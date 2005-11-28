Winter Fruit Salad

4.5
12 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 3
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a salad with quinoa. It is a grain that is similar to rice and couscous and is available in most health food stores.

Recipe by Barrett

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa and water and bring to a boil. Simmer over low heat stirring often, until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain and cool completely.

  • In a small bowl, combine the kumquats, cilantro, olive oil, lemon juice and salt. Allow to steep for 5 minutes.

  • In a large bowl, combine the quinoa, pear and cucumber. Add the dressing and toss well. Add the watercress and toss again and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 11.5g; sodium 166.5mg. Full Nutrition
