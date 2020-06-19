Nikujaga (Japanese-style meat and potatoes)

1 of 20

Rating: 4 stars Overall it was pretty good but the measurements were way off. HAS to be a typo. 1/4lb of meat to serve 4??? I used a lil over 1lb and it even then it was swimming in the broth. After following the recipe i added extra soy and sugar only because i thought the flavor was a little on the lite side. Overall good. If you cant find dashi beef broth/stock works just fine. My japanese mom happen to have some so i was able to get some from her. Helpful (17)

Rating: 5 stars After I cook this dish our Japanese foreign exchange student adds more sugar and soy sauce to taste (Kamada brand is the best!) Our family loves this recipe very much and it is even better w/several TBS more sugar and a few shakes more soy sauce. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars To those wondering about the 1/4 lb of beef: that MIGHT be the intended measurement. Nikujaga is not meant to be a hearty beef stew. Rather, the bulk of the dish is supposed to be the potatoes, while the beef is there merely to flavor the broth. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars So tasty! I have a Japanese foreign exchange student whose been missing the food from home. He loved this! So did everyone else who got to taste it. I upped the meat to 1.25 lb. otherwise just as planned. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I had to substitute white wine for the sake and beef broth for the dashi but this recipe was really good. Maybe next time I will be able to find the correct ingredients. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars really really good. I love Japanese dish's and this one is know one of my favorites. thank you very much for sharing. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Great recipe and not hard even for someone like me who never cooks. The taste is really good but i agree with everyone else about the measurements. You need at least a 1lb of beef for this. Also I threw in carrots since i had them around. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good. I loved the meat with the potatoes and onion. I wasn't able to find the dashi or sake so I used low sodium beef broth and dry white cooking wine instead and I forgot to add the peas. It was very good if a bit salty (but that's from the soy sauce and the cooking wine that I didn't notice was loaded in salt until afterwards). I would definitely make this again. Helpful (2)