28)
Moonchildwanderer
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2003
There are many adults who prefer a no onion recipe as I do. Thank you for submitting this recipe! It's really tasty!!! Read More
Helpful
(22)
Advertisement
FOOZALG
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2005
This is such a great basic recipe. I double this every time I make potato salad then split it and keep half the basic recipe and the other half I add in some "adult" ingredients (onions sprinkle paprika etc). It's a hit! Read More
Helpful
(12)
NKTAUBE
Rating: 3 stars
02/01/2005
This was a good recipe. I think it is a good base. I don't like lots of crunchy things in my potato salad. I would like more of a kick to the dressing - some kind of extra spice. Any ideas?? But I liked the simplicity of the rest of the ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Brandi
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2005
I've made several batches of potato salad recipes from this site and others. According to my fiance this is the BEST I've ever made! That is only one reason I rated this 5 stars. Another reason it because it's so easy. I agree its laking seasoning but I added salt and pepper and it's delicious. Thank you very much Lisa! Read More
Helpful
(10)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022