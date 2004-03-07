Watercress, Melon and Almond Salad

Melons and watercress make great summer dessert salads. If you cannot find any watercress, try some fresh mint instead.

By Barrett

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together lime juice, sugar, and ginger. Gradually add oil and season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Add watercress, watermelon, and cantaloupe to dressing and toss to coat. Transfer salad to plates, sprinkle with sliced almonds and serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 20.3g; sodium 68.6mg. Full Nutrition
