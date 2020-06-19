Nikujaga (Japanese-style meat and potatoes)

Nikujaga (meat and potatoes) is a popular dish in Japan.

By Hinata

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Put the snow peas in a small saucepan with enough water to cover; bring to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Drain and set aside.

  • Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat; cook the beef in the oil until browned. Add the potatoes; cook and stir until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir the dashi soup, soy sauce, sake, and sugar into the mixture; simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to low and scatter the chopped onion over the mixture; allow to simmer until the liquid is nearly completely evaporated, about 15 minutes more. Top the mixture with the snow peas to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
316 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 48.1g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 13.4mg; sodium 1109.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful positive review

Angela F.
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2009
Overall it was pretty good but the measurements were way off. HAS to be a typo. 1/4lb of meat to serve 4??? I used a lil over 1lb and it even then it was swimming in the broth. After following the recipe i added extra soy and sugar only because i thought the flavor was a little on the lite side. Overall good. If you cant find dashi beef broth/stock works just fine. My japanese mom happen to have some so i was able to get some from her. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Angela F.
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2009
Overall it was pretty good but the measurements were way off. HAS to be a typo. 1/4lb of meat to serve 4??? I used a lil over 1lb and it even then it was swimming in the broth. After following the recipe i added extra soy and sugar only because i thought the flavor was a little on the lite side. Overall good. If you cant find dashi beef broth/stock works just fine. My japanese mom happen to have some so i was able to get some from her. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Jake Göring
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2011
After I cook this dish our Japanese foreign exchange student adds more sugar and soy sauce to taste (Kamada brand is the best!) Our family loves this recipe very much and it is even better w/several TBS more sugar and a few shakes more soy sauce. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Tony Arra
Rating: 5 stars
08/06/2013
To those wondering about the 1/4 lb of beef: that MIGHT be the intended measurement. Nikujaga is not meant to be a hearty beef stew. Rather, the bulk of the dish is supposed to be the potatoes, while the beef is there merely to flavor the broth. Read More
Helpful
(8)
nikyma
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2010
So tasty! I have a Japanese foreign exchange student whose been missing the food from home. He loved this! So did everyone else who got to taste it. I upped the meat to 1.25 lb. otherwise just as planned. Read More
Helpful
(5)
corunmila
Rating: 4 stars
06/28/2010
I had to substitute white wine for the sake and beef broth for the dashi but this recipe was really good. Maybe next time I will be able to find the correct ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(4)
WendyElliott
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2009
really really good. I love Japanese dish's and this one is know one of my favorites. thank you very much for sharing. Read More
Helpful
(3)
clari8402
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2011
Great recipe and not hard even for someone like me who never cooks. The taste is really good but i agree with everyone else about the measurements. You need at least a 1lb of beef for this. Also I threw in carrots since i had them around. Read More
Helpful
(2)
AdicaArethusa
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2010
This was very good. I loved the meat with the potatoes and onion. I wasn't able to find the dashi or sake so I used low sodium beef broth and dry white cooking wine instead and I forgot to add the peas. It was very good if a bit salty (but that's from the soy sauce and the cooking wine that I didn't notice was loaded in salt until afterwards). I would definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Ilikefrenchies
Rating: 4 stars
01/31/2011
This was yummy but too salty! Next time i will definitely cut down on the soy sauce! Read More
Helpful
(2)
