Winter Fruit Salad
This is a salad with quinoa. It is a grain that is similar to rice and couscous and is available in most health food stores.
I love quinoa and I loved this recipe. It was a hit at Thanksgiving this year with a huge family that had never had quinoa before! I doubled the pears and used an entire pint-package of kumquats. I also used more like 3 c. watercress and an entire bunch of cilantro because that's what I had. Lastly, I used only 1 T. of the olive oil.
If I could give this more stars, I would. This is my current absolute favorite salad! You've got to try it.
A wonderful and refreshing salad with quinoa, fairly simple to make. I added more kumquats and chopped pair for 'sweetness' and color.
This recipe is amazing! I made this for a friend and ended up making another batch for myself- dressing is light and delicious. I used english cucumbers and doubled the pears. I had to research how to use kumquats. You just wash them and chop them, skin and all. They can be very seedy, so be sure to remove them.
I live in an area that I cannot find kumquats, although I do have a tree that only produces in the early spring. I love kumbquats and quinoa so this is the perfect combo! Very refreshing! Next time (next year) I think I'll add purple onion to it.
This is a nice side that would be good with sauted scallops, shrimp or a citrus fish dish. I added a bit more lemon and salt. With the leftovers I added Jarlsberg cheese and grape tomatoes. It made a very nice lunch.
Delicious!! I used more kumquats...first time using them - yum! Parsley instead of cilantro, as a personal preference. I added the zest from the lemon before juicing...hate to see good zest go to waste! ...and just because I had some to use up, I threw in some dried cranberries, but the salad was just as wonderful with or without them!
This was a hit. Even my stepdaughter liked it. Light and flavor able.
