Watercress, Melon and Almond Salad
Melons and watercress make great summer dessert salads. If you cannot find any watercress, try some fresh mint instead.
I made this for a dinner party and everyone loved it. The lime dressing is very light and a perfect compliment to the melon and watercress!
A little bit bizarre. It was worth trying once though.
I made this for a dinner party and everyone loved it. The lime dressing is very light and a perfect compliment to the melon and watercress!
A little bit bizarre. It was worth trying once though.
I love this salad, its so fresh!
LOVE THIS! I had just picked up some watercress and wanted to do something light to go with dinner. I added honey instead of sugar to the dressing and ginger powder instead of fresh. SO yummy! The best part is, it can be changed during the season. I think I might try it with peaches next. Thank you for sharing!
I like lime vinegarette, but I didn't like this one....tried to figure out why. It is too tart for the fruit. I want enough lime to make it "bright" but not actually "tart" and this one was "tart". I looked at my other lime vinegarette dressing recipe to see what was different. My other one has 1 TB of honey in it..so I added 1 TB on honey and tasted it. Much better. I will just keep my previous lime dressing though.
As recommended by another reviewer, I used honey instead of sugar. I also substituted toasted pecans for the almonds because that is what I had on hand. Brought this salad to a dinner party. Everyone wanted to take some home. Such a fresh dish with sweet, salty, acid and the radish-like spice of the watercress. Thank you for sharing.
Delicious. I love it. Try putting coconut sugar in instead of white sugar. Love it.
This was lunch today with a cup of mushroom soup. The lime brings a little bit of tartness to the dressing and the fresh ginger gives it just the right amount of zing. I did cut back on the amount of oil to reduce the fat grams, otherwise, followed the recipe. Good salad loaded with bright and fresh flavors. Don’t skip the almonds, as they give you another dimension of flavor. Thanks, Barrett, for a refreshing salad.
